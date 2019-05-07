Tesla Capital Raise A Start

Early last week, I had an article detailing four major questions when it came to Tesla (TSLA) in the short term. With the stock having dropped to a new 52-week low after the company's Q1 earnings report, investors were worried and pressure on management had certainly increased. Later in the week, one of the major questions was answered, and that now means investors will start to focus on the next set of items.

With questions swirling over the company's balance sheet and cash position, management followed through and decided to raise capital. Between a sale of shares and convertible notes, Tesla will raise up to $2.7 billion before expenses as well as certain hedges. CEO Elon Musk was going to invest $10 million in the deal, but when the overall deal size was increased, he reportedly upped his portion to $25 million. Ironically, instead of Tesla going private at $420 per share after the "funding secured" tweet from Elon Musk last year, the company ended up selling shares for proceeds that were less than $240 per share in the end.

As we approach the end of the first week of May, we will receive some interesting data over the next week or so. Institutions must report their quarterly holdings for the end of Q1, so we will see how the major holders of Tesla changed their positions during the first three months of this year. It will be interesting to see whether the total institutional ownership amount rose or fell with shares falling more than $50 during the quarter as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

With the balance sheet question having been resolved for now, investors will really start to focus on whether Tesla can hit its guidance for more than 90,000 total deliveries in Q2. InsideEvs estimated that Tesla had Model 3 deliveries of 10,050 in the US, along with 1,875 Model S/X units. When it comes to Europe, current data appears to show about 3,600 Model 3 units and around 800 S/X. Adding in China and other countries will help a little, but Tesla likely won't be near the 30,000 average month needed, meaning May and June will need to see quite a bit of improvement.

The first Model 3 ship to Europe is expected to dock there later this week, with the second scheduled for the last third of this month. The Model 3 will need to carry the day, since Model S/X sales continue to struggle. In fact, Norway Model S/X registrations are down more than 86% year-over-year for Q2, almost double the percentage drop seen in Q1. Things are even worse in The Netherlands, with less than a dozen total units so far this quarter after more than 500 total in April and May last year. After subsidy wind downs, that country's S/X registrations have plunged, as seen below.

(Source: TMC Europe stats, seen here)

Through six days in May, Tesla is at just 21 Model S/X units in Norway total, compared to 143 in the year-ago, six-day period. In fact, the company is being outsold by the Jaguar i-Pace at 69 units and the Audi e-Tron at 59 units. The e-Tron just had its first month of customer deliveries in the US in April, so that will ramp up in the coming months. Additionally, the Mercedes EQC has now gone into production, adding another competitor to the fray.

Interestingly enough, Tesla also has reduced the overall cost of leasing a Model 3 in the US just weeks after the option first became available. The company is charging an extra $1,500 upfront, but the monthly payment on the cheapest version came down by $105. That means that over the three-year lease, Tesla will get $2,280 less, which definitely will squeeze margins. If sales were doing well, you wouldn't expect a cut like this so soon, so demand questions will only increase from here.

Tesla also will face some issues if the China trade war is not resolved this week, with tariffs set to increase on Friday. Not only could China sales be impacted, but we recently saw the "autopilot brain" product not get an exemption from the Trump administration. With all of this negativity, margins have not fared well, so estimates are dropping for this year as seen below. Prior management guidance to be profitable every quarter are not turning out true, although that may not be surprising given the company's history.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

While Tesla's capital raise answered one key question surrounding the name, now the company must show it can hit delivery guidance. In the next week or so, we'll also get institutional data to see which major holders are bailing and which are adding. April sales estimates came in a bit light, and so far early May registrations in Europe are not doing well, with competition only increasing by the month. CEO Elon Musk has only added risk to the equation by calling for the name to be valued at half a trillion dollars, which could spark more legal problems if the company fails to deliver. Tesla shares have bounced off their recent low, but if the China trade war heats up and sales continue to struggle, the stock will head lower again.

