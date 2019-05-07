Don't Party Like It's 1999 - Markets Can Turn On A Dime

In April 2000 the party ended with a bang - right at the pinnacle of one of the longest economic expansions in U.S. history.

Early 2000 bears an uncanny resemblance with our current period. Economic indicators, Fed statements, and press reports all matched the general sense of an economy on fire.

1999-2000 was the last time we saw such a rapidly expanding economy with record low unemployment and low levels of inflation.

Having worked at a technology startup during the 1990's I remember the bullishness and euphoria of that period quite well. But details fade over time and it is important to revisit these events and see what history can teach us.

Currently sentiment is taking hold again of an unstoppable economy. According to venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya this week, central banks have almost eliminated recessions. As it stands, the unemployment rate came in this week at 3.6%, the lowest since 1969. Core inflation is currently at 1.6% and GDP growth at 3.6%. High growth, low inflation, and historically low unemployment - on the surface these are the numbers of an economy on fire.

With regard to the economic expansion Warren Buffet said last Thursday on CNBC:

No economics textbook I know that was written in the first couple of thousand years that discussed even the possibility that you could have this sort of situation continue and have all variables stay more or less the same..

But let's rewind the clock back to early 2000. In April that year unemployment hit a low of 3.8%, at the time the lowest since 1969. GDP growth was at 4.2%, still at record high levels. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) hit a high of 5048.62 on March 10th. The economy just entered it's 10th year of expansion and seemed unstoppable. Inflation just dropped to 2.0%. Just as today, times of historically low unemployment, high growth, and low inflation - seemingly too good to be true.

Unemployment was so low that the Fed raised concerns about the tight labor market. The Times reports on March 9th, 2000:

The pickup in the economy has made hiring increasingly difficult. ''Reports of recruitment obstacles were widespread,'' the Fed said.

Similarly, this Friday, Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve’s Dallas district also hinted that we are running out of workers (CNBC):

“I think it’s still my view that we are running out of the capacity in the workforce,” Kaplan said. “We are bringing people in off the sidelines. But we are starting to approach prime rates of participation pre-crisis and we are reaching pre-recession lows on discouraged workers in a good way. ..”

In the current cycle, consumer confidence peaked in March 2018, according to University of Michigan's survey of consumer confidence at a reading of 101.4. The sell-off at the end of last year lowered confidence temporarily, but it has since bounced back.

In 2000, consumer confidence peaked in May at 110.7, the highest reading the index ever reported. Even the sharp declines in the Nasdaq did not shake consumer confidence significantly back then. It remained above 100 until November 2000. It took until February 2001 for consumer confidence to drop to levels we saw this January. At that point the Nasdaq had already declined 50% from its high.

Source: University of Michigan, Survey of Consumer Confidence

There is little doubt that the market in 2000 had some of the highest stock valuations in history - especially in the technology sector. The Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio (NYSEARCA:CAPE) reached a maximum of 44.19 in December 1999, by far the highest level in history. In September 2018 it reached a CAPE of 32.62, the second highest level in history, just above 1929's levels. We can see from the dot com era that there seems to be no limit how high valuations can rise, but we need to be careful to not use peak of the dot com bubble as the yard stick for sensible valuation. The long term mean CAPE is half of it's current value.

Source: Robert Shiller

General interest rate levels then and now are quite different due to the effects of QE and Fed policy as a response to the financial crisis. However, the relative movement of rates shows similar patterns. Short term rates reached an inflection point in 2000. The yield on the two-year treasury note started dropping sharply in April 2000. Within two years it dropped from it's peak of 6.75% to 1.5% in 2003. A similar rise and fall of the yield on the 2-year Treasury note followed with the financial crisis. We are again seeing signs of an inflection point in rates. The yield rose steadily to 2.97% in November 2018 and has dropped to 2.30% within less than a year.

