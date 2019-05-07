Myriad Genetics: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Will this rally last? We provide an investment analysis on this diagnostic concern in the paragraphs below.

Today we look at a molecular diagnostics company whose stock has started to bounce off yearly lows in recent months. An investment analysis follows.

Company Overview:

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) IPO’d in 1995 and is a Salt Lake City, Utah-based molecular diagnostics company. The company’s products help doctors and patients understand the genetic basis of human disease and the role that genes play in disease. The company’s mission is to help answer patients’ four most pressing concerns: will they get a disease, do they have a disease, should they treat their disease, and how should they treat their disease.

The company is currently focusing on addressing 6 different therapeutic areas: oncology, women’s health, urology, dermatology, autoimmune, and neuroscience. Overall, the company has 12 products across three stages of development: discovery, validation and reimbursement. The 12 products are: myPath Bipolar, myPath Endometriosis, myChoice HRD, myPath Melanoma, BRACAnalysis CDx, EndoPredict, Foresight, GeneSight, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, Prequel, Prolaris and Vectra. Myriad Genetics currently trades around $35.00 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $2.55 billion.

Pipeline:

Women’s health:

The company presented a validation study on riskScore for women of Hispanic descent at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. RiskScore is fundamentally an algorithm that predicts a woman’s remaining 5-year lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Over 9,000 women were tested with the company’s proprietary test. Overall, the results from the study found riskScore to be highly predictive of breast cancer risk.

On the prenatal testing front, the company completed its sales force expansion, which tripled the number of sales reps selling prenatal tests. On February 11th, the company announced that the Prequel Prenatal Screen has been enhanced to include all 23 chromosome pairs rather than just the standard five chromosomes that were previously tested. Also, the company published a large clinical utility study for Foresight in Genetics in Medicine.

Foresight is a carrier screen that can help detect inherited health conditions that might be passed on to one’s baby. The study found that using Foresight led to significant changes in pregnancy management with 77% of at-risk couples taking measures to avoid having an affected offspring such as prenatal diagnostic testing and in-vitro fertilization.

The company submitted an application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, for BRACAnalysis in hereditary cancer patients. If approved, there are 3 million Japanese women who will be candidates for the test.

Oncology:

EndoPredict determines an individual patient’s 10-year risk of recurrence of breast cancer in order to help physicians identify which patients may consider safely forgoing chemotherapy. In the quarter, EndoPredict received favorable National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines and a favorable recommendation from NICE in the United Kingdom providing reimbursement coverage for the test. The company also presented three different studies at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, which all demonstrated the benefit of using EndoPredict.

BRACAnalysis CDx is an FDA-approved laboratory developed test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 intended to inform patient management related to the PARP inhibitors. In the quarter, BRACAnalysis CDx received FDA approval for use in conjunction with olaparib for maintenance in first-line ovarian cancer, and the company finalized their submission of BRACAnalysis CDx in Japan as a companion diagnostic in first-line ovarian cancer with olaparib. Lastly, on February 26th, the company announced that the product was successful in a pancreatic cancer study. The test correctly identified those patients who would likely benefit from treatment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, POLO, conducted by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

On April 9th, Myriad submitted the first module of its premarket approval (PMA) application to the FDA for its myChoice HRD CDx test.

Neuroscience:

GeneSight is a test to enhance medication selection for healthcare providers, helping them get their patients on the right medications sooner. In the quarter, a record 16,000 physicians ordered a GeneSight test. Also, the company published their landmark GUIDED study in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, which is the largest prospective pharmacogenomics study ever conducted in depression.

Autoimmune:

Vectra is a multi-biomarker molecular blood test that simultaneously measures 12 key biomarkers to provide an objective and reproducible measure of rheumatoid arthritis disease activity. In the quarter, the company published a study in Rheumatology that demonstrated Vectra was five times more predictive of radiographic progression compared to historical measures of disease activity.

Dermatology:

MyPath Melanoma measures 23 genes for which expression patterns differ between malignant melanoma and benign nevi. On March 14th, it was announced that the test received Medicare coverage.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

As of December 31st, 2018, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of roughly $165 million, compared to approximately $180 million as of June 30th, 2018. Research and development expenses were $22.4 million for the quarter, compared to $16.8 million in the prior Q2. Selling, general, and administrative costs were roughly $135 million in Q2, compared to approximately $105 million in Q2 of 2017. Total revenues came in around $220 million, compared to roughly $190 million in the same quarter of the year prior.

The company had a 17% year-over-year increase in their molecular diagnostic testing revenue and a -7% year-over-year slump in their pharmaceutical and clinical service revenue. However, it should be noted that molecular diagnostic testing makes up 93% of the company’s revenue. Overall, the company posted net income of $2.6 million, compared to $30.9 million in the prior Q2. The company is projecting fiscal 2019 revenue to come in at $855-865 million and earnings per share to be $0.40-0.45 a share. We should get Myriad's next quarterly results shortly.

MYGN is a battleground stock among analysts. There are several Hold ratings on the stock along with offsetting Buy ratings. The current median price target on the stock is close to current trading levels.

One of the most recent recommendations comes by way of Needham & Company on March 12th. The firm reiterated their strong buy rating and price target of $41 a share. The decision to reaffirm their rating and price target comes as the result of Myriad Genetics announcing the issuance of a final local coverage determination for myPath Melanoma under Medicare’s MolDx program. The LCD announcement and the disclosure of a contract amendment with UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) to reinstate Myriad’s prenatal testing business as an in-network service provider are positive developments that reaffirm the analyst’s belief in the company.

The analyst provided his estimates for myPath Melanoma, “we initially estimate this incremental market opportunity at ~$150M (~100,000 annual patient tests with a target price of ~$1,500) with ~50% of patients enrolled in Medicare. We highlight that revenue generation from myPath Melanoma would be incremental to our FY19 and FY20 forecast.”

Stephens was the last analyst firm to chime in with an Overweight rating and $52 price target on April 5th.

Verdict:

I like the diagnostic testing space overall and have had great success in identifying Invitae (NVTA) and hope for similar success eventually with T2 Biosystems (TTOO) and just posted an update on that name. Myriad Genetics is showing good revenue growth and has a growing product portfolio. The shares are not too expensive on a price to sales basis.

However, given this company has been public for almost a quarter century, one would expect it to be more profitable at this point in its history. The stock is also not cheap on an earnings basis. Despite the stock selling near 52-week lows, there has not been any insider buying in the stock in over two years now. The shares are not universally loved by the analyst community at the moment either. Therefore, I am passing on making any recommendation on this name at this time.

