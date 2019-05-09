Research From The 2019 ECCMID Conference Reveals A Grim Outlook For T2 Biosystems

Other drawbacks of T2 testing are limited bacterial coverage, the need to also run a blood cell culture, refrigerator storage of T2 ingredients, and no antibiotic susceptibility (AST) data.

The T2 test is very expensive, between $150 and $200 per test compared to $0.50 for the competing MALDI test, the emerging ID testing winner.

If T2 tests were applied to all patient's blood samples, they would provide actionable info in less than 10% of cases, this is a huge waste of hospital resources.

We saw T2 Biosystems' multiple presentations at the ECCMID Conference on April 15, and the audience was not impressed.

On 3/5/19 we published a bearish report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO) with a 12-month target of $1.50. However, that target now looks conservative. We now believe TTOO could tumble to around $0.50 within a year, similar to how Viveve Medical (VIVE) has tumbled lower than our $0.90 price target we set in June 2018. The two companies are similar in that they both have a poor adoption of their device, a high level of debt, and extremely high losses in relation to their market caps.

We attended the 2019 ECCMID (European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases) Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands between April 13-16 to increase our knowledge about the industry. TTOO presented there, and we got some new insights on the company and the competitive landscape. As we show in this report, we believe things have never looked worse for TTOO, and it is among our highest conviction short plays.

Here is what we learned at the conference in relation to TTOO:

TTOO had an extensive marketing campaign at the ECCMID with an Integrated Symposium and a medium size booth. However, we noted meager TTOO booth traffic as well as a lack of audience enthusiasm during the Symposium presentations. By talking to industry representatives and clinicians we learned that T2 tests provide actionable information in less than 10% of test cases unless testing is done for a very narrow patient population with a high incidence of bacterial or fungal infection (for example, immuno-compromised patients). The major adoption issue with T2's "direct from blood" ID testing is an extremely high expense of its test. With no additional reimbursement, this is a huge waste of hospital resources. Other significant drawbacks of T2 testing include: very limited bacterial coverage, the need to always run blood cell culture methods in parallel, test reagents requiring refrigerator storage, and the inability of the T2 platform to deliver antibiotic susceptibility data. We also learned about the rapidly advancing MALDI ID testing platform from Bruker Corp. (BRKR). Many companies have dropped their development of rapid bacterial ID testing, because of MALDI's fundamentally unbeatable competitive advantage: 10-50 cents per ID test. We think that broad adoption of MALDI is a death threat to the pricey T2 panel.

The ECCMID Conference, the world's premier Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases event, brings together experts from many fields to present their latest findings, guidelines, and experiences to a large audience of over 12,000 attendants. This year's event was very well attended with 5,453 scientific abstracts from 106 countries. 201 exhibitors, mostly diagnostic companies, occupied the large exhibition floor. TTOO's booth was medium sized, located in a cheaper peripheral area. Visitor traffic in the TTOO booth was low when compared to its neighboring booths. TTOO didn't show a new product at the ECCMID. They showed the Resistance Panel, but it was more of a teaser, not a ready product.

Source: TTOO booth from the ECCMID

The 29 Integrated Symposia, funded by diagnostic and pharmaceutical firms, focused on the benefits of specific company product or products. TTOO funded one Integrated Symposium session called "Rapid diagnostics direct from whole blood: a solution for fast and appropriate antimicrobial therapy", which was held on Monday, April 15, from 4pm-6pm. The hall was about 50% filled with around 400 listeners. There were four presentations overall with the first presentation covering a general introduction into why sepsis may benefit from molecular testing. The last three presentations of the session focused on T2 technology benefits.

Source: ECCMID Exhibition Guide

For Dr. Clancy's presentation, most of the slides were dedicated to a Candida panel, like the slide shown below. Of course, this isn't new technology, the Candida panel got FDA approval in 2014.

