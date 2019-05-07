Ruger Is Certainly Not Boring Anymore

In line with management's goals, new products are effective and efficient investments for the current market environment.

Despite a continuing decline in the broader firearms industry, I believe these new products have the potential to steal market share from other players.

For as long as I have been covering the firearms industry on Seeking Alpha, I have always held Ruger (RGR) in the highest regard, particularly as it related to being an investment.

Nevertheless, as a "gun guy" I generally regarded Ruger firearms as "safe" but generally "boring" choice.

Ruger firearms were almost always reliable and presented a terrific value versus their peers, even if they were not the most sought after guns. And generally, once you purchased a Ruger firearm, you were happy with it.

As an investment, for those not familiar with the company, it would be a bit puzzling to understand why Ruger is still profitable unlike many of their peers and continues to pay out a dividend while maintaining a very clean balance sheet.

As we know, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) has been off of their peeks and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is going through a triage, selling off brands in order to pay down the accumulated debt. Many smaller companies and distributors have either entered bankruptcy or on the verge of doing so. The latest example was one we discussed yesterday in my April NICS article, Adams Arms, the company who became a leader in piston conversions for direct gas AR-15s.

Despite the troubles in the industry, even though the top line revenue figures have declined, Ruger has remained a profitable company over the years including our current "Trump Slump."

Why? I believe the secret to the success is that unlike other "gun companies," Ruger is a VERY GOOD manufacturing company that just happens to produce firearms.

Over the last few years in particular, Ruger has been successful by designing and producing firearms for this low price environment. Prime examples of these are the every successful and popular Ruger 10/22 rifle and the recently introduced Ruger Security 9 pistol.

Unlike most companies who designed $500 firearms and were forced to drop them in price, Ruger designed firearms to be efficient to produce and put together, thus, even at these lower prices, they remain profitable.

Where I feel this took its toll is that perhaps the manufacturing process drove the design rather than the goal of making firearms with features that people line up at the door for.

That has seemingly changed with the myriad of new product introductions announced over the previous few weeks for the 2019 NRA Annual Meeting and Show.

Today, Ruger is both cool and efficient.

New Product Introductions

As I mentioned in the previous article, Ruger announced a salvo of new products. Not only where there new caliber choices of existing firearms, but there were also meaningful upgrades and brand new firearms! Most of all, quite a few of these products were completely unexpected by the "gun guy" in me.

Let's take a look at the newly introduced product and figure out whether they will likely be significant, market share stealing or market moving.

On the rifle side, Ruger introduced both new versions of existing firearms and completely new firearms. The sheer amount of models and skus released is overwhelming so let's focus on what I believe are the most significant ones.

As we discussed before, while there is seemingly a slowdown in hunting, there is a still small but very quickly growing segment in the long gun world. That would be extended precision shooting and PRS style competitions.

Helped by better manufacturing processes which achieve significant improvements in tolerances, more and more gun owners are able to purchase stock guns and go out and shoot at 1,000 yards and beyond. This is not exclusive to the United States but has seemingly become a world-wide movement including places like South Africa and Australia.

Ruger has been the go to company for precision shooting in the under $2,000 price point. More than that, Ruger can get you shooting at 1,000 yards for around $400, not including the price of the optic.

Source: Hornady

With advancement in new calibers such as the 6.5 Creedmoor, gun owners who were not hand loaders, are now able to get precision cartridges employing the latest ballistically efficient projectiles (which are far more forgiving to shoot) in factory, off of the shelf ammunition. Other new calibers are 224 Valkyrie, 6mm Creedmoor and the new 6.5 PRC caliber developed by Hornady.

Ruger now offers precision rifles in the latest calibers such as 6.5 PRC in their entry level Ruger American ($489 MSRP), mid level Ruger Hawkeye Long-Range Target ($1,279 MSRP) and higher end Ruger Precision Rifle ($1,599 MSRP) lines.

Source: Ruger Media - Ruger Precision Rifle 300 PRC

Furthermore, Ruger just became the first major manufacturer (excluding Barrett) to chamber a rifle in the new 300 PRC caliber developed by Hornady which was recently chosen by the Department of Defense for its extended long range sniper program, outperforming the 300 Norma Mag. While the rifles chosen for the program are Barret MRAD rifles with an approximate $5,000 price tag, gun owners can get an equally as robust a rifle from Ruger for around $2,000. With this stock gun and off of the shelf ammunition, gun owners will be capable of shooting at 2,000 yards and beyond at a fraction of the cost.

