Dean Foods Company (DF) CEO Ralph Scozzafava on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations and External Communications

Ralph Scozzafava - Chief Executive Officer

Jody Macedonio - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo Securities

James Allen - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Jacob Nivasch - Credit Suisse

Robert Dickerson - Deutsche Bank Securities

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets

Christopher Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Dean Foods Company First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded and is also being broadcast live over the Internet on the Dean Foods' corporate website. This broadcast is the property of Dean Foods. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without expressed written consent of the Company is strictly prohibited.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over for opening remarks to the Vice President of Investor Relations and External Communications, Ms. Suzanne Rosenberg. Please go ahead.

Suzanne Rosenberg

Thank you, Joelle, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued an earnings press release, which is available along with a slide presentation, in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Information concerning those risks is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we will be discussing operating and financial results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's press release on our website.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jody Macedonio, our Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of our first quarter performance as well as an overview of our strategic plan. Jody will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph Scozzafava

Thank you, Suzanne, and good morning, everyone. Our first quarter was a busy and productive period, laying the foundation for the ongoing improvement we expect throughout 2019. The adjusted operating loss was in line with our internal plan expectations and the underlying trends that we're seeing in operations or encouraging.

We saw sequential improvement in each month of the quarter and our results marked an improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Despite unfavorable comparisons are rising from certain customer volume that exited our system last year. We believe we have passed the inflection point in our transformation.

As many of the initiatives we implemented over the past 12 months are now beginning take hold. Execution of our strategic plan is driving the improved results and we're on the right trajectory to deliver year-over-year improvement and positive free cash flow for full-year 2019 starting now.

Importantly, we remain laser focused on executing our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. We've made significant progress integrating our operating model and right sizing our cost structure, as well as introducing innovative new products and driving promotional improvements for both our customers and our Company.

This has been a significant undertaking and a true reset for Dean Foods, which operates in an industry that's experiencing large customer and consumer shifts. In short, we're actively resetting our cost structure in our supply chain to more adequately align with the dairy industry of today and tomorrow.

We're moving from a legacy holding company structure into an integrated operating company with streamlined and centralized operations. As a result of the actions we've taken, we're starting to see real progress in the first quarter and we expect to be free cash flow positive for the full-year 2019 starting with positive quarterly free cash flow being delivered in the second quarter. While there is still a lot of work to be done, our progress underscores our confidence that we are on the right path.

So with that, let's look at our results for the first quarter. For the quarter, we reported an adjusted operating loss of $36 million and an adjusted loss of $0.41 per share, both significantly down versus a year-ago, but right on track with our internal plan and an improvement from the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition to support our efforts, we refinanced our debt capital structure in February, which provides us with the resources necessary to drive our commercial agenda and execute our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. In terms of volumes, the conventional white milk category continues to decline and our first quarter results also reflect the anticipated overlap of certain volume exiting our system from last year.

Now moving forward, our strategic plan and its five pillars remain our roadmap to drive and guide our actions throughout 2019. As a company, we must win in private label. We're building and buying strong brands and driving operational excellence across our system. We're enhancing our future capabilities and transforming the way that we go to market. So today we'll focus on these pillars and the imperatives that are most critical for 2019.

First, in terms of winning in private label. This is a large and important business for us and our efforts to streamline our cost structure are making us more and more competitive every single day. Similar to other CPG companies, we implemented some pricing actions in the beginning of the year to help offset inflation. The key though to winning in the private label business and doing it sustainably is to deliver the best combination of quality, value and service in the dairy market place.

For years, our quality has been at the top of the industry and in 2018, we took our quality to the next level with the very best quality delivered against our key metrics in many, many years. We all know that we drove major changes in our plant network last year. Now with much of that work behind us as we exited Q1, our service levels returned to best-in-class, near 99% KPI achievement for infill deliveries as well as on time performance.

Now of course, we're also focused on the cost side of the business to provide our customers with competitive prices as we drive our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, take waste out of our system so we can go and secure new business.

On our brands, we continue to build our industry-leading DairyPure and TruMoo brands. Despite retailers' ongoing investment in private label, DairyPure and TruMoo are the number one brands in the conventional white milk category and the flavored milk category respectively, both by volume and by dollar sales.

