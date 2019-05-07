Progenics: Placing Catalysts Into Context

I believe that various fundamental changes will translate into share price appreciation. I'll place various catalysts into their appropriate context.

Azedra and Relistor are providing an increasing revenue stream to fund further pipeline development. The lucrative prostate cancer franchise is the most likely the crown jewel.

It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently. - Warren Buffett

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) is a prime example of the need for investors to keep up with investments. I'm correct in my forecast of the Azedra approval. And yet, other fundamental developments were beyond of my preliminary expectation. I strongly believe that most value in Progenics resides in its prostate cancer franchise. To my disappointment, the company reported what I believed to be subpar clinical outcomes for the two prostate cancer assets, 1404 and PyL. Despite the difficulty, the verdict on PyL is pending because the Phase 3 CONDOR trial will report results in early 2020. There's another molecule, 1095, that can become a mega-blockbuster to service the prostate cancer market. There are other fundamental changes that strengthened the investing prospects of Progenics. In this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis and provide investors with pertinent updates.

Figure 1: Progenics chart (Source: StockCharts)

About the Company

Operating out of Tarrytown New York, Progenics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals to detect and manage cancers as well as rare diseases. In 2011, the company licensed Relistor from Salix Pharmaceuticals, a company based in North Carolina that was acquired by Valiant. Notably, Relistor is approved for treating opioid-induced constipation. With the partnership, Progenics can earn from 15% to 19% royalties sales in the U.S. There's also the right to 60% of revenues from ex-US sub-licensees. Another approved drug, ultratrace iobenguane I-131 (Azedra), is used to manage the orphan conditions coined malignant pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. Most interestingly, the developing pipeline is powered by various molecules that can potentially service the lucrative $65.1B prostate cancer market.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Progenics)

Management Streamlining

Back in 2018, I was strongly bullish on Progenics. And yet, I became less impressed as the story unfolded. My "gut feeling" about the fundamental issues came after I called management on a few occasions. After leaving several messages, I never got a returned call. In my observation, management that's unwilling to speak to investors usually discloses negative clinical outcomes. As I anticipated, Progenics posted negative data for 1404 and then PyL in the subsequent months. In other industries, a "less than stellar" management can deliver satisfactory investment returns so long as the business model is sound. For bioscience equities, I noticed that the leadership is crucial to long-term success. Their decision and strategy can substantially improve the pipeline success.

Regardless of my initial impression, there's a new talent added to Progenics management. In January 2019, the company appointed Asha Das, M.D. to the newly created role as Chief Medical Officer ("CMO"). Dr. Das heralds more than 13 years of experience in drug development and more than a decade of clinical practice as well as academic expertise in neuro-oncology. Under her leadership, the Roche (RHBBY) subsidiary known as Genentech successfully launched Avastin for various indications. For fiscal 2018, Avastin generated $6.8B in sales for Roche. Commenting on Dr. Das' leadership, the president and CEO Mark Baker noted,

Asha is a talented clinician and a proven oncology drug development leader. Her experience developing and executing registrational studies will be invaluable to Progenics as we advance our portfolio of PSMA-targeted imaging and therapeutic agents and look to developing new indications for Azedra. We are delighted to welcome her to the company.

Azedra Commercialization Progress

On the commercial front, Azedra is logging in significant progress. The drug is launched at 25 to 30 "centers of excellence." These are strategic locations that Progenics selected to ensure commercialization success. Set at $147,500 per dose, an Azedra treatment of two dosages tallies to roughly $295K. As it's cumbersome to get the insurance reimbursement procedure in place, Azedra's launch has been somewhat slow. The management believed that once reimbursement is implemented, the process should be streamlined. And though there are limitations to commercialization success due to Progenics' small size, Azedra is a good drug with demonstrated efficacy and safety. Hence, its therapeutic merits will improve its market success.

Better yet, Progenics is not settled for Azedra's current revenues. Under Das' leadership, the company is pushing a "basket approach" to the FDA for multiple label expansion. In my view, the aforementioned approach is prudent because it will deliver significant revenue growth. And since Azedra is approved for one indication, its chances of approval for other diseases are amplified. Additionally, the more indication the company is investigating for Azedra, the higher its chances of future revenues increase.

To ensure Azedra success, Progenics recently acquired a radio-pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, for $8.0M. Along with Azedra, the facility will support the development and potential launch of other molecules like 1095. By having an in-house manufacturing facility, Progenics can control the whole "vertical" production process. Consequently, it will reduce the development and commercialization expenses.

Intellectual Property Assertion For PSMA-617

Since I believe that the prostate cancer franchise is most lucrative, I'm excited to learn about a recent development. On March 14, Progenics disclosed that the company is asserting its intellectual ownership of the invaluable asset, PSMA-617. As a radiopharmaceutical to service prostate cancer, PSMA-617 is being developed by Novartis (NVS). Specifically, Progenics filed a suit against the University of Heidelberg ("UOH") in the District Court of Mannheim in Germany. Endocyte - an acquired company of Novartis - "filed a motion to intervene in the German litigation" on Feb. 27, 2019.

