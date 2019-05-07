No, Self-Driving Cars Won't Make Tesla A $500 Billion Company And Here's Why

Tesla's (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said, during an analyst call on May 2nd, that self-driving technology will make Tesla a $500 billion company. This represents a more than eleven-fold increase from its current market cap of $44.3 billion. This is a bold statement that doesn't stand up under analysis of the competitive environment within the self-driving car arena. Tesla is competing with companies who can far better afford to burn money in development and who have specialized knowledge of particular industries involved, such as chip manufacturers.

Miles Driven

Tesla hasn't tested its full self-driving capabilities, yet, on public roads in California, the only state which requires reporting of miles traveled and the number of disengagements and thus data is not available for their vehicles as it is for other companies. They promote their advantage in developing self-driving technology for their cars in their number of cars on the road that they run "shadow tests" on, with over 1 billion miles driven using Tesla's Autopilot. To be completely clear, Autopilot is not the same as full self-driving (FSD) capability. This strategy has allowed Tesla to test various capabilities over a wide variety of geographic areas and collect a large amount of varied data on a wide variety of traffic scenarios, but it is unclear if this will translate directly into successful software for its new self-driving computer, which is being rolled out this year. Their competitive advantage here should not be overstated as one of their largest competitors, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) specializes in data collection and has various products that may have been leveraged by Google to collect data for input into their self-driving car. The software for Tesla's computer is to be updated as it is perfected. For now, the company says the performance of their new chip is far exceeding that of their existing chip as well as Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips with the Autopilot software reportedly requiring only 5% of the computing power of their new chip as compared to around 80% for the previous generation. This chip does appear ahead of the pack for the moment, though chipmakers are continually developing and improving their own and due to their specialty in the area, they should prove successful in doing so.

Developing on Borrowed Money

Tesla is in a more precarious position than many of its competitors when it comes to the ability to invest in developing self-driving cars.

All date for year ending 12/31/2018 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities Net Income (loss) for 2018 Research and Development Expense Tesla $3.878 billion ($976,000,000) $1.46 billion Google (Waymo) $101.87 billion $8,948,000,000 $16.625 billion Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $237.1 billion $59,000,000,000 $14.236 billion General Motors (Cruise) (NYSE:GM) $26.81 billion $8,014,000 $7.8 billion

The research and development numbers above are all-inclusive for each companies' activities, and the actual amount spent by each on their respective self-driving car programme is only a portion of each company's spending. What the table above does reveal is how comparatively small Tesla's R&D budget is versus those with whom it is competing to develop a self-driving car. Tesla also has a negative net income and while its competitors are able to comfortably invest money from their other businesses into FSD tech without sacrificing their core operations, Tesla must decide how to allocate its borrowed money in hopes of future profit.

While its large tech competitors sit on cash piles of over $100 billion and are able to throw money at "other bets", Tesla routinely must issue debt and stock in order to support operations. Tesla's interest expense for FY 2018 was $663 million and will likely increase this year as a result of the recent debt issue, requiring that the company divert money from other areas to cover the debt expense.

Self-Driving Ride Service

Tesla also mentioned a ride service where people could rent out their Tesla as a self-driving ride share similar to Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT) but without a human driver. They plan to have this service available in some parts of the country by 2020. This is unlikely to become a large part of the company, largely due to its many operational problems including liability and building the necessary trust in the mind of Tesla owners, many of whom would be hesitant about renting their car unsupervised while they are at work. Here Google's Waymo ride service may have an advantage as its cars are less expensive and would require, presumably, lower insurance coverage and would be less expensive to repair, furthermore, the cars would be owned and operated by Google. Having to deal with Tesla owners' complaints about a busted screen or spilled soda in their cars could become a major nuisance for Tesla should this plan go through. There are many unknown aspects of this ride service, but it is certain that it will not be easy and straightforward for Tesla to implement. Tesla is unlikely to compete directly with Google initially, but they aren't the first company to provide a self-driving car ride service as Waymo has already started rolling out its self-driving ride service in Phoenix known as Waymo One. Tesla has in the past been able to forgo traditional advertising, rather choosing to rely on public announcements and stunts to garner publicity.

I find it unlikely that a substantial number of people will choose Tesla's new service solely based upon Tesla's brand and cars; forcing Tesla to compete on pricing and spend money on advertising to lure customers to their service, further impacting profitability, not to mention the certain competition from Lyft and Uber who are both developing their own self-driving car technology and are unlikely to give up their human-based services without a fight. The level of competition we are likely to see has been foreshadowed in the fierce competition between Uber and Lyft today, where both companies operate at a significant loss while trying to attract both drivers and riders.

Price Illogic

Elon Musk issued the following statement regarding Tesla's value:

Buying a car today is an investment into the future. I think the most profound thing is that if you buy a Tesla today, I believe you are buying an appreciating asset - not a depreciating asset.

This doesn't hold up with any knowledge of Tesla's past price decreases on its car models, which have led to quick depreciation. Lest Tesla reverses this policy by raising prices on new models and risk losing customers, then depreciation will continue. The possibility to earn income with your Tesla as a supporter of the car's underlying value is a possibility, but this program's value is yet to be seen. Furthermore, the impact of simply driving a car off the lot is not going to disappear and new Teslas will quickly depreciate as they become used Teslas. Musk also said that Teslas will be worth up to $250,000 in the next three years as self-driving capabilities come online. Setting aside the obvious caveat for the software not being finished within that period, the cars will still not be worth that much. For an existing Tesla to be worth $250,000 in three years when it's a four-year-old car, the price for a new Tesla will have to be well above $250,000 for it to be worth buying a used one for that price. If Tesla does hike the prices of its cars enough to make a $250,000 four-year-old Tesla with thousands of miles on it, then they will certainly see a drop-off in purchases for their new cars. Because of this, I hold this suggestion of Tesla as an investment in high skepticism.

Concluding Thoughts

I imagine that Tesla will be successful in its endeavor to produce an FSD vehicle and AI, though it may take longer than projected. However, I believe that the grandiose projections of Tesla's ability to grow exponentially as a result of self-driving cars is naïve and overstated. There are too many competitors in this arena, including those who specialize in the development of specific aspects of self-driving cars and their implementation such as chipmakers and rideshare companies, for Tesla to be able to capture enough market share and rake in enough profit for it to be worth remotely near $500 billion. Tesla is burning through cash and will continue to do so as it develops its self-driving car programme leading to very high danger should they cease receiving loans and also causes an ever-increasing burden on the company to pay its creditors. The company has advantages in certain areas of self-driving car development, but it is not miles ahead of the competition and even if it were, it won't be forever, and when other companies begin selling their models, Tesla will still be able to sell its cars at a premium, though based on their brand, not the very nature of their self-driving capability. This amount will not amount to an astronomical increase in long term profitability. Tesla's self-driving car programme is a key part of the company and it has the potential to drive value for the company, but I cannot imagine any realistic scenario in which Tesla's programme would warrant a valuation at $500 billion, which is three and a half times that of the combined market cap of America's big three auto manufacturers.