In fact, if you look at the branded conventional white milk category as measured by IRI, Dean Foods brands have a 38% market share of that business. Our brands are important, they're important to the end consumer and can provide strong benefits to our retailers and the category overall. I'll touch more on the commercial side of our business shortly.

The second major imperative for us is to continue to take an aggressive approach to our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. As I mentioned earlier, this plan is dramatically resetting our cost structure to align with our volume today while creating an optimal network and cost base for the long-term. With the plant consolidation now substantially behind us, we're actively focused on delivering operational excellence.

On the logistics and distribution side of the business, we're transforming our supply chain processes. Our resource allocation, we're leveraging new technology and resetting our infrastructure to optimize our route network to ultimately reduce costs and improve our service levels all at the same time. We've recently implemented an industry-leading transportation management system, which allows us for greater visibility across our fleet in terms of shipments, payments, procurement, and overall business intelligence.

Specifically, we're taking a really hard look at our total distribution network from end-to-end as we manage both inbound and internal product movements with our new transportation management system. We have greater visibility now and we can better manage third-party freight rates, contracts, terms through a national network-wide approach as we centralize our third-party freight management. Moving forward, we expect to generate meaningful incremental savings as we take significant steps to integrate our operating model right sizing our cost structure at the same time.

And finally, we're building our capabilities by making tangible improvements and investments in our people, our technology and infrastructure that will allow us to be more efficient and effective in our execution. In essence, we're investing in the right tools and people that will affect positive systemic change at Dean Foods.

We are implementing world-class technology like the transportation management system that I just mentioned to enable us to make step function improvements in our cost base, and we have similar tools that we're implementing in the areas of procurement, sales management, and then our accounting functions just to name a few and it's all happening right now in 2019.

Further, the heavy lifting of our plant consolidations is now behind us. Transitory costs resulting from the complexities of this plant consolidation are being reduced and we have several initiatives underway that we believe will drive our plant forward and position our company to more effectively compete and win in the marketplace.

So let's turn to the commercial side of our business where we're successfully competing for business in fluid milk and ice cream, both private label and branded. During the first quarter, we introduced some exciting innovative new products to the market, which enhance and diversify our portfolio.

Our number one TruMoo brand debuted TruMoo After Dark to select national retailers. TruMoo After Dark is an indulgent flavored milk made, especially for adults. We use elevated ingredients like cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger to create unique flavors.

In DairyPure, we're building on the success of DairyPure Mix-ins, a single serve high-protein cottage cheese based product, which is on trend with what consumers are looking for today, which is more protein in their diets.

We extended the line with great new flavors including blackberries with granola as well as two new savory flavors, Creamy Jalapeño with Tortilla Strips and Sundried Tomato with Croutons.

Now onto our Ice Cream business. We launched Friendly's cake singles inspired by Friendly's iconic ice cream cakes as well as new dessert cups, which we almost can't make fast enough to keep up with the demand. We also relaunched our Steve's Ice Cream brand in the fast growing premium pint category and introduce new flavors and new packaging to the marketplace as well.

In addition to our brands, we're actively pursuing some important volume opportunities to support our win in private label strategy where we prudently balanced volume and price with a lens towards better volume leverage across our network.

We also continue to develop dynamic channels like food service. We're experiencing good growth. We partner with many quick-serve chains in the U.S. providing fresh dairy products such as soft-serve ice cream, milkshake mix, single serve, white and chocolate milk, buttermilk, just to name a few.

Additionally, we have large customers in the full-service restaurant segment and most recently established some major wins with a couple of large national casual dining and fast food chains were our fresh dairy products will be used across their entire systems.

Our go-to-market model across our food service business extends well beyond the reach of Dean Foods DSD system. As we successfully partner with food service, broad liners and specialty distributors to expand the availability of our fresh dairy products for food service operators across the country.

As we execute our strategy, we're focused on assessing areas where we can improve and drive most growth and profitability, ensuring that the savings we generate from our productivity efforts are ultimately deployed across the most value enhancing opportunities for the overall business. That's how we will improve our financial performance. So before turning the call over to Jody to discuss the quarter in further details, I'd like to comment briefly on the strategic alternatives process that we have underway.

First and foremost, we have the right strategic plan and we're actively executing right now, which on its own, we will improve our financial results. This plan will continue to drive and guide our actions throughout 2019 and beyond.

