Chinese Asset Management Companies Are Potential Weak Link In Financial System (Video)

China’s asset management companies (AMCS) were created in 1999 in order to remove non-performing loans from banks’ balance sheets and combat a potential financial crisis due to mounting bad loans. The national-level AMCs include Cinda, Huarong, Great Wall, and China Orient, two of which recently released their 2018 annual reports. These reports underscore the fact that AMCs are not entirely separate from banks, but are closely tied to banks, which could present a major weakness in a serious financial downturn.

First, a bit of background. AMCs were set up to purchase non-perfomring loans at book value and dispose of the loans within ten years. Over time, the business model has transformed to acquisition of distressed debt and restructuring of related companies that are experiencing temporary liquidity issues. The AMCs also carry out debt to equity swaps, passing on the equity or assisting in restructuring or M&A of distressed firms. Currently, AMCs obtain distressed debt through a bidding process rather than through a simple transfer. They also purchase distressed debt from both financial and non-financial firms.

Since 2013, the distressed asset market has boomed due to the slowing economy. AMCs have acquired a larger amount of distressed debt. However, the pace of distressed debt disposal has slowed, and net disposal returns have declined dramatically, from 146% in 2011 for Cinda to 6.6% in the first half of 2016, and from 26.4% in 2012 for Huarong to 3.2% in the first half of 2016.

There are other issues related to AMCs as well. AMCs have a large amount of assets, which include distressed assets and also a high volume of liabilities, particularly unsecured bank loans. Income comprises a small percentage of assets and cannot fully cover repayment of bank loans. For Cinda, which just released its 2018 annual report, borrowing liabilities amounted to ¥580 billion RMB in 2017 and ¥571 billion RMB in 2018. Unsecured loans amounted to ¥547 billion in 2017 and ¥536 billion in 2018, with most repayable in one year. Much of this ends up being renegotiated rather than fully paid off. Interest expenses amounted to ¥46 billion in 2018.

Huarong has also just released its 2018 annual report. Borrowings totaled ¥773 billion RMB in 2017 and ¥760 billion RMB in 2018. Unsecured loans were ¥636 billion in 2017 and ¥649 billion in 2018, with most repayable in one year. For Huarong, interest expenses totaled ¥64 billion in 2018. One can compare these numbers to gross profit--for Cinda, it was ¥19 billion RMB in 2018, and for Huarong it was ¥6 billion RMB in 2018. Total income was ¥107 billion RMB in 2018 for Cinda, while it was ¥6.9 billion RMB for Huarong. Gross profit and total income are far smaller than borrowings and unsecured loans. Strikingly, total income-not even including any costs yet-was insufficient to cover one year loan repayments.

This is problematic because it reveals a dependence on banks and a lack of solvency. The size of the unsecured loans is especially troubling, since they are several times total income. What this means is that, even before taking into consideration the costs of selling or restructuring distressed assets, these AMCs face the costs of carrying on an enormous debt load. The irony of the situation should be pointed out-that these institutions set up to help businesses overcome their own debt woes do themselves face serious potential solvency and liquidity issues.

There is no guarantee that the AMCs will perform well in all of their lines of business. For example, Huarong lost money in 2018 through its asset management and investment segment, posting ¥9.7 billion RMB in losses.

Certainly, asset management companies have a reason for their existence, and they do perform some useful services. They clear non-performing loans off banks’ balance sheets and have been assisting banks in debt for equity swaps for indebted firms. They have also played key roles in assisting the government with one of its primary goals-to deleverage state owned firms and restructure zombie enterprises.

However, the ROA on these institutions is abysmally low--0.008% for Cinda and 0.0009% for Huarong-- and high levels of unsecured short-term borrowings from banks underscore the fact that AMCs and banks are codependent. In fact, AMCs are not adding much value to the activities of banks if banks have to in turn support them. The presence of the government is clearly felt-if it weren’t implicit that the government would bail out asset management companies in the case of their poor performance, it is extremely unlikely that the AMCs would receive the high proportion of bank loans that they currently enjoy.

Financial troubles will further exacerbate the size of distressed assets, and therefore increase the necessary AMC borrowings from banks. If such loans are ever called in, in the case of further marketization of the financial system, this would destroy the AMCs. This is unlikely to happen, but rather represents yet another crack on the Chinese financial system. This is one more obligation that the government must carry out under the threat of systemic collapse—not a good position for the government to be in. China is developing more and more of these dependencies-at some point, the dependencies themselves may cause the ultimate market failure.

