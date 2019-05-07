WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJAFF) CEO Edward Sims on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC:WJAFF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Welcome to WestJet's 2019 first quarter results conference call. I have with me this morning Ed Sims, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Harry Taylor, our Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Duncan, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer; and John Weatherill, our Vice President of Revenue Management and Pricing. Ed and Harry will provide a brief overview of financial performance and we will then follow with questions from analysts.

When we are in the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would request that questioners limit themselves to two questions.

Edward Sims

Thank you, Jeff. And good morning, everyone. And thank you all for joining us. Today we reported a 33.4% year-over-year increase in our first quarter net earnings delivering a profit of $45.6 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.40.

In the first quarter, we flew a record 6.3 million guests and for the third consecutive year, we are proud to be recognized as the best airline in Canada in TripAdvisor's 2019 Travels Choice Awards for airlines, while also being recognized as a winner amongst midsize airlines in North America.

To win the prestigious Best Airline in Canada Award three years in a row as posted by the travelling public is testament to how effectively 14,000 WestJetters create a remarkable experience for our guests every day.

Before I move on to some of the highlights from the quarter and beyond, I want to address the closing of Canadian airspace to the Boeing MAX 8 aircraft. As of today, WestJet has 13 Boeing MAX aircraft in our fleet representing less than 10% of our jet fleet, approximately 7% of our total fleet, and approximately 10% of our total 2019 system capacity.

From March 13th led by our network and schedule planning, maintenance and our operational control center teams, we rose to the challenge of the grounding as one team of WestJetters and we were able to mitigate much of our controllable costs as a result of the MAX groundings. Our teams have been calm, methodical, and resourceful all the way through this latest challenge.

Nonetheless, for the last 18 days of March, our absolute revenue was adversely impacted as we spent considerable effort re-accommodating thousands of disrupted guests.

In the process, losing some of our ability to capture close-in high yield premium traffic. Adjusting for lower capacity, the RASM impact in the first quarter was broadly neutral.

Our flight schedules currently reflect the removal of our Boeing MAX aircraft through the entire second quarter. Since the grounding and through proactive planning and a well designed contingency plan, we have covered 96% of our system capacity. We are actively monitoring the situation on a daily basis and will continue to put safety and the interests of our guest first.

Over the next two weeks, we will be implementing our contingency plan for the peak month of July, which will utilize our entire fleet to create more available aircraft time and mitigate much of the impact of lost MAX capacity. While the MAX aircraft have been grounded, they have been reconfigured with our new two by two seat configuration in the premium cabin ahead of the originally scheduled configuration dates. As a result of the loss MAX capacity, we chose to extend one 737 lease until the end of July to bridge our capacity into the busy summer season.

However, we have no plans to extend or bring on any other market inflated capacity through any type of arrangement to offset lost flying. We currently have only one market Halifax to Paris that cannot be flown economically on any of our other narrow body fleet types, and we have used alternative routings like our 787 Calgary Paris service to re-accommodate guests are also utilizing partners like Air France to further minimize guest disruption.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to prudent growth and believe that the detrimental impact of bringing excess capacity back into the market outweighs the short-term capacity loss, especially given that we firmly believe that this issue now has a critical path towards resolution. I continue to have 100% confidence that the 20-year plus experience of WestJet pilots operating Boeing's NG 737, puts WestJet in a strong position for safe reintroduction to service.

In the first quarter, the demand environment remains strong and we are pleased with the underlying health of our core WestJet mainline business inclusive of WestJet Encore, which saw a significant year-over-year rapid growth despite Easter shifting into the second quarter.

Specifically, we continue to see premium demand strength with revenue from premium cabin fares, up 76% year-over-year, driven primarily by our enhanced ability to manage inventory at both a cabin level and through our branded fares.

Bending within our top loyalty tears was up 19% year-over-year in the first quarter, driven by recent enhancements made to our loyalty tiers including the introduction of our new Platinum tier and our unlimited lounge access for both Platinum and Gold tiers.

