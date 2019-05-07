Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Fully Fueled Gene Therapy Pipeline

Despite the upside potential, gene therapy investors need to be aware of the potential downsides to this technology. I provide my view on these issues and how they impact Rocket.

The gene therapy segment is hot in 2019 due to acquisitions and a potential FDA approval. RCKT has benefited from this but still is cheap compared to the competition.

Gene therapy has been the hyped technology in the biotech sector ever since the CAR-T momentum started to fade. The recent acquisitions of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) has many investors looking into this groundbreaking segment for a lucrative investment in the future of medicine. After catching a big break with ONCE, I have decided to find another potential gene therapy company that is ripe for the picking. Rocket Therapeutics (RCKT) appears to be a strong candidate to fill that role in my speculative portfolio. Admittedly, Rocket has slipped under my radar but my research has me taking a deep dive into this company with the potential for an investment.

My goal is to review Rocket's promising gene therapy pipeline and match it up against some of the leading competition. In addition, I provide some potential downside risks that go along with being a gene therapy company and point out how Rocket is not immune to them. Finally, I lay out my case for picking Rocket over the renowned leaders of the gene therapy segment.

Company Overview

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage gene therapy biotech company motivated to advance first-in-class or best-in-class gene therapies for rare pediatric diseases. Rocket’s clinical-stage lentiviral vector “LVV” programs target:

Fanconi Anemia “FA”

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I “LAD-I”

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency “PKD”

Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis “IMO”.

In addition, Rocket has an adeno-associated virus “AAV” program licensed from REGENXBIO (RGNX) for Danon disease and is also developing a CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing program. Through the company’s gene therapy technology, Rocket aims to modify the defective genes that are sources of the targeted disorders.

What Is Gene Therapy?

When discussing gene therapy, I notice most people have no idea how it works or what is the goal of the therapy. I typically get the impression people see gene therapy as some sort of radiation treatment that has the capacity to create the incredible hulk. However, it is a simple idea that involves a complex biological process. Hopefully, this brief overview can help those of you who are new to the field.

Genes are an assembly of DNA sequences that code for proteins that execute a broad array of physiologic tasks in the body. Even though genes are transmitted from one generation to the next, mutations occur that disrupt or alter the production of proteins needed to regulate the body. This can cause the body to malfunction due to the lack of specific proteins, which may trigger a genetic disease or condition.

Image Source

Gene therapy attempts to fix these deleterious mutations by taking an isolated gene sequence and administering it to a patient. Thus, curing the genetic disorder. Contemporary therapies center on the administration of the “bad’ or “missing” proteins or enzymes in order to manage the symptoms of the disease. Basically, they are providing the patient with the proper proteins needed so the body can continue to operate in a healthy manner. Gene therapy’s objective is to fix the disease-causing genes by distributing serviceable duplicates of the gene sequence straight into the patient’s cells, if the successful, this should cure the genetic disease.

Rocket’s Platform Technology

Rocket’s gene editing technology utilizes non-pathogenic viral vectors to transport the gene segments into the body’s cells. These viruses are able to infiltrate cells and distribute genetic material inside a cell. Subsequently, the deleterious gene segments are disconnected and are substituted with a transgene. Using this process of transduction, the new transgene is fixing the missing or mutant gene that is the origin of the patient’s ailment.

Rocket's LLV and AVV viral vectors are the foundation of the company's technology and are the transport agents for the transgenes. LLV or AAV are administered either outside the patient’s body where the patient’s cells are harvested and the vector is distributed to the patient’s cells in a lab and then, re-administered into the patient. The second option is for the vector to be injected right into the patient, through an IV or straight into the target tissue (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Gene Therapy Platforms (Source RCKT)

As the regulatory agencies begin to accept gene therapy as a practical answer to some of the worst diseases, we should see the market begin to take a greater interest in gene therapies and the companies who are developing them. Rocket not only has two viral vectors but they are attempting to implement them against some devastating diseases.

