Intelligent Systems Corporation - A Smart Investment Choice

Revenue for the 2019 first quarter is up 71% year over year and is forecasted to grow by at least 25% per year over the next 5 years.

Investment Thesis

As reported by Bloomberg, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s (INS), CoreCard software was chosen by Goldman Sachs for the Apple Card. This is a tremendous vote of confidence in the company’s capabilities and management and sets it up for more contracts with big companies. This is the first innings in what can be a long, lucrative opportunity for shareholders getting in at current prices.

Company Profile

Since the 1970s, Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) was basically an incubator for technology startup businesses. The company created and grew these businesses principally through majority owned subsidiaries and then sold them. Some of their success stories through the years include, Quadram sold to National Semiconductor; Video 7 sold to LSI Logic; Intecolor sold to a private investment group; Peachtree Software sold to ADP; OrCAD sold to a private equity fund; IQ Software was taken public; InterQuad Services sold to a UK entity; PaySys sold to First Data Corporation; QS Technology sold to Netsmart; VISaer software business was spun off; Chemfree sold to CRC Industries. The company clearly has a knack for successfully building and selling businesses.

Currently the company is focused exclusively on their CoreCard Software business. CoreCard was founded in 2001 by the research and development group of PaySys International when they retained ownership of the intellectual property at the time of the sale of PaySys. CoreCard designs, develops, and markets software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

More specifically, CoreCard developed a parameter-driven, real-time financial transaction processing software that's flexible and customizable into a variety of products. The company’s clients are financial institutions that issue cards, loans, checks or other types of accounts. Intelligent’s software processes payment transactions when they come in from merchants.

Their processing services and licensed software solutions are powered by a proprietary payments platform that allows customers to optimize their card account management systems, improve customer retention, lower operating costs and create greater market differentiation. CoreCard’s offering is so unique and exceptional that Goldman Sachs picked their solution for the Apple Card.

The company’s corporate offices are located in Norcross, GA and they own subsidiaries in India and Romania that perform software development, testing as well as systems and operations support.

INS stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange at a market cap of about $260M.

Management

Mr. Leland Strange is chairman and CEO of Intelligent Systems and has been with the company since 1982. Mr. Strange has served on the board of directors of several publicly traded companies such as Allied Holdings, Great Plains, Matria Healthcare, Healthdyne Technologies and IQ Software. Prior to Intelligent Systems, Mr. Strange founded Quadram Corporation in 1980.

Mr. Matt White is CFO and Corporate Secretary of Intelligent Systems since beginning 2019. Prior to this role he was CFO of CoreCard.

Based on my research, it appears that the company is being managed fairly conservatively. The following quotes from previous company conference calls support this presumption:

“So, I'm not going to try to scale at 100% a year, I think that's probably irresponsible. Be happy to scale at 25% a year, maybe higher. But we're in the fintech business. It's the kind of business you don't take chances by growing so fast that you make mistakes, because it takes forever to recover. Everything we do is very, very important to our customer, and everything has just got to be right.”

“We're not going to actively seek to do that (getting more exposure to the investment community) in the next two, three months. So we want to get our year behind us and even show a good first quarter and then maybe we’ll do that.”

“We announced that the directors have approved the Company spending up to $5 million for a stock buyback. That decision was driven primarily by the fact that the Company has cash or cash equivalents almost equal to our revenues.”

“We have no debt and have had no debt for a very long period of time.”

“And I believe that we can continue to grow for a very long time. Can't prove it, but the future looks bright.”

“I think it's clear from our required filings and public statements that we have several, and I want to emphasize that word, several, new, what I believe, important customers. If we could disclose the names of three or four of them I think you'd be impressed that this little firm in Norcross, Georgia with zero sales or marketing had been chosen to provide important services for these billions of dollars valuation firms.”

Insiders own 38% of the company of which Mr. Strange’s share is 11%, so plenty of initiative to be successful.

Market Opportunity and Competition

McKinsey & Company summarized their research on payments in the global financial services system in a document titled “Global payments 2018: A dynamic industry continues to break new ground”, dated October 2018. The report indicates that payments in the global financial services system topped $1.9 trillion and that a $3 trillion threshold is about five years out. Of this, ½ trillion dollars is generated in North-America where Intelligent Systems mainly operate. Suffice to say that the market opportunity is humongous!

Intelligent mentioned the following competitors on their Q4 2018 conference call:

Marketo

Galileo

i2C

FIS

CardServ

First Data

TSYS

Although the company has plenty of competition, CoreCard believes it can compete successfully by providing a robust technology platform, lower overall cost per account fees, greater system flexibility, and more customer-driven marketing options. Since CoreCard is still small and nimble, it can get to market more quickly with customized, flexible programs. One of their unique capabilities under the processing services offering, is that customers can contract for processing services with an option to license the same software and bring it in-house when and if the customer decides to become its own processor in the future.

