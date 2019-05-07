Allison Transmission Remains Hard To Value In An 'EV Someday...' World

Allison starts the year off on the right foot with a good beat at the revenue and EBITDA line on strong pricing, but guidance still suggests a mild downward trend.

What do you do with a very well-run company that enjoys exceptional margins and would still seem to have room to grow share, but is also looking at a possible sea change in its core addressable market that may leave it with much lower content shares and margins? That’s the conundrum with Allison Transmission (ALSN) today; management continues to execute well and generate fantastic margins and cash flows for a commercial vehicle components company, but the advent of electrification in commercial trucks threatens its entire business structure.

I do believe that commercial vehicle electrification is a “when, not if” situation, but that leaves plenty of uncertainty over timing, not to mention content (some commercial EVs will still have transmissions). Likewise, while Allison is investing in EV technologies of its own, it’s unlikely to enjoy the same sort of share and margins, but how big will the change be?

I generally make it a policy to step aside if I don’t feel like I have a great handle on valuation, and that applies here to some extent. I’m really not worried about Allison’s future over the next five years or so, but I’d need a price closer to $40 to coax me in.

A Stronger Than Expected First Quarter

This year almost certainly won’t be as strong for Allison as 2018 was (revenue up close to 20%), but the company still got off to a good start with a better than expected quarter.

Revenue rose 2% as reported and closer to 3% on an adjusted basis, beating expectations by more than 2%. The North American On-Highway business was strong (up 11%) on good sales of its Rugged Duty series, and foreign sales were also strong (up 17%), driven by the off-highway business that grew over 100% on strong natural resource and construction-related demand. Defense was down 14%, service and parts were down 13%, and North American Off-Highway was down 58% on much weaker fracking-related demand.

Reported gross margin improved more than a point and a half, while adjusted EBITDA rose almost 6% and reported/adjusted operating income rose about 10%, with close to three points of margin improvement. Incrementals were strong across the business, and the adjusted EBITDA number was 12% higher than the average Street estimate.

Guidance Seems Relatively Cautious

Against a solid beat to start the year, management’s reiteration of guidance for the year comes off as a little cautious. Although management seems to be having success pushing through pricing, guidance is still for a roughly 3% decline in revenue. North America On-Highway should remain a growth market for the company, though, with Allison looking toward market share gains in the Class 4-5 range with new launches from Navistar (NAV) and General Motors (GM). On the other hand, fracking demand is likely to remain weak, and the company is seeing some delays with the Oshkosh (OSK) JLTV defense program (unrelated to Allison or its components). Relative to management’s guidance, EBITDA margin will likely contract a bit from here, but will still end up around 39% - an exceptional level of profitability for a commercial vehicle supplier.

Investing In EV Tech Is A No-Brainer

I’m not remotely surprised to see Allison making bigger commitments to R&D and M&A in vehicle electrification. This quarter the company announced two relatively small deals – one for Vantage Power, a supplier of electrification and connectivity solutions in the U.K., and one for Axletech’s EVS business, a manufacturer of fully-integrated electrified axle propulsion systems, primarily for the off-highway and defense markets.

Management has also made it clear that they are investing in internal EV projects that will consume R&D and capex dollars.

I frankly don’t see what choice the company has. Vocational trucks make up the bulk of Allison’s addressable market (the line-haul Class 8 trucks you see on the highway have never been a meaningful part of Allison’s business), and these could well be among the first conversions to electrification if and when battery costs get to around $125/kWh. While Allison will probably still have some transmission business in an EV world, it will be a smaller, less lucrative opportunity. With that, Allison is looking at a range of EV opportunities including e-axles, battery management, system design, and so on.

The problem is that I don’t see a very clear path to Allison enjoying the sort of technological moat it has now. What advantage does Allison have over a company like Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) in traction motors, American Axle (AXL) in e-axles, or Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) in systems? It may well be the case that many of these would-be rivals won’t devote as much attention to commercial vehicles relative to passenger vehicles (though American Axle is certainly focused on commercial opportunities), but I don’t yet see an area where Allison stands out, and given that they’re comparatively late to the game in committing to investments and R&D (Cummins (CMI), among those others, has a head start of a few years), I’m not sure where they will carve out a new “killer app” that will allow them the same sort of content per vehicle and margins as they’ve enjoyed with automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles.

The Outlook

To be sure, I’m not expecting Allison’s markets to vanish. Electric vehicle penetration will not be instantaneous, nor complete, and a worthwhile chunk of Allison’s business today could well last 10 to 20 years and maybe more. Still, there’s a wide range of potential cash flow and fair value outcomes based on the speed/scope of EV penetration and Allison’s future position in EV content. For instance, how do you model the revenue and margins from Allison’s EV components when you don’t really know what they will be? It’s certainly possible to make some estimates on the basis of participation in areas like e-axles and battery management, but it really boils down to some prettied-up guesswork.

One option is to stick with the more short term-oriented valuation approaches that have typically dominated this sector anyway. EBITDA margins typically drive EV/revenue multiples in vehicle component stocks, and by that approach (assuming a 2019 margin around 39% to 40%), a 2.9x to 3.0x forward revenue multiple would seem fair – suggesting a fair value in the mid-$40’s.

The Bottom Line

Were Allison to trade down closer to $40, without a meaningful degradation in the outlook, I’d probably be willing to take a crack at it. I do believe this is a good business, and I also believe the threat from electrification is still some distance away. While there will be near-term consequences, including higher spending on EV development projects and/or M&A, I think the threat of electrification shouldn’t overshadow decent near-term prospects, but then again, the next couple of years are likely to be softer anyway on cyclical concerns, so it makes sense to wait for that chance to buy in at a lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.