Uranium Energy: The Potential Tariffs And Higher Production Potential Could Turn Things Around

This uranium producer appears in a solid position to expand its production volumes, whenever needed to capitalise the demand growth.

Potential tariffs from United States on imported uranium and probability of supply quotas for domestic producers are adding to future fundamentals and traders' sentiments.

Although the industry related headwinds have had made it difficult for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) to improve investors' confidence over the past couple of years, the improvement in future fundamentals is making it a good bet for value investors. This is because of the potential tariffs from United States on imported uranium. The probability of supply quotas for domestic producers is adding to future fundamentals and traders sentiments.

The improvement in confidence is also evident from the latest uptrend in its share price. The stock has recently witnessed a sharp increase from the 52-week low price of $1.12 that it had hit at the end of last year.

The Potential Tariffs on Imported Uranium

Investor's sentiments started turning bullish due to some hints of improving demand and declining supply in the United States. This is because US president Donald Trump is likely to decide in the 90 days whether it is good to impose tariffs and quotas on imported Uranium.

We believe that President Trump will recognize the danger of relying on large and increasing levels uranium imports from Russia, China, and our geopolitical rivals," said Curtis Moore, a spokesman for Energy Fuels.

The commerce department last month delivered its findings to the White House regarding the implications of imported tariffs and its impact on the domestic industry. The petition from two domestic miners actually demands restrictions on imported uranium along with forcing nuclear power companies to source 25% demand domestically.

The United States produces close to 3m lb of Uranium, but it consumes about 49m lb a year of the radioactive material.

Does Tariffs Provide New Life to Domestic Uranium Industry?

The price of Uranium is unlikely to increase amid the potential tariffs from the United States. In fact, it could increase global supplies because the United States is the biggest consumer - with more than 100 nuclear reactors.

Uranium, u3o8 restricted price continued to fall over the past few years amid increasing supplies and declining demand.

Utilities are the biggest contributor to declining demand as they are moving away from nuclear. Meanwhile, utilities across the United States are shutting existing plants from Wisconsin to California because they feel pressure from cheap fracked gas and emerging energy sources like renewable.

Only Higher Volumes Could Allow Uranium Energy Corp. to Come Out of Losses

Although Uranium Energy Corp. has significantly slashed its cost structure over the years to support margins, the company isn't in a position to offset lower prices.

Source: 10-Q

For the six months ended January 31, 2019, its costs and expenses stood around $6,381,441 compared to $7,955,814 in the same period last year. Uranium Energy Corp. has reported a loss of $0.03 per share for the six months ended January 31, 2019.

Uranium Energy Corp. has significant potential to raise its production. However, due to lower prices and demand, the company is working on the strategy of reduced production. The company says:

We continued our strategic plan for reduced operations implemented in September 2013 to align our operations to a weak uranium market in a challenging post-Fukushima environment. As part of this strategy, we operated the Palangana Mine at a reduced pace to capture residual uranium only, while maintaining the Palangana Mine and Hobson Facility in a state of operational readiness."

The company has the potential to substantially increase production volumes if Trump accepted the appeal of domestic producers.

Liquidity Position

It has received cash from the public offering of 12,613,049 units in the past six months and it received cash proceeds of $2,568,979 from the exercise of stock options and warrants, which considerably boosted its cash and cash equivalent. Its cash and cash equivalents increased to $3,990,524 from $6,926,523 in the previous year period.

In Conclusion

Uranium Energy Corp. is presenting a solid buying opportunity for value investors. Its beaten-down stock is likely to experience a bullish trend amid the improvement in demand. Investors should closely look at what plans the U.S. President has for the struggling domestic uranium industry. It is highly likely that Trump could impose tariffs on imported uranium to support the local industry; the President is poised to accelerate his 'America First" policy. He has previously imposed tariffs on Steel and Aluminum products to decline market competition for domestic producers. Therefore, sentiments are high about tariffs on imported products and quotas for local producers.

This uranium producer, on the other hand, appears in a solid position to expand its production volumes. Its recent acquisition of Reno Creek Project in August 2017 and expanded operations to the strategic Powder River Basin in Wyoming set it in position to increase supplies.