For NRA Show, Ruger announced new variants of the aforementioned Ruger Precision Rifles in both 300 PRC and 6.5 PRC calibers.

Furthermore, Ruger announced a new variant of their Ruger American Rifle which now gives gun buyers the rifle with an upgraded Magpul stock and the ability to use 5 round Magpul magazines. With an MSRP of $799 the rifle presents a great value proposition.

Ruger also announced a new variant of the Hawkeye in the Ruger Hawkeye Alaskan model which offers a great "back country" gun, i.e. a gun you would carry with you in the great Alaskan outdoors... for "bears and stuff."

Much like Ruger jumped out ahead to develop a gun for the 300 PRC round, they have also announced new firearms chambered in Winchester's 350 Legend.

Source: Ruger Media - AR-556 in 350 Legend

For those not familiar, 350 Legend is a new caliber which was designed primarily for hunting in a number of states that are only allowing the use of a "straight walled cartridge." Generally this would imply pistol calibers however those are both largely underpowered and grossly irresponsible for hunting larger game. I apologize in advance if I offended the "10mm fanclub."

Ruger announced three firearms in this caliber, their AR-556 and their existing Ruger American rifles in the standard and compact "Ranch" variants. With price points of $1099 and $549 there is an option for any budget.

Are any of these guns going to move the needle for the firearms industry as a whole? No, I don't believe so. They will however in my opinion generate a good amount of sales as they represent solutions of existing pent up demand.

Furthermore, in most of these cases, Ruger is the first mover as outside of smaller custom offerings, gun owners are generally not going to be able to find many major firearms manufacturer offering guns chambered in calibers such as 6.5 PRC, 300 PRC and 350 Legend, particularly at these price points, today.

Best of all for investors, these new variants are generally low cost investments.

Of course, we do have to keep in mind that other companies are also going to chamber firearms in the same calibers but for now, Ruger is enjoying the first mover advantage.

Bridging the gap between rifles and pistols is the pistol caliber carbine, the Ruger PC Carbine launched early last year.

For the NRA Show, Ruger announced a major upgraded model of the PC Carbine, the Ruger PC Carbine with Free Float Rail.

This model replaces the stock forend with an in house designed metal free float rail extending out all the way to the muzzle. This rail allows gun owners to easily grip the gun closer to the muzzle, thus making it more controllable. Furthermore, the new model allows many more opportunities to mount lights, lasers, optics or any other accessories. Prior to this, PC Carbine owners would spend $150 or more on a rail from an accessories manufacturer such as Midwest Industries.

This product is definitely a win for Ruger and investors. Much of the money currently going to the manufacturers of existing rails should go to Ruger from the beginning. Current street pricing shows a difference of around $80 to $100 for the regular model versus the one with the rail. This is far less than the $150 that gun owners would spend on buying a replacement rail and installing it themselves.

The PC Carbine in 9mm with the Free Float Handguard was not the only new introduction and Ruger also announced the PC Carbine in a new caliber, 40 S&W. Once again, minimal incremental investment in order to release a new model. While not the most popular caliber, 40 S&W is fairly versatile and I look forward to shooting it.

And then there are the numerous handgun offerings.

The first firearm announced which was a very logical expansion is the Security 9 Compact. Just as the name suggests, it is a smaller version of the full sized Security 9 pistol.

Source: Ruger Media - Security 9 Compact

While as a "gun guy" I was not a fan of the full sized pistol, I can totally appreciate what the Security 9 and Security 9 compact pistols provide for the company.

With an MSRP of around $379 and a street price near $325, these pistols present a very good value and a great introduction to the brand.

I personally had the opportunity to shoot the new Security 9 Compact and liked it quite a bit. For the $325 or so street price, it is a reliable home defense, concealed carry or first handgun for any gun owner, especially for gun owners on a budget. For the money, you get that gun without sacrificing a good trigger or ergonomics. While this may not be the most popular firearm in affluent regions such as New Jersey, Massachusetts or California, this models will fit right at home everywhere else where a $500 Glock, a $750 H&K or a $1,000 Sig may represent a major investment.

Most of all for investors, just as we had discussed at the beginning of the article, the Security 9 pistol was purpose built to be profitable at low prices created by the "Trump Slump."