As we discussed in February, we're also exploring potential strategic alternatives to advance our strategy and enhanced value. We're conducting a thorough and comprehensive review and we're being open-minded as we consider opportunities that create the most value for Dean Foods, our shareholders, our Company, and all of our other stakeholders. As we said at the time, we've not set a timetable for concluding the review and we look forward to updating you as decisions are made.

So with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jody to walk you through our enterprise wide cost productivity plan, the execution of it, and our financial performance. Jody?

Jody Macedonio

Thank you, Ralph. As many of you know, there are three primary components of our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan, integrating our operating model, optimizing spend management and rescaling our supply chain.

First, rescaling our supply chain, while we continue to be impacted by transitory costs related to our plant consolidation, in Q1, we delivered a step change improvement in these costs, specifically in the handful of more complex locations that we discussed on our last call. We also saw each component of transitory cost, incremental product shrink, labor and freight improved each month within the quarter. We expect these positive trends to continue and the plant consolidation savings to accelerate throughout the year.

Second, integrating our operating model. We are mid-flight on streamlining and centralizing our back office processes into a shared service model that will provide us with a simpler, more cost effective structure in 2019 and beyond.

Third, optimizing spend management. We're actively centralizing and streamlining our procurement efforts to leverage our scale and optimize spending across all categories. In Q1, we expanded our sourcing activities into new expense categories. Our objective is to mind value across supply chain to drive cost, productivity and reduce complexity while enhancing our brand. Specifically, we are strengthening our supplier network and executing on our ongoing value engineering program, which is focused on product and packaging improvements.

Turning now to our results. In the first quarter as expected, total Dean Foods volume is down significantly year-over-year with certain customers exiting our system last year and an overall category decline. Through February, we saw a quarter to date fluid milk category decline of 1.2% in USDA results.

We reported $374 million in adjusted gross profit in Q1, a decline of 17% versus prior year driven primarily by lower volume and Class I raw milk inflation. In Q1 raw milk costs were up 8% versus year-ago and down 1% versus Q4. As we look to the remainder of 2019, the USDA forecasts the supply increase of approximately 1% versus 2018. We project Class I raw milk cost inflation in Q2 of 12% versus prior year and expect full-year dairy commodity inflation.

Retailer margin over milk remains well below historic norms with a March rate at a $1.32. Please keep in mind any change in our raw milk costs will predominantly impact our branded business. Below the gross profit line, total company operating expenses decreased by $7 million from year-ago. Within selling and distribution expenses decreased by $5 million in Q1, primarily driven by lower marketing spend.

Our G&A costs improved in the first quarter by $2 million driven by a reduction in headcount and employee related expenses. In total, we reported an adjusted operating loss of $36 million in the first quarter, which was in line with our internal plan. While these results were down significantly year-over-year, we saw operating performance improve each month during the quarter.

Our operating results improved versus the fourth quarter of 2018 and we expect quarterly sequential improvement throughout 2019. First quarter adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.41 was inline with our internal plan and significantly below last year's results.

Turning now to our free cash flow results. The negative free cash flow in the first quarter primarily reflects our operating results. Working capital management improved throughout the quarter. Investments in ice cream to support new business drove inventory builds ahead of the summer season.

It's important to note that almost all of the negative free cash flow in the quarter were based on January and February. Results as cash flow in March improved dramatically. We expect full-year capital expenditures between $95 million and $115 million.

From a balance sheet perspective, we ended Q1 with a net debt of $991 million. We successfully refinanced our revolving facilities in February of this year. As a result, we possess a high functioning debt capital structure with flexible low cost and multi-year revolving facilities. These facilities are comprised of a $450 million AR securitization and revolve or secured by real property and other assets.

Upon closing, on February 22, the revolver was sized at $175 million which will expand to $265 following the completion of real estate appraisals. We are pleased to report that while we have up to six months from closing to perform this appraisal work. We expect to have this completed before the end of Q2.

As reported in our 10-K filing on February 22, we had revolver borrowings of $295 million. Our current revolver borrowings are $290 million and we have the resources necessary to drive our commercial agenda and continue to execute our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We'll then open the call to questions. Ralph?

Ralph Scozzafava

Thanks Jody. As we move forward in 2019, we're focused on executing our commercial plans and our cost productivity initiatives that will enable us to create a more efficient operating model and drive our financial performance. While we've been successful and delivering early results against our enterprise-wide productivity plan. We know that we have much more work ahead of us.