I believe that the following example described by Mr. Strange on the Q4 2018 conference call gives an excellent overview of the flexibility of the CoreCard offering. (The example is a little long, but well worth the read.)

“A customer goes online to Bass Pro Shop to buy a $3,000 pontoon boat. When they are checking out, an app asks if they would like to pay over time. They are given a choice of 12 months, 24 months, or 3 years. And that's based on the size of the purchase and with instant scoring of credit.

The customer can click details and see 12 months is an 8%, 24 months is 10%, and 36 months is 12%. Different customers also may get different offers. They get different interest and/or duration linked to loan based on a scoring algorithm. And they can see what the monthly payment will be for each plan. So in this case, the customer chooses 36 months and 12%. Now that's simple enough. Most installment loan platform can do all of this up to this point.

But let's go on, 20 days later he goes online again to Bass Pro Shops and buys a new motor for his pontoon boat. Prices are $1,000. And he is given similar options for paying over time. But, Bass Pro Shops and the boat manufacturer will subsidize the interest on this purchase and offer no interest. The customer then chooses between 6- and 12-month plans. And he accepts a 12-month plan at no interest.

Of course, if he fails to make timely payments, interest or fees will be assessed later. And then the customer goes online the next months and buys fishing gear for $500. The offer is six months at 6% interest. He now has three loans. Most loan platforms can handle three or any number of loans, but is it really very customer-friendly to send out three statements expecting to make three separate payments? Of course, not. And everything gravitates to the most customer-friendly solution.

CoreCard combines these loans into one statement. There are still three loan plans because each is different. That sounds simple enough. But if we give a customer one payment amount, there are regulations called Reg Z that require you to inform the customer what the APR, that's the annual percentage rate is in a combined form. Here we have interest rates of 12%, 0%, and 6% with durations of 36 months, 12 months, and 6 months.

CoreCard presents one statement that aggregates required payment amounts and computes the APR for the combined loans. And guess what? When he sends in his check, he sends in the wrong amount and sends the check 10 days late. Uh oh, computer, what do I do? To which do we apply his payments and which loan will be delinquent because he underpaid? CoreCard has rules and algorithms that spread the payment over the proper buckets to stay in compliance with debt regulations and loan agreements.

The software determines where to apply interest, fees, and principal, and in what amounts to each loan plan. Remember, one of these loans was interest free. That's complicated enough, but on the 59th day -- he has 60 days by the way to make any returns. On the 59th day, he returns the motor to Bass Pro Shops. And the check he sent in on day 60 by the way for the wrong amount, it gets returned and insufficient funds three days later.

This is where the rubber meets the road so to speak as far as handling a complex transaction while staying in compliance. A payment reversal has to look at the plans again just like the payment did, and re-establish the proper bill not paid amounts and also generate appropriate fees again staying in compliance with regulations. I guess to get really excited let's do a return followed by a payment reversal for the customer that has over one hundred loans on their account.

And, yes, we process for a unicorn that has an account just like I described with over a hundred loans on the account. Oh, did I say we could also add a standard revolving account to the loan account that incorporates minimum payments? So CoreCard generates all the documents necessary for the loan that's loan agreement, [indiscernible] letter, temporary shopping pass et cetera, and we have integrated collection software that keeps up with the required collections.”

Although other smaller competitors may be nimble with flexible solutions, I believe that the payment processing market is big enough for Intelligent to prosper, too, especially now that they’ve lined up a number of large, well known clients who should provide plenty of credibility.

Financials and Target Price

The company generates revenues from five sources.

License fees with little current cost, so high margins. The fees vary with the number of licensed users, number of accounts on the system, and the number of software modules licensed. Service revenue from implementation, customization, and annual maintenance and support contracts for licensed software for licensees are recurring income streams and based on the amount of the license fee. Processing service fees typically paid per account per month. Processing customers pay an implementation and setup fee plus monthly service fees, based on number of accounts and the term is generally three or more years. Since the company is growing this part of the business so fast, they are gaining economies of scale that should improve margins and result in steady growth in the processing revenue stream. Professional services fees are not recurring and not long term, but supply a constant stream of income at the beginning of the contract. Managed service fees are earned by monitoring or managing customers’ operations.

Since the company is still small, financial results vary significantly based on the value and number of professional services contracts as well as the size and number of software licenses recognized in reporting periods. Usually license revenue is higher initially for a licensing customer and then go down. For example, in 2018 the company added a customer (probably Goldman Sachs for the Apple Card) that represented 40% of their consolidated revenues for FY18. This is a perpetual license and although there are no recurring income from licensing, there should be recurring revenues from services as highlighted in revenue stream number 2 above. There should also be a large amount of revenue from professional services as the program is developed and customized. After servicing a customer for about a year, a pattern gets established for recurring revenues.

