Investing In Africa Using The AFK Exchange-Trade Fund

It is hard to get equity exposure to Africa

The Vaneck Vectors/Africa IX ETF is one of the few vehicles I found when looking to increase my equity exposure to Africa. The iShares MSCI Frontier ETF (FM) has only a 20% exposure to Africa. The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) holds only South Africa equities. The S&P Emerging Markets/Middle East ETF (GAF) closed in 2017. I could not find any CEFs or Mutual Funds that solely focused on African equities.

Africa has potential

As of 2016, the total population of Africa is estimated at 1.225 billion, representing 17% of the world's population. According to UN estimates, the population of Africa may reach 2.5 billion by 2050 (about 26% of the world's total) and nearly 4.5 billion by 2100 (about 40% of the world's total). [Wikipedia]

The economy of Africa consists of the trade, industry, agriculture, and human resources. Africa is a resource-rich continent. Recent growth has been due to increase sales in commodities, services, and manufacturing. Africa is expected to reach a combined GDP of $29 trillion by 2050.

In March 2013, Africa was identified as the world's poorest inhabited continent: Africa's entire combined GDP is barely a third of the United States' GDP; however, the World Bank expects that most African countries will reach "middle income" status (defined as at least $1,000 per person a year) by 2025 if current growth rates continue. In 2013, Africa was the world’s fastest-growing continent at 5.6% a year, and GDP is expected to rise by an average of over 6% a year between 2013 and 2023. In 2017, the African Development Bank reported Africa to be the world’s second-fastest growing economy and estimates that average growth will rebound to 3.4% in 2017, while growth is expected to increase by 4.3% in 2018.

Growth has been present throughout the continent, with over one-third of African countries posting 6% or higher growth rates, and another 40% growing between 4% to 6% per year.[3] Several international business observers have also named Africa as the future economic growth engine of the world. [Wikipedia]

Africa contains vast mineral wealth, much vital to the world’s modern economy.

Analyzing AFK

The following information is from www.vaneck.com

I adjusted the holdings data to move ADRs and subsidiaries of international corporations to the African country where their exposure appears to be the greatest. The website lists over 20% of its holdings in such assets.

Adjusted Country Exposure Democratic Republic Congo 4% Egypt 5% Ghana 5% Kenya 10% Mali 7% Morocco 12% Nigeria 10% South Africa 47%

With over 45% in just ten securities, these will drive the performance of this ETF. Here is a brief description of the three largest positions.

Largest 3 ETF holdings (Source:Bloomberg):

Naspers LTD: The media company operates primarily in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, but also does business in Asia, Europe, and South America. Naspers offers internet content, pay tv and print publishing. Its Multichoice unit provides cable and satellite TV to more than 7 million households across 50 African countries.

Safaricom PLC: Offers cellular telephone and internet services in Kenya.

Attijariwafa Bank: Provides commercial and institutional banking services to corporate and private clients in Morocco, and through its subsidiaries, to clients in France and Spain. The bank also provides portfolio and investment management services for its roughly 300 corporate clients.

Conclusion

My concerns for African investments are things which countries are having trouble controlling. In Nigeria, there is the terrorist group Boko Haram and conflicts in the Niger delta where the oil wealth is. The Democratic Republic Congo has issues with conflict diamonds and NGOs are raising issues with how the Chinese firms doing mining are mis-treating their workers. While it has happened recently, nationalization of foreign company assets still could occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.