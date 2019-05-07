Why I Am Overweighting ExxonMobil

Investors need to be prepared for more market volatility related to the trade stand-off between the United States and China.

I am going to double down on ExxonMobil (XOM) this week because I believe investors will have to deal with more market volatility going forward, and ExxonMobil has a comfortable free cash flow position that backs the company's dividend growth. ExxonMobil, in my opinion, will be able to hold up well during a period of heightened market volatility, and, most importantly, pay investors a stable dividend while markets may be thrown into turmoil again.

Latest Jolt Of Volatility

Investors around the world went into a frenzy on Monday after U.S. President Trump said that the United States would hike tariffs on imported Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent starting this Friday. Investors were totally caught off guard as the market expected a positive resolution to the U.S.-China trade stalemate. In addition, Trump threatened 25 percent tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods, escalating his threat and throwing global stock markets into a tailspin.

The Dow Jones stock market index, for instance, tumbled almost 500 points on Monday, before recovering throughout the day on news that a Chinese trade delegation still planned to come to Washington, D.C. this week for trade negotiations. That being said, though, the sudden resurfacing of trade concerns does not bode very well for stocks over the short haul.

Flight To Safety

Uncertainty and volatility came back violently this week, and both of them will hurt stock market valuations going forward, in my opinion. The volatility index, or VIX, surged on Monday, indicating that fear is creeping back into the market.

In order to account for increasing risks related to a failed trade agreement between the U.S. and China, I am taking corrective portfolio actions in order to deal with a period of heightened volatility. Here's my three way plan to react to the sudden surge in volatility:

I am continuing to sell higher risk business development companies and mortgage REITs;

I am raising cash;

I am going to overweight high-quality dividend-paying stocks such as ExxonMobil and Realty Income Corp. (O) that have a reasonably good chance to maintaining their value during another market crash as investors flee to safety.

Hence, going forward, I expect safer income vehicles such as ExxonMobil to outperform other stocks. Further, investors with a high allocation of funds to cash could outperform the broader stock market, too.

ExxonMobil's Free Cash Flow And Dividend Could Provide Downside Protection In a Fear-Driven Market

ExxonMobil's free cash flow provides downside protection for investors in an environment defined by fearful selling and decreasing risk appetite.

Even in a low-price oil environment, ExxonMobil has been able to pull in billions of dollars in free cash flow (2014-2016) AND managed to grow its dividend. ExxonMobil's strong free cash flow position and ability to grow its payout in a challenging market are signature properties of a high-quality income vehicle that could withstand a period of heightened market volatility.

Here's ExxonMobil's free cash flow from 2014-2018.

ExxonMobil's free cash flow strength has translated into above-average dividend growth for investors which provides great value for investors in volatile markets. ExxonMobil's dividend growth has been unrivaled by other integrated energy companies, which is a reflection of the company's large size, diversified portfolio and enormous free cash flow power.

Downside Risks

Obviously, in light of recent developments, it won't take much for the stock market to head lower and for investors to ditch stocks again. All that is required for another stock market meltdown to happen is that the U.S. and China can't work out a trade agreement until Friday, which is when new tariffs will go into effect. If trade negotiations hit another roadblock until then, it would be the final wake-up call for investors that seem to be in denial of growing downside risks. More volatility is likely going to come investors' ways this week, and they better prepare for it.

Your Takeaway

This is not over yet. Though the stock market rebounded from Monday's session lows, the sudden eruption of volatility and fear is concerning, and things are likely going to get worse before they get better.

In response, I am preparing my portfolio for a sharp move lower, will shift funds into higher quality income vehicles such as ExxonMobil, and raise cash in order to take advantage of more attractively priced stocks in the coming weeks. ExxonMobil has proven itself through multiple down markets and continued to raise its dividend payout independent of the state of the economy or the capital markets. I think the market will reward companies like this in a more volatile environment. Buy for income and portfolio protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.