The lawsuit came about because PSMA-617 arose from the sponsored research collaboration between the University of Heidelberg and Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals ("MIP"). Of note, MPI has the full rights to the sponsored research, including the intellectual property arising from any derivative work. Interestingly, MIP is acquired by Progenics. On Dec. 20, 2018, MIP also filed a Confirmation of Ownership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding the patent (US Serial Nos. 15/131,118; 16/038,729 and 16/114988). As follows, Progenics claimed that PSMA-617 is actually the company's asset. Progenics believes that UOH licensed PSMA-617 to ABX gmBH without MIP authorization. ABX sub-licensed the drug to Endocyte. In 2018, Novartis acquired Endocyte for $2.1B. With the estimated $1B in revenues, the fight for 617 is important to Progenics' intrinsic value. Commenting on the event, the Columbia University law graduate and Progenics CEO Mark Baker stated,

The intellectual property in dispute relates to work performed under a research agreement that we had sponsored; based on the terms of that agreement we are entitled to ownership rights for PSMA-617, a promising radiopharmaceutical for the treatment of prostate cancer. We are committed to defending our intellectual property rights and are working to reach a resolution that recognizes Progenics’ ownership of this candidate.

Though it's an uphill battle for the small company, Mr. Baker has a stellar law background to take the fight to Novartis. I believe that Baker must be aware of the costs of prolonged litigation. Yet, it's quite likely that he's confident about the chances of success for taking on this case. In 2005, Baker joined Progenics as the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. By 2011, he climbed the corporate ladder to take helm as the CEO and director. If Progenics can win this case, I strongly believe that the stock will be catapulted by several folds.

Interim Data For PyL's Prospective Study

On the prostate cancer front, there's an interesting development regarding PyL. On April 24, 2019, Progenics reported the interim data for an ongoing investigator-initiated prospective study for PyL in 130 men with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer. Conducted by the University of British Columbia and British Columbia Cancer Agency, the results are published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. Notably, the trial demonstrated that physician post-scan treatment changed the disease course. For instance, it showed that the imaging results led to an "upstaged or downstaged" in the disease" for 65.5% of the subjects. Moreover, it improved physician decision-making in 89.1% of cases. Furthermore, PyL modified the management plan in 87.3% of all patients. According to Dr. Das,

Due to the limitations in conventional imaging, there's an increased need for diagnostics to support the localization of disease recurrence and enable targeted treatment, which has the potential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The positive lesion detection and promising safety profile support continued research in PyL as an extremely valuable resource for physicians treating patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer.

As the clinical outcomes suggested, PyL could be an invaluable asset to improve the treatment plan and disease progression. Be that as it may, investors should note that a prospective study is an inadequate design for concluding therapeutic efficacy or safety. The treatment and disease course could simply have changed due to the "placebo effects" and/or "observer bias" with this trial design. To ascertain the fact, one needs a Phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled trial. That aside, Progenics published PyL's ability to detect the localized recurrent rate of prostate cancer as shown below.

Efficacy was measured in 130 patients who met the biochemical recurrence disease criteria and certain prostate-specific antigen ("PSA") levels (reported in ng/mL). PyL detection rates of localized recurrent prostate cancer were 60% (patients with PSA of ≥0.4 to <0.5), 78% (patients with PSA of ≥0.5 to <1.0), 72% (patients with PSA of ≥1.0 to <2.0), and 92% (patients with PSA of ≥2.0). Safety data analyzed showed PyL was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and was considered safe.

As the level of PSA (a marker of disease activity) for prostate cancer increases, it's logical that the detection rate is elevated. The results above revealed the detection rates, ranging from 60% to as high as 92%. Nonetheless, I'm not that enthused. Based on the data presented, it's nearly impossible to ascertain whether PyL has good detection without knowing the "standardized" PSA level for these patients. And if the average detection rate is approximately 70%, then it's a subpar diagnostic, in my opinion. I believe that a good diagnostic should post the detection rate (i.e. sensitivity) in the high 80% or low 90% range.

Financial Assessment

Given that a financial report reveals important development, I'll assess the fiscal 2018 (FY18) earnings report for the period that ended on Dec. 31, 2018. Accordingly, Progenics procured $15.6M and thereby represents a 33.3% increase from the $11.7M for the previous year. Relistor royalty comprises the bulk of revenues. The research and development (R&D) for the respective periods came in at $35.1M and $42.6M. This represents a 17.6% R&D decrease. The lower R&D is due to various studies completion (i.e. Phase 2 trial for Azedra and Phase 3 study for 1404). Since 1404 did not yield good clinical outcome, it's prudent that Progenics cut its development to focus on other promising assets.

