Trade Tension May Not Sink Alibaba's Stock

Alibaba’s stock (BABA) may be on the rise following its quarterly results. The company is set to report its fiscal fourth quarter 2019 results on May 15. Analysts are forecasting earnings growth of just 8.5% in the quarter, while revenue is expected to have climbed by over 40%. Options trades suggests the stock rises to as high as $216 by the middle of June, despite the rising trade war tensions.

The last time I wrote on Alibaba was on April 1, at the time I had noted the stock was breaking out and could rise to around $200. The stock made it to within 2.5% of that price on May 3. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

The options for expiration on June 21 suggest that the stock rises or falls by 10% from the $190 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range between $171.50 and $208.50. However, the number of bullish call bets outweigh the bearish put bets by a ratio of about 2 to 1 with 16,200 open calls to just 7,000 open puts. It would suggest that the stock rises in the weeks following results.

The open interest for the $195 calls has increased to around 10,000 open contracts on May 7, up from 5,800. For a buyer of the options to earn a profit the stock would need to rise to around $201, by expiration. That would be a gain of about 9% from the current stock price.

Additionally, the call options at the $215 strike price saw a big jump in open interest on May 7, rising to around 10,000 open contracts from 3,000 the day prior. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to around $216.25 by expiration to earn a profit. That would be a gain of about 17.5% from the current stock price of $184.50 on May 7.

The technical chart shows that the stock has been steadily trending higher in recent weeks. Even with the stock's sharp decline on May 6, it has managed to hold the uptrend which may suggest the shares continues to rise, while also hold key support level above $179. The next significant level of technical resistance would come around $201.50.

The relative strength index has also been trending higher which would suggest that bullish momentum is entering the stock.

Analysts are looking for a significant rise in revenue during the quarter, jumping to $13.67 billion, while earnings are expected to rise modestly to $0.98 per share. The one benefit that Alibaba has this quarter is that expectations for earnings growth are low, just 8.5% and those estimates have been falling. It will allow the company an opportunity to beat those lowered earnings estimates.

It's worth noting that the company doesn't have the greatest track record for topping estimates for earning or revenue. Over the past nine quarters Alibaba has topped earnings estimates just six times. The company has also topped revenue estimates six of the last nine quarters. However, all the missed revenue numbers have occurred during the last three quarters.

The stock is trading at the lower end of its historical range, with a two-Year forward PE ratio of 21. The reason I'm using the two-year forward PE is that Alibaba just completed its fiscal year for 2019. So, I'm using the earnings estimates for 2021 which are $5.34 per share.

The trade war obviously can be a substantial risk for Alibaba in terms of sentiment. The stock is often used as a proxy for the trade war. Additionally, another risk for Alibaba is if the value of the Chinese Yuan vs. the US dollar. Since the company reports in dollars, an FX headwind could reduce the company's revenue and earnings power. Although the Yuan has strengthened against the dollar since November, the renewed trade tensions are causing the Yuan to begin to weaken. It could drag down the company’s revenue and earnings guidance or future results, hurting the stock price

Additionally, Alibaba's technical chart suggests if the stock falls below $179 it has the risk of dropping to around $166.

There's plenty of risk heading into the latest results for Alibaba, but at this point, it would seem the bets suggests the stock's recent rise isn't over, not yet.

