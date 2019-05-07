Manitex Does Well On Margins, But Orders Bear Watching

Order growth was weak on a yoy and qoq basis; construction activity is still fairly healthy, and infrastructure is picking up, but Manitex needs to deliver the order growth.

In a somewhat better-than-expected NA construction equipment market in the first quarter, Manitex's 5% revenue growth was more or less in line, and gross margin exceeded expectations.

In a generally still-healthy construction market, Manitex (MNTX) seems to be doing okay. The first quarter was maybe not quite as robust as some investors may wish to see on the revenue and order lines, but the margin progress was encouraging, and the overall environment for construction-related machinery still seems fairly healthy in North America. A key challenge, and opportunity, for Manitex management remains in the acceleration of the PM knuckle boom crane business, a machinery category that is relatively under-utilized in North America relative to Europe.

Manitex’s better-than-expected gross margin was nice to see, but orders were softer than I’d like. Still, even on the assumption of long-term FCF margins averaging out in the mid-single-digits, the shares look undervalued today.

A Decent Start To The Year

Going into the first quarter there was plenty of debate about how construction machinery companies would fare, and for the most part I’d say the quarter was better than feared, but maybe not quite as good as hoped. Specific to Manitex, the company basically hit the mark.

Revenue rose 1% as reported, or more like 5% on a constant currency basis. That was roughly in line with the performance of Terex (TEX) and Caterpillar’s (CAT) Construction business this quarter, both of which grew around 6% on a constant currency basis. Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY) was an outlier with 15% growth, but then Palfinger has a somewhat more specialized product mix that is leveraged to some stronger areas like forestry. Specific to Manitex, the crane business saw revenue decline 5% (not adjusted for currency), with management indicating that straight mast cranes were stronger and PM knuckle boom cranes were weaker. Growth came primarily from mobile tanks (up 100% to $3 million) and “Other” (up 59% to over $5 million).

Gross margin improved more than I’d expected, as the company’s manufacturing efficiency efforts are paying off. Reported gross margin improved 120bp to 20.8%, while adjusted GM improved 160bp. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2%, while adjusted operating income rose more than 7% - both were about $1 million better than I’d expected.

Orders Need To Pick Up From Here To Hit Second Half Targets

Although management commented on “good order activity”, orders were down 20% year over year and about 2% on a sequential basis. Backlog declined 15% from the year-ago level, but did improve 12% sequentially.

For Manitex to do what I expect in revenue terms for 2019, quarterly orders need to accelerate about 10% from the level of this quarter. Manitex’s Japanese partner Tadano could be an important delta in order flow, but I very much get the sense that they’re “starting small” with Manitex equipment and likely won’t be a major source of orders in the near term.

In terms of the market, the North American construction equipment market seems fairly stable. Non-residential building activity is shifting, with categories like hotels, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, stores, and office buildings likely to slow further, while government, healthcare, and other non-commercial building types see growth. Elsewhere, public infrastructure spending increases are really only just starting to happen, and this is an end-market accounting for roughly 15% or so of Manitex’s addressable market.

Oil/gas is not likely to be such a strong driver. Machinery spending has definitely slowed in that sector, but the good news for Manitex, such as it is, is that the company’s reliance on this sector is only a fraction of what it was during the last boom.

Residential construction demand is uncertain. Activity definitely slowed toward the end of last year, but it looks like activity may improve some relative to lowered expectations. With residential construction approximating 20% or so of Manitex’s revenue, healthier trends here are definitely important to the 2019 outlook.

The Outlook

While the first quarter beat at the gross margin line was nice to see, I’m not giving full credit to that just yet, as the first quarter should be the lightest of the year in terms of revenue. Moreover, I want to see orders improve further before I count on further operating leverage. Even so, while it is not in my model at this point, management’s claim from the fourth quarter call that revenue growth could “approach” the double-digits in 2019 still seems viable, but a lot depends upon how the construction markets shake out this year – non-residential construction has been surprisingly stronger-for-longer.

I’m expecting high single-digit revenue growth in 2019 and long-term revenue growth of around 4% a year, with share growth in the PM knuckle boom business being an important driver. On the margin side, I don’t see the company exceeding the low 20%’s, so this could be a worthwhile source of upside if these efficiency improvement efforts exceed my expectations. I’m looking for mid-single-digit operating margin this year and mid-to-high single-digit EBITDA margin. While I think EBITDA margin could hit the double-digits in a couple of years, I don’t expect double-digit operating margin in my explicit forecast period.

At the free cash flow line, I believe Manitex can hit high single-digit FCF margins in the best years, but I think the long-term weighted average will be in the mid-single-digits, which is fairly typical for a lot of machinery companies.

The Bottom Line

Those cash flow assumptions, as well as the EBITDA multiple driven by the company’s margins and returns (ROIC, et al), still support a fair value in the $9 to $10 range, suggesting meaningful upside from here. While there is some cyclical risk that construction will slow further, there are also some positive company-specific drivers like the Tadano relationship and the PM knuckle boom opportunity in play. For more aggressive risk-tolerant investors, there’s still worthwhile upside here provided orders come through.

