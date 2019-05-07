Washington Prime Group: Deep Value Vs. Deep Trouble

Our recommendation here is rooted in fundamental analysis, and we consider Washington Prime to be highly speculative.

The one and only way to get analysts off your back is through improved financial performance.

Source

The SUV on the right has a price tag of approximately $52,000, while the seemingly identical vehicle on the left costs a mere $18,200. Instinctively, this type of arbitrage might appear extremely attractive. At the same time, however, we know there's a catch.

There's always a catch.

This rule was recently made prominent when Jaguar Land Rover won a landmark court case against the Chinese firm Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC) for copying its successful Evoque model.

Distribution Yield (as of 5/3/2019)

Consider the following retail REITs and the dividend yields they sport according to Yahoo Finance...

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): 3.05%

National Retailer Properties (NNN): 3.61%

Realty Income (O): 3.87%

Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS): 4.13%

Simon Property Group (SPG): 4.72%

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC): 6.18%

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM): 6.44%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI): 13.35%

Washington Prime Group (WPG): 17.70%

CBL & Associates (CBL) 19.35%

In all, there are 36 retail REITs according to NAREIT, with an average dividend yield of 4.82%. And while Washington Prime is not the highest yielding among them, it's nearly four times the sector average.

Now, I already know what you're thinking. So what’s the catch?

The answer is identical to the Land Rover example. We need to look under the hood to understand what sets these REITs apart.

Source

Imagine buying a car without knowing the manufacturer, model year, or anything about the engineering quality behind it. Many investors will scoff at such a notion, yet that’s exactly what they turn around and do in their brokerage account.

How Was Washington Prime Group Manufactured?

In May 2014, Simon Property Group made a portfolio disposition to create a new company. Eight months later, the entity merged with Glimcher Realty Trust, which was listed under the ticker symbol GRT up until that point.

The result?

Washington Prime Group as we know it today. The current CEO has stated that the firm is at an “inflection point,” and there's evidence to suggest he’s right. Serious concerns also remain, which is why we plan to evaluate Washington Prime Group through the lens of a wary but curious value investor.

At the end of 2018, Washington Prime consisted of 92 core assets comprising 47 million square feet, which then increased by 1.4 million in Q1 2019. Its portfolio is a unique combination of enclosed, traditional retail real estate assets of varying quality, as well as “open air” venues that include outlet centers (think Tanger (SKT) style set-ups), “lifestyle” type properties, and hybrid combinations of the two.

What’s Powering Washington Prime Group?

Source: WPG Investor Presentation

The REIT ended 2018 with the above exposures, all of which are within the U.S. So while it's overweight in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana – which collectively represents over 50% of its core properties – it's relatively well diversified geographically, particularly given its size.

Source: WPG Investor Presentation

WPG previously divided its portfolio into Tier One, Tier Two, and Open Air properties, as shown in this net operating income, or NOI, chart published at the end of 2018. Incidentally, it has since decided to stop reporting on Tier Two assets (more on that later), so you won’t see it mentioned in newer reports.

The REIT sold additional tranches of restaurant properties to FCPT Acquisitions, LLC in Q1 2019 for net proceeds of $12.1 million. But otherwise, the pie chart above remains accurate.

Washington Prime constructs new buildings, redevelops existing properties, and buys up others that don't need significant work. It also manages office, residential, hotel, and medical properties. Those make up 34% of its Tier One assets, a subcategory it labels as "mixed use" components.

Source: WPG Investor Presentation

Here's something to keep in mind as you look over these figures, however... There's substantial execution risk in trying to be good at so many things.

Source: WPG Investor Presentation

As we continue to inspect Washington Prime, we can see that its gross leasable area (GLA) is concentrated in its regional tenants, with only a quarter being national. This isn’t necessarily problematic, but it does require very hands-on asset management and consistent lease-up execution.

