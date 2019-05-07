RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's (RIOCF) CEO Ed Sonshine on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Suess - Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Qi Tang - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Gitlin - Chief Operating Officer

Ed Sonshine - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Jennifer Suess

Thank you, Lindsey, and good morning, everyone. I am Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for RioCan. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the presentation materials that we will refer to in today's call, which were posted together with the MD&A and financials on RioCan's website earlier this morning.

In talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the conclusions in these forward-looking statements.

In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principle measures, GAAP, under IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers.

Additional information on the material risks that could impact our actual results and the estimates and assumptions we apply in making these forward-looking statements, together with details on our use of non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019, and management's discussion and analysis related thereto as applicable, together with RioCan's most recent annual information forms that are all available on our website and at www.sedar.com.

Qi Tang

Thank you, Jen, and good morning everyone. Our first quarter results issued earlier this morning once again demonstrates the quality and strengths of our portfolio. Our FFO per unit grew to $0.47 compared to $0.46 for the same period in 2018 despite a few one-time special items including $1 million increase in G&A expenses as a result of mark to market adjustment on unit based trustee compensation. $900,000 IFRS debt modification cost as a result of the debt maturity extension and $500,000 lease-up loss in connection with our first residential rental building eCentral in Toronto its first quarter of lease-up as well as $4.4 million lower realized gains due to lower volume and marketable securities sold. Excluding these items FFO per unit increased by approximately 5.4% over the same period in 2018 despite completing nearly $1 billion of secondary market assets dispositions since the end of Q1, 2018.

As of March 31, 2019 our committed occupancy for our overall commercial portfolio improved by 30 basis points when compared to March 31, 2018 ending the quarter at 96.9%. Committed occupancy for our retail space was up 20 basis points over the same period to 96.9% as of March 31, 2019. Committed occupancy for our office space increased by 150 basis points from a year ago to 95.6% as of this quarter end.

As Jonathan will discuss later on this call, we expect continuous growth in our office occupancy and office rents giving the strong demand for our well located office space particularly here in Toronto and we expect that rent growth to be substantial when our existing below market rent office space leases come up on renewals. We continue to make great progress in driving overall rent growth. Our average net rent per occupied square foot grew by 6.9% to $19.16 as of the quarter end driven by both new and renewed leases.

Our double-digit new leasing spread combined with strong 8.2% renew leasing spread pushed our overall leasing spread to 10.7% for the quarter. Jonathan will provide more color on the strong rent growth later on. In addition, we continue to strengthen our tenant mix. As of this quarter end 73.6% of our annualized net rent comes from necessity-based and service-oriented tenants such as grocers, pharmacies and personal services. Increase of 80 basis points were on the end of the 2018. The strong growth in average net rent and leasing spread on higher percentage of revenues from necessity-based and service-oriented retailers speak to the continuous improvements in the overall quality and income of our commercial portfolios.

In the quarter our same property NOI grew by 1.7%, 1.4% for our major market assets and our overall portfolio respectively, when compared to the same period last year. Our same property NOI this quarter was impacted in the short-term by some disclaimed leases. We introduced new same property NOI concept this quarter which includes completed developments similar to how some of our peers disclose their results. Completed developments include property like King Portland and Bathurst College Centre which are generating cash rents and have been owned by the Trust in both the current and comparable period.

Jonathan will speak to the effect of both the disclaimed leases and completed developments on same property NOI later on this call. Turning our attention to RioCan Living, our residential business the start of 2019 marks the new milestone for RioCan as we have begun to lease up our first two purpose-built residential rental buildings, eCentral and Yonge Eglinton in Toronto and Frontier at Gloucester in Ottawa. As of yesterday, 203 off the 466 units eCentral have been leased off which 78 units were occupied as of the quarter end.

As expected with lease-up we incurred $500,000 lease-up NOI loss in the first quarter of 2019. In the meantime, as condo owners continue to take possession of their unit at eCondos adjacent to eCentral, we recognized $5.2 million condos gains in the quarter. Majority of the remaining condo gains at eCondos are expected to be recognized into income in Q2, while condo gains at Kingly the condo component of our King Portland project with highlight [ph] in Toronto I expect it to be recognized into income in Q3, this year. Similarly gains on our Windfields Farms townhouse [ph] project will also be recognized into income over the remainder of the year.

