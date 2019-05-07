American Axle Working Through Operational Challenges And A Pessimistic Street

Almost a year ago, I was leery of investing in American Axle (AXL) (or "AAM") ahead of a decline in the auto and light truck sector, even though the valuation was curiously undemanding, and the shares are down a further 20% from that point (with a steeper dive into the end of 2018). Mix and company-specific issues certainly explain some of the relative weakness next to names like Meritor (MTOR) and Dana (DAN), but valuation is curiously weak relative to published sell-side estimates over the next two years.

As was the case a year ago, I'm intrigued by the seemingly low valuation, but it also makes me paranoid as to what I may be missing. I'm not overawed by AAM's mix and its relatively modest leverage to the hybrid/EV migration, but I also believe it will take longer for light trucks to convert to those alternative power sources. I also don't like the high debt level, nor the lack of diversification outside the U.S. (though that doesn't seem so bad right now). This one goes on my watchlist simply because of the curiously low valuation, but I'm still scratching my head as to why that valuation does look so low.

A Lackluster Quarter And A Guide Down

With operational challenges that first showed up in the third quarter 2018 results, there were operating headwinds already in place for AAM in the first quarter, and incremental weakness in the U.S. market didn't help matters.

Revenue fell more than 7% in the first quarter, missing expectations slightly. Driveline revenue was down almost 7%, Metal Forming was down close to 12%, and Casting was down about 3% in the quarter. A slower than expected Ram HD truck launch continues to weigh a bit on revenue, and AAM is also seeing some pressure from lower take rates for AWD systems in China (a comparatively small, but growing, market for AAM).

AAM's reported financials continue to suffer from those operational efficiency issues, even though the company continues to make progress addressing them. Gross margin was down more than four points year over year, pushing EBITDA down 23% and operating income down more than 45%. At the EBITDA line, margin shrank almost three points, but the company did manage a modest beat relative to expectations. By segment, Castings did the best with 4% EBITDA growth (and 100bp of margin improvement), but Driveline declined 28% (with 350bp of margin contraction) and Metal Forming fell 19%, with about two points of margin contraction.

Between the weak results, some remaining efficiency/production issues to tackle, and a more challenging end market, AAM management lowered second quarter guidance, with EBITDA down 15% at the midpoint relative to prior sell-side expectations on a 7% downward revision in revenue. Management also revised its full year guidance toward the lower end of the range it first provided back in January.

Problems Linger … But Management Hasn't Stood Idle

AAM was hit with multiple challenges more or less at once back in the third quarter of 2018. In the Driveline business, there were changes to the launch plan for the Ram HD truck as well as supplier issues and weaker scrap performance, while launch and program management issues in Powertrain cropped up as well. In addition to that, capacity constraints and operational issues at acquired MPG plants forced the company to outsource production at high costs/low margins and accept lower margins on its own in-house production.

Since then, management has largely solved the capacity issues in the Metal Forming business and made some meaningful progress in the Driveline business, though there are still some issues remaining with an e-Drive supplier and the Ram HD launch curve has been shallower than expected. The Powertrain issues look like they're going to require more time to resolve, and likewise with the issues in Casting, but there has been some incremental progress.

While all of this is going on, AAM is also dealing with multiple customer launches. In fact, about 70% of the launches AAM expects to see in 2019 will be in the first half of the year, and model launches often create short-term margin and operational challenges for component suppliers. Looking ahead, though, these challenges should abate into the second half of 2019, and passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. should be stabling if not improving by then as well.

Mix Is Still A Longer-Term Challenge

Although there are credible arguments as to why these recent operational challenges are fixable and transitory, it's worth remembering that AAM has never really distinguished itself with strong margins or cash flow generation. At best, this has been a company whose operating margin peaks around 10% and FCF margin peaks below 5%. With many analysts projecting 7%-plus FCF margins 2022 and 2023, it's worth asking how credible and accessible those targets are.

AAM's mix presents some interesting challenges. While the company has developed lighter-weight axles that improve fuel economy, as other efficiency-enhancing components like crankshaft dampers, damped gears, and transmission components, AAM doesn't offer the sort of leverage to hybrid/EV migration as BorgWarner (BWA) and others. AAM does have its eDrive platform, including electric motors for hybrids and EVs ranging from 30kW to 200kW, but I'm still not convinced that AAM has a sustainable advantage here over companies like BorgWarner, Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY), Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) and so on. On the other hand, with an addressed market that skews heavily toward North American pickups and light trucks, electrification is not as close of a threat to AAM as for other suppliers.

The Outlook

I've reined in my expectations for AAM, but the Street seems to be pricing in very very little from this company. Right now, just 1% long-term annualized FCF growth would be sufficient to support the share price. While I do have concerns that AAM's long-term revenue growth rate will lag the passenger vehicle sector as a group, that's still a pretty conservative outlook.

If AAM can manage around 3-4% FCF growth, a fair value in the high teens still makes sense. Maybe there's more risk to AAM's business long-term from electrification, but that will likely take the better part of a decade to materialize. I'd also note that AAM trades well below where its currently-depressed EBITDA margins would suggest is "fair".

I also want to point out the debt situation. AAM's net debt is almost 11x my 2019 FCF estimate and around 3x the average of Street EBITDA estimates for 2019. I don't believe we're about to tip over into a serious recession, but I believe the debt situation could explain some of the valuation gap.

The Bottom Line

It's not hard to argue that American Axle shares should trade in the high teens, but clearly, the market disagrees, and the recent execution problems do bring to mind the long-term challenges with margins. My concerns about overreliance on U.S. pickup and light truck sales limit my enthusiasm, but with the valuation where it is, this is a name that's worth further due diligence and monitoring, as even if it's not a great long-term pick, it seems hard to reconcile today's valuation with the opportunities over the next three to five years.