So what we'd like you to take away from today's call is that while our transformation is still underway, we have passed the inflection point and are beginning to see sequential improvement in our operating results. We expect this to continue throughout 2019 to generate positive free cash flow for the full-year starting now in Q2.

We have the right plan and we'll continue to execute our five strategic pillars as we take meaningful and aggressive steps to deliver higher earnings and cash flow over the longer term. This will be enabled by the execution of our commercial agenda coupled with our enterprise-wide productivity plan. We have much to do and we're up for the task.

So with that, we'll now turn the call over to your Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Judy Hong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Judy Hong

Thank you. Good morning.

Ralph Scozzafava

Good morning.

Judy Hong

So clearly you saw some of the sequential improvement in terms of your operating expenses. I guess I'm curious to just hear a little bit more about the sales decline in the quarter. It was down about 9% or so. How much of that was the customer loss? And then just kind of thinking about the price versus volume of the underlying business, and as you think about the Class I mover being higher, can you just talk about sort of how much risk does that kind of post on your ability to get the pricing on the branded side? Thank you.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes. Sure. Judy, let me start on the volume piece. First of all, the lion's share of the volume that came out of our system is volume that we plan for. A vast majority of it is really two customers that I think a lot of you know, one that has a new plant. So that's where we reset our cost structure both to accommodate that and then also to take advantage of resetting the cost structure across the system. So that will be work that will continue in 2019 into 2020. So we expect volume at other customers to be pretty well intact, particularly as it relates to our private label in our brands.

As you think about the movement in Class I, we don't get into lots of conversations around pricing on these calls for obvious reasons, but Jody mentioned it in her prepared remarks as it relates to private label, that's a pass through model. We work on a tolling arrangement, so that's fairly pure. And then like any other CPG company as we think about any kind of inflation, obviously if we can offset it with cost and taking waste out of our system, cost reductions will do it otherwise then at that point in time there's a pricing action to take.

I like our brands just while I have the opportunity to talk about them, we do have the leading brands in the category. Sometimes we tend to lose sight of that. We are the number one fresh milk brand with DairyPure. We've been able to extend off into sour cream and cottage cheese. Number one flavored milk brand with TruMoo.

And I think we're doing a pretty darn good job of marketing those brands, leveraging digital media, other means to communicate with the consumers today, the millennials who are now becoming moms and dads, and we think we have the right formula to continue to build those brands. So we'll do that as well.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bryan Hunt with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Bryan Hunt

Thank you. I'd like to touch on your comments earlier, Ralph. You said that you would expect earnings to grow throughout the rest of the year and cash flow. When you talk about growth are you comparing to the actual EBITDA that you all generated a year ago, roughly $140 million, and the free cash flow level of roughly $80 million. I was wondering if you could put some context around that.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes. That's a great question. We are now working on how do we give every quarter sequentially be better than the last one. So where we will land with free cash flow, we're very comfortable to tell you that Q2 on its own will be cash flow positive. So will Q3, so will Q4 and the entire year will then be brought to positive cash flow. We will do a better job of improving our operating income results quarter-on-quarter. We just, because of all that we're doing, we don't really want to quantify that other than to tell you that expect improvement every single quarter.

Bryan Hunt

If I were to back into it and look at your CapEx plus your interest, is the majority of the free cash flow you all are guiding is it from cash earnings or are you looking for a substantial working capital drawdown? And that's it for me. Thank you.

Ralph Scozzafava

It's a good question. It's a combination. It'd be a combination of the two. One of the things that we want to make sure that we do here as stewards of the business, we've said for a long time this business for us as it should be and I think our shareholders would agree, it's about earnings and cash flow. So we're going to manage both diligently and we're not going to focus on one versus the other. We're focused on both.

Operator

Thank you. Next question comes from Ken Goldman with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

James Allen

Good morning.

Ralph Scozzafava

Good Morning, Ken.

James Allen

This is James Allen on for Ken. Just one from me, we see that CapEx as a percentage of sales is just below 2%, which seems quite low and we saw that you trimmed the CapEx outlook again. So we just wanted if this level of CapEx was sustainable or if when you stabilize the business, you think you might need to raise it a bit? Thanks.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure. I'll talk to that. Jody, I think you will have a point of view on this one as well. And I want to talk about our plants and I want to talk about the amount of maintenance that we do and the conditions of our plants. I've read a couple of things that make me very uncomfortable.

