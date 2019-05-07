IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It's Too Expensive To Buy

IDEXX Laboratories is a profitable growth company that is expensive. At the current high stock price, I’m on the sidelines.

IDEXX Laboratories has a solid history of revenue and earnings growth which is expected to continue heading into 2020.

IDEXX Laboratories has released a new testing procedure for dogs and is also pursuing the preventative care market for pets.

Financials

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is a growing company with its earnings increasing 16% per year over the last decade. Analysts are expecting IDEXX Laboratories’ strong growth to continue through to 2020. The company operates with high profit margins and strong returns on equity. Over the last decade the company’s profit margins have increased from 11% up to 17% and the company’s return on equity averages over 20%.

The company’s balance sheet shows that it operates with a high level of debt. The long-term debt is currently $762 million, representing 46% of its total asset value. The company’s total liabilities represent 97% of its total asset value, which has steadily increased from only 36% ten years ago. At present the company essentially owes as much as what it owns.

These debt levels are a little high for my liking. I prefer companies that have their total liabilities under 50% of their total asset value - as this gives the company plenty of leeway before debt becomes excessive. When debt levels rise, so does the bankruptcy risk, which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

The company also has a history of declining working capital levels. IDEXX Laboratories’ current ratio has fallen from 1.5 ten years ago down to its current 1.01 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) just covers its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

IDEXX Laboratories’ forward PE multiple is 46x with a stock price of $252. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 58x and its book value multiple is 420x. These multiples imply that IDEXX Laboratories is expensive and its book value multiple is especially high due to its low equity as a result of its significant liabilities.

IDEXX Laboratories has a strong history of growth with its revenue increasing 21% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

IDEXX Laboratories data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue and earnings have consistently increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020.

Business Plans

IDEXX Laboratories provides diagnostic products and services to veterinary practices around the globe.

IDEXX Laboratories primarily generates it growth organically having made only a few acquisitions since 2000. To further drive the company's growth, it has released a new Test procedure, with the company’s CEO, Jon Ayers, stating in their latest earnings call:

New Product launches in the quarter included catalysts progesterone, which is off to a strong start, both U.S. and internationally.

The Progesterone Test helps veterinarians determine when a dog is ready to breed (by measuring progesterone levels to ascertain ovulation status). The Progesterone Test is expected to boost the company’s revenue as the test is in demand from dog breeders.

As the population continues to expand, the demand for pets also continues to increase. This growing market provides opportunities for IDEXX Laboratories, with the company’s CEO stating:

Pet care in the U.S. is a very healthy market with existing veterinary practices making investments in technology and infrastructure and new practices being opened.

The company sees growth opportunities in preventative care for pets. Just like people going to the doctor and getting a checkup which typically involves blood tests, management sees this as a growing market segment for their animal testing and diagnostic services. The company’s CEO stated:

Preventative care is a great example of how we are creating new market growth.

IDEXX Laboratories has found that eight out of ten pet owners are interested in preventive care plans, regardless of their income. While blood tests are important for humans, they are even more important for pet care as these animals can’t speak for themselves. I think that IDEXX Laboratories pursuing this market is a good idea and I think this will help to further drive the company’s growth going forwards.

The company is also finding strong demand for its veterinary software, with the CEO stating:

In the veterinary software portfolio, we released Cornerstone 9.1 to great excitement and rave reviews.

The Cornerstone software is designed to improve the operational efficiency of veterinary clinics. The system includes diagnostic integration, scheduling, invoicing and inventory. The company states that the new version is more intuitive and easier to use requiring fewer clicks. I always like it when companies make software easier to use, as a lot of people are not that computer savvy and a simpler system is naturally easier for them to use. Clinics using older and more difficult-to-use systems are likely to update, thereby providing IDEXX Laboratories with an additional revenue stream.

The company has also released a cloud version of their Cornerstone system, with the CEO stating:

This month we formally announced the prospective availability of a cloud version of Cornerstone.

The cloud version means that veterinaries and their administrative staff have full mobile access to the Cornerstone system. This is especially useful for mobile veterinaries that site visit. The cloud system gives them the full functionality of the desktop system. I think this is a good more by IDEXX Laboratories and it should provide another source of revenue growth for the company.

Stock Valuation

IDEXX Laboratories has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 16% per year over the last ten years and the forecast growth rate is 13% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 13% gives a forward PEG of around 3.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 46x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that IDEXX Laboratories is overvalued with a stock price of $252. Its fair value would be around $70.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

IDEXX Laboratories chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade IDEXX Laboratories’ stock price has trended higher to peak in 2018. The stock then pulled back along with the stock market to bottom late in 2018. The stock market rallied this year and IDEXX Laboratories rallied along with it and has almost reached its 2018 peak.

If the stock market continues to rally, then in the short-term IDEXX Laboratories could continue to rally past its 2018 high. The strong rally seen last year rallied from $165 up to $255. When this $90 gain is added to the $190 from the start of this year it gives a short-term target of $280.

IDEXX Laboratories has a history of strong earnings growth and this growth is expected to continue. As the stock is expensive, I suspect that it will be vulnerable to significant future corrections if it disappoints the market. However, over the longer term I think that IDEXX Laboratories has the potential to continue trading higher.

Conclusion

IDEXX Laboratories has produced strong earnings growth over the last decade and management has plans to continue this growth with the release of a new testing procedure to complement their existing diagnostics. IDEXX Laboratories is also pursuing the preventative care market for pets. To further drive growth, the company has released an easier to use version of their veterinary software system and have also released a cloud version providing full mobile access to their system.

IDEXX Laboratories is a profitable company with strong growth prospects, but its total liabilities continue to increase and have reached the level where the company now owes nearly as much as what it owns.

The stock is expensive with a forward PEG of 3.5 and a forward PE of 46x. While most good growth stocks are expensive, most tend to have PEG ratio’s somewhere around 2.0, but IDEXX Laboratories' PEG of 3.5 is almost twice that of the other expensive growth stocks.

I still think IDEXX Laboratories is a good stock, but it's priced for perfection. While the stock price is trending upwards, it’s also at risk of a significant correction if the company disappoints the market. At the current stock price I think that IDEXX Laboratories is too expensive to buy as a long-term buy and hold investment. However, short-term investors and especially traders may find the strong uptrend appealing. I think the stock would be a strong buy if the stock price came down to a more reasonable valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.