And here's something that most definitely is problematic. Unlike many of the lower-yielding REITs we’ve mentioned thus far, Washington Prime has or had exposure to retail names that strike fear into REIT investors' hearts: Sears, Toys 'R' Us, and Bon-Ton, three companies that recently declared bankruptcy. And the seriously-struggling J.C. Penney (JCP) is another large tenant for Washington Prime, which generates even further concerns.

Now, JCP did beat market expectations a few months ago, generating more than $100 million in free cash flow with excess of $2 billion in liquidity. Management has been dedicating serious time and resources trying to turn the affected portion of the portfolio around and has achieved some success. So sales per square foot appear to have stabilized and even posted an increase from $365 in Q3 2018 to $377 in Q4.

Optimists also would point out how 50% of its department store vacancies were “addressed” in Q1 2019 according to its most recent financial reporting. But these vacancies were and still are a serious negative catalyst cited by analysts and recognized by management, and we don't yet know exactly what “addressed” entails.

Speaking of interpreting management...

Beware Creative Reporting and Reclassifications

Starting in Q1 2019, Washington Prime Group is making a material change to the reporting metrics investors use to gauge its performance. I’ll let it explain per its February 2019 conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and 2018 fiscal year results:

As over 90% of the company's total NOI is attributable to Tier One and Open Air properties, as well as the vast majority of capital and corporate resources, going forward, Tier Two assets will be excluded from core operating metrics as of first quarter 2019.

What does this mean and why? Washington Prime explained the decision in the same financial presentation:

The reason behind this action is straightforward: The inordinate amount of time spent discussing these assets is a distraction from our stated objectives. Remember, ~40% of the NOI associated with these assets is encumbered. Hence, we have a "put option" which we have not hesitated to exercise upon maturity and, if viable, execute a discounted payoff. Enough said.

Interesting, right?

Then there was the more recent Q1 2019 review call, where it was downright challenging to narrow down the CEO's most “colorful” commentary. Here are just three worth reading:

Yellow journalism is best defined as reporting which emphasizes hyperbole over factual data. During the previous two weeks, a so-called "research report" and a newspaper article illustrated how our sector is subject to this sensationalism. As a result, I find it necessary to refute such misinformation, especially in light of the share price declines which occurred in conjunction with their respective releases.

Right after that, he said:

Washington Prime Group has a financial and demographics analytical team headed up by Charlie Adams. Let me tell you, Charlie doesn’t suffer fools. He became, shall we say, skeptical of the conclusions and incomplete nature of the aforementioned, so he assembled his team and went about contesting these canards.

After further savaging such "fools," he concluded that segment of the call with:

I’ll take the under as they somehow forgot to tick and tie their e-commerce projections with the plain and simple fact (that) the vast majority of current online sales growth is heavily dependent upon a consumer picking up merchandise at a physical location.

Management’s frustration is blindingly clear. It shouldn’t be though, even if justified. Washington Prime’s executive team knows real estate and knows it well. But most sage market participants have witnessed – if not been burned themselves – by the collapse of struggling companies while their overzealous and over-fervent CEOs blame others for their problems.

The one and only way to get analysts off your back is through improved financial performance. Everything else is noise. This type of “war” with the analyst community rubs people the wrong way by planting the seed of instability.

Companies often become “creative” with their reporting in an attempt to shift focus away from problematic areas and toward those where progress is being made. That is not an accusation toward Washington Prime Group specifically. Its rational for the Tier Two assets admittedly has merit. But history tends to repeat itself, so we need to look at every aspect of the firm carefully.

Balance Sheet – No Simon, but No CBL Either

Any investment with a 17.3% (as of 5/2/2019) yield should raise concerns. It’s not sustainable. The yield is only going in one direction: Down. The question is why it eventually declines.

If the REIT’s operating metrics and balance sheet improve and confidence is restored, the REIT’s price will rise and the yield will normalize.

If it veers in the other direction and deteriorates, the distribution will be slashed and the REIT’s price will follow suit.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. warrants a mention here. CBL was forced to slash its dividend in late 2017, and, much to the dismay of investors, the share price destruction only accelerated from there.