Based on comments from the company during their Q4 2018 conference call and the results released for Q1 2019, we attempted to forecast financial results for FY19.

Intelligent Systems indicated that they have several new large customers lined up, so licence revenue will likely stay high. Specifically, they stated that further license revenues are expected to be recognized in the first or second quarter.

The company also reported that, at the end of 2018, processing customers made up about 33% of their revenue and this included professional service and transaction revenues from processing.

Mr. Strange forecasted that the company should grow profits by at least an average of 25% per year over the next 5 years.

Although the company spent $3.4 million and $4.4 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively, on research and development, they said that resources from the R&D team will be used to work on the new large client’s project, so I expect that the R&D budget for 2019 will probably be closer to $3M.

At the end of 2018, the company had almost $19M in cash and no debt.

Based on these inputs, we are forecasting the following financial results for FY19 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts).

2017 2018 2019 (E) Notes Revenue Products (License Fees) $ 90 $ 1,349 Services Professional Services $ 3,509 $ 11,041 Processing and Maintenance $ 5,082 $ 6,394 Third Party $ 498 $ 1,316 Total Services $ 9,089 $ 18,751 Total Net Revenue $ 9,179 $ 20,100 $ 25,125 25% increase over 2018 revenue Cost of Revenue Products $ 87 $ 136 Services $ 4,384 $ 8,388 Total Cost of Revenue $ 4,471 $ 8,524 $ 10,050 40% of net revenue (49% in 2017 & 42% in 2018) Expenses Marketing $ 255 $ 255 $ 319 1% of net revenue similar to 2018 General and Administrative $ 1,588 $ 1,826 $ 2,283 9% of net revenue similar to 2018 Research and Development $ 4,367 $ 3,353 $ 3,000 decreased because resources have been redirected Total Expenses $ 6,210 $ 5,434 $ 5,601 Income (Loss) from Operations $ (1,502) $ 6,142 $ 9,474 Investment Income (Loss) $ 1,738 $ (363) $ - assume no income from privately-held investments Other Income, Net $ 166 $ 469 $ 500 assume slight increase Total Investment and Other Income $ 1,904 $ 106 $ 500 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $ 402 $ 6,248 $ 9,974 Income Taxes $ 28 $ 4 $ 2,094 assume 21% tax rate Net Income (Loss) $ 374 $ 6,244 $ 7,879 approximately 30% margin Earnings (Loss) per Share Basic 0.04 0.71 0.90 Diluted 0.04 0.70 0.88 increase of 26% over 2018 Basic Weighted Avg Common Shares Outstanding 8,766,425 8,796,321 8,796,321 assume same as 2018 Diluted Weighted Avg Common Shares Outstanding 8,881,814 8,948,591 8,948,591 assume same as 2018

I believe that the net profit margin rate will improve as economies of scale start kicking in and more recurring revenues are generated. If we assume revenues grow 25% on average annually, they can be about $172M by 2028. One of their competitors, i2C incorporated in 2000, also has 400 employees and already has revenues of $156M. With an an average earnings growth rate of 30% over the next 10 years, earnings for Intelligent can be almost $10 per share. This compares with a net profit margin of 22% for Fiserv that is a $34B company with much higher overhead. With a PE ratio of 40, the INS stock price should be about $400 giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.6B.

Given Intelligent’s history of growing and selling companies, I believe it’s prudent to evaluate this option, too. One of the questions on the Q1 2019 conference call was specifically about this and Mr. Strange indicated in typical CEO fashion that it is an option that the Board will consider if it’s in the best interest of the shareholders.

Vista Equity Partners bought Marketo (one of their listed competitors) for $1.8 billion in 2016, taking it off the Nasdaq after an initial public offering three years earlier. Marketo had $210M in revenue for FY15, so the sales price was about 8 ½ times revenues. By the time they were acquired, the company has not turned a profit, yet. In September 2018, Adobe announced that it’s acquiring Marketo for $4.75 billion. Based on Brian Wieser, analyst at Pivotal Research, Marketo was on track to generate about $400 million in revenue for the 2018 fiscal year, so this sale was at about 12 times revenue. Granted Markato is more of a marketing company, but also does financial tech services and was mentioned by Mr. Strange as one of Intelligent’s competitors. This example also gives us a good indication on the types of multiples that these companies can sell for. (On an interesting side note - Kabbage is one of Marketo’s clients and was one of Intelligent’s earlier investments and I believe is still one of their client’s, too.)

If we apply a multiple of 10 to Intelligent’s forecasted revenue for 2028, a potential sales price can be $1.7B that translates to a stock price of about $190. So, my assessment of where the stock can trade in 10 years’ time is between $190 and $400 which I realize is a wide range and largely dependent on revenues growing at 25%, but still gives us a fair idea of the potential price appreciation.

Despite the significant stock price appreciation over the last year, I believe that there is still plenty of room for further upward movement over the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.