LVV Programs

The LVV based programs utilize lentiviral vectors to take-on rare genetic diseases such as FA, LAD-I, PKD, and IMO (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Rocket's Pipeline (Source RCKT)

Fanconi Anemia

Fanconi Anemia “FA”, is a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder, that generally arises from a mutation in a single gene. The is a genetic disorder results in bone marrow failure, developmental abnormalities, and potentially myeloid leukemia. Sadly, this often forms during the early years of a child’s life. The primary outcome of the deleterious gene is bone marrow aplasia, which is when the bone marrow no longer produces any or a limited amount red and white blood cells and platelets leading to infections and bleeding that can be fatal. Another issue is Leukemia, which impacts about 10%-30% of the patient population.

Currently, the standard-of-care for FA is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant “HSCT”, which has some serious risks; most notably graft versus host disease “GVHD”, a sometimes fatal side effect of allogeneic transplant that got rejected by the body. GVHD is characterized by GI ulcers, liver toxicity, and skin rashes that have to be treated immediately if the patient is to survive.

Although there is the threat of GVHD, HSCT does have the ability to cure the hematologic issue of FA, which does provide a basis that gene therapy could work in FA due to the common use of stem cells. Rocket’s therapy intends to extract the patient’s own hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells “HSPCs” could eliminate the threat of GVHD.

Another advantage of gene therapy is that it doesn’t require conditioning the patient prior to the therapy. Whereas allogeneic transplants often require the cytotoxic conditioning to help the transplant graft properly. Rocket expects their gene-corrected HSPCs will allow patients to receive the treatment without conditioning, thus, no cytotoxicity.

Rocket’s RP-L102 is currently in a phase I trial Stanford University, with another trial being conducted in Spain by CIEMAT. Data from CIEMAT trial has shown all their subjects continued to improve following administration of RP-L102 with positive changes in symptoms and earlier evidence of gene regulation displayed in the higher-dose cohort. Accordingly, the EMA categorized RP-L102 as an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product “ATMP”, which is similar to an FDA fast-track designation. Back in July 2018, the FDA designated RP-L102 as a Rare Pediatric Disease for the treatment of FA. In addition, the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy “RMAT”, and Fast Track designations. Furthermore, both the FDA and the EMA have granted RP- L102 orphan drug designation.

Out of all the pipeline programs, I believe the FA program has the most weight due to its stage of development and the number of ongoing trials. If the program continues to show the success we can expect an increase in attention from the market as the companies technology shows safety and efficacy. On the other hand, if the program fails we could see a large shareholder fallout as the market believes the whole LVV platform is questionable.

LAD-I

Rocket is also employing the LVV for LAD-I, another rare genetic disorder that impacts leukocyte adhesion and activity. LAD-I results in a weakened capacity for neutrophils to exit blood vessels and pass into tissues where these cells are required to fight off infections. This is obviously a life-threatening condition that can lead to infant mortality from a simple illness. Similar to FA, allogeneic HSCT is the only curative therapy available for LAD-I, which again, opens the door to a gene therapy cure.

RP-L201’s IND was submitted in October 2018 and was cleared for clinical trials in November. Like RP-L102, RP-L201 received Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designation from the FDA. In Europe, the EMA gave it the ATMP designation to speed along the regulatory review. The company has a planned a phase I trial in the U.S or Europe.

The LIO program is a bit behind the FA program, but it is nearly just as vital because it should reveal if the LVV platform works in multiple indications. If it does, we could see rocket become an acknowledged leader in the gene therapy segment with their LVV platform showing diversity.

PKD

Red blood cell PKD is another rare genetic disorder resulting from a mutated gene that encodes for the red blood cell “RBC” glycolytic enzyme. PKD is identified by RBCs that do not undertake a standard spherical shape and are broken down, leading to reduced capacity to carry oxygen to cells. PKD is another indication that has had some success with allogeneic HSCT, which appears to open the door for Rocket’s gene therapy.