Notice in that same chart how Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust and Washington Prime, two of CBL's close peers that boast higher-quality assets, have seen their fair share of pain too but have held up much better.

CBL is at the epicenter of the truisms in the otherwise overstated “death of retail” headlines. Simon Property Group has the best malls, CBL has among the worst, and Washington Prime’s retail assets fall somewhere in between. For the time being though, the market is judging them closer to CBL. And its balance sheet is a major reason why.

Updating its medium-quality assets (some would say that designation is being generous, but it's a fair classification given the company's recent trend toward Class B+/Class A- properties) is possible, but it can be a trap if execution falters. The amount of money required to achieve this is often better spent in building up superior locations or in established, higher-end malls that are already working economically.

Many a commercial real estate investor has gone broke trying to salvage a property that simply doesn’t work. Washington Prime Group’s management team has real experience and success on the redevelopment side that shouldn’t be discounted. It’s also a risk... particularly so if market conditions worsen instead of improve over this time frame.

Washington Prime Group’s primary focus is on its $250 million bond issuance maturing in 2020. Analysts have been hard on the REIT’s management team. While much of that criticism is justified given nearly a third of its market cap has been erased in the last year, credit also is due in some areas.

Management was transparent about the challenges and confident that the mortgaging of a Tier One asset in Orlando, Florida, would generate $180 million in cash. On April 22, 2019, the company announced it took a significant step to do just that via a 10-year term 4.86% fixed rate non-recourse loan with overall favorable terms.

The REIT plans to obtain the remaining $70 million by refinancing four Open Air asset mortgages, which is certainly doable. It has successfully mitigated most of the risk associated with the 2020 maturity, refinancing risk returns toward the end of 2022 as the credit facility is renegotiated and term loan matures. A large $750 million bond offering is then close behind with a maturity date in August of 2024.

Management would likely argue that its more than $300 million of capacity on the recently expanded revolving credit facility and existing cash is plenty to get the job done. In reality though, that credit line isn't guaranteed to be there in the future, and a deteriorating asset base, if it occurs, will ensure it won’t.

As of now, however, the recent announcements surrounding the revolver and term loan put the firm in a position to adequately finance near-term needs.

A finer but nonetheless critical point is the encumbering of Waterford Town Center in Orlando, which reduces the pool of assets backing Washington Prime at the issuer level. We’ve already seen the damage this trend can cause, as demonstrated by the recent action by Moody’s... which we'll get to in a moment.

It should be noted that, in recent years, Washington Prime has built a fairly flexible balance sheet that is not as encumbered as its lower-quality peers. That is an important differentiation that should not be ignored.

Source: WPG Investor Presentation

In terms of net debt to EBITDA, Washington Prime Group has made significant progress since 2015. But it remains approximately 25% more leveraged than its stronger retail-oriented peers such as Realty Income and Simon Property. This is complicated by its aggressive spending plan to try to rehabilitate its weaker-performing properties, coupled with a decline in the EBITDA part of the equation.

On February 15, 2019, Moody’s issued a rare multi-notch downgrade to all of Washington Prime’s ratings. Moody’s withdrew the issuer rating and assigned a Ba2 corporate family rating and speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3. This can be reversed, but it won't be easy if portfolio level NOI, same-store sales, funds from operations (FFO), and other key metrics keep declining.

Yes, management is citing a return to 2%-3% growth in 2020, but that’s assuming the execution of a bold development and redevelopment plan, and managing legitimate liquidity concerns while remaining cognizant of the fact that management has missed estimates for several years running.

Note that the fallout of a softening economy effectively puts a bulls-eye on Washington Prime’s vacant and under-performing properties. We can’t ignore the serious issues some retailers have faced while the economy posts some of its best statistics in 50 years, not to mention how several of those lackluster or downright abysmal retailers were significant tenants in Washington Prime’s portfolio.

Management deserves credit for quickly recycling a good number of these properties into what it believes are less-impacted “lifestyle” businesses, like bars and restaurants. But we can’t ignore the risk a weaker economy poses to a higher-leveraged REIT with medium-term liquidity issues and a history of multiple tenant bankruptcies.

