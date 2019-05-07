NextCure IPO: The Enterprise Value Could Increase In 2020

Notice that cash in hand increased by 1,500% in 2018. Investors appear to appreciate the company's clinical research. They are giving the company cash at a fast rate.

Market participants should remember to review NextCure by the end of 2019 and 2020. If favorable data is released, the share price could spike up.

The FCF grew because of the deferred revenue received in 2018. It may not happen in the future. However, it is beneficial that NextCure reports revenue.

With a collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and well-known pharma players among shareholders, NextCure (NXTC) is a name that should be assessed carefully. The company expects to have an enterprise value of $127 million, which appears to be low as compared to other peers. Keep in mind that bluebird bio (BLUE) had an enterprise value of $400-600 million when it executed its IPO. Besides, the company expects to release new clinical data in Q4 2019. The company is at an early stage of development, which is not ideal. However, if the new clinical trials are favorable, the total valuation should increase.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2015, NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new immune medicines to treat cancer among other immune-related diseases.

Source: Company's Website

The company's lead candidate, NC318, is intended for patients suffering from metastatic solid tumors. The company commenced a 1/2 clinical trial in October 2018. NextCure expects to complete Phase 1 in Q4 2019 and Phase 2 in Q4 2020. Additionally, the company intends to submit an application to the FDA for product candidate NC410 in Q1 2020. Market participants should remember to review NextCure by the end of 2019 and 2020. If favorable data is released, the share price could spike up.

The image below provides the company's pipeline:

Source: Prospectus

The market of checkpoint inhibitors appears to be significant. It is estimated that global sales were more substantial than $17 billion in 2018, and they are expected to reach $33 billion by 2022.

NC318

NC318 is a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to human S15. The company has observed that blocking S15 improved the response in animal models. NextCure believes that NC318 should help obtain an anti-tumor response by targeting multiple cell types in the TME that expresses S15.

Source: Nature

The images below offer some of the results obtained in the preclinical stage:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

In October 2018, the company commenced a trial to assess the safety of NC318. As of today, there is not much information. The product candidate has been well tolerated. However, the company has tested 21 patients, which is a small number. Most investors may wait to see the results for more patients. Read the lines below for further details on this matter:

"As of March 31, 2019, we have dosed 21 patients with 10 different tumor types in the Phase 1 portion of the trial across four dose cohorts: 8 mg, 24 mg, 80 mg and 240 mg. We plan to dose patients in two additional dose cohorts of 400 mg and 800 mg if no dose limiting toxicities are observed in the current dose cohorts. To date, NC318 has been well tolerated, with no drug-related severe adverse events or dose limiting toxicities observed. In one subject, during an on-study assessment, we observed a transient asymptotic elevation of amylase (grade 3) and lipase (grade 4) that was deemed probably related to NC318. The patient was asymptomatic and both elevations resolved without any interventions within 72 hours." Source: Prospectus

Eli Lilly Agreement

NextCure signed an agreement with Eli Lilly that should please market participants. Notice that NextCure receives collaboration revenue from Eli Lilly, and the company in return granted options on the FIND-IO platform. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

"On November 2, 2018, the company entered into a multi-year research and development collaboration agreement (the "Lilly Agreement") with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"), pursuant to which the company will use its proprietary FIND-IO platform to identify novel oncology targets for additional collaborative research and drug discovery by the Company and Lilly. Under the Lilly Agreement, Lilly and the company have granted one another an equal number of exclusive options to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize compounds and products directed to oncology targets identified through the Lilly Agreement." Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

NextCure shows the typical balance sheet of a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It includes growing cash in hand and some acquired property. Notice that cash in hand increased by 1,500% in 2018. Investors appear to appreciate the company's clinical research. They are giving the company cash at a fast rate. The image below provides a list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

In 2018, the total amount of liabilities increased by 735%. However, market participants should not worry. Liabilities increased after reporting deferred revenue of $21.7 million. The financial debt is small, equal to $0.46 million. The image below provides a list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Concerning the contractual obligations, market participants should not worry either. The total amount of contractual obligations is equal to only $0.27 million. The table below offers further information on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Net Income Losses, But FCF Generation

The company reported R&D expenses of $12.9 million and $19.7 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The net losses were -$22.7 million in 2018. The image below offers further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

NextCure reported FCF of -$21 million and $4.9 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The FCF grew because of the deferred revenue received in 2018. It may not happen in the future. However, it is beneficial that NextCure reports revenue. Most clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies do not do it. See below more on the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

NextCure expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to complete its NC318 Phase 1-2 clinical trial and advance its NC410 Phase 1-2 trial. Besides, the company will use the money for other purposes, including a payment to Yale University. Most probably, market participants will appreciate that NextCure does not intend to acquire equity from existing shareholders. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

NextCure does not state when it expects to run out of cash, which is not ideal. The justification given by the company is provided below:

"Our expected use of the net proceeds from this offering represents our intentions based upon our current plans and business conditions, which could change in the future as our plans and business conditions evolve. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot predict with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to be received upon the closing of this offering or the amounts that we will spend on the uses set forth above." Source: Prospectus

NextCure expects to have $201 million after the IPO and reported FCF of -$21 million and $4.9 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Assuming a cash burn rate of $20 million per year, the company should have cash in hand for the next ten years. With that, R&D could increase as NextCure executes Phase 2 and Phase 3. As a result, it is very likely that the company will burn all its cash before ten years. Market participants are invited to study the cash per share closely. The total enterprise value could move in relation to this financial figure.

Competitors And Valuation

NextCure competes with large organizations. See below a list of peers. It was given by NextCure in its prospectus:

- Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

- AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

- Genentech, Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

- Merck & Co. (MRK)

- Novartis AG (NVS)

- Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

- Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY)

- Sanofi S.A. (SNY)

According to Owler, NextCure also competes with Aura, NexImmune, Juno, bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE), and Polaris among other entities. The image below was taken from Owler:

Source: Owler

Among the companies that compete with NextCure, bluebird bio appears to be the only entity with a size similar to that of NextCure. When bluebird bio executed its IPO, its pipeline was very similar to that of NextCure. Bluebird bio had one product candidate at Phase 1-2 and several preclinical candidates. The image below offers further details on this matter:

Source: bluebird - S-1

As shown in the image below, bluebird reported enterprise value of $400-600 million. The enterprise value of NextCure should not be very far from these figures. The image below offers further details on this matter:

Source: YCharts

NextCure expects to have 21.9 million shares outstanding after the IPO. With a share price of $15, the total market capitalization should be $328 million. Deducting cash of $201 million, the company's enterprise value equals approximately $127 million. With the information obtained from bluebird, the total enterprise value of NextCure may go to higher marks after the IPO.

The expected capitalization is shown below. Notice that NextCure expects to convert its preferred stock, which common stockholders should appreciate:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

Renowned pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer (PFE) or OrbiMed acquired shares of the company. It is very beneficial. The table below offers further details on the largest shareholders of NextCure:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

NextCure expects to have a total enterprise value of $127 million. The total valuation is not more significant because the company is still at an early stage of development. With that, bluebird sold shares with an enterprise value of $400-600 million in its IPO. bluebird was at Phase 2 when the IPO was executed, which means that NextCure should trade higher if Phase 1 is completed in Q4 2019. Until the new data is released, investors should review the cash in hand. If the company burns cash at a fast pace, the market will most likely push the share price down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.