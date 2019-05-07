Halliburton Remains Unattractive

Halliburton Employee. Source: Fortune

I have been a Halliburton (HAL) bear for a few years. Financial markets continue to melt up, which has helped the stock. Now Brent oil prices have advanced above $70, so Halliburton's earnings and its share price could rebound over the short term. Over the long term, its results could be volatile.

Q1 2019 Earnings Were Subpar

In my opinion, Halliburton's Q1 2019 earnings were subpar. The company reported revenue of $5.74 billion and EPS of $0.17. Total revenue fell 3% sequentially. This followed a 4% sequential decline in Q4 2018.

Revenue from Middle East/Asia was hardest hit, declining by high-single digits. The region was stymied by reduced fluids activity and lower pricing in the Middle East. North America remains the company's largest region, representing 57% of total revenue. Revenue from North America was down 2% sequentially, which was not very positive given the company's reliance on the region. North American revenue was disaffected by declining pricing power for stimulation services, partially offset by higher activity for artificial lifts.

Halliburton's management team is top notch and has been forthright on issues affecting the North American land drilling market. Management previously warned investors the oil patch would pull back in the second half of 2018 due to budget exhaustion and seasonal issues. The question remains, has the pullback in North America subsided? Management seemed to indicate that things could be bottoming:

From a macro perspective, 2019 is off to a strong start ... Oil demand trends, particularly in China and India, have also been constructive. Overall, the macro environment remains favorable for our industry. Against this backdrop and with winter behind us, customer activity in both hemispheres has picked up off December lows and continues to trend higher. Although we often discuss the hydraulic fracturing business in North America, it's important to remember that Halliburton has a portfolio of 14 product service lines operating in North America. For example, our artificial lift and cementing businesses showed excellent results in the first quarter, growing both revenue and margin year-over-year.

It is difficult to predict the direction of future oil prices. Much is dependent on the actions of OPEC and whether future supply cuts are in the cards. Ultimately, oil prices should be impacted by global demand and industrial production. If a weakening global economy hurts production and demand for oil, then it could hurt E&P in the oil patch.

Falling Margins

Management has done an excellent job of containing costs amid the ebb and flow of drilling activity in the oil patch. However, this quarter the company's operating income margins fell precipitously. Operating income margins for Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation both fell by 300 basis points compared to Q4 2018 results. Completion & Production was hurt by lower pricing for stimulation services in U.S. land; Drilling & Evaluation income was hurt by higher mobilization costs for international drilling projects.

Halliburton's EBITDA fell by double digits sequentially, while its EBITDA margin of 15% was lower by 200 basis points compared to Q4 2018. This implies the company is working harder to maintain its declining revenue stream. If management's expectations of higher drilling activity do not come to fruition and continue into the second half of 2019 then margins could fall further. This does not bode well for Halliburton.

Management engaged in layoffs and cost cuts a few years ago when oil prices fell from above $100. Can the company benefit from further cost cuts to help keep its earnings stream from falling further? HAL is down over 45% Y/Y while the S&P 500 is up over 5%. If record low interest rates, tax cuts and OPEC supply cuts are not enough to spur HAL then what happens when the punch bowl is removed? HAL trades at about 8x trailing EBITDA, which is not expensive. However, the company's best days may be behind it.

Conclusion

The economic expansion cannot last in perpetuity. If the economy falters or the government ends stimulus efforts then HAL could fall further. Sell HAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.