2-year Treasury Note

The Fed recognized other risks back then. Just as today, corporate debt levels were high and Greenspan recognized that threat. From The New York Times, March 9th, 2000:

Alan Greenspan, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, sounded his second warning note about the economy this week, cautioning bankers today to avoid making loans on the expectation that the record-breaking expansion would continue unabated.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responded to the issue during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 27, 2019 as follows:

These are companies that have borrowed, in good times, high amounts of debt, and if there is a downturn, they will be less able to carry out their roles in the economy, and that may have an amplification effect in the event of a downturn.

Nobody wanted to miss out. In order to make maximum gains, buying on margin was extreme in 1999 and early 2000, as the following Times article from March 24th, 2000 highlights:

Buying on Margin Becomes a Habit Borrowing money to buy stocks has become immensely popular among individual investors today. And who can blame them? When stock prices are rising, the biggest gains go to those who buy shares on borrowed money. .. Even more troubling is how fast margin debt is growing as a share of overall consumer credit. According to Mr. Galbraith's research, margin loans now account for 16 percent of total consumer borrowings, up from 7 percent in 1995.

In 2018, margin borrowing again reached extremes. Currently, margin borrowing is still high, but post it's all time peak of last year (a good analysis on that can be found here).

The IPO market shows many similarities as well. In 1999 there were 547 IPOs. Companies such as eToys or WebVan reached billion dollar market caps on meager sales. In 2019, IPOs are surging as well. Although the companies that are having their IPOs may be more mature, they often have losses far exceeding those of their counterparts from twenty years ago. The number of IPOs this year will be smaller, but the money they raise will far eclipse the amounts raised in 1999.

The Wall Street Journal, on March 15th, 2000, provides some insight into the shaky IPO market of March 2000:

Small Investors Get Burned By Palm's Scorching IPO Palm Inc.'s initial public stock offering this month got off to a dazzling start. But for those who didn't get in at the opening gun, the returns weren't always stellar. Take small investor Joe Kolb. The 34-year-old owner of a medical-supply company in Rhode Island bought 20 shares of Palm at $112 apiece on the first day of trading, after the issue already had shot as high as $165. The IPO for the handheld-organizer unit of computer-network-equipment maker 3Com Corp. seemed too good to pass up. .. Investors are hoping for a pop in the stock price when the quiet period ends March 27. Online pet-supplies retailer Pets.com was the beneficiary of such a move last week when it got a booster shot from Merrill Lynch, who took the San Francisco company public Feb. 11. Merrill Lynch initiated its coverage with a "buy" rating. .. . Pets.com gained 17% that day but is still 37% below its IPO price.

Pets.com wasn't able to survive selling pet supplies over the Internet, even with their famous sock puppet. After the Pets.com bankruptcy the domain was acquired by PetSmart. This year, PetSmart's Chewy.com will have their IPO. Their business model is once again selling pet supplies online. We've come full circle.

Yet there are quite a few differences between 2000 and today. Consumer confidence was at a record 111.3 and the Shiller P/E ratio was over 40. The housing market was still strong. In theory, this fire could certainly burn even hotter, but that would return us to the most extreme market we ever witnessed. Just shortly before the peak, this Wall Street Journal article captures the sense of that time:

Surge in Tech-Stock Prices Poses Challenge to Investors Few investors, whether mutual-fund managers or small investors, can explain the valuations of the technology stocks they own these days. Many worry that the smallest disappointment will send everyone running for the exits. Meanwhile, investors keep piling into the techs, whether they are comfortable or not. "Every style has its day in the sun, but I'm afraid we're getting sunburned in the Nasdaq," says Richard Jandrain, the chief investment officer for equities and growth-stock team leader at Banc One Investment Advisors, which manages the One Group of mutual funds. "But it just keeps going. We keep scratching our heads."

In March 2000 all major economic indicators signaled a booming economy. There were no indications of an imminent market crash, followed by a recession that wouldn't begin for another year. Serious cracks started to appear in the Nasdaq Composite shortly after it reached it's peak on March 10th, 2000 - a level it would not reach again for 15 years. On April 3rd it plunged 7.8%. By April 14th, 2000 the Nasdaq Composite closed at 3,597.44, 28.7% down from it's peak just a few weeks earlier. April 2000 should teach us that markets can change on a dime, even in the best of times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.