Ancillary revenue remains strong in the quarter, up 15.2% in total and up 10.2% per guest at a consolidated group level. This is despite the strength seen throughout our premium cabins as we are seeing a greater proportion of guests electing to pay a full premium fare, which has resulted in fewer seats available for ancillary upgrades, a trade-off which we welcome and expect to continue.

Regionally, in the domestic market, our prudent capacity growth, combined with more stable levels of industry capacity drove significant year-over-year domestic RASM growth in our core WestJet business. We generated essentially the same absolute revenue year-over-year in the first quarter on 10% less WestJet capacity in the domestic market.

And since our last call, over 66,000 guests have been able to experience the world-class product offered on our 787 Dreamliner, as we cycled our first two deliveries domestically between our hubs in Calgary and Toronto Pearson.

We are very happy with how our 787s have performed operationally, with revenue and paid load factor strength seen in all cabins. Canadians are clearly ready to have a viable and competitive alternative in the premium space, and WestJet and guests continue to rave about the new WestJet onboard experience.

Turning to our transborder and international regions, our transborder region was our only region with the decline in year-over-year unit revenue growth. This softness was driven by considerable increases in competitor capacity to leisure destinations, which combined constrained hotel inventory and inflate prices to a point where we saw guests start to adjust their behavior and shift travel to alternate fun destinations like Mexico.

In our international regions, we saw continued strength in our sun markets, as we saw year-over-year unit revenue growth, despite significant year-over-year capacity growth. And finally, the third quarter marked our seventh consecutive quarter of positive unit revenue growth in the transatlantic market.

As we now look forward, guest enthusiasm for our 787 has translated into sustained strength across all markets and all cabins on our transatlantic services into Europe. We are very pleased with both current bookings and forward trends and expect to not only improved yields, but also fully absorb significant transatlantic capacity growth in the second quarter.

Calgary, London, is performing exceptionally well as it transitions from our 767 service offered last year to the 787. Notwithstanding significant year-over-year capacity growth, we are seeing improved load factors and yields in our economy and premium cabins, while commanding a substantial yield benefit in our business cabin. Additionally, our non-787 transatlantic flying is also performing well and generating double-digit increases in year-over-year revenue, despite a reduction in WestJet capacity.

Our strategic initiatives continue to contribute to positive results, with capacity reduction from MAX groundings and the overlap of the threat of labor action that occurred in the second quarter of 2018, our focus for the second quarter 2019 is on maximizing yields, and we expect the current strength seen in our core WestJet business to continue.

Turning to Swoop, in line with Swoop's business model and as a result of its disproportionately higher growth rate, we are experiencing and expect to see peak RASM dilution in the first two quarters of 2019. This diluted impact will start to improve through the second half of this year, but will not fully dissipate until we annualize a full slate of 10 aircraft.

We're pleased with Swoop's performance as it continues to do exactly what it was designed to do, operating with the lowest cost in the Canadian aviation industry and quickly approaching our target of $40 in ancillary revenue per traveler.

However, as Swoop is still very early in its maturation curve, not even celebrating its first anniversary until June of this year, we're learning from our first winter of operations. Through the softer shoulder months, we experience greater variability at Swoop than our core WestJet business with significant fluctuations seen in load factors between peak travel periods.

As a result, we are actively working to mitigate these fluctuations and have already expanded Swoop's distribution model while we continue to assess and optimize Swoop's network. We have extended the Swoop brand onto low-cost meta-search engines such as Google Flights and Skyscanner.

Since launching on these platforms, we have seen in immediate uptake in both awareness and conversion. We're now exploring and negotiating agreements with other large online travel agencies like Expedia, which we expect will continue to drive incremental bookings, build awareness, and further establish Swoop's place as the top choice for travelers in the Canadian ultralow cost space.

In closing, we continue to work towards long-term stability and more harmonious relationships with all of our labor groups. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, a five-year compensation agreement with our WestJet and WestJet Encore aircraft maintenance engineers was ratified. Further to this announcement, we then reached a ratified agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association, ALPA representing WestJet Encore pilots.

And finally, I am very pleased to announce this morning that we have now also reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association, CALDA, representing our WestJet and WestJet Encore dispatchers.