Source: ECCMID Conference

In this slide, Dr. Clancy discusses the previously published argument of the benefits of Candida testing in the patient populations with a higher incidence of candidemia. Selecting a proper patient is a key challenge for adopters of T2 technology due to the steep expense of T2 panels. Judging from the slide, T2 is desperately trying to expand its patient T2 Candida applications beyond the relatively easy but narrow choice of immuno-compromised patients. We, however, wonder about the rationality of the suggested expanded indications.

We put a red rectangle around the curious patient population of patients with septic shock that have been in the hospital for 3-7 days. We think that if a patient is in the ICU for 3-7 days, the odds are that this patient has already given a blood sample and the cell culture has already been done by Day 3 - 7. Why would the physician wait until day 3-7 to do a T2 test when the blood work is already done?

The next presentation from Dr. De Angelis covered Italy's Gemelli Hospital initial clinical experience using T2 Bacteria, shown below.

Source: ECCMID Conference

She presented seven retrospectively selected cases illustrating the benefits of T2 Bacteria testing vs conventional Blood Culture (BC). The slide shown presents real-life timelines of conventional BC testing on the left and an alternative T2 testing on the right. Both BC and T2 tests started around 9 am in the morning with T2 results available at 1:45 pm and the conventional BC results available at 3:30 pm, or a 1h 45 min difference. We were surprised how insignificant the time difference was. Only saving roughly two hours of time does not look like a compelling argument for the utilization of the pricey T2 test.

Finally, the last presentation from Dr. Walsh, shown below, focused on the immune-compromised patient population, a high-risk group for which the T2 Candida panel clearly makes more sense.

Source: ECCMID Conference

In our opinion, the presented data was weak, like the slide shown above. It discussed a statistically insignificant difference between proportions of a positive T2 Bacteria test and a standard BC test. Again, inclusion of the presentation entirely focused on immune-compromised patients is evidence of the narrowness of the preferred T2 patient population. Many listeners left the audience before Dr. Walsh's presentations ended.

Overall, there was little energy in the audience. Only one question was asked:

How do you select a proper patient for T2Bacteria testing?

The speaker panel did not have a clear answer to this fundamental challenge to T2 panel utilization. There was one comment from an EU participant, who complained about personal experience with poor clinical adoption of the T2 test. That was it from the audience.

We left the Symposium with the feeling that both the audience and speakers were clearly concerned about the answer to the key question: how does one select proper patient candidates for T2 testing to avoid the huge expense of unnecessary T2 testing? We further explored this question in discussions with various industry insiders at the conference.

T2 Testing Is Too Expensive Outside Of A Narrow Group Of Immune-Compromised Patients

Current clinical practice implies running a blood cell culture test to determine if a blood sample contains bacteria or, in other words, if the blood sample is positive. Only approximately 10% of samples turn positive, as several presenters told us at the conference. Positive samples are further analyzed for bacterial ID. The value of a blood cell culture test, therefore, is to eliminate unnecessary sample testing by focusing the blood lab work only on the 10% of positive samples. Because T2 is done directly from blood and before the cell culture is done, nobody knows which patient is "positive" for the presence of bacteria or fungi. Therefore, T2 has to be run on 100% of patients, out of which only a fraction will turn positive. This is a huge waste of money for a clinic and the major barrier to adoption of any expensive diagnostic test. In our previous report, we reported that the T2Dx system costs (before discounts) about $140K, and the cost per test for the T2Candida panel is $200 and for the T2Bacteria panel is $150.

Here is how a GenMark (GNMK) rep puts it in a brief interview with us at the ECCMIC:

They (T2) are the only company direct from blood. They are, however, not inclusive at all. If you combine their blood panel and Candida panel, they are covering less than 50% of all microorganisms you see in blood. Also, because it is directly from blood, you do not know if it is gram-positive or gram-negative or fungal, so you have to run all tests at the same time and their panels are very expensive. You have to run 10 times of these samples for identification. With positive blood culture, you are screening out about 90% of all samples before using expensive panels, so you save the clinic a lot of money. T2 is a much more expensive platform, plus, it is not covering all of the microorganisms, so I think we are not there yet, my personal opinion. I think there needs to be some algorithm upfront to know who you need to test and who you can skip, otherwise the cost of the testing is prohibitive.