As Jonathan will highlight in his update leasing is also progressing ahead of our expectations both in terms of units, pre-leased and rent achieved as our Frontier phase one building in Ottawa before the construction is even completed. Given the strong leasing performance to-date the construction for phase two, 209 units residential rental building has been moved up to Q2 this year. It is worth noting that, during the quarter in Q1 we incurred $500,000 marketing cost most of it related to condo sales for the first phase of the two high rise condo project at our Windfields farm Oshawa, Ontario from which the sales proceeds and gains will not be recognized into income until the expected project completion in 2022. As of yesterday, 235 off the 479 condo units at the project have been pre-sold.

With our development completions and progress on our disposition program we're getting closer to achieving our two key strategic metrics which are to have over 90% and 50% of our annualized rental revenue coming from Canada's six major markets and Greater Toronto area respectively to drive higher growth in same property NOI, FFO per unit and NAV per unit. As of yesterday, we have completed or entered into firm conditional letter of intent agreement to sell $1.5 billion or 75 secondary market assets at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.69%, materially in line with our IFRS values.

The percentage of annualized rent revenue 87.5% from the six major markets and 47.6% from GTA as of the quarter end which represents increase of 210 basis points and 80 basis point respectively from the 2018 year end. Maintenance capital expenditures of $4.2 million for the first quarter were $5.8 million lower than the normalized capital expenditure for the quarter primarily due to timing of projects. Our expectation for the full year normalized maintenance capital expenditures remains at $40 million.

We continue to make significant progress in our development program with 92,000 square feet of development project completions in the quarter. We also submitted 2.1 million square feet of new zoning applications including application for our iconic property RioCan Hall in Toronto's entertainment district. As of yesterday, 42.6% of our current 26.3 million square feet development pipeline has zoning approvals and additional almost 29% has zoning application submitted. The extent of our zoning density and our progress on de-leasing progress for our development pipeline provides us with significant advantage in today's development environment. The average land rent for our active urban intensification project is $32.26 reflecting the quality of our major market transit-oriented development which will further drive the portfolios average rent per occupied square foot over time.

For the five projects that are complete or near completion which are ePlace, Bathurst College Centre, King Portland in Toronto, Frontier in Ottawa and Sage Hill in Calgary. We have updated the estimate average yield to 5.8%, a 10 basis point increase from our 2018 yearend estimate based on latest leasing updates and adjustments to cap rates for certain projects. These five project are estimate to increase create a total incremental value creation of $243 million including condo gains of which approximately $173 million of value creation has been recognized through property fair value applicable interim and fee income and applicable condo gains. Over the next two years, we expect annual development cost continue to be in the $400 million to $500 million. Despite the maximum 15% limit permitted we expect to keep our total properties under development and residential inventory as a percentage of total consolidate growth book value of asset and no more than 10%, as of this quarter end this number was 8.4%.

We remain committed to a strong balance sheet and to self-fund our development program through continuous asset recycling, condo, townhome sales, [indiscernible] the sale of remaining marketable securities, strategic development partnership and excess operating cash flows.

Turning our attention to our balance sheet, it's my pleasure to report that we continue to meet or exceed all our internal debt metrics target. As of the quarter end, our debt to adjusted EBITDA metrics was at 7.94 times on proportionate share basis remaining below our target of eight times. This was accomplished despite the substantial asset sales and the development cost balance of $1.2 billion excluding the $1.2 billion development cost balance our debt to adjusted EBITDA would have been close to six times.

Our leverage as of the quarter end was largely unchanged from the year end 2018 at 42.2% in line with our target range. As of the quarter end, RioCan's debt compensation was roughly 58% unsecured and 42% secured. Our pool of unencumbered assets held steady at approximately $8 billion at generated close to 60% of our annualized NOI well above our target 50%. As a result of our strong balance sheet and quality and strengthen of our portfolio, we enjoy one of the lowest cost of debt in the industry.

During Q1, we entered into several financing arrangement to reduce our refinancing interest rates risk as I've updated you in the last call, lowering our overall floating interest rate debt exposure to under 10%. Subsequent to the quarter end, we extended the maturity data while our $1 billion unsecured revolver for another year to May, 2024 with all the other terms remaining the same.

