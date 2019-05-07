Spark Therapeutics Seems Attractive At A 4.52% Spread To The Roche Tender Offer

Because of a FTC review, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has withdrawn its Premerger Notification and Report Form under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR Act) related to its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics (ONCE). Both companies will likely refile later this week. This has caused this cash tender offer for Spark shares to widen; it currently trades at a spread of 4.52%, and what looks like an annualized return in excess of 20% (see M&A dashboard).

The FTC seems to be looking into the potential for the companies to be too strong in the Hemophilia A market. From Biopharmadive, I understand the following:

Having potentially three of the newest hemophilia treatments in the hands of a single seller is a possible point of contention. Although, with BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Pfizer developing rival hemophilia A products to SPK-8011, there is likely to be competition. Roche's Hemlibra treats hemophilia A, but is a monoclonal antibody that must be infused no less than once a month. Gene therapies like Spark's and BioMarin's, by contrast, are in theory a one-time treatment.

However, 2 out of 3 of Spark's Hemophilia A treatments seem to be in phase 1. That's a very long road to market. Something like 90% of therapies in phase 1 don't make it to market.

A gene therapy SPK-8011 is going into phase 3 which raises the probability the FTC will mess with this deal above the average level. On the other hand, it is quite common for the FTC to look hard at pharma deals and request additional information or challenge the deal in court even. Pharma deals get scrutinized at above-average rates. Most of these deals do close. Sometimes divestitures are required.

The FTC especially doesn't like it when there are 1) too few players serving a market. That could be the case here with Hem A apparently. The FTC also doesn't like it if a firm is buying up a competitor, and 2) may kill off potential new competing drugs that are in the pipeline. I think 2) is a stretch here because if Spark's Hem A drugs really got to market, they would be far superior to what's out there now and Roche will want to have these because it would be positioned much better vs. the rest of the pharmaceutical field.

A subscriber asked me if there are any examples of busted deals for a single drug concentration. I don't know any from the top of my head, but I think there are many examples where the FTC asks for small divestitures of assets to remedy market concentration within a single disease.

If the FTC asks for a divestiture of Hem A assets, that could be a problem. There is a piece of gruesome legalese in the merger agreement that seems to say Roche can walk from the deal if the FTC demands a divestiture of this specific asset or commercial assets:

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Agreement, the best efforts, reasonable best efforts, commercially reasonable efforts or other obligations of Parent and Merger Sub shall not include, and Parent and Merger Sub shall not be obligated to (and, without Parent’s prior written consent, no Acquired Company shall) take, except solely with respect to the Acquired Companies, and solely with respect to (and limited to) the Company’s developmental products and programs (other than the Company Hem A Products) that are or would be competitive with the products and programs of Parent and its Affiliates or in which Parent and its Affiliates own or control any interest, any of the following actions: (I) proposing, negotiating, committing to and effecting, by consent decree, hold separate order or otherwise (A) the sale, divesture, license, hold separate or other disposition of any asset, interest or business of Parent, Merger Sub or any of their Affiliates or (B) the sale, divesture, license, hold separate or other disposition, contemporaneously with or subsequent to the Effective Time, of any asset, interest or business of the Acquired Companies; (II) permitting the Company and its Subsidiaries to sell, divest, license, hold separate or otherwise dispose any of its or their assets, interests or businesses prior to the Effective Time; (III) terminating, relinquishing, modifying, transferring, assigning, restructuring, or waiving existing agreements, collaborations, relationships, ventures, contractual rights, obligations or other arrangements of Parent, Merger Sub or the Company or their respective Subsidiaries; and (iv) any other behavioral undertakings and commitments whatsoever including but not limited to creating or consenting to create any relationships, ventures, contractual rights, obligations, or other arrangements of Parent, Merger Sub or the Company or their respective Subsidiaries and, in each case, to enter, or offer to enter, into agreements and stipulate to the entry of an order or decree or file appropriate applications with any Governmental Entity in connection with any of the foregoing and in the case of actions by or with respect to the Acquired Companies or its or their businesses or assets, by consenting to such action by any Acquired Company in any such case of (I)-(iv) (any of the foregoing actions, a “Burdensome Condition”). For the avoidance of doubt, Parent and its Affiliates shall not be required to take any actions (including any of the actions described in clauses (I) through (iv) of the definition of Burdensome Condition) with respect to any of the assets, interests or businesses of Parent, Merger Sub or any of their respective

A shoutout to the board of CoBF to help me understand this piece of gruesome legalese. The Hem A pipeline assets being singled out suggests Roche may indeed choose to walk if divestitures are demanded.

On the other hand, Roche just came out and said:

“The deal is not in doubt at all and we expect it will be completed according to our guidance in the first half of 2019. There needs to be more than 50 percent of the shares to be tendered, but we believe our offer to be full and fair and it has been recommended by the board of Spark,”

The fact that the tender offer is not getting a lot of takers is not yet of a concern. This likely happens as the government concludes its review.

If the deal breaks, it matters a lot where it will go. There have been a total of three interested parties (including Roche).

Anonymous party C dropped off first at $75.

Party B's ultimate bid for the entire company was as much as $105.

Party B also (at some point) made an offer for a hemophilia A global collaboration deal with $450 million in upfront payments, additional milestone payments, and royalties, but with shared development expenses. (This betrays their primary interest.)

I think there's definitely a good reason to assume a break price that exceeds the unaffected share price. However, I would never put the break at $80-90 or so because 1) these bids were made in the heat of a bidding war with large jumps in between. If Spark has the deal fall through and needs someone to rescue it, the tables may have turned. 2) If the deal falls through, it may be because of some issue that also really concerns the other bidders. These bids are not entirely uncorrelated.

On the other hand, the main threat here is the FTC looking into things, and if the deal falls apart (or has to be amended) due to their involvement, there are obvious ways to salvage some value. Under THAT scenario, I expect that's quite realistic.

Ultimately, the most likely scenario remains the deal closes as planned. If it doesn't, there are myriad possibilities. I've previously used a worst-case scenario break price of $50. But it may be more realistic to assign probabilities to a few different break scenarios. Here are two examples of what different closing probabilities do for your return:

Example 1

92% close as planned

4% break to $52

4% break to $80

Expected value comes out at about 2.2% and to ~9% annualized.

Example 2

94% closed as planned

3% break to $52

3% break to $80

Expected value is already 3% and ~12% annualized

The bottom line here is that I've likely erred on the pessimistic or conservative side in the previous article. I do think a break to $52 is one of the scenarios. Some of the other scenarios where Spark may end up much higher could also first have the stock drop hard before it ultimately recovers. Keep in mind I've put the closing date at 8/30/2019 in the M&A dashboard which could turn out be a rather conservative assumption. If you move the closing date up, the annualized return goes up by a lot. I think it's fine to have a small position in this deal, but the possibility of a deep drawdown keeps me from reaching too far down this cookie jar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ONCE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.