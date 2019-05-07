Netflix: No Endgame In Sight

As long as Netflix is able to maintain 20-25 million annual additions, they will hit 250 million subscribers by 2024 and still be a global leader, followed by Disney.

Disney's (DIS) "Avengers: The Endgame" and $6.99 streaming service may be the biggest game in town. But, after a solid Q1 result and a strong 2H content pipeline such as "Stranger Things", "Money Heist," and "The Irishman," Netflix (NFLX) is unshakable with its 149 million global subscriber base and a massive movie budget (Table 1). However, the Q2 growth was estimated to be 5 million new users, just shy from Q218's 5.45 million, which is mainly due to the 13%-18% domestic price hike. Though, the price hike will increase Q2 revenue and the most watchful profitability, which is expected to hit a full-year target of 13%. As Netflix is juggling between subscriber growth and profitability, the shareholders are watching intensely how the balance will deliver to future share prices. In this post, I aim to estimate the near-term impact of the trade-off between user addition and the profitability on Netflix stock prices for the next two years.

Netflix's Near-Term Growth Opportunities

At this point, I will first explain my thought process of building a model to track the future price path: If a stock is priced based on its forecast financials at the time, I should first find those financial metrics which have traditionally affected the stock prices. Once a historical relationship between the historical stock prices and these financial metrics is identified, the current estimates of these financial metrics at different future times can be fed into the model to generate the future stock price targets. Eventually, stock prices are affected by management's guidance and analysts' estimates of future financials. Analysts' estimates are closely tracking management's guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information. As a result, Netflix stock prices are known to react to analysts' forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, and industry unique metric like new user additions, and ARPU. As Netflix has had an almost uninterrupted revenue growth (Figure 1A), it is clear that at least in recent quarters, investors or stock prices shift to focus more on profitability measures such as EPS or gross margin (Figure 1B and Figure 1C).

(Note: The dotted line represents street analysts' mean forecasts, and the date "2006" is June 2020.)

It is also worth noting that EPS and GM growth both are expected to slow down in early 2020, as a result of the high content cost, especially in foreign movie production. This is the "price" that Netflix chooses to pay for the next-generation growth area in international subscribers for their local original content production. Since the U.S. streaming market has been saturated by various providers and platforms, the new user addition sees a similar decline around the same time point (Figure 1D and Figure 1E).

The new user ARPU, a measure of marginal revenue to Netflix, follows a similar slowdown pattern. Although, both the decline in profitability growth and new user growth are mostly offset by total revenue growth which is driven by Netflix's sheer large market size from the leading investment in producing original content movies (Table 1). The street expects that as long as Netflix is able to maintain 20-25 million annual additions, they will hit 250 million subscribers by 2024 and still be a global leader, followed by Disney as a second (110-150 million subscribers).

Netflix Stock Prices Move with Forward Financials

The message from the positive relationship between forward estimates and stock prices should give investors more comfort since it suggests that Netflix's stock prices have rationally reflected underlying fundamentals after all, even though there may have been temporary "breaks" from time to time. Furthermore, since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 4Q 2020), it may be informative to investors if future Netflix stock prices can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts at this point. Of course, the premise of this exercise is that the analysts' consensus estimates need to be unbiased as a group and over time. Therefore, based on the Street's estimates of the five financial metrics for the last 40 quarters and the next 10 quarters as shown in Figures 1A-1E, I was able to estimate Netflix's "forward target prices." The way I came up with this forecast price is as follows:

I first collected all management guidance, stock price, and street consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and capex for the past 40 quarters and the next 10 quarters.

I then correlated Netflix stock prices with the 40 historical estimates for the financial metrics which include the estimates for revenue, EPS, gross margin, new user addition, and new user ARPU. Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking process. This is because, at any point of time in history, Netflix's price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks consistently.

Using the relationship and the analysts' next 10-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials.

In Figure 2, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual Netflix stock prices (in black), where dotted red line indicates the forecast stock price if the same historical pricing model is extended to the future points. Since 20xx, Netflix actual stock price has moved very closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Netflix shares. For future period Q2 2019-Q4 2020, I showed the future quarterly predicted stock prices based on analyst current forecast of the forward financials corresponding to those time points. The predicted Netflix stock price moves from $371, $509, to $572 by the end of 2020 (Table 2).

Takeaways

Netflix stock price should rise fairly soon especially Street analysts have been very positive about Netflix's near-term fundamentals. Despite Disney's recent launch of a $6.99 streaming service and record-breaking Avengers' series, but this is not Netflix's endgame. Netflix is just so big that they can withstand any assault on their leadership in streaming market share, even if the assault is from one of the largest entertainers on the planet, Disney. If investors using the same metrics to value Netflix's stock and based on analysts' forecast financials, NFLX will reach $450 by the end of 2019 and $550 by 2020.

