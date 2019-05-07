Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale

The stock trades at a steep discount to its history as well as peers despite strong recent growth momentum.

Monmouth Real Estate consistently leads its peers in occupancy rates and investment grade tenant exposure. It now has a new and modern industrial portfolio.

By Samuel Smith

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) is a Real Estate Investment Trust that owns a pool of strategically located Class A industrial properties across the United States. While it is one of the oldest publicly traded REITs in the world, it remains relatively small. This is a testament to management’s strategy of pursuing profitability rather than growth as is born out in the company’s excellent long-term returns.

Monmouth also possesses an impressive track record of FFO growth and dividend safety. MNR's share price decline over the past year has pushed its dividend yield up to 5%. You can see our full list of high-yield dividend stocks with 5%+ yields here.

With a solid balance sheet and the tailwinds of e-commerce growth driving strong recent performance, MNR’s pullback from historical and peer valuation levels is unwarranted. As a result, we view it as an attractive buy and hold option for value and income investors.

Business Overview

MNR owns 113 geographically-diversified industrial properties composing a total of approximately 21.8 million square feet. The portfolio is spread across 30 states with a focus on major ports. Their largest locations are primarily in the Southeast, but the portfolio also extends well into the South and Midwest.

One of the first things that sticks out when looking at their tenant list is their heavy exposure to FedEx (~60% of annual rent and nearly 50% of total square footage).

While some investors may not like its heavy reliance on a single tenant, FDX is an investment-grade company with strong e-commerce tailwinds driving its business. In fact, the industrial sector as a whole is enjoying very strong fundamentals thanks to an overall strong economy as well as the changing face of retail where stores are being replaced in part by warehouses. As can be seen from the image below, MNR has many other high-quality investment grade tenants in addition to FDX:

A third tailwind for the portfolio is the fact that the Panama Canal is being expanded, which should benefit its East-Coast heavy portfolio.

MNR’s weighted average lease term is a very conservative 8 years with expirations well-laddered over the coming years. As a result, if a recession were to hit in the next few years, MNR should be very well-insulated as its high percentage of credit rated tenants should lead to minimal bankruptcies as well.

In fact, compared to peers, its rent roll over the next 3 years is extremely low:

Further reflecting its objective and relative strength, Monmouth's property portfolio occupancy rate is a sector-leading 98.9% and its average building age is also the lowest (implying lower maintenance CapEx):

The final component of its portfolio is its publicly-traded REIT investments, which currently compose ~7% of total assets. It uses this strategy as a way to keep liquidity high without sacrificing long-term returns.

Growth Outlook

Thanks to the e-commerce and international trade booms, strategically-located Class-A industrial properties as a general rule have experienced an enormous boom in valuation and earnings power over the past half decade, and MNR’s properties have been no exception:

While its primary tenant - FDX - is warning of slowing conditions for its global business, the quality of MNR’s properties and tenants and the decreasing availability of strategically located land in major port markets forms a formidable barrier to entry for new competition and should sustain its earnings power and growth over time as e-commerce and globalization growth trends continue over the long term.

While cap rate compression will likely slow due to the low downside flexibility for interest rates, rental growth rates should remain robust. Therefore, we expect AFFO/share to slow from its double digit averages over the past half decade, to a more sustainable mid-to-high single digits growth rate moving forward.

Balance Sheet

Supporting its strong growth outlook is MNR’s solid balance sheet. The company has ~$900 million in debt, although ~86% of that is property-level mortgage debt (i.e., non-recourse to the company). Additionally, ~86% of the debt is fixed rate with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1%, reflecting a very low cost of capital that can enhance its returns on invested capital even as industrial cap rates continue to shrink due to surging demand.

In addition to its low cost of capital and conservative structuring of its debt, the company boasts significant liquidity. It has a weighted average debt maturity for fixed rate debt of over eleven-and-a-half years, one of the longest among all REITs. Furthermore, with such a high percentage of its debt being tied to individual properties (which are relatively new, high quality, nearly all occupied, and enjoying robust demand from investment-grade tenants), refinancing these mortgages as they become due should be very easy. Additionally, with its sizable REIT portfolio, the company has significant liquidity that it can borrow against at low margin interest rates if needed to for paying down some of its non-mortgage debt, though this should also not be needed given the health of the overall business and the over $200 million in liquidity from cash and lines of credit.

Other points highlighting their balance sheet strength are that the debt maturity schedule is very well-laddered with that majority of debt not coming due until 2024 or later.

… as well as the fact that fixed charge coverage is 2.6x, making the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.3x quite serviceable.

Key Risk Factors

While the balance sheet and business metrics imply a low level of risk, no investment is risk-free. MNR’s are concentrated primarily in two places: (1) its concentration of the majority of its rental income in a single tenant and (2) the volatile performance of its securities portfolio.

