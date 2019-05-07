Qualcomm: China Keys Run Above $100

China/Huawei are key to the mobile giant reaching an $8 EPS target and the stock jumping above $100.

With some more details from the Apple (AAPL) settlement, investors can start to value Qualcomm (QCOM) based on more normalized EPS targets. Assuming a trade war deal with China, the stock is heading to $100 as predicted in my previous article. The only unknown is how quickly Qualcomm hits that target as the Apple settlement data slowly slides into analyst estimates following FQ2 results.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

FQ3 Still Problematic

While Qualcomm beat FQ2 estimates, the company guided to FQ3 results that weren't all that impressive. The market shook off the relatively weak guidance and still headed to multi-year highs above $90.

A big part of the short-term issues is related to not having the Huawei deal complete and the Chinese phone giant taking market share in a market pausing for 5G. Combined with Apple chipsets not apparently shipping until next year and the lack of litigation cost savings, the company won't see a large part of the financial benefits until next fiscal year that starts in the December quarter.

In fact, guidance was rather weak that the stock surprisingly over came the numbers. Most notably, Qualcomm guided to MSM chip shipments to decline substantially from last years 199 million unit level. As well, QTL revenue levels will decline in the 10% range from the $1.4 billion reported last year.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'19 presentation

So despite the company guiding to a $2 EPS boost from the Apple deal, FQ3 guidance has EPS at $0.70 to $0.80 while Qualcomm earned a $1.00 last year. For this reason, analysts actually cut FY19 EPS estimates to $3.86 while FY21 jumped to $6.78 per share.

Data by YCharts

A big part of the hiccup is weakness from China due to customer purchasing patterns apparently pausing prior to the 5G launch during the current quarter.

All About The Future

A big part of the Apple deal is that chipsets are a future revenue driver and won't show up in the current guidance. On the earnings call, CEO Steve Mollenkopf made it clear to the market that Qualcomm will only start supplying Apple on future devices:

We will also be supplying modems to Apple for future devices under the terms of our new multi-year chipset supply agreement.

Analysts pegged the Intel (INTC) revenue loss from losing Apple modems at $3 billion. Despite a growing market, Qualcomm has seen declines since 900 million chip shipments back in 2015. The return of chip shipments to Apple will boost this slumping business.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'19 presentation

The company has 75 5G deals and the return of Apple should set Qualcomm up to return to growth in this category. The biggest issue here remains Huawei taking market share in the Chinese smartphone market that has its own 5G modem.

As well, an important factor in updated earnings is that Apple is highly seasonal with the June quarter typically having the lowest seasonal sales levels. In the last year, the June quarter sales were 41 million units compared to total units that have averaged in the 215 million annual rate for a few years. In essence, the quarter only accounts for about 20% of sales.

Since the bulk of the sales from Apple come in the holiday quarters and Huawei is only paying $150 million per quarter in royalties, the June quarter guidance for QTL revenues of $1.225 to $1.325 billion is more of a base level going forward.

Remember that last years FQ3 included a $500 million payment from Huawei. On a normalized basis of $150 million from Huawei, last FQ3 would've only had $1.05 billion in revenues placing the non-Apple, non-Huawei quarterly run rate at roughly $900 million. The guidance suggests at least $200 million to $300 million from Apple and possibly more when factoring in the weak guidance for total device shipments.

The biggest hiccup with short-term guidance has been the company cutting global shipment guidance. Over the last couple of quarter, Qualcomm has cut the annual forecast by 100 million units since the start of the fiscal year when the original guidance was for up to 2 billion device shipments.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'19 presentation

Going back to Apple, the $2 EPS target was estimated at about $1.50 for license revenues and $0.50 for modems. The June guidance would assume possibly 20% of the QTL EPS boost or about $0.30. In total, only about $0.30 of the $2.00 EPS boost would be recorded in the June quarter and unfortunately the weak device shipments during the 5G transition are going to initially offset some of the Apple boost.

Also, investors need to remember that Qualcomm regularly provides conservative EPS guidance. The company tends to beat EPS estimates by $0.05 to $0.10 just about every quarter even before a more normalized number will occur with the Apple settlement.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a lot of the weakness in the FQ3 guidance is misleading. Qualcomm still appears poised to reach the vaunted $7 EPS target, though a big part of the equation remains the uncertainty surrounding the Huawei deal that might just depend on the progress in the trade war.

As such, the big EPS boost won't fully occur in the analyst estimates with the back settlements not showing up in the non-GAAP numbers. Not to mention, the Apple chip deal might not arrive until FY21 devices making that number pushing $7 as full reflective of the Apple deal.

As predicted, the Huawei deal could push EPS estimates closer to $8. Qualcomm hits $100 when this occurs likely in sync with a trade war deal with China. The stock has the potential upside to $120 based on a reasonable forward P/E multiple of 15x.