All of these agreements agreed in the course of the last two months are a testament to WestJet's rapidly developing labor relations maturity in interest-based bargaining. I would like to pay tribute to the hard work and dedications of the negotiating teams on both sides.

Additionally, we are actively working to finalize the implementation of the terms of the collective agreement as decided by the arbitrator with respect to our WestJet and Swoop pilot groups.

Negotiations with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, CUPE, represent our flight attendance, began on the 25th of March and WestJet remains committed to achieving a sustainable resolution in the best interests of all parties involved.

As always, I want to thank every individual WestJetter for your continued dedication and for rising to the challenge of delivering our award-winning brand of caring service in trying circumstances. I also want to thank the guests who traveled with us in the first quarter for your continued support, and for once again, reaffirming our status as Canada's Best Airline.

With that, I'll turn it over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Ed. Good morning everyone and thanks again for joining us today. Before I begin, I wanted to highlight that our first quarter financial statements and our financial metrics are presented using the new lease accounting standard IFRS 16.

Turning to the quarter, our total CASM was 0.6% higher year-over-year, while our CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share increased just 0.9% in the quarter. This was achieved despite some incremental cost associated with the MAX groundings as we continue to effectively manage our internal spending.

We remain committed to prudent cost management and to keeping our controllable expense growth in line with capacity growth, but similar to other carriers expect our CASM and our CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share to be under pressure in the second quarter due to the short-term impacts of the MAX groundings.

As seen in our first quarter results, we are widening our cost advantage and continue to ensure that internal spending is allocated to critical initiatives. Through our Owner's mindset program, we expect to deliver on our $120 million target for 2019 on the way to realizing $200 million of margin improvements in 2020.

Specifically one of the initiatives that has been accelerated through this program is the use of required navigation performance approaches, which use satellite based navigation to optimize flight paths and allow us to execute continuous and fuel efficient dissents.

In the first quarter, WestJet executed over 22,000 of these RNP approaches at 12 Canadian airports, saving over 700,000 liters of fuel. The benefit from all of our fuel savings initiatives can be seen in our first quarter results, as fuel consumption increased by only 1.1% on capacity increase of 5.3%.

During the first quarter of 2019, we finalized the sale and leaseback of our first three Boeing 787 and were very pleased with the terms of these transactions, providing WestJet with over $570 million in funding.

In accordance with IFRS 16, a gain of $13.8 million on the sale and leaseback transactions was recorded in our first quarter statement of earnings, and the remainder of the total gain was applied to the right of use assets, reducing amortization over the term of the leases.

Our balance sheet remain strong. We ended the first quarter with a cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.6 billion, which was 34% of our trailing 12 months revenue.

When combined with our un-drawn revolving credit facility of $400 million, we have just over $2 billion in unrestricted liquidity, which is more than 40% of our trailing 12 month revenue. Dispositions as well as we evaluate the sources of financing available to us based on our requirements, including upcoming maturities of existing debt.

As of March 31, 2019, our adjusted debt-to-equity ratio was 1.28, up from 1.13 at the end of 2018, and our net debt was $1.29 billion, up from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2018. Our trailing 12 month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $0.8 billion, resulting in a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.62, up slightly from 1.59 at December 31, 2018.

In closing, I want to reiterate that we will not be providing any formal 2019 financial guidance, due to the uncertainty of the cessation of the MAX grounding. We remain confident in the strength of our business model, our ability to withstand and adapt to a tougher external and competitive environment, and our ability to execute on our strategic initiatives.

We firmly believe that our strategy will yield expanding margins and attractive shareholder returns over time. I would also like to thank all WestJeters for their dedication, hard work and terrific service they provide our guests every day.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Sims

Thank you, Harry. I think we are now ready, operator, to take questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the analyst question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Walter Spracklin of RBC Capital Markets.

Walter Spracklin

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone.

Edward Sims

Good morning

Harry Taylor

Good morning, Walter.

Walter Spracklin

So I’d like to touch on yield. And Ed, in your prepared remarks, I think, you mentioned that Swoop played a role, because -- if I recall back in the last quarter call, you had anticipated some yield improvement.