We have 60 plants. I've been in the food business for a heck of a long time. And we have some of the best plants that I've ever been around. We're SQF level 3 qualified in every single one of them. And they are in excellent condition and we maintained them very, very well.

So our CapEx budget now when we have a lower number of plants, as you can imagine, we took out over 10% of our plants over the last year. I think we're going to take our CapEx down appropriately because those plants are no longer in our system.

What we're doing. And we said this, maybe a year or so ago on a call and I don't know if folks picked it up. We are very focused with our supply chain team, on preventative maintenance. And it's probably the best program that I've seen where we are making sure that we repair before we replace, that we maintain before we repair.

And we had an awful lot of expensive costs because we're taking better care of our equipment. Think about your own car. That's an example. When you are preventative and you maintain your car's going to last a lot longer, it's going to run a lot better.

So I like our plant network. I think our capital allocations are appropriate for where we are. And I think what's different is we're not spending a lot of “strategic capital” on initiatives that don't pay back.

We've got a lot of capital frankly, that we spent in our system through the years ago that is on initiatives that are no longer a part of our business. So we're being very disciplined around what I'll call growth and strategic capital. So Jody?

Jody Macedonio

No. I think you said it well. We feel that the CapEx plan that we've put in front of you is sufficient for this year. And the team is executing against all of the initiatives that we have for the enterprise wide costs productivity plan, including some of the IT investments like Ralph talk, which the transformation management system, the trade promotion system that you've heard us talk about. These are all IT investments that we've been putting into and that is part of the CapEx plan that we presented to you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robert Moskow with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Jacob Nivasch

Hi, thank you. This is a Jake Nivasch on for Rob this morning. Just a quick question for you, are you guys still in talks with any buyers for any of your assets or I guess have any buyers walked away from the business or if you just walk us through there? I'm not sure if you mentioned that this morning, but thank you.

Ralph Scozzafava

No, sure. Good question. The strategic alternatives process as we've stated is an ongoing one. I think it's fair to say that we are open-minded to look for things that that enhance and advance our strategy, and that's a key criteria. It's very possible that that we won't do anything and we'll continue to execute the plan that we have, which we're very happy with and will continue to make progress on it.

So look, we've been in conversations with some folks and we'll leave it at that and when we do have something to talk about, we certainly will if there is something to talk about, but we are very, very open-minded and we're exploring some things and we'll come back to you with news as appropriate.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robert Dickerson with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Robert Dickerson

Great. Thank you so much. So Ralph, I just wanted to come back the free cash flow guidance again. I heard your commentary earlier, a response to a question. I guess I've just - I don't say, I'm confused, but I'm a little, let's call it mystified to a certain extent that, you didn't want to give us free cash flow guidance, I guess at the end of the last year, right at the end of Q4. Now we got supposed to be positive, but we don't want to give us any type of quantification on the savings, right? It's “meaningful”.

We don't have a three-year plan going forward right? So and then to get the free cash flow guide though, it means that you also - I'm assuming your model needs to have some projection for potential revenue growth, maybe margin expansion, right? EBITDA needs to be grow and you said that was a combination of everything, but then you also don't want to give public equity holders, right? Because you're still public company, not a private company. Any type of color as to the bridge between let's say sales and free cash flow.

So I'm just wondering if you could help us understand a little bit. On the EBITDA side, not the working capital side or the CapEx side. But the EBITDA side it's like why should we have confidence that EBITDA would be up for the remainder part of the year given we now seem to be somewhat materially down the past three quarters and we have no quantification of anything, right?

I mean, I hate to be rude, but I think that's where we are - that's the juncture where we are in the public equity markets for Dean Foods. Is that we have no visibility, we have no color, but we should think free cash flow should be up - they should be up buybacks or whatever it is over the past two years. But you don't want to give us any type of detail.

So really think it's helpful and it's really necessary at this point to try to build confidence and the public market's perception of your ability to actually turn the corner as you say in EBITDA terms. And I'll leave it at that. Thanks.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, sure. I think, let me start with I don't think any public companies giving anyone three-year number. So I think that's a question that no one will answer. Let me just tell you this, we have - we're going to show you with results, we've turned the corner with a Q1 that is better than Q4.