While TTOO is struggling with clinical adoption of its technology, another ID test, called MALDI, is quietly conquering the clinical practice because of extremely low cost of its disposable. Here is an intercept from our conversation at ECCMID with a rep from Qvella, a Canadian startup developing rapid ID testing:

We are doing things similar to T2, but we are doing it radically different. We have a single cartridge, which we store at room temperature. You do not have three components that you need to store in the fridge and also assemble. So we are simple. We do the test in under an hour and we detect over 80 pathogens. If I tell you the ID in the first hour - that is very good. Then you will tell me, only 10% of my blood cultures are positive, so doing ID on all samples is wasting a lot of money. You cannot run a test on every patient. Are you familiar with SeptiFast, a failed product from Roche? It was developed several years ago and it used PCR tests to identify bacteria. They saw three times more positive blood cultures compared to tissue cultures. Half of it was right, half was not right. False positive… So, that was the big problem, because the test was too expensive. MALDI Biotyper from Bruker succeeded, because it is perceived as a really inexpensive option with the cost of 10 cents per test. Key is to have a low cost per test…

Here is how an executive from Gradientech, a rapid blood test start up from Sweden, explains the strength of the MALDI technology and their decision to exclude ID testing from future product development:

About 10 years ago mass spectrometry came into diagnostics though Bruker. It seemed crazy how this bulky mass-spectrometry can do it, but Brucker succeeded by using MALDI technology. The mass spectrometer is $80K, but to run a test is only 50c, which makes it very popular. Consumable was extremely cheap. US is following on. Because MALDI is so prevalent, we decided not to implement an ID test in our system

We asked some critical questions to the TTOO rep at the ECCMID. Here are intercepts from our discussion. Note the knee-jerk answer to the MALDI threat by switching the subject to new tests outside of ID focus. The TTOO rep does not provide any criticism of MALDI, other than that it is based on the blood work, which is "60% sensitive". The TTOO Rep also confirmed the need to run standard Blood Culture test and the requirement to pre-select a proper patient.

Question: We talked here to some people, who believe that MALDI ID technology is rapidly getting adopted due to its low per test cost. Do you see a threat for your technology due to MALDI proliferation? T2 Rep: We are coming out by the end of the year for CE Mark with a set of our resistance markers, which is a first step toward AST-like information. This will be a new resistant panel, also direct from the blood. MALDI is 95% sensitive and it is a post blood culture test. Blood culture is only 60% sensitive, so MALDI used after blood culture testing is not too sensitive if compared to direct from blood testing. Question: Would it be true to state that the standard cell culture test, although being slower, is broader in bacteria coverage, therefore, clinicians treat the standard BC test as a final answer? T2 Rep: Yes. How this works is you will draw the blood vial and run your (T2) test, you still will take another blood sample and run the blood culture. So you are doing things in parallel. Question: Does the clinician need to pre-select proper patient for your test to lower expense of testing? T2 Rep: Yes, our test is not a screening test. Clinician has to pre-select the population, like immuno-compromised patients, for example. We see it a lot with our Candida test, if it is positive, then you can take patient off some antibiotic and tailor your therapy. A positive result is actionable immediately.

In addition to the ECCMID notes, we also discuss a couple of highlights from the TTOO Q119 earnings call. TTOO's CEO, John McDonough, mentions a couple isolated cases where the T2 test benefited patients. He said:

T2 was run on the patient, but they were sent home as other diagnostics came back negative. The T2 turned positive in a few hours for an E. coli infection and the patient was immediately brought back and properly treated.

and

Another cancer patient was (given) antibiotics for 5 days after which they ran a T2Bacteria test. T2Bacteria was positive in 4 hours and the antibiotics were changed as the patient was resistant to vancomycin.