Given that MNR targets properties that are heavily exposed to e-commerce and it has built up a reputation for excellence over its decades of operating performance, FDX has increasingly targeted them as it go-to landlord business partner. While this certainly has its positives (strong and consistent demand from one of the world’s greatest logistics companies that is backed by an investment grade balance sheet and wide moat), concentration risk in any one company - no matter how strong - is always a risk. This is especially true given that competition in the logistics space is heating up with both Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) beginning to ramp up their own logistics empires.

Since MNR has tied its fortunes so closely to FDX’s, investors in these shares should realize that MNR’s share price performance will likely have strong correlation to FDX’s. At the same time, however, we believe this risk is worth taking on in this case because MNR is a landlord of FDX’s mission-critical warehouse facilities, not a direct shareholder in FDX. Therefore, it is a bet on FDX’s solvency rather than on the degree of its growth or profitability. Ultimately, given FDX’s wide moat and decades of proven operating excellence and business model resilience through all economic conditions, we could not ask for a better long-term tenant to provide so much of MNR’s revenues.

As for the REIT portfolio, while publicly-traded share prices certainly fluctuate wildly (which will cause short term disruptions in MNR’s quarterly results), over the long-term, REITs tend to perform in-line with their underlying operating (i.e., real estate) results. In the meantime, they also provide lucrative dividends as free cash flow to the company (in excess of the interest paid on the debt taken on to hold these REITs) as well as serving as an additional source of significant immediate liquidity should the company need to tap into it.

While the risks that come from significant exposure to public market volatility and concentration in a single tenant should not be ignored and could certainly have substantial impact on MNR’s share price in the short term, if you are approaching MNR as a long-term investment, these risks are really quite minimal. Of course, other risks to remember are that a recession (though not as impactful on MNR as other REITs given its long-term leases with investment grade tenants and low lease roll over the next several years) will hit and/or that interest rates will rise (which would compress already tightening cap-to-interest rate spreads).

Dividend Analysis

MNR has a very strong dividend safety record as it has never cut its dividend despite being one of the oldest REITs in the world. Given the fact that in Q1 of FY2019 the AFFO payout ratio was a very conservative 74% and AFFO grew 4.5% year-over-year, the dividend safety outlook continues to be quite appealing. For the full-year, the FFO payout ratio is expected to come in at 72.5%, in-line with its peer group.

The company’s safe record and payout ratio have not come at the expense of dividend growth either:

While some investors might complain about the “lost decade” of dividend growth between 2006 and 2015, it is important to note that the company maintained its dividend through the financial crisis and recession during that period while also keeping the company on stable financial footing to be able to invest in the industrial property uptrend in the years following and eventually grow its dividend per share 13% to its present level.

In addition to prudent capital allocation decisions, the secret to Monmouth’s dividend resilience has been their ability to lock in highly predictable cash flows that are less influenced by tenant rollover and retention risk thanks to their long-term leases with investment grade tenants.

Valuation

MNR’s stock appears to be materially undervalued based on both historical norms as well as peer metrics. Despite having top-level business metrics, a healthy balance sheet, low risk, and a safe and growing dividend, MNR trades at a material discount to peers in its sector:

Additionally, its FFO multiple is significantly lower than its 5-year trailing average FFO multiple of 18.5x, which is more in-line with its sector today.

The reasons for this discount are the company’s exposure to FDX (which has warned of slowing global economic conditions, causing its stock to decline) and its recent underperformance in its REIT portfolio. However, we expect minimal to no impact on MNR’s rental income from a slight slowdown in FDX’s business and volatility in the REIT portfolio - something which makes up only ~7% of the REITs assets - is quite insignificant relative to the ~33% discount at which shares are trading at present.

Therefore, we believe that over time, as the REIT portfolio’s performance balances out and FDX continues its long-term growth trend and stable operating performance, the market’s concerns will gradually fade in favor of MNR’s strong core business performance leading to FFO and dividend growth. As a result, it should move back towards its historical P/FFO multiple, creating outsized returns for patient investors at today’s levels.

Investor Takeaway

MNR is a sector-leading industrial REIT with a lengthy and proud record of operating excellence, dividend safety, and generating attractive total returns for investors.

However, over the past year, shares have sold off due to the facts that the company owns a portfolio of REITs (less than 10% of total assets) that has recently underperformed and its largest tenant is FedEx, whose stock has recently struggled on global growth concerns and increasing competition in the logistics business. It is important to remember, however, that MNR makes money off of FedEx rent checks, not FedEx growth, and given FedEx's strong credit rating and wide moat, rental income from this tenant remains extremely reliable. Furthermore, the REIT portfolio’s purpose is to generate free cash flow through dividends while also providing additional liquidity if needed. Over the long run, this portfolio should generate positive total returns (as it has in the past).

In summary, short-term underperformance from a small sector of the total asset base and global macroeconomic uncertainty do not warrant a ~33% discount to fair value for a REIT that made it through the financial crisis relatively unscathed, has never cut its dividend, and remains a sector leader with a strong long-term growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.