We were very clear that every month through the quarter and I don't know how many companies are giving you month-to-month through the quarter information, but every month with operating income increased and better than the month before with March being the best month of the quarter.

So we've passed the inflection point. We're giving forward guidance now on our cash flow because we think it's important for the market to understand that. We'll do that as soon as Q2 and we'll do it for the rest of the year. We've been very clear around the initiatives. $150 million cost takeout in our enterprise-wide plan. We've demonstrated the building blocks around streamlining our operations. What we're doing in our supply chain.

And you have to remember we're recovering from significant volume coming out of our system from two large customers. So we're rebounding from that. So I think the guidance is fair. I think it's fair and useful for our shareholders, when we tell them that our operating income will improved every quarter and that will get to cash flow positive for the year. We are very comfortable with those numbers and we'll stand by them.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Amit Sharma with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Amit Sharma

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Ralph Scozzafava

Good morning.

Amit Sharma

Ralph, can you talk about specifically, which trends you saw getting better? Or I think your press release that you're encouraged by the buying trends. Can you just be a little more specific in which trends improved or the trends that you're encouraged by as you went into the quarter? I guess it really good to hear you say monthly improvement, but I think what I was trying to get to and I think people want to know is what are these trends like? How can we see them through the P&L? And then I have one for Jody as well.

Ralph Scozzafava

Sure. Great question. We really saw it in the operations side of the business and you're very close to our company as I know when you follow us very well. We closed seven plants in a six week period and we forget many times for those plants closed on September 28. So we really had October, November, December, to transfer seven planets worth of volume to 23 receiving locations.

What made that even more complicated is that is a high velocity period for our customers. So we had to make sure that our service levels, we're at the highest levels so we could maintain those customers and give them the quality of the value of the service that they expect from us. So a lot of our work had really happened in, in January and February and we took a lot of those costs out of the system. And to be really specific about it. We're talking about product loss with a - a product that has a short shelf life with that much movement in the supply chain.

We really took our product shrink levels down. We were able to get our freight in line with a lot of shipments being all across our network, trying to make up for some manufacturing gaps that we had is we made transitions, we got that out of our system and then we continually brought labor down through the quarter.

So you really saw it in our, in our plant network and in our distribution system. January was a difficult month. February was much better and March was much better than that. So those are the underlying trends. That's the trajectory that we're talking about and we're going to continue that improvement as we move on through the year.

Jody Macedonio

And I would add to that. We're also seeing the benefits of our procurement efforts read through the P&L as well as our operating model that I've talked about that we are continuing to simplify the way we do our business and those savings are reading through.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Growe with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Christopher Growe

Hi, good morning.

Ralph Scozzafava

Good morning, Chris.

Christopher Growe

Hi. I have a question for you. Just a follow-on to Rob and Amit's questions. If you're just doing the math of turning free cash flow positive and the second quarter requires a significant improvement in profitability. EBIT operating profit would have to basically get back to flat or up actually in the quarter and that would therefore imply that there's a significant amount of cost that was coming through because it would seem like you still have that same degree of volume deleveraging occurring as well? Is that the right way to look at it? How much of those cost savings? And is the missing link you've got a lot of working capital driven company in Q2?

Ralph Scozzafava

Let me start and then I'll give it to Jody. So let me be really clear about quarterly free cash flow. What we're talking about is free cash flow within Q2 on its own in isolation will be cash flow positive. We'll say the same for Q3. We'll say the same for Q4. And the aggregate of that now combining with the Q1 cash delivery, we will then be free cash flow positive for the year. So I want to be really clear about that.

Some of the cash used in the first quarter, we want some business in the Ice Cream segment and we want a very large piece of business and we had an inventory build. We also had large investments in innovative products in the ice cream business. So you saw some inventory swell there and a lot of that inventory is now being sold into the trade and being delivered as you can expect before ice cream season. So yes, there is going to be a certain amount of working capital improvement.

Jody Macedonio

Yes, absolutely. And if you look back because the predominant piece of our inventory is ice cream, Q1 spikes for us on a seasonal basis. So there's a normal seasonal build for inventory and then coupled with a new business it was significantly higher than Q4.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will be from Amit Sharma with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Amit Sharma

Hi. Thank you so much for the follow-up. Jody, I just want to ask you, can you just run through the liquidity position again for us as the end of the quarter or currently how much liquidity availability do we have? And if free cash flow doesn't come as plan positive, like how much room do we have under the current agreement to continue to meet the requirements?

