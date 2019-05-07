Market Volatility Bulletin: Investors Head To The Exits For A Second Day As Trade Concerns Hobble Equities

The gap between implied vs. realized vol here is humongous. Term structure for UVXY is elevated, but sloped downward.

The move higher in vol is the fourth-largest two day move of the last five years. but stocks are only down a couple percent from all-time highs.

Stocks valiantly attempted an end-of-day recovery on Monday, but gave those gains back in the overnight session; spot VIX is near 20.

Market Intro

Attached is the 24-hour chart on S&P 500 futures. US indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ) put on a rather stunning recovery in Monday afternoon trade, only to give it all back in the overnight session, with continuing red ink in Tuesday trade.

Spot VIX has leaped to nearly a 20 handle, up from between 12-13 vol points on Friday.

Selling stocks is, for the time being, a plausible alternative to buying or holding.

Thoughts on Volatility

A lot of the economic data has improved for the US over the last six weeks or so. At the very least, some of the more concerning prints have abated, but I think that's underplaying the consistency of the domestic recovery since perhaps February, when there was good cause for concern.

But the world is an increasingly connected place, and global economic data are still on the decline. This may be part of the reason that the Trump administration is suddenly playing hardball on trade: maybe they smell blood and see the time to get tough is now.

Vol is most certainly taking notice. Spot VIX, so sleepy only last Friday, now sits on the threshold to 20.

What I find interesting in this rather large move is how little sympathy there's really been from equities thus far. We're what, 2% off all-time highs on the SPX?

It will be difficult for this kind of outsized response in the vol markets to persist for very long without significantly larger swings in equities.

'Member them two pops? Mid March and April 22nd? Each vol pop resolved itself to the downside with stunning speed.

The current high-velocity increase certainly has vigor; let's see what the term structure of vol looks like.

Term Structure

First off, observe the huge gap between VIX implied vs. HV20 (realized SPX vol over the last 20 trading sessions, close-to-close basis). For those of you who don't follow these markets much, a twelve-point spread is noteworthy (to put it mildly).

The term structure has gone from meaningful steep contango on the front end to modest backwardation, but mostly flat. By just a sliver, the highest contract on the board is the May VX futures.

MarketChameleon.com - UVXY Term Structure

Let's hop over to take a peek at the term structure for UVXY options. Unquestionably, implied vols on UVXY are substantially higher than they were last month, and on the threshold to levels from last November when US equities were moving around a whole lot more.

Observe, though, that the UVXY term structure is facing downward, indicating that near-dated vol is pricier than long-dated vol. This suggests to me that, for the time being, the market is looking for added chop (higher levels compared to last month or even yesterday) but with a resolution.

For context, the vol levels on UVXY a month ago were pathetically low (yellow line above).

The Russell 2K (IWM) is seen as being more insulated compared to larger-cap indexes as it concerns international trade. Russell VIX (RVX index) is hitting the highest readings of the past three months, presently printing two vol points above spot VIX.

But context matters on this front. Heading into the weekend, the RVX-VIX spread was about 4.25 vol points, and now the spread has tightened down to only 2 vol points.

This bolsters the (probably correct) notion that much of the hullabaloo suddenly flustering markets is more reactive to trade spatting. I recommend reading some of the commentary by SA posters; much of it boils down to pretty typical bashing or praising the president, but some of the statements are fairly astute as non-political but rather strategic assessments.

For those who trade options and/or futures rather than trade the ETPs, trading the Russell may be a good way to trade volatility without having quite so much exposure to trade-related news flow.

Wrap Up

In the most recent MVB, a reader asked about roll yield vs. rebalance decay (also sometimes called leverage decay). I shared my response, but Eric Peterson added a clarifier to what I'd written. Mr. Peterson is correct that the leverage decay does not impact unleveraged 1x long products (like VXX), even when there is daily rebalancing (say out of M1 and into M2 in order to keep the average maturity at 30 days).