According to the company, preclinical data has revealed that RP-L301 improves multiple mechanisms of the disorder in a mouse model, with escalations in hemoglobin, decrease in reticulocytosis, adjustment of splenomegaly and a drop in erythroid bursts. RP-L301 is still in the preclinical stages but the program is currently being advanced through an enduring partnership with CIEMAT. RP-L301 does have orphan drug disease designation in the EU and FDA. Rocket anticipates recruiting a phase I clinical trial in the second half of this year.

Out all of the company’s targeted indications, PKD was the one I had some knowledge about prior to researching the company. PKD typically gets linked with sickle-cell anemia due to disfigured red-blood cell and reduced capacity to carry oxygen. Considering this, I found it impressive the company was able to snag this indication from the other gene therapy company’s targeting blood disorders. I am waiting to see if the FDA or EU provide any additional designations beyond orphan drug in order to see where this program ranks on the totem pole.

Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis

Rocket’s RP-L401 is an Orphan Drug Designation LVV-based program targeting Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis “IMO”; a deadly genetic condition that is typically found in infants and is categorized by the lack of bone resorption.

Figure 3: Bone Resorption (Source Oklahoma State University)

Usually, a trivial amount of our bones are continuously being disassembled by osteoclasts, then reconstructed by osteoblasts (Figure 3). In IMO, the osteoclasts are dysfunctional, which often results in thickening of the bones. This can cause compression of the bone marrow, which can lead to anemia and increased risk of infection due to the deficiency in white blood cell production.

At the moment, allogeneic HSCT has had some success but the risk of GVHD still remains. Rocket’s RP-L401 preclinical marks validate that gene alteration of HSPCs in IMO patients is achievable and that these HSPCs can engraft in mice. When researching this disease, IMO doesn’t appear to have an alternative route but to go for an HSCT and hope for the best. If RP-L401 can prove to be a success, Rocket would be providing hope to parents whose child has been given a limited amount of time to live.

AAV Program

RP-A501 is a preclinical AAV program for Danon disease, which is caused by mutations in the LAMP-2 gene. This mutation generates vacuoles in cardiac and skeletal muscle that disrupts their function. Sadly, patients often require heart transplantation and typically die from heart failure in their teenage years or perhaps in their twenties. At the moment, I could not find a specific or contemporary therapy for Danon disease.

Back in November 2018, Rocket announced the RP-A501 preclinical animal model data that showed increased survival rates at higher doses, in conjunction with dose-dependent developments and reestablishment of proper cardiac function. In addition, RP-A501 facilitated alteration at a “structural and molecular level in cardiac, liver, and skeletal muscle tissue.” Furthermore, the company reported that all doses were well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events or deaths.

Earlier this year, Rocket publicized the FDA had cleared RP-A501’s IND, with University of California San Diego Health will be the initial center for the phase I trial. In February 2019, Rocket was notified by the FDA that RP-A501 was granted Fast Track designation.

RP-A501 is the company’s only AAV program that utilizes RGNX’s AAV viral vectors. If successful, Rocket will have both the worldwide developmental and commercial rights for AVV in Danon disease. In return, RGNX received a $7M upfront payment and is owed milestone payments as well as high-single to low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Not only is this program a major move for the pipeline, but it also demonstrates how management is able to make deals amongst the potential competition.

CRISPR/Cas9 Program

On top of the LVV and AAV programs, Rocket also has a CRISPR gene editing program that they are preparing to deploy against FA. This program is early in its discovery stage, however, it could generate a large amount of hype if it makes it into the clinic. CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing is another method of correcting the defective genes, where the editing is ultra-specific to a particular gene sequence. The CRISPR technology “cuts” the DNA at precise sites of targeted genes, making it theoretically more specific than the company’s vector-based delivery approaches. CRISPR can also be modified to regulate the activity of an existing gene without the need to modify the tangible DNA sequence.

I am intrigued to see how this program plays out both clinically and in terms of intellectual property. The IP around CRISPR technology has been a battleground over the past few years with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) pipeline being determined by the outcome of an IP court battle between the University of California “UC” and the Broad Institute “Broad”. These companies have licensed their products from Broad or UC. These court battles have me wondering if there any opportunity for other CRISPR technology to stake a claim?