Jody Macedonio

I want to step back and remind people that we refinanced in February, right. So I don't want to make sure that everyone knows that in February, we refinanced our revolving credit facilities which allowed us to amend and extend our $450 million AR securitization for another three years. So that will expire immature in February 2022 and then the new revolving - revolving credit facility is $265 million of which we have $175 million accessible today and that'll expand to $265 million when we complete these appraisals. We are not disclosing our liquidity levels at this time, but as we've said, we have ample liquidity to execute on our plans that we're embarking on right now.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Growe with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Christopher Growe

Hi. Thank you for the follow-up. I just wanted to ask - is a bit of a follow-on to my question before was how much of cost savings do you have coming through this year? And do those accelerate in the second quarter? And other costs related to achieving those cost savings that you will have to bear as part of your free cash flow guidance? Thank you.

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes. There are some costs that are in our system that we have to take to get more cost out. I'll give you an example. We talked about the TMS system. It's state-of-the-art. It's the old lean logistics system where we are absolutely able to look at every piece of our supply chain terms of were freight is coming in and freight is going out both within our system from suppliers to customers. That system is an investment in it as Jody mentioned.

You need to make sure you have the right staffing and people who can run that system. So there is an investment. But given the size of our logistics organization are over $1 billion in cost, we are making that investment, so that we can go attack waste in the system. So that's one example.

We've got others that we can talk you through. So yes, there is a little bit of investment. But we are at working in some - as you all know, a very, very large business with lots of costs in the business and now as we centralize, now as we standardize, we get visibility around all the waste that's in the system.

We are going to continue and continue to take waste out of our system this year, next year and the year after that. And it's just going to be a part of life here. And I think when we get to where we're going and we're starting to make progress, we've passed that inflection point, we're going to be very lean, very agile and extremely competitive.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Judy Hong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Judy Hong

Thank you for taking the follow-up. Last year, I know some of the cost pressures that you also mentioned were things like resin and freight and fuel, and I knew you had given some quantification last year. So can you talk a little bit about what you saw this quarter and then what you're expecting in terms of those calls for the balance of the year?

And then I guess separately Ralph, when you talked about putting together more integrated operating structure in a more centralized company, I'm just wondering how that kind of impact your strategic options and looking at selling off that?

Ralph Scozzafava

Yes, I'll answer the last part Judy and then I'll hand the other piece off to Jody. We have to run this company as efficiently as effectively as possible. And you all know that that will roll up of dairies in many instances we were not fully integrated, I'd say partially in some areas, but in their true operating functions, I'm not integrating.

And I think everybody knows when an acquisition is made, the first thing you want to do is gain all the revenue and cost synergies you possibly can. Well, during the days of the rollup, it was more important and rightfully so to get a big national footprint and saved the integration for later.

That's the work we're doing now. There's a tremendous amount of savings that we're going to continue to drive and we're not going to stop until we get all of them. So that's what I would say. As it relates to anything with strategic alternatives, the best company that we can be is the company that has the most flexibility and the most optionality and has the greatest future. So we're going to ensure that as a standalone company. We are going to have a in guaranteed the best future we possibly can for the company and all of our stakeholders. That's really our mission. Jody?

Jody Macedonio

Yes. Judy. Yes. So to answer your questions regarding, kind of what kind of inflation levels we're seeing from a rate basis. As we said, we had inflation in Class I and the and in Q1 and that was expected, so from a - versus plan standpoint, we did expect inflation there. And I would say right now what we're seeing is - what we're quoting is Class I probably is the highest risks that we're seeing within the inflation numbers as of today.

Fuel changes every day. But it certainly moderated from what we saw from the rates of inflation in Q4. A resin was slightly up in Q1. But as it has a dependency on fuel, they're somewhat related. It's moderated as well. So not near - we are seeing inflation is what I can tell you, but it's not at the same rates that we saw in Q4.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ralph Scozzafava for any closing remarks.

Ralph Scozzafava

Listen, we want to thank everyone who is on the call today and everyone who has interest in our company. We've got a lot of work to do. We know what that work is. We've got a team that's up to the task. So while we're going to get back to it, we look forward to talking to everyone on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.