Thought not necessarily unsurmountable, companies selling and refinancing assets to pay down debt do have balance sheet challenges. Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.

Operating Metrics

REITs are pass-through entities required to invest in real estate assets and pay at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. Despite the potential complexity of a REIT’s portfolio, how it derives revenue that ultimately comes to investors in the form of dividends is relatively simple. The most expensive Ferrari and cheapest Kia still use gasoline (for now) and four tires to get from point A to point B.

Equity REITs such as Washington Prime own properties that are rented for income. The leases take various forms including double-net, absolute, modified gross and, probably the most well-known, triple-net lease. Regardless of the type, the goal is to earn reliable, sustainable, and ideally growing rents over time.

Mortgage REITs own debt related to real estate assets, but their goal is effectively the same. The most famous REITs in both categories implement business strategies that allow them to increase distributions to shareholders year after year for decades.

Most of these REITs have focused strategies in a single asset class. Few have successfully managed multiple asset types over multiple cycles, with the notable exceptions of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and W.P. Carey (WPC). And these two REITs have nearly identical market capitalizations of $14 billion and are among the largest in the business with high-disciplined, proven, and repeatable strategies.

W.P. Carey, for example, has raised its distribution every year since its initial public offering in 1998, earning it a position among the Nasdaq Dividend Achievers. This is much in part to its diversified base of 1,168 net lease properties, 98.2% portfolio occupancy, and the fact that 99.0% of its leases have built-in rent increases that contribute over time to growing FFO, which is a rough measure of a REIT’s cash flow.

Now let’s compare all of that to Washington Prime.

Washington Prime Group earned $0.39 in FFO per diluted share in Q1 2018, which decreased 20.5% to $0.31 in Q1 of this year. Occupancy declined by 40 basis points to 93.3% but is reasonably healthy for the type of assets Washington Prime Group owns.

As investors, we can’t predict the future but we can ascertain trends that give us clues. Every once in a while, these clues provide overwhelming evidence about a certain outcomes.

Portfolio-level NOI, which is a rough estimate of a REIT’s profitability, is a useful high-level measurement tool. During full-year 2018, Tier One and Open Air – which represent 90% of Washington Prime Group’s NOI – experienced comparable NOI decreases of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Declining NOI means declining distributions over time. So this is not good. Yet the real issue appears when we look deeper.

Q4 2018 comparable year-over-year stats were down 2.8% and 8.7%, respectively, for Tier One and Open Air assets. Tier One’s comparable NOI in Q1 2019, meanwhile, decreased even further by 5.7%. Also not good.

The company managed to increase its Open Air NOI by 0.6%. Its Open Air division’s poor performance in Q4 was in large part due to the bankruptcy of Toys 'R' Us.

Management believes it will have these tenant issues sorted out in the near term and anticipates 2020 NOI growth of 2% to 3%. What management isn’t mentioning is that Washington Prime missed initial same-store sales guidance in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

This is the type of track record that results in a 17%-plus yield.

It’s also what causes defensive CEOs to publicly battle analysts.

The six development projects slated for 2019 and three in 2020 could reasonably generate NOI of $20 million to $30 million if Washington Prime's historical spreads are maintained. That’s real money that could alleviate many of the firm’s current headwinds.

But as of the end of 2018, Washington Prime had 29 department stores that needed to be “repositioned,” meaning that tenants must be replaced and/or the buildings renovated. Management stated that 28% had been “addressed” as of February 2019, which rose to 50% with the release of Q1’s financials.

Personally, I believe the CEO’s related remarks about how hard the team is working. I’ve been in commercial real estate long enough and worked with ample managers to know that much releasing is no easy task. But adding to the problem is the estimated $300 million to $350 million needed in the next three to five years to solve the remaining department store issues.

It’s possible that a small part of this is accounted for in the previous metrics... but not much beyond that. While that kind of financial clout might be easily attainable for a larger or higher rated REIT, Washington Prime has a market capitalization of only $971 million... it's now rated junk... and it's already facing liquidity issues in the next two to three years.