Competition

Both the gene therapy and rare disease arenas are starting to become a bit crowded, with certain companies taking the lead in different categories or indications. It appears to be a race for intellectual property and to be the “first-in ___.” Although the competition is not going after Rocket’s current indications, the rare disease indication map is going to be a land-grab for the remaining unclaimed diseases. Being the first to demonstrate preclinical proof and acquiring FDA designations are going to be critical to the long-term outlook for Rocket. This makes the current list of competitors a huge threat to Rocket as they are working on similar strategies. Some of the more notable competition includes:

MeiragTx (MGTX)

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

REGENEXBIO (RGNX)

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

uniQure (QURE)

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

Nitestar Therapeutics (NITE)

AVROBIO (AVRO)

Of course there is competition from existing products and therapies such as bone marrow and stem cell transplantation, however, I see the strongest competition coming from other gene therapy companies. One of these is Bluebird Bio due to their excursion into hemoglobin diseases and their strong portfolio of partners (Figure 4). In addition, they are on pace for their Zynteglo gene therapy to be approved in the EU in Q2-Q3 and potentially in the U.S. at some point in 2020.

Figure 4: Bluebird Pipeline and Partnerships (Source BLUE)

Figure 5: QURE Pipeline (Source QURE)

UniQure is another potential gene therapy competitor who is going after Hemophilia with AAV technology (Figure 5). That puts them in the rare disease arena and utilizing similar technology to Rocket. Thus, they are a potential foot-race competitor for other genetic disorder indications using AAV.

CRISPR Therapeutics is another competitor to keep an eye-on owing to their obvious involvement in CRISPR tech and rare genetic diseases (Figure 6). Another important note is that they have secured a strategic partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) for several programs.

Figure 6: CRSP Pipeline (Source CRSP)

Although Rocket has confidence in their experience and technical knowledge will deliver a competitive advantage; Rocket’s competition is partnering with bigger and well-funded companies. In addition, the company faces the potential threat of other developing technologies and products to treat the target indications by Rocket’s pipeline.

Downside Risks

One of my major concerns is gene therapy's commercial market and going after rare disorders. UniQure’s Glybera was the first gene therapy approved for LPLD in Europe but was later withdrawn from the market 2017. Glybera cost about $1M Euros and was attempting to treat a small patient population that was less than 1000 people in Europe. The withdrawal was expected to save uniQure about $2M in 2018. Although Rocket is going after a different population and market, there is still the threat that their therapies are a commercial bust. A unique risk for gene therapy is that the therapy is curing the patient, and as a result, is shrinking the market. Although we want to see these disorders eliminated, it does make the commercial prospects for gene therapies a bit risky.

An additional commercial issue is the possibility payers are not going to fully cover or reimburse these gene therapies. I can see insurance companies being apprehensive about the potential price tags for gene therapies and yet it might not work or endure. What happens if the gene therapy doesn't work for a particular patient? Who pays the bill if the therapy goes wrong?

Another downside risk I have witnessed comes from other gene therapy companies progressing through or experiencing setbacks. Although gene therapy might be a race, Rocket needs the other gene therapy companies to make progress as well. The whole gene therapy group is a volatile segment in biotech but they tend to feed and fend-off one another simultaneously. It appears when one company makes a big step forward in their progress the reaction from the market shows investors gaining confidence gene therapy will become an accepted modality. On the other hand, when one company experiences a clinical or regulatory setback, the market punishes the whole lot.

What about Rocket’s downside risk? In my opinion, the leading downside risk for a Rocket investment at this time is that the company is early on in their development; which exposes the company to regulatory setbacks or failures and the need for additional funding. Investors need to recognize that Rocket has a long way to go before crossing the FDA finish line with plenty of hurdles along the way. One major hurdle that will reoccur is funding. The company does have a strong cash position of about ~$275M after the latest offering and CIRM funding. However, with multiple ongoing clinical trials, we can expect the bankroll to shrink a precipitous rate in the coming years. Without a partnership deal, investors must anticipate another offering before the company can get a product to the market.