Furthermore, Ruger announced additional models of other existing firearms such as the Ruger LCP and Ruger Mark IV pistols.

For their LCP or "pocket pistols" line, Ruger released a version with a stainless steel slide. These two tone models are quite popular in the gun community as they stand out from others and part of the reason Glock has had major success with certain new releases.

Source: Ruger Media - Mark IV Standard 70th Anniversary

Next, Ruger released a special 70th Anniversary model of the Ruger Mark IV 22lr pistol to commemorate their 70 years in the business.

This is a special variant of their very popular Mark IV pistol priced with an MSRP of $529 and what I believe will be an instant collectible with a large group of affluent gun owners, collectors. It would not surprise me to hear of many people purchasing these firearms and never taking them out of the box or shooting them.

For investors... both of these guns and the Mark IV special edition continue to represent minimal incremental investment and meaningful return on investment. After all, the 70th anniversary is engravings and a nice wooden box and yet many people will be lining up to purchase them. (I suppose this is akin to pen collectors willing to pay $2,000 for a Mont Blanc pen made of "precious resin" which is marketing for plastic. I do own a Mont Blanc, a number of Viscontis, a number of Faber-Castells and a few nicer Parkers. Merely saying there are MANY gun owners who live for special engravings.)

Perhaps the most meaningful new product for the company is the Ruger Wrangler, a single action, cowboy style gun chambered in 22 lr with a street price of just under $200.

Source: Ruger Media - Ruger Wrangler

If there is a microcosm of Ruger's management, this is it.

Heritage Arms produces a similar pistol and sells over 100,000 copies for around $150. The problem is, the gun is actually not very good or very durable.

Ruger was able to produce a much better gun, with better features and fit and finish, for just $50 more.

The beauty of it is that the gun's parts are produced and merely need to be assembled together. There is not much need for experienced gunsmiths to hand fit every part as all of that was achieved with their expertise in manufacturing.

As such, gun owners are able to get yet another quality gun that is exceptionally fun to shoot, attractive, easy to train others with, cheap to shoot and most of all, quality made and with a lifetime warranty, all for around $200. I don't believe other manufacturers would be able to accomplish the same thing at the same price and remain profitable.

What should get investors excited is that you have typical Glock, Beretta, H&K and Sig buyers purchasing the Wrangler. One of them is a close friend from one of my firearms communities. He immediately purchased the Ruger Wrangler in bronze.

It's an inexpensive gun that looks like it will be reliable, will be able to shoot all sorts of ammo (from Mini Mags to CCI Quiet or even CB Caps), and has the potential to be the fun range gun that gets to go on every range trip. - Nick W.

Beyond the Ruger Wrangler, there were two MORE firearms that really had me ask myself... "Was management reading my articles?" (Rhetorical question, I am fairly certain they do.)

In my Shot Show 2019 article, "Shot Show 2019: Missed Trends Of 2018," I discussed what I believed are the two major trends that were missed by larger manufacturers. One of the two was an AR-15 pistol.

Just announced for the NRA Show... the Ruger AR-556 Pistol.

Source: Ruger Media - Ruger AR-556 Pistol

With an MSRP of just $899, gun owners are able to get a quality AR-15 pistol with an SB Tactical pistol brace and a nice free float handguard. Once again, minimal investment, capitalizes on Ruger's core competencies and increases ROI for investors. Most of all, it is COOL!

The last new pistol introduction is certainly not going to be a major volume leader but I believe will have the biggest impact of taking Ruger away from being a "great value" to a more premium brand.

Source: Ruger Media - Custom Shop Super GP100

For the NRA 2019 show, Ruger brought out and expanded their Custom Shop offerings with the Super GP100 competition revolver.

This gun is an 8 shot revolver chambered for 357 magnum or 38 special and features many upgrades such as nicer sights, a better trigger, upgraded hardwood grips, polished and optimized internals on top of the ruggedness and reliability we have come to expect from Ruger.

As my regular readers know, we previously covered Ruger's first Custom Shop offering, the Custom Shop 1911 which I had a chance to shoot at the NSSF Shot Show 2019 Media Day. While I was quite happy with the firearm, I was perplexed with the MSRP of nearly $2,500 which put it within striking distance of some elite builders. If you haven't yet, do take a look at "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!"

