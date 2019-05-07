Silver Weekly: Underperformance Likely To Continue On Weak Fundamental Demand

Although the macro backdrop for SLV could be conducive to stronger monetary demand, fundamental demand has weakened notably so far this year.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the iShares® Silver Trust (SLV).

SLV seeks to track the performance of silver spot prices by physically holding silver bars in England or New York.

The physically backed methodology used by SLV prevents investors from getting hurt by the current contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

Source: Trading View

SLV has come under downward pressure since February, down around 4% in the year to date, the weakest performer among the precious metals complex.

Our conjecture

While we expect the macro backdrop to turn friendly for SLV due to an expected depreciation in the dollar, we see only limited upward pressure for SLV in near term due to the weak fundamental demand environment.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials returned to a net long position in Comex silver (332 tonnes or 1% of OI) in the week to April 30 after being temporarily net short by 17 tonnes (0% of OI) the previous week.

Given the tendency among the speculative community to move from an extreme to another, we are willing to think that an extremely bearish positioning is on the horizon.

We think that there is a risk that the speculative community moves back to a net short position in Comex silver like that from September 2018 (-4,506 tonnes as of September 2018 or -14% of OI).

Having said that, the macro backdrop, composed of the dollar, US real rates, and risk-taking appetite, will dictate speculator behavior.

Also, the current silver’s spec positioning is already bearish – the net spec length has averaged 4,131 tonnes since February 1989. As such, the impact of further speculative selling on silver spot prices is unlikely to be significant.

Implications for SLV: Although the macro backdrop dictates speculative behavior toward silver, we feel that the next move for the speculative community is an extremely short positioning after reaching a bullish positioning early in 2019. This should result in weaker silver spot prices, thereby reducing the value of SLV, although the impact should be modest due to the limited room for additional speculative selling from here.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors lifted their silver holdings by 96 tonnes last week, pushing the monthly pace of net inflows to 152 tonnes.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net sellers of 338 tonnes.

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors have resumed their buying since April to take advantage of the price dips. But we think that silver spot prices need to move further lower, namely – below $14.5 per oz before dip buyers become more aggressive.

Implications for SLV: Although the recent buying on the dips is encourage, we think that it will remain modest unless silver spot prices trade below $14.5 per oz. This is not positive for SLV.

Fundamental demand

Although the monetary demand (speculative and investment) for silver has a significant impact on SLV in the short term, it is important to focus on the fundamental demand for silver to assess the longer-term impact on SLV.

Source: Silver Institute

In this regard, silver demand for electronics, the largest component of silver physical demand (accounting for 24% last year, according to the Silver Institute), disappointed in the first quarter of 2019, judging by the latest semiconductor sales data. According to the SIA, global semiconductor sales contracted by 13% year on year and 15.5% quarter or quarter in Q1. This comes in sharp contrast with the 18.6% growth seen in 2018, when the electronics sector contributed the most to silver demand growth.

Source: SIA

Conclusion

Despite a likely positive macro backdrop for silver in the near term due to our expectations for a lower dollar (for more details, please see Has The Fed Undermined Our Bullish GLDM Call?, May 5, 2019), the weak fundamental environment leads us to think that SLV's underperformance versus GLD will continue.

