Teranga Gold: Record Production Overshadowed By Tax Issues

Introduction

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) had a flying start to 2019 with a record production of 71,946 ounces of gold in the first quarter of the year as well as its second lowest costs ever:

Still, this great achievement was overshadowed by a $10 million provision due to tax issues for the 2015-2017 period and the company finished the quarter with a loss.

Production in Q1 2019

Teranga mentioned in its 2018 results that Q1 2019 production would be strong and the main reason behind this is the head grade, which saw an increase of 12% year-over-year. Other notable changes compared to the first quarter of 2018 include the much lower grade mined and long haul costs:

The main reason for the lower mined grades was the completion of the higher grade Gora pit in the third quarter of 2018. During the quarter, mining activities focused on three main deposits and a small surface resource not included in reserves named Koulouqwinde.

Just like the past several years, total ounces mined exceeded the reserves model. CEO Richard Young said that the difference was about 10% give or take, which is a very good accomplishment.

The reason for the much lower long haul costs was the completion of mining activities at the Gora satellite deposit.

Looking at operating margins, EBITDA rose by 37% to $36.9 million while the operating cash flow soared by over 260% to $49.6 million. The latter was positively impacted by an $11.8 million advance payment for 9,000 ounces of gold from future production at Sabodala.

Looking ahead, the head grade is expected to fall in the next few quarters and average around 1.8 to 2 grams for 2019, which would put total production within the annual guidance of 215,000 to 230,000 ounces.

The tax issues

Teranga Gold was in a tax holiday up until 2015 and, since then, it has paid over $40 million in income taxes. The company claims that its complex corporate structure has led to misunderstandings regarding inter-company balances. Looking ahead, Teranga is hoping to reach a $10 million settlement in the next week or two and it plans to simplify its corporate structure in order to avoid similar issues in the future. The company expects the settlement to include a lump sum and payments over the next 12 months.

Wahgnion progress

Construction of Teranga's second gold mine is a little ahead of schedule and the company sees commissioning in the third quarter of 2019 with production ramp up in the fourth quarter. Guidance for production at Wahgnion in 2019 is currently at 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of gold, which is above the 18,000-ounce estimate outlined in the October 2018 technical report. This means that the project is a month or two ahead of schedule.

As of the end of March, Teranga had spent $176 million of the total commitment value of $224 million and had around $15 million of contingency remaining, which means that there's a very good chance that Wahgnion is completed within budget and ahead of schedule.

An earlier commissioning at Wahgnion would require an increased operating capital and Teranga plans to re-purpose the $25 million Golden Hill facility just in case.

Other significant developments during Q1

On 21 February, Teranga released an early-stage initial resource for the Golden Hill project which included indicated mineral resources of 6.40Mt averaging 2.02 g/t gold for 415,000 ounces and inferred mineral resources of 11.95Mt averaging 1.68 g/t gold for 644,000 ounces. I think this is a solid start for this project and it could potentially become the company's third mine. The current goal is to move the project into the feasibility stage of development this year.

In April, Teranga mentioned that the Massawa project would create a lot of synergies with Sabodala. I think that the combination of the two projects could be a game changer as it would add a lot of value thanks to infrastructure and operating synergies. I've covered this potential acquisition here.

Conclusion

Teranga Gold registered record production with low costs during the first quarter of 2019 but nevertheless posted a loss due to tax issues that I think could've been avoided if the corporate structure was simpler.

The next few quarters at Sabodala are likely to be slower than this one and the company is keeping its 2019 guidance for the mine unchanged.

However, construction of Wahgnion is going great and I expect the project to enter commercial production ahead of schedule by a month or two, which is rare in the mining industry.

While the tax issue is a disappointment, the $10 million impact could be significantly softened thanks to the early delivery of Wahgnion.

Teranga is also well shielded from a decrease in the price of gold. As of March 31, the company had forward gold sales contracts covering 71,500 ounces of gold in 2019, which would provide $9 million in additional free cash flow compared to no hedges at an average price of gold of $1,250 per ounce.

I think that the company is doing well so far in 2019 and the big catalyst could be the purchase of Massawa as it would make Sabodala a tier one project. I expect Massawa to be put up for sale over the next few months.