It’s selling and refinancing assets to remedy near-term debt obligations suffering credit downgrades (yes, that is plural), yet it needs to come up with a third of its market capitalization to reconfigure problematic department stores.

This is no easy task.

Dividend and Payout Ratio

Where does all this lead?

To answer that question, let's discuss the company's current $1 annual dividend against its current share price of $4.77. This is another area the bulls and bears both have valid points, but let’s start with an assessment of where the entire market stands on Washington Prime Group.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

At first glance, the REIT's two preferred issuances appear to be the same stock. Preferred investors behave like debt investors: Nothing happens until the real risk of non-payment materializes. Then they panic simultaneously.

We see both issuances trade to nearly half their par value in late December before stabilizing at the current 8%-8.5% yield. This type of trading activity in preferred shares is often a warning sign that common equity investors carelessly overlook.

Source: FINRA

Digging deeper into the REIT’s capital structure next reveals the bond market’s perceptions of Washington Prime.

Source: FINRA

Interestingly, the 2020 issuance shown above has never traded below 98% of par. Per our discussion on meeting that obligation, its current pricing of $100.14, or approximately par value, makes sense and is a positive affirmation for the REIT.

Source: FINRA

The 2024 bonds paint a different picture. Initially trading modestly above par, the market now prices the bonds with a notable but far-from-distressed-level discount. At the same time, the preferreds began showing severe weakness a few months ago, and the debt traded briefly in “mildly troubled” territory with a nearly 9% yield.

Remember that these bonds mature in just over four years, so this is a wide spread over the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), Treasuries, and similar issuances by many of the higher-quality REITs we’ve mentioned. The preferreds in particular, at least for the time being, are telling us that the common distribution is at serious risk... but default on debt is not.

When it comes to distressed companies, preferred and debt investors are much more accurate estimators of common stock value than the common stock investors themselves. That's worth remembering.

Preferreds may seem boring, but remember the magic of par value. A hedge fund that buys Washington Prime preferreds at $20 will achieve a 25% capital gain and the 8%-plus annualized distribution if metrics improve because the preferred will automatically move back toward par.

The potential exercise of the aforementioned “put options” of assets back to lenders is likely to generate significant taxable income that could make sustaining the current distribution feasible through 2019. Our independent calculations suggest $275 million to $285 million Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) in 2019. Including capex, asset sales should generate just enough capital to fund the distribution.

Moving to 2020, however, the firm needs to hit its 2%-3% NOI growth and execute its development program close to flawlessly (this might be a good time to reiterate its same-store sales growth track record) to get anywhere close to full distribution coverage. And that will depend greatly on how it spreads out the $300 million to $350 million in spending over the next few years.

If we assume it’s linear, there's a high probability of 0.8x or worse distribution coverage in 2020. As this becomes increasingly clear in Q3 and Q4 2019, it’s safe to assume the market will price in a significant distribution cut. A weaker economy or continued decline in some areas of retail will make their goals increasingly difficult to achieve.

Tough but Not Impossible

Washington Prime’s asset base and balance sheet are meaningfully better than CBL’s. So the pricing across the capital structure shows concern about the common distribution but not the company itself.

This makes sense since management has taken a very active role and delivered results in the areas it can directly control such as lease-ups.

Insider purchases reinforce their dedication to get the REIT moving in the right direction, but investors should consider Washington Prime Group as a speculative play that's highly dependent on management’s execution of a challenging plan.

For those, like myself, who believe it’s best to rotate into managers and asset types best suited to weather at least a mild economic downturn, Washington Prime is unlikely to be a good fit. For those looking for a high-risk, high-return REIT investment without the portfolio and balance sheet issues of a truly distressed company, it could make sense.

Our recommendation here is rooted in fundamental analysis, and we consider Washington Prime to be highly speculative. The dividend is at an elevated risk level, which is why we are maintaining a Strong Sell on it.

Buyers beware!

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.