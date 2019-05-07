PCK: Opportunity Remains

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I favored at the start of the year, and the result since then has been overwhelmingly positive. Coupling this bullish momentum with some other positive attributes, I believe the future continues to look bright for PCK. The fund continues to display solid income production metrics, which tells me the distribution is safe, which is of critical importance to municipal debt investors.

Furthermore, the valuation of PCK, while on the expensive side for the fund in isolation, looks attractive on a relative basis compared to alternative PIMCO CEFs. Finally, the outlook for municipal debt remains strong among individual investors, especially in jurisdictions with high local and state taxes, such as California. With the impact of tax season still on the forefront of Americans' minds, I expect investors will continue to put their money in tax-efficient options like PCK.

Background

First, a little background about PCK. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax." Currently, the fund is trading at $9.23/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.035/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.55%. I covered PCK for the first time in January, when I strongly recommended the fund.

Since that time, PCK has performed very well, and has returned almost 15%, after accounting for distributions. Due to this large, short-term gain, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it still makes sense to hold going forward. I believe it does, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation: A Bit Pricey, But Not For PIMCO

Back in January, one of my biggest reasons for recommending PCK was the fund's valuation. At that time, the share price was at a discount to NAV, so investors had an opportunity to pick up the fund for less than the underlying assets were actually worth. While not uncommon in the CEF space, it has been difficult to pick up PIMCO CEFs at discounts over the past few years, so that opportunity caught my eye.

While buying back in January was certainly a correct move, it has not come without a cost. The large return has pushed up the cost to buy the fund to a premium, and actually to a point that is above the short-term averages for PCK, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium to NAV 5.5% Premium in January (1.6)% 1-Year High 7.7% 1-Year Low (8.4)% Average Premium (YTD) 2.5% Average Premium (1-year) 0.3%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the current valuation is on the higher side for PCK historically. While it can certainly trade higher, more often than not PCK trades at a cheaper price, which should make investors understandably cautious at these levels. However, the picture looks a bit brighter when we consider three other metrics, listed in the chart below:

Average PIMCO CEF Premium 14% Average Premium for PIMCO California-focused CEFs 14% NAV Gain for PCK (YTD) 5.4%

Source: PIMCO

These three points are paramount to my decision to continue to recommend PCK. On the first point, PIMCO's average premium right now for its family of CEFs is almost three times what PCK is trading at. Again, while PCK is not "cheap" by its own standards, it is indeed trading at a relatively good price compared to other options. If an investor was looking within the PIMCO family to put new cash to work, I have no doubt that PCK will at least be considered due to its cheaper price. Second, PIMCO's California-focused CEFs are also trading at a much higher level than PCK, with a similar premium differential. This tells me again that if an investor was considering municipal debt from California, PCK is likely to be considered, for the same reason if that investor was considering any PIMCO CEF.

The third point relates to PCK's underlying performance. With demand for municipal demand at a high level, and the Fed pausing interest rate hikes, the underlying assets have consistently seen gains so far this year. With PCK's NAV up over 5% this year, this tells me the fund has the right types of assets for our current environment. While the share price has indeed risen at a faster pace (and thus widening the premium), this gain to the NAV is quite strong for such a short time period, and gives me a good amount of confidence going forward from here.

Income Production - Still Looks Good

A second point for PCK has to do with income production, which is especially important for all PIMCO funds, especially considering the company announced distribution cuts on a number of CEFs earlier this year. Fortunately, PCK was not included in that announcement, and the fund has been covering its current distribution for about two years. Furthermore, its current income production metrics suggest the fund will continue to be able to cover the $.035/share distribution going forward. The chart below illustrates the short-term coverage ratios for PCK, the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), and the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC):

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PCK is offering the best coverage ratios at the present time, with figures nicely above 100%. This indicates the fund is currently earning more income than it needs to cover its distribution, which is a healthy sign. Furthermore, it is besting its two sister funds in terms of income production. Considering PCK is trading at a cheaper valuation than both, as I mentioned earlier, this tells me it is the right way to play the California municipal debt investment theme.

Munis Tailwind: Supply Remains Tight

I now want to shift my focus to the municipal debt market more broadly, and how the developments within the sector could provide a bullish tailwind. Specifically, I am referring to the supply/demand imbalance that exists within the space. As individual investors, especially in high-tax states, have seen their deduction limits drop, many are actively considering tax-free munis as a way to limit some of the tax impact. At the same time, the new tax law has precluded advance refundings, on a tax-exempt basis, which has hurt the attractiveness of municipalities to offer debt through those refundings. The impact has been robust demand and tight supply, pushing up the value of the existing debt assets. This is a key reason behind PCK's impressive NAV gain in 2019, which I mentioned earlier.

With this backdrop, I see continued demand for municipal debt through 2019, and this should benefit the sector as a whole. Furthermore, supply is expected to remain tight for the remainder of the year, as a large amount of debt is expected to mature, which will lower the amount available for investment. In fact, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, this upcoming summer should see a marked drop in supply. Specifically, state and local governments are set to pay off $117 billion of debt from June through August, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, quite a bit of debt comes due this year, along with the uptick this summer. And, importantly, this debt is not being replaced dollar for dollar. So far in 2019, about $111 billion of debt has matured or was paid off early, compared to only $104 billion of new bond issuance. This tightening of supply provides an important tailwind for existing municipal debt investors. Furthermore, new investors will likely want to gain exposure quickly, as this fundamental imbalance is set to get worse very soon, in the upcoming summer months.

Californians Likely Feeling The Sting From Tax Season

A final point concerns the California municipal debt market specifically, which also supports the positive thesis for PCK. As I alluded to earlier, the SALT deduction limits have hit high-tax jurisdictions disproportionately, and California is one such jurisdiction. With high state and local taxes, high-income individuals average large SALT deductions each year, which have now been capped at $10,000. In fact, according to data compiled by Guggenheim, California is the second-most sensitive state, in terms of impact from the SALT deduction limits, ranking only behind New York. This was determined by considering average SALT deductions prior to the tax law changes, as well as the income levels in each state, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, California is indeed quite sensitive to the changes, and the result has been an increased federal tax burden for the residents of that state.

With this in mind, I remain optimistic on the outlook for California municipal debt. With tax season having ended just last month, many investors are probably still reeling from the tax impact, and are going to be doing some re-allocating to minimize their taxable income in the future. The limits do not appear to be going away until the next presidential election (if then), so high-income residents of California are going to continue to be drawn to tax-efficient vehicles. In my view, PCK is a great way to profit from that trend.

Bottom line

PCK has been one of my better calls so far in 2019, but it always makes me cautious when a fund sees a large, short-term gain. With that in mind, I critically examined PCK to see if I should still recommend it at these levels, and I believe I can. The valuation is still reasonable, especially by PIMCO standards, and the fund has proved in the past it can indeed trade at higher premium levels. Furthermore, the current income production metrics provide comfort that the income stream is safe, for now.

Finally, the outlook for municipal debt as a whole is positive, with supply tight and demand stable. For California debt specifically, I expect demand to increase from here as residents are very sensitive to the SALT deduction limits. To minimize future taxes, those residents will likely consider tax-free municipal debt. Therefore, I remain bullish on PCK, and recommend investors give the fund a serious look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.