I noted, you did over 2% in the fourth quarter and at least before it was guided, you were guiding at a higher RASM. So just curious what happened in the first quarter with regards to Swoop that came as unexpected, was that a competitive response or some other aspects? And did I read you right that the yields now will be a similar flat kind of into second quarter?

And then, I think you said, it might day constrained until you lap the full year fleet. So is that saying that it is going to stay constrained now for a year? Or maybe just give us a little bit more color on that.

Harry Taylor

Sure, Walter, it's Harry. The yield, we were delighted with our performance at WestJet Airlines through the first quarter. We had one of the strongest first quarters in terms of growth rates that we've had in a long time. Swoop was dilutive, as it's designed to be, because it's not in our base, our base meaning last year, for the first half of the year.

We're at peak or maximum dilution and so we will see that start to dissipate once we anniversary, if you will, the introduction of Swoop on June 20th. It will take us a full year-and-a-half to get to complete annualization as we get to 10, but we think the maximum dilution is Q1 and Q2 of this year.

Having said that, Swoop was weaker than we expected and would have liked. The shoulder seasons have proven to be more variable. When in the peak season, there -- it's great, and one of the things that we have done, as you heard Ed say, is expand distribution, because awareness is so low, it hasn't even had its first birthday yet, that we needed to go beyond fly Swoop.com.

And once we got listed on Skyscanner and Google Flights, we're seeing immediate increase in both awareness, but also bookings. So, we do expect -- although we're not giving any guidance for Q2 or the rest of year because the MAX is making things a little more difficult to predict.

We do expect to see the continued dilution on the unit revenues through the first half and that mitigating substantially in the second half of the year. I don't want you to take away that we're negative on Swoop. It's doing what it was designed to do. We always knew it was going to be a lower unit revenue model, but also a lower unit cost model. And it works through our P&L in both ways.

So we are not giving up or worried about it. It's doing what it was designed to do and we are bullish on what it can do, particularly as awareness builds, as our share builds, and as we just the network and flex because the other thing we learned through is what routes do work well for us and what work less well, and so we'll be flexing our routes over time as we publish our schedules

Edward Sims

Its Ed here, just expand on that. One of the key roles that Swoop plays is to stimulate new traffic and to repatriate the Canadian traffic that was fleeing south of the border to places like Buffalo and Bellingham on the U.S. carriers. It's still nine months into its development. That repatriation is underway.

But we've launched in the region of 11 new routes on Swoop over the net last six months. So in that effort to stimulate traffic, inevitably, you stimulate first of the pricing level to drive load factor.

And if that load factor that is also driving up the ancillary revenue per guest because clearly without the load, you don't get that ancillary contribution as well. So, it's pretty much performing exactly in line with modeling, but we don't think we will get the full benefit of that modeling until we transition to seven aircraft next month and 10 aircraft during the fall.

Walter Spracklin

And that's really what I was trying to get at. I understand the objective of Swoop is very clear. I'm just trying to understand if there was something unexpected. In other words, you added 2% to 4% RASM guidance for the full year.

Would we, if we were to isolate Swoop, has something happened in the first quarter that would cause you to come in below that had you still had that guidance in places is kind of where I was going with that.

Edward Sims

We are still working towards that guidance, Walter. I mean I think it's the start up of Swoop that needs to be stimulating, and as we mentioned earlier, with those aging days within Q1 of the MAX grounding, there was some impact from the loss of last-minute walk-up fares that traditionally we would sell at a premium.

Walter Spracklin

Got it, got it. Okay. My second question here

Edward Sims

Sorry just to pile on Walter, the other thing I want to give Swoop its due which is on the ancillary side, one of the things that we've been doing is getting as aggressive as we can. They are booking north of $40 a traveler on ancillaries which also contributes to the RASM. So, it was a little worse than we expected in Q1, but for the full year not worried at all.

Walter Spracklin

Got it, got it. Okay. And then for my second question I know you don't have the guidance anymore at 6.5% to 8.5%, but is there any way to go post if, for example, we were to assume that the MAX were out of -- or grounded until the end of the year what that 6.5% to 8.5% would be that out that you had a time to kind -- like you said, recapture some of those bookings and get a better visibility and how your schedule look like for the rest of the year if we do go down in the scenario where the MAX is out for the full year?