Cheap Gene Therapy Play

Although I like to invest in a company’s pipeline and commercial outlook, I am currently on the hunt for discounted or underfollowed biotechs. Some biotech stocks did not fully recover from the December sell-off and the sector as a whole has started to fade as we started to hit record highs in the overall market.

RCKT fits that description but it is still showing positive sentiment despite the latent recovery. Yes, I can’t say RCKT is “cheap” biotech with a $956M market cap (Figure 7), but that is “cheap” gene therapy stock compared to some of the competition. In fact, ­Bluebird’s market cap is floating around $8B at the moment; uniQure is at $2.2B and CRISPR is sitting at $2.15B.

Figure 7: RCKT Valuation (Source Seeking Alpha)

I understand these companies have other therapies and technology that adds to their valuation, but I can’t detach those other therapies from their appraisal. This leads me to invest in a more “pure-play” gene therapy company like Rocket.

Charts

RCKT’s charts are exhibiting a bullish trend on the daily chart (Figure 8) since the beginning of 2019. The stock’s RSI is not overbought and the OA is bullish being above 0, so I have to expect the positive trend still has room to go in the near-term.

Figure 8: RCKT Daily (Source Trendspider)

In fact, the share price just moved above the 200-Day moving average ($18.01), which is a hallmark of bullish stock. Typically, I would wait for a strong sell-off but this bullish chart has me looking for an entry on a pull-back close to the upward trend line.

Conclusion

Rocket aims to bring hope and assistance to patients with overwhelming, undertreated, rare pediatric diseases from the development and commercialization of restorative first-in-class gene therapies. To accomplish these goals, Rocket needs to make progress in becoming a fully-integrated biotech as they move towards the commercial stage. As the company approaches market approval, they will need to develop a robust in-house R&D and their own manufacturing capabilities. This way they can develop and manufacture their own products without having to outsource or in-license.

First and foremost, the company needs to clear their registration trials for at least one of their planned programs, and subsequently submit the company’s first BLA. This will legitimize their gene therapy platform and will justify further expansion of the company pipeline to target added indications that are well-matched for gene therapy. Furthermore, Rocket will have to scramble to obtain FDA designations and priority review vouchers that provide expedited reviews and thwart competition encroachment.

Luckily, Rocket appears to believe in the first-mover advantage and has worked hard to be the first in line for their current indications and has provided investors some upcoming milestones (Figure 9).

Figure 9: Upcoming Milestones (Source RCKT)

Looking at the figure above, we can see the company has a plethora of milestone events over the course of 2019 and 2020. I have my eyes on the initial U.S. Phase I data “process B” in the second half of this year. This would give us some insight on how the therapy works in a U.S. population and should generate some interest if the data is good. If all goes well, the company could be submitting a BLA or MAA at the end of 2020 or in 2021. Until then, the company will continue to develop their first-in-class candidates, which are targeting these dreadful diseases.

So why RCKT? I am picking Rocket because I believe it is discounted compared to the leading gene therapy players, yet, the charts are showing a positive sentiment around the stock with a steady rise off the December lows. If Bluebird is able to get their gene therapy product approved, I expect an abrupt increase in interest around gene therapy and RCKT should benefit from this. I anticipate Rocket standing out verse the current leaders due it being a gene therapy "pure-play" and the pipeline's dossier of regulatory designations.

What is my plan? I am looking to enter a speculative position in RCKT on a technical pullback in the share price or a downturn in the biotech sector. I will add to my position once I can get a clearer picture of their financial outlook and establish a cash runway that can get them to commercialization. Once I have a long-term view for Rocket, I will look to manage my position around data readouts using call and put options. This will allow me to remain invested without committing a large number of funds to a speculative technology. Overall, I look to hold the majority of my intended RCKT position for the long-term as the company progresses multiple programs through an accelerated regulatory process. If the company is able to get one of their product candidates through the FDA, I will reduce my position and leave the remaining share for a potential acquisition.