That asides, the company registered $67.7M ($0.87 per share) net loss for FY18 compared to $51.0M ($0.73 per share) decline for FY17. The shares outstanding also increased from 70.2M to 77.9M, thus signifying a 9.8% increase. Regarding the balance sheet, Progenics concluded the year with $137.7M in cash and equivalents, thus signifying a 193% improvement in the cash position.

Of note, the capital raised came from the $70.0M generated in a public offering on top of the $27.5M procured at-the-market transactions. It's reasonable that a young bioscience company raised cash through a public offering to prevent excessive debt. Hence, I believe it's prudent that Progenics executed the offering to further its pipeline innovation. Based on the $82M annual OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into mid 2020.

Catalyst Tracking

I strongly believe that it's imperative for investors to keep tabs of pertinent development relating to your stocks. Therefore, I presented a comprehensive list of catalysts powering Progenics in Table 1. In my view, the most notable event is the appointment of Dr. Das, who is pushing for a basket approach to stimulate Azedra growth. Additionally, the IP assertion for PSMA-617 is quite intriguing because it can substantially improve Progenics' prospects.

Latest advancement Azedra The Azedra U.S. launch is progressing with 14 treatment requested at eight selected center. Progenics also acquired a manufacturing facility in New Jersey to support Azedra and 1095. Progenics will meet the FDA to discuss potential regulatory pathway for additional Azedra indication (i.e. gastroenteropancreatic and other neuroendocrine tumors). Relistor Partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Relistor is an approved drug to treat opioid-induced constipation. For 4Q2018 and FY2018, it procured $21M and $99.4M in sales, respectively. This correlates to $3.2M and $14.9M in royalty revenues. Prostate cancer The Phase 3 CONDOR trial of PyL is expected to complete dosing in 4Q2019 with data reporting in early 2020. As the multi-center, open-label trial, CONDOR will enroll approximately 200 men with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer in North America. My concern is whether its primary endpoint is good for indicating the diagnostic utility. I prefer the clearcut sensitivity. Back in 2018, Progenics entered into a collaborative agreement with Curium - a company formed between Mallinckrodt and IBA Molecular - for PyL development and launch in Europe. Curium will meet with the EU regulatory agency in 2019 to discuss PyL development and approval. The Phase 2 trial of 1095 is expected to commence in 2Q2019. Progenics will study 1095 plus enzalutamide in chemo-naïve patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who are refractory to novel anti-androgen drugs ("NAAD"). The Phase 1 study of PSMA-TTC in patients with mCRPC by Bayer is expected to enroll patients in 2019. Progenics filed a lawsuit disputing the ownership of PSMA-617 by Novartis that, in and of itself, acquired Endocyte for 617 ownership. Digital technology Progenics is brewing an artificial intelligence ("AI") program to process and read PSMA-images from prior trials. The company stated that its AI demonstrated a statistically significant improvement over manual assessment. Leronlimab Progenics sold Leronlimab to CytoDyn in 2012. Leronlimab is a monoclonal antibody for HIV which is owned and developed by CytoDyn. In 1H2019, CytoDyn will file a BLA for leronlimab. Progenics is expected to gain the $5.0M approval milestone and 5% royalty sales from CytoDyn. Outlook The data reporting of CONDOR is anticipated in early 2020.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

As investment research is an "imperfect" science, there always are risks associated with a particular stock regardless of its strength. Therefore, investors should be aware of pertinent risks pertained to Progenics. At this point in its growth phase, the key concern is if 1095 and PyL can deliver robust clinical endpoints. Since most value resides in the prostate cancer franchise, it's highly likely that the stock will tumble over 50% in case of a failed clinical binary and vice versa. The other concern is whether the firm can gain additional approval for Azedra to ramp up sales. Moreover, the actual Azedra market might not be materially meaningful. Furthermore, Relistor royalty sales can be insignificant relative to the company's overall value.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Progenics Pharmaceuticals with the four out of five stars. And, I ascribed the $14 price target (“PT”) to be reached within two to three years. The combinations of promising molecules and the potential to capture the $65.1B prostate cancer market contributed to the high PT. Readers interested in my valuation can check back on the comparative market analysis that I presented in an the previous IBI article. Progenics already is enjoying significant revenues from the two approved medicines (Azedra and Relistor). I expect the sales of Azedra and Relistor to increase due to its future label expansion. Despite my initial enthusiasm for the prostate cancer franchise, I was not impressed with the data reported for 1404 and PyL. Nonetheless, I'm interested to see the final trial results of PyL and especially 1095 in the foreseeable future. That aside, if Progenics can win the legal battles for PSMA-617, the stock can enjoy a gargantuan rally. Nonetheless, I'm not betting the farm on an IP victory due to the strength and resources of Novartis. Last but not least, I'd like to remind investors that an investment thesis does not remain stagnant. Hence, it's important to keep up with the pertinent changes and adjust your position accordingly.

Thanks for reading! To get the latest articles, please hit the orange “Follow” button on top. Be sure to check out our private investment research community, Integrated BioSci Investing. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable and very honest … I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I'm not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I'm also NOT responsible for the action of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.