Edward Sims

It's not what we anticipate, Walter. We -- as I mentioned in my opening remarks, we now believe we have a clear line of site between the rollout of the software modifications from Boeing to procedural amendments that we will be making in conjunction with all of our pilots retraining and the training program itself.

We do not anticipate that moving in the time horizon that you're suggesting, so we haven't really re-modeled system capacity beyond the 6.5 to 8.5. That's because we believe we will get back to that with the reintroduction service of the MAX.

Walter Spracklin

Okay, fair enough. Thank you very much for your time.

Edward Sims

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Helane Becker of Cowen.

Conor Cunningham

Hey, guys it's actually Conor Cunningham in for Helane. Just on the MAX, I was curious if you guys have any change of thought on how far in advance you might be ordering aircraft in the future, just given all the issues that have arise since this plane has come in.

Are you looking to potentially place aircraft orders like more near-term than you were in the past? And also just on MAX as well, can you provide the CASM ex-headwind from grounding of the plane during the first quarter?

Harry Taylor

Hey, Conor. Its Harry. Let me answer the second question first, that's easy. The MAX impact on our CASM, the MAX grounding impact on our CASM was immaterial, not even significant. Our teams did some great jobs in terms of re-accommodation et cetera, so there is really nothing there.

In terms of the delivery schedule, there is no question that Boeing is challenged given that there is so much inventory sitting underground right now that slowed their production down.

We're not clear what the ramp-up will be, at this point we're not anticipating changing our orders or delivery schedule, trying to accelerate given the backlog and the jam that they’ve got right now is virtually impossible.

And so we’re going to work very closely with them. They've been great partners to us and we expect them to continue to be great partners and will work with them to get the deliveries as close to the scheduled date as possible.

Edward Sims

And Conor. It's Ed here. We may see slippage because of the reduction in the production schedule from 45 down to rate close to 232, which has been well publicized. We may see slippage in the delivery schedule of a month or two either side, but we remain committed to the forward order for that aircraft.

Our first focus is getting the 13 back up in the air during Q3 safely and prudently, and then we will go back and look at what -- if any impact on delivery has on our anticipated schedules that we were building, but right now we are still focused on the delivery plan as originally scheduled for the next three years.

Harry Taylor

And to be clear, we’re not that dependent -- we don't have a large order book over the next two years. Its two remaining this year, two next year, so what's on order? So, we’ll work with Boeing as best we can to get them as close to schedule.

We're anticipating some delays. And a lot of it depends on how the grounding is lifted. If it's global, then it's a bit of a sprint. But if it’s rolling, then that gives them some – a little bit of flexibility.

Conor Cunningham

Okay, fair enough. And then on the 787, with the introduction of that aircraft and the continued push into full-service airline, how -- has there been any changes to how customers are utilizing you're loyalty program or credit card? I think you mentioned that you saw 19% increase in top-tier spending. Is that all related to your build out of premium services or is there something else there?

Harry Taylor

It's not all related. I think we reported on previous calls that we've seen very significant CAGR growth in the utilization in particular of the RBC World Elite Mastercard.

So, a lot of that is driving that continued momentum behind the growth in both credit card traffic and in the growth of the premium tiers. But without a shadow of a doubt carrying almost 70,000 guests.

Obviously, a high proportion of those in the premium cabins on the 787, is reaffirming our drive towards capturing the greatest share of the premium business of Canadian and international travelers.

Conor Cunningham

Thanks again, guys.

Edward Sims

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Cameron Doerksen of National Bank Financial.

Cameron Doerksen

Thanks for that. Thanks very much. Good morning. Just a question on capacity. I mean, that you've taken the MAX out of the schedule for Q2. Is there anything you can talk about for Q2, your expectations for capacity growth, because you must have some idea of what that looks like.

