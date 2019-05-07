Still Too Early To Consider Boeing

Image Source: Ken Mist

There may be few other areas in the entire stock market that offer as great a visibility than commercial aerospace. According to Boeing (BA), the global demand will be more than 42,000 new airplanes by 2037, with nearly three quarters of them in the single-aisle category, the category dominated by Boeing's 737 and Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) A320. Demand for widebodies is expected to be robust, too, with widebodies such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 expected to make up more than 40% of the market value. In total, the commercial aerospace market over the next 20 years is anticipated to amount to roughly $6.3 trillion.

One only has to take a flight these days to see how crowded the skies are; flights are full and load factors haven't been this high in a very long time. Not only is passenger demand benefiting from strong consumer and business demand, but airlines have finally found a way to stay in the green. Though returns aren't where many investors may want them to be, the global airline business is expected to generate billions in profits this year. Improved regulations and better infrastructure are also driving emerging market growth, with the Asia Pacific region expected to account for nearly 17,000 new orders over the next 20 years. Airlines will continue to demand new and more fuel-efficient planes, and the global aerospace duopoly is positioned to deliver.

Near-Term Troubles at Boeing

We think the long term is bright at Boeing, and we doubt the very unfortunate 737 MAX crashes will impede the long-run trajectory. This particular variant of the 737 has been grounded, and Boeing has slowed production of it, but the slowdown is just temporary. Delivery slots are very difficult for airlines to get their hands on, and the 737 is the workhorse of the industry. Though there may be a few cancellations and deferrals by some customers, we would expect Boeing's backlog to remain full, and any deferrals to be filled by customers willing to accept deliveries sooner. Boeing's visibility remains tremendous, despite the 737 MAX troubles, which will work themselves out over time.

But how much visibility are we talking? Total backlog stood at $487 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019, a massive order book that includes 5,600 commercial airplanes. To put this number in perspective, prior to the 737 MAX incidents, Boeing was targeting about 900 deliveries during 2019 at the midpoint of its guidance range, meaning that on the basis of a very strong annual run rate of deliveries, Boeing's backlog of unfulfilled deliveries is more than 6 times a very strong annual run rate. A slowdown in the production and delivery of the 737 line, however, means Boeing won't achieve prior guidance, but as of right now, this only appears to be a timing issue.

That said, things can escalate very quickly when it comes to public safety. There will be a U.S. House panel hearing on May 15 to discuss the 737 MAX, and it remains to be seen whether Boeing stuck with protocol with respect to alerting regulators and airlines of any safety concerns or if test pilots sufficiently tested the flight control system, or at least as rigorously as other new builds. People are concerned, and we can never rule out an overreaction, as it now looks like the FAA is mandating changes to the 787 Dreamliner. We would expect the news to get worse before it gets better, but all of this is something Boeing can work through.

The other immediate challenge for Boeing is the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China, and at the center of this will be American manufacturing, not the least of which is Boeing. The Chinese market for air travel is huge and growing, and only recently has China been able to make a commercial aircraft that can start to build the trust that Boeing and Airbus have earned during the past decades. Although Boeing's backlog is full of orders, and trade tariffs likely won't have an impact on near-term demand, it does put into question the long-term win rate of Boeing in China. Still, this risk is out there, and any change in the win rate from deteriorating trade conditions is near impossible to quantify. The only thing we could speculate is that it would be directionally negative.

Latest Financial Results

What are the latest hard numbers we have for Boeing at this time? Perhaps unsurprisingly, Boeing's first-quarter results, released April 24, showed a miss on both the top and bottom lines. The company pulled its previous guidance for 2019 and suspended its share buybacks. For some reason, the market seems to believe that there is some concern about liquidity, but this couldn't be further from reality. Boeing has a very strong balance sheet (A/A2/A), and it continues to generate robust free cash flow generation. It is possible Boeing may halt or slow the pace of dividend growth in the near term, but its dividend obligations are not severe. Boeing is a very, very healthy company, and Boeing Capital Corp. is much smaller than it was years ago (BCC debt was a mere $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter).

In any case, the first-quarter numbers weren't great. Revenue fell 2%, while earnings from operations tumbled 18%. Earnings per share dropped 10%, but the weak performance is mostly driven by lower deliveries of the 737, a diagnosed and fixable problem. During the first quarter of 2019, operating cash flow came in at $2.8 billion, while capital spending was $500 million, revealing free cash flow generation of $2.3 billion in the period. This was lower than the $2.7 billion mark in the year-ago period, but again the showing wasn't that bad, given the slowdown in profit recognition related to the 737 MAX platform. It paid $1.2 billion in dividends during the quarter.

Another sliver of the Boeing story is what we call icing on the cake and that's its services business. During the first quarter, services revenue advanced 17% on a year-over-year basis, and operating margins in this division are meaningfully higher than its commercial and defense business. Boeing is not hesitant to add to capabilities in this area either, with its acquisition of ForeFlight to enhance its digital offering. The company's services backlog isn't as large as its commercial airplane backlog, but the recurring nature of it and its higher-margin composition make it a very lucrative revenue stream.

Final Thoughts

In the chart above, we show the build up to our estimate of total enterprise value for Boeing and the break down to the firm's total equity value, which we estimate to be about $195 billion. The present value of the enterprise free cash flows generated during each phase of our model and the net balance sheet impact, which considers the firm's pension and finance sub, is displayed. We divide total equity value by diluted shares outstanding to arrive at our $332 per share fair value estimate.

The bottom line for Boeing's shareholders is that the story is all about execution. Boeing has a huge backlog of demand, and its pace of profitability and cash flow generation have been solid. The only thing that could have derailed this momentum would have been something like the 737 MAX crashes, but Boeing has an opportunity to make this right. It can't do much when it comes to trade wars between the US-China, but even still, Boeing's backlog is large enough that it can still grow, even despite a slowdown in orders from Asia. All things considered, however, Boeing's shares still aren't cheap.