The real challenge is, it is a Ruger 1911 for about twice the price of a popular Springfield Armory, Kimber or Sig 1911. I believe the correct price point for this gun, in Ruger's case, should be $1,500 street - about $100 more than the street price for the Smith & Wesson Performance Center 1911. At $1,500 it would be a much better value for a "semi-custom" gun and would be a nice step up from a $1,000 Sig, while at the same time, a very good value from other custom shops.

After seeing the Custom Shop Super GP100 and commenting to myself, "Wow, that's a very nice gun that I would love to own," I was completely shocked and amazed to find the MSRP for this gun at $1,549.

Source: Ruger - Super GP100 Custom Shop Website

Looking at the popular online retailer Grab A Gun, while it is out of stock, they show a price of $1,270. At anything under $1,400, Custom Shop Super GP100 is a phenomenal value proposition and presents a low risk purchase for shoppers of higher end Smith & Wesson, or the higher end offering such as the Dan Wesson 715 with a $1,999 MSRP, from thinking of Ruger as a company that can justify a handgun with an over $1,000 price tag.

Furthermore, a $1,549 MSRP also creates a very nice incremental step up for gun owners who are already looking at Ruger's production models. The jump from around $800 to $1,400 is easier to justify than going from $800 to $2,500. As such, when they want to upgrade, there is no longer a need for them to go outside of Ruger.

Furthermore, the packaging is spot on and screams premium. By replacing the cardboard boxes with a nice hard case this gun is certainly differentiated. As horrible as it sounds, part of the reasons I buy as many Smith & Wesson firearms as I do are those nice blue or grey plastic cases which stack very nicely one atop each other. One reason I want a Zev OZ9 pistol is that it comes packaged in a nice orange/red case pictured below.

Source: Zev Technologies

In these cases, no pun intended, the $25 case really does add $100 in perceived value. Packaging matters, just ask Apple or any other premium brand.

So overall, BRAVO Ruger for the new products.

Bottom Line

For as long as I have been covering the firearms industry either from the financial point of view or for my gun communities, I could not recall a time when a major manufacturer introduced so many products at the same time. More importantly, many of these are not simple caliber changes but are rather meaningful upgrades or brand new firearms.

Overall, I continue to believe that I do not foresee any of these firearms converting people into new gun owners with perhaps the exception of the Ruger Wrangler (due to its price point/value proposition).

What these firearms will do however, in my opinion, is get people buying Ruger versus someone else.

Clear examples of this would be the Ruger Wrangler stealing meaningful or effectively most of the market share and sales that would have gone to the Heritage Arms for their Rough Rider. I personally do not know anyone who would rather save $50 and buy a Rough Rider versus paying $50 more and getting a quality built gun that will not break down in a few thousand rounds.

Asking my friend why he purchased the Ruger versus the Rough Rider,

I'd also rather get a Ruger, which is a company I know that stands by their products, vs a Heritage Rough Rider, which is a less well-known company and has a short warranty. - Nick W.

I also believe the Ruger AR-556 pistol will take away a good amount of sales that would go to Springfield Armory and others.

I feel most importantly, these new product introductions are even breaking through to states and areas where the average gun purchase is a higher end firearm. In New Jersey for instance, where your typical gun owner is going to be a higher wage earner, firearms dealers generally carry and put more emphasis on higher priced firearms. The new product introductions are even getting shoppers who would ordinarily not consider Ruger.

Doing some retailer check-ins, almost universally they have seen customers asking for the new guns.

Todd Moyer of Freedom Sports in Pennsylvania notes,

We have gotten inquiries on the new railed PC Carbine and the Wrangler. Both look like they will be well received and strong sellers."

Jack T of JT Custom Guns in New Jersey also found inquiries on new firearms but did bring up concerns of being able to locate inventory,

Sales inquiries on the Wrangler are bit brisk, but getting the product is the trick... They are allocated and coming into the distributors in dribs & drabs, there are many gun shops in NJ (and outside) who haven't received one yet. Even the big on line sellers, Buds, Kentucky Gun, ect. don't have them.

While it would be interesting to follow up on the distribution issues, one thing is certain, these new product introductions hit the spot and the "smart but boring" kid suddenly turned cool.

For investors, I believe the new product introductions will certainly make a meaningful impact through the end of the year, offset to a certain degree by the overall challenging firearms market.

Lastly, Ruger is set to report earnings after market close on Tuesday, May 7th. I do not foresee any change to the outlook for the prior quarter based on new introductions, however the next few quarters should be looked at and investors should adjust their expectations through the end of the year.

