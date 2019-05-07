IPO Update: Fastly Seeks $169 Million In U.S. IPO

FSLY is growing at an accelerating rate in a rapidly growing industry. The IPO is one to watch closely.

The firm provides enterprises with speedy IaaS and content delivery services.

Quick Take

Fastly (FSLY) has filed to raise $169 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud computing platform and content delivery network.

FSLY is generating accelerating growth, producing enviable financial metrics (except for net losses and cash burn) and is well positioned in a fast-growing industry.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Fastly was founded in 2011 to provide ‘established enterprises and technology-savvy organizations’ with a rapid cloud computing platform that consists of a large number of small clusters with powerful servers.

Edge computing is the paradigm shift of centralized data processing that uses various techniques, such as end-user geolocating, to optimize content delivery speed and cut operational costs. “Computation is largely or completely performed on distributed device nodes.” Source: Wikipedia

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Artur Bergman, who has previously in various roles at Wikia, including CTO.

As of March 31st, 2019, Fastly operated a 45 terabit network, located across 60 unique points-of-presence globally. It provides developers with a content delivery network, internet, and cloud security, load balancing, as well as video and streaming services.

Below is a brief overview video of Fastly’s CDN:

Source: Fastly

Management states that “legacy CDNs, enterprise data centers, and central cloud architectures suffer from a number of technical limitations,” as they are often a ‘black box solutions’ that limit developers and increases costs due to the lack of real-time visibility and control or the usage of outdated infrastructure.

Management says that Fastly’s services offer programmability, real-time visibility and control, consistent performance, support for agile development processes, and an API for automation.

The company invests in “research into global internet geography to identify optimal colocation site selection, network partner identification, and network-to-network interconnection opportunities.”

Investors in Fastly included Sozo Ventures, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Swisscom Ventures, Amplify Partners, Sorenson Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Ridge Ventures, O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, August Capital, and ICONIQ Capital, among others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Customer Acquisition

Fastly’s initial go-to-market strategy revolves around reaching out to developers through community events, working groups, conferences, and word-of-mouth.

The company markets its products to enterprises through vertically-based sales teams with a ‘land and expand’ sales strategy.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped in Q1 2019 compared with 2017 as the firm scales its operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 33.0% 2017 38.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend in the previous period, was 1.1x.

Fastly’s dollar net expansion rate was 132% in 2018. A rate of over 100% represents ‘negative net churn’ and is an important measure of how efficient the company is at maximizing revenue growth and how much customers like the firm’s products and increase their purchases over time.

A rate of 132% is an extremely high rate and indicates that the firm is generating increased revenue from the same customers.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global IAAS market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $92 billion by 2023, growing at a very strong CAGR of 25.3% between 2017 and 2023.

Main factors driving market growth are the rise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure with faster access to data, growing cloud adoption, as well as the shift to hybrid cloud as primary deployment model, as can be seen by the graphic below:

Due to lack of an advanced IT infrastructure, growth in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions is expected to be hindered by comparison to North America and Europe.

Major competitors that operate CDNs include:

Akamai (AKAM)

Limelight (LLNW)

EdgeCast (VZ)

Cloudflare

Amazon CloudFront (AMZN)

Google Cloud Platform (GOOG)

Cisco (CSCO)

Source: Sentieo

The company believes its platform is superior to traditional CDNs because of its programmability, real-time visibility and control, consistent performance, support for agile development processes, and API.

Financial Performance

FSLY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue and gross profit

Slightly increasing gross margin

Decreased negative EBITDA but increased net loss

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 45,556,000 40.2% 2018 $ 144,563,000 37.8% 2017 $ 104,900,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 25,838,000 51.0% 2018 $ 79,064,000 40.6% 2017 $ 56,228,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 56.72% 2018 54.69% 2017 53.60% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (8,077,000) -17.7% 2018 $ (29,138,000) -20.2% 2017 $ (31,030,000) -29.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (9,727,000) 2018 $ (30,935,000) 2017 $ (32,450,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (10,083,000) 2018 $ (16,985,000) 2017 $ (25,861,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $83.6 million in cash and $75.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($43.8 million).

IPO Details

FSLY intends to sell 11.25 million shares of its Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $168.75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per Class A share.

Multiple share classes are a way for senior management or existing investors to retain voting control of a company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.41%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. Although we have not yet determined with certainty the manner in which we will allocate the net proceeds of this offering, we expect to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay up to approximately $47.5 million of indebtedness under our credit facilities, which, to date, has been used for general operating expenses, including personnel related costs as we expanded our employee base, and capital expenditures for our network. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering for acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, William Blair, Raymond James, Baird, Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,360,328,310 Enterprise Value $1,547,079,310 Price / Sales 11.53 EV / Revenue 13.12 EV / EBITDA -51.23 Earnings Per Share -$0.36 Total Debt To Equity -0.57 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.41% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$43,801,000 Revenue Growth Rate 40.18%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

As a reference, FSLY’s clearest public comparable would be Akamai (AKAM); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Akamai (AKAM) Fastly (FSLY) Variance Price / Sales 4.77 11.53 141.8% EV / Revenue 4.83 13.12 171.7% EV / EBITDA 17.28 -51.23 -396.4% Earnings Per Share $2.10 -$0.36 -116.9% Revenue Growth Rate 7.0% 40.18% 471.56%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 16, 2019.