To mention random cases of the T2 test's benefit on patients is akin to mentioning lottery winners as a rationale to invest in lottery tickets. McDonough doesn't mention all the thousands of times where the T2 test was a waste of time and money for patients and hospitals.

Investors Seem Confused About The Difference Between The Company's Product Revenue And Its Research Revenue

On the Q119 earnings call transcript on Seeking Alpha, someone wrote in the comments section:

I am starting to get bullish. They are forecasting about 20M rev this year. This sounds impossible at first but this is due to about 10M research rev that they expect for the second half of the year. If they can sustain 100% grow in 2020 and get around 40m rev, they could become profitable in 2021. However, they will likely need at least extra 50 millions to get there. This could cause a major dilution.

This person seems to be under the impression that research revenue is a growing business segment for the company, but we believe he's missing the fundamental point. This isn't a "researcher for hire" company. They've already done their primary research and got their T2Dx instrument and primary panels approved by the FDA. Now, their main business is in selling their product. And the TTOO product sales in Q119 is only $1.3M, many years after FDA approval and full commercialization of its test panels.

Companies like Allergan (AGN) and Canon (CAJ) partnered with TTOO and paid research revenues in order to receive a royalty from panel sales. But these deals are ending. From the 2018 10-K:

In October 2018, the Company achieved the final developmental milestone under the Allergan Agreement.

From the above, TTOO's research deal with Allergan is finished.

The 10-K says regarding its deal with Canon:

In May 2018, the Company achieved the next milestone and received $2.0 million. The Company is eligible to receive an additional $3.0 million under the arrangement, related to the achievement of the final regulatory milestone.

From above, TTOO is only eligible to receive $3M more research revenue from Canon before that deal is also finished.

The company didn't reveal who is paying their new research revenue. From the Q119 earnings call:

John McDonough So we're expecting a bigger ramp of research revenue in the second half of 2019 and we're pretty confident about that. We will likely see that start to ramp in the third quarter, but it's difficult. Research revenue is tied to contracts closing and doing the work, et cetera. So we remain very confident that the research revenue is going to be there, it's just not in Q2 and we haven't provided any guidance on research revenue other than a number for the year. Mark Massaro Okay. And can you just remind us which collaborators, whether it's CARB-X, just walk us through what should the collaborators do you think will trigger the biggest source of revenue in that bucket? John McDonough Yes, I mean, some of it is CARB-X for sure, but we expect new research contract to drive the majority of that.

As shown above, McDonough doesn't seem sure that TTOO will receive a ramp up of research revenue in Q319. When he was asked what the research revenue was from, he vaguely said "we expect new research contract to drive the majority of that". But he doesn't say what company the new research contract is from. He also doesn't provide guidance for research revenue beyond 2019. TTOO has a cost-sharing agreement with CARB-X, so that isn't really revenues, just lower costs for TTOO.

Evidence shows that TTOO's research revenue isn't reliable. We believe investors who are counting on this revenue to justify their valuation of the company will be in for a rude awakening. One day, perhaps next year, research revenue could drop off completely and then all shareholders are left with is the company's tiny product revenue.

Conclusion

Our notes from the ECCMID Conference confirmed that the T2 direct from blood testing platform is prone to a significant shortcoming, which is the need to run a large number of expensive but meaningless tests on the patients with negative blood cultures. In the absence of a clear algorithm on how to pre-select patients with positive blood cultures for the T2 test (one exception is immune-compromised patients), the future of TTOO is doomed, because with its $150-$200 per panel cost it cannot compete with the relatively fast, extremely inclusive and bottom rock cheap MALDI ID test of $0.50 per test.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: whitediamondresearch.com/...