Edward Sims

We haven't guided to date, Cam. We are probably seeing, as I mentioned in the earlier answer, we're evaluating the impact of this at a year-end basis and it's probably fair to say, given the size of the MAX impact on the fleet, that's probably taken -- probably up to 2% to 3% of our Q2 capacity down and we'll be working through what the full evaluation of the that is at a year-end basis. But we are obviously mitigating the impact of that pure MAX reduction through the utilization of the rest of our Boeing 737 NG fleet.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. No, that's helpful. And just on the recurring cost you mentioned in Q1, the CASM impact was relatively immaterial. But if I just think about Q2, what are sort of the major cost on the MAX of just having it sitting around beyond the fact that obviously you're going to have lower capacity growth, but just like the actual cost to have them sitting. I mean, I'm assuming maybe you've got some excess pilots; you've got some leasing expense and depreciation. Is there anything else we should be thinking about?

Harry Taylor

Well, certainly, Cam, it's Harry, yes. Certainly, we have the ownership cost. So they're not going away, but because our crews fly the NG's, we don't have -- some issues that other airlines have in terms of inefficiencies. So for us the challenges is, it's a low CASM, high fuel-efficient aircraft, so losing that capacity hurts us.

But other than that, there is not any real pressure, if you will, other than what we've got in the business. One of the things as we've adjusted our schedules is to give both our revenue management time and the revenue management team enough time to optimize and maximize the revenue we can get from reduced capacity and minimize our re-accommodation and IROP cost, because it's the re-accoms that can both take up valuable inventory, but also have some cost for us.

So we're trying to mitigate in every way the impact of losing some of our most efficient capacity and mitigate it. We've also pulled some planes out of maintenance and so at some point they've got to go back into maintenance, so there're some moving parts overall. And it does put pressure on our CASM line, there's no question.

Edward Sims

So, Cam, just to add a couple other elements, we have not seen the need to take advantage of short-term highly inflated market lease capacity. Firstly, it causes all kind of problems with standardization with the rest of your fleet, to take some of that short-term capacity. And secondly, it comes with a very substantial market premium, which we don't believe we require.

And secondly, there will be some costs in Q2 that were effectively, we are now, as I mentioned, reconfiguring all of the MAX fleet, the 13 fleet while that's on the ground, there will be some deferral of the standardization of the configuration of the rest of the fleet and more likely to see that cost probably accelerate during Q3.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay, no. That's very helpful. Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from Hunter Keay of Wolfe Research.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is actually Mike on for Hunter. So, I'm just wondering on your fleet, will joint ventures and partnerships factor into the future fleet decisions in terms of manufacturer and type? And also in terms of gauge and onboard product in general.

Edward Sims

Thanks Mike, this is Ed here. Yes and no. We are obviously looking to introduce standardization of service with our joint venture partners. We have filed and are awaiting regulatory approval for the transborder joint venture, the delta, and relatively early stage of commercial negotiations of a similar transatlantic joint venture with Air France and -KLM.

The majority of those fly mix fleets, drive a hard proportion of Airbus aircraft. I think the actual manufacturer that each of us is flying is less material than trying to coordinate and streamline issues like looking systems, frequent-flier systems, seamless transferm seamless connectivity, cold terminals. Those are actually more material than the nature of the aircraft in which the guessed is flying.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's really helpful. Thank you for that. And then on the same lines, Canada has changed, recent change to its JV review process, does that have any effect on the efforts on getting these JVs approved, and any effect on your approach or feelings towards JVs in general, any thoughts I'd appreciate it. Thank you.

Edward Sims

Hey, Mike. The changes have been really driven by the foreign voting restrictions, foreign ownership restrictions but we don't anticipate that it's going to negatively impact the review of our joint venture. And so we made all the filings and we're just going through the process, but the change will not -- we don't believe will impact the outcome or even the timing.

Harry Taylor

As we understand it, Mike, the primary driver of the foreign ownership review is around public -- issues of public interest. And as we have filed for the transborder joint venture with Delta, we remain 100% confident that the public interest is not going to be affected by joint venture, which sees our combined entities still have a lower market share on the transborder traffic than our largest competitor. So, we believe there is no impact on either public interest or on foreign ownership requirements around the JVs.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Turan Quettawala of Scotiabank.

