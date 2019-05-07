Biotech News Recap: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Hit By Surprise From FDA, But Should Recover With Coming Catalysts

The 40% or so decline seems overdone, considering the low percentage of the overall population being targeted, and the fact that Ruzurgi should have a somewhat high price tag as well.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) - As I'm writing this, the stock has lost 40% of its value in a single day after news came that the FDA approved Ruzurgi from Jacobus Pharma for LEMS (Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome) patients age six to less than 17 years of age. This is the first approval for pediatric LEMS patients, as Catalysts' Firdapse is approved only for use in adults.

Some patients and legislators likely feel the FDA made the right move here, considering that the drug (also known as 3,4-diaminopyridine or 3,4-DAP) was available for free over the last couple decades, and then Catalyst gained approval, followed by establishing a price tag of $375,000. On the other hand, the company has done important leg work to get the drug approved (two expensive phase 3 trials) and it's understandable that investors feel cheated by this change in market dynamic.

As pointed out in the company's prior response to Sen. Bernie Sanders, prior to approval of Firdapse, only about 200 LEMS patients were receiving an unapproved version of the drug candidate vs. prevalence in the United States of 3,000 patients or so. When physicians write a prescription for Firdapse, deductible patients are often paying $10 or less out of pocket (affordable). Lastly, the company is aggressively pursuing other indications where Firdapse could make a significant impact (congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy Type 3.

Figure 2: Firdapse broad clinical potential (source: Oppenheimer slides)

I would imagine that the share price should rebound some, given that the pediatric population only accounts for a small percentage of the overall LEMS population and Catalyst has 7 year exclusivity for adults. It does remain to be seen how off-label use of Ruzurgi affects the investment thesis here. Jacobus has been quoted that they'll charge less than the price target of Firdapse, but even at a $200,000 price point (almost 50% less) I'd be skeptical about how many patients are actually switched or doctors change prescribing habits.

Investors in Catalyst also can look forward to topline data from phase 3 MuSK-MG trial and the phase 3 trial for CMS in the second half of 2019, another reason that today's price action appears to be a buying opportunity (SMA Type 3 results to follow in 1H 2020). One last note is that with cash and equivalents of $58.5 million as of year end 2018 I would expect a financing in the near to medium term.

Catalyst boasts some well-known institutional names among its shareholders, including Consonance Capital with over 9 million shares, Broadfin Capital and Baker Brothers. That said, it merits being pointed out as a risk factor that the company was subject to paid stock promotion multiple times in the past. Another risk factor to touch on is disappointing data for upcoming phase 3 readouts (promising proof of concept data already reported for MuSK-MG with improvement in MG-ADL scale achieved with high statistical significance, p=0.0006).

Other News

Pfizer (PFE) - The FDA approved VYNDAQEL (tafamidis meglumine) and VYNDAMAX (tafamidis) for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. While a blockbuster opportunity awaits, keep in mind that the company has a long way to go to raise awareness of ATTR cardiomyopathy beyond the 1% to 2% current diagnosis rate. Another beneficiary here could be Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX), with AG10 in phase 3 development (arguably a better stabilizer).

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - Along with partner Voyager Therapeutics the company announced promising phase 1 trial results for VY-AADC from eight patients with Parkinson's disease who participated in an open-label trial to further assess posterior surgical delivery approach. Treatment with VY-AADC improved good ON time by 1.7 hours from baseline and reduced OFF time by 2.2 hours at 12 months from baseline in patients with Parkinson's disease. In addition, patients' reported an ability to maintain motor function with less Parkinson's disease medication (mean 28% reduction in the dosage of Parkinson's disease medication at six months and at 12 months from a baseline mean of 1,500 mg/day). Keep in mind that based on this data Voyager initiated the RESTORE-1 phase II randomized, placebo-surgery controlled, double-blinded trial in patients who have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease for at least four years, are not responding adequately to oral medications, and have at least three hours of OFF time during the day.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - The company announced that the New England Journal of Medicine published positive data from the phase 3 PREVENT study of SOLIRIS in adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 auto antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). 97.9% of patients receiving SOLIRIS were relapse-free at 48 weeks compared with 63.2% of patients receiving placebo.

Motif Bio (MTFB) - The company confirmed that management met with the FDA on May 3 for Type A meeting as expected to discuss the points raised in the Complete Response Letter (regarding seeking approval for iclaprim for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections). Official meeting notes will be available in 30 days or so with the company to then provide an update on the path forward.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX) - The company announced data demonstrating potential of ibraxafungerp as an agent to address VVC. Data supports the company's plan to submit its NDA for VVC in the second half of 2019. Data presented at the 2019 American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting provided evidence that ibrexafungerp does not cause fetal or reproductive harm (significant point of differentiation versus fluconazole which has warning for risk of spontaneous abortion and congenital abnormalities).

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) - The company announced acceleration of timeline for reporting topline results from the MOMENTUM phase 3 trial of AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. The trial is being conducted utilizing SPA or special protocol assessment and 40% of required patients have been randomized with topline data expected in 2H 2019 vs. previous guidance of Q1 2020.

GW pharmaceuticals (GWPH) - The company announced topline data from randomized phase 3 trial of Epidiolex CV in treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (rare and severe form of childhood-onset epilepsy). The primary endpoint was met (reduction in seizure frequency compared to baseline of the Epidiolex 25 mg/kg/day dose group vs placebo). Results for both the 25 and 50 mg/kg/day dose groups were similar (seizure reductions of 48.6% and 47.5% from baseline versus 26.5% for placebo). Safety profile was consistent with prior studies.