Turan Quettawala

Yes, hi good morning, thank you for taking my questions. I guess just quickly on the RASM here, when I look at the performance for the quarter and what I guess you were guiding to before when you reported Q4, are we seeing the slight miss there of the low end is mainly due to issues with MAX and then a little bit of an underperformance at Swoop, is that right?

Harry Taylor

I think the other way around Turan, were mostly attributing the 0.2 increase relative to the full year guidance of 2% to 4% is due to Swoop and the impact of lower fares stimulating domestic traffic through the winter season at ULCC end is a reasonably significant challenge. That's the primary driver. And then as we mentioned, we lost around 18 days of premium walk-up traffic on the MAX, right at the end of the first quarter.

John Weatherill

Just for clarity, it’s John Weatherill, the impact of MAX in Q1 was an absolute revenue, but not really in RASM, we were effectively neutral in RASM.

Turan Quettawala

Got it. Okay, thank you. And then I guess just one more for me, in terms of -- were there any sort of start up expenses and so on and so forth that maybe you had in the quarter just with the 787 coming in, if you could highlight those that would be great. Thank you.

Harry Taylor

Hey, Turan its Harry. I wouldn't classify the start up expenses. The 787s are -- only one of them is now effectively flying the mission it's designed for, which is the long haul Calgary to London Gatwick.

The others who are operating Transcon gave us a lift, but not really what it’s designed for, so we won't see all the benefits in the economies of scale from the 787 until they are all flying to their destination, so I think we have some inefficiency for lack of a better term from a CASM point of view, but not pure start of costs that are there. And that will be with us right through Q2.

We start service from Calgary to Paris on May 17th and then Calgary to Dublin on June 1st, so it's only the month of June that the entire 787 fleet is operating as it’s designed to do.

But we needed to lift, it was a great decision. We got a lot of practice for our crews and we got lot of exposure 66,000 guests floor on through on those 787, and I'll say 65,900 of them loved every minute of it, there may be 100 that didn't like something, but the reviews were very strong.

Edward Sims

It is fair to say, Turan. I mean, Calgary to Toronto is not the purpose of the 787, so there is some incremental operating costs relative, for example, to have operated as we planned, primarily through MAX 737 services. So, there's some CASM impact in the quarter, but relatively marginal.

Turan Quettawala

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Edward Sims

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Tim James of TD Securities.

Tim James

Thank you, good morning. Harry, you've indicated in the past that I believe that the initial 787 operations would be – that we would have temporally, I believe to return on invested capital.

I'm just wondering if that indication still holds given where consolidated return on invested capital is around 5% here, or just below 5% and if so, how long do you think it would be dilutive before it actually starts to be in line with your targets or accretive?

Edward Sims

Well, they’re two different things. Our targets are dilutive in the first couple of years before they become accretive, so they're actually performing probably above target right now given the incremental utilization. But it will take us a couple years to get to accretive to ROLIC.

I mean, sadly our overall ROLIC is below where we want it to be, so it's easier for lack of better term to get them to be accretive. But it will still take us a good 18 months to two years to get them up and generating the returns that we are targeting for the whole business.

Tim James

Okay. So it’s safe to say then between now and then the ROLIC coming from 787 operations is somewhere between the consolidated business and your target at this point?

Edward Sims

Yes.

Tim James

Okay. And then my second question is really more of a clarification. When you talk about core WestJet, am I correct that you're excluding Encore and Swoop or just Swoop?

Edward Sims

We're just excluding Swoop. We include Encore within our definition of core, Tim.

Tim James

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Edward Sims

And Tim just to be clear that includes Encore, includes the Link, Swoop operation and includes our charter operations as well.

Tim James

Right. Okay, great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jamie Baker of JPMorgan. Jamie, your line is live.

Jamie Baker

Hey. Sorry about that, guys. Good morning to everybody. I was impressed by how adamant you were that no incremental lift would be sought in the event of the MAX grounding dragging on. I'd like to just confirm that this isn't necessarily a WestJet specific view, it's not about the complexity.

I mean, it sounds like it's solely a function of an overheated aircraft market in terms of where lease rates on MAX substitutes have headed after the grounding. Is that accurate?

Edward Sims

Well, Jamie, its Ed here. I mean, we had already flagged, firstly, for the last quarter of the previous year, but also working through this full year that we were going to be pulling back on capacity and pulling back on ASM.

To some extent, we have essentially looked at elements like utilization and densification of the existing NG fleet to supplement the GAAP in the shortfall that was created.

And to some extent, I think, it's almost rightsizing the overall market, certainly, in the shoulder season, it gets more challenging, obviously, as we move into the peak month like July and August.

But certainly, I have not seen an economic rationale that would justify the costs of short term leases, relative to the position on capacity in the marketplace at the moment.

Jamie Baker

Okay. That's helpful. And the second question, the topic of loyalty overall, was it fairly material component in the investment thesis in the U.S., it's obviously part of the Air Canada strategy, right now. I don't believe you mentioned the Ampli program in your prepared remarks.

I'm curious if this was deliberate. Should we not be thinking about the contribution of loyalty economics as a profit driver for WestJet? Does it imply relative margin deficit as larger airlines do go down this path? I'm just trying to square where WestJet may ultimately sit on the topic of loyalty.

Edward Sims

Yes. It's a great question, Jamie. We are in very detailed commercial negotiations with the largest financial partner RBC at the moment and in connection with Mastercard.

And I think while those negotiations are underway, we are effectively examining our modeling will be – probably in a bit – much better position to share that modeling on our second quarter call than we are now.

So we like you share your absolute belief that this is fundamental to how we differentiate ourselves in the marketplace, particularly with a scheme that is as transparent as ours, so it doesn't overbook, that it doesn't create blackouts in terms of redemptions and remain spend based.

And we remain convinced that guests prefer the transparency of the transfer for a point for a dollar in the scheme, particularly at the time of huge uncertainty as to the value of that point and the changing value of break fee's depending on who your financial partner is and their level of investment in your scheme.

So while we continue to conclude those negotiations, we will probably – we are deliberately silent on this call, relative to where we'd be able to provide further clarity in Q2.

Jamie Baker

I appreciate the clarity. Thank you, everybody. Take care.

Edward Sims

Thanks, Jim.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Chris Murray of AltaCorp Capital.

Chris Murray

Thanks. Good morning folks. Just -- Harry, maybe just thinking about the balance sheet a little bit. With the sale and leaseback now and even the IFRS 16 change, your leverage ratios have dropped substantially, so I guess a couple of questions on that.

With the change in -- or I guess the delay in some of the three sevens stuff like that, are you still fairly comfortable with your older CapEx guidance that you probably be somewhere between $1 billion and $1.1 billion, but half of that covered by the sale and leaseback we just saw? And I'm also thinking about you got some debt coming due.

So, I guess, in total how do you think about your credit rating on a go-forward basis that now that everything is there? How do you refinance that $400 million? And any thoughts around additional capital spending and use of cash on the balance sheet as we go through the year?

Harry Taylor

Chris, I'll say first our CapEx plans have not changed, depending on the timing of the delivery of the MAXs, the two remaining MAXs that may -- at the margin make some minor changes, but nothing substantial.

In terms of funding, the proceeds from the sale and leaseback were sufficient that we can - we'll redeem our bonds without any issues whatsoever. We are thinking about what we do with our term loan which comes due in January of next year and we're looking at different options.

My goal from a credit rating point of view is to make sure that we earn our way back into having two investment-grade credit ratings again. The balance sheet as-adjusted clearly looks a little better in terms of debt and credit metrics.

But that's not the only metrics used by the agencies and so the continued margin expansion and profit growth will help fuel a return to having two investment-grade credit ratings.

So we are currently looking at the options for the term loan. We're not concerned about the redemption of the Canadian dollar bond at all and have not adjusted our CapEx plans at this point.

Chris Murray

Okay, fair enough. And then just if you can -- just to normalize, what was the tax impact of the sale leaseback? Is that just at your normal rate or is there a capital gains rate or something like that?

Harry Taylor

It was normal rates. There was nothing -- no interesting tax angle that came about.

Chris Murray

All right. Thanks very much.

Edward Sims

Thanks, Chris.