Overall we are pleased with our operational and financial results for the quarter and we look forward to building on this momentum to deliver strong results for the year. With that I'd like to turn the call over to Jonathan Gitlin, who will update on RioCan's operation.

Jonathan Gitlin

Thanks Qi and thank you to all of you for joining us today to talk about what we view as another remarkable quarter for RioCan and our revolving portfolio have increasingly mixed use in necessity based major market assets. And from operations perspective, we're diligent in our efforts to continue to improve the quality of RioCan's income through many evolutionary measures. These include both the evolution of our portfolio and the evolution of our culture.

As it's always been the case of RioCan's these steps were taken with the view to enhance unit holder return. First, let me address the evolving retail landscape and the results into opportunities that presents for RioCan to further improve its tenant mix. As Qi mentioned earlier, same property NOI growth from our major market portfolio was 1.7% in the first quarter. This is not a result we deem illustrative of our high quality portfolio rather it is a transitionary [ph] moment that will allow us to achieve future growth. Specifically Bombay and Bowring wound up operations in late 2018 to a bankruptcy proceeding.

At one point in RioCan's history these were logical banners that added value to our sites, but they have long [indiscernible] and RioCan was actively pursuing alternate uses for this valuable real estate. Their bankruptcy gives us this opportunity and from a qualitative perspective we'll enhance our shopping centers. But from a quantitative and short-term perspective it left us with 128,000 square feet and a significant impact to our same property NOI numbers for this quarter.

We're confident that as we've done with peers and target before this, we'll replace these banners with uses of greater relevance that will be viewed as exceptional co-tenants to retailers and destination for our shoppers. The removal of this type of tenant provides the opportunity to continue to transition toward an exceptionally resilient and relevant tenant mix which includes best in class restaurant, fitness and service commercial uses. Now as since the Bombay Bowring factor our major market same property NOI will be 2.4% and when we layer onto that NOI from completed properties under development such as King Portland Centre and Bathurst College Centre that number that number increases to 2.9%.

Next, I'd like to focus on the evolution of our portfolio. Our principal objective for RioCan is the continuous improvement of the quality of our portfolio. We're focused on major market concentration, operational excellence and diversification of our income streams with the intent of driving organic growth. As a result of these efforts, our renewal growth in the quarter was exceptionally strong. The best it has been in eight quarters with nearly 150 leases renewed in our major markets and with significant rent upside of 8.9%.

I would also point out the tremendous upside embedded in our constantly improving commercial portfolio. Our major market portfolio rent average is $19.87 per square foot. Average market rents on a trailing 12 months basis for the same space is just over $27 per square foot representing a 37% gap. Notable examples of this opportunity aligns some of RioCan's Midtown, Toronto office buildings including Yonge Sheppard Centre where the firm market rent gap is 38%.

As space becomes available or up for renewal in our desirable major market assets RioCan is realizing the potential inherent in these assets through significant rent per square foot increases. Our thriving mixed used transit oriented locations are driving interest from coveted operators who bring cache, customer traffic and strong covenants. We signed 440,000 square feet in leasing buildings in the first quarter including US based retailer L.L.Bean who's opening their first Canadian brick and mortar location in [indiscernible] in the fall of 2019. And also Cactus Club who bought into the vision for Yonge Sheppard Centre and plans to open there in 2020. Cactus Club will join LA Fitness and [indiscernible] in a fully renovated shopping center that has been rebranded and re-tenanted with retailers and service providers thoughtfully curated to suit the long-term needs of the community.

Continuing with the theme of our revolving portfolio, I'll take a moment to focus on RioCan Living. The successful launch of our residential brand and product continues to demonstrate RioCan's ability to diversify its income stream and execute successfully. As Qi discussed earlier, rental residential leasing of eCentral in Toronto and Frontier in Ottawa is progressing extremely well with the velocity of lease-up and average rents exceeding even our lofty [ph] expectations. eCentral at the busy intersection of Yonge Eglinton in Toronto is a 36-storey rental tower with 466 units. We started leasing eCentral in earnest in later January and have already leased 203 units. We have only released lower floors for leasing and the average rent per market units is just under $4 per square foot. We expect the average rent to increase as we release the higher floors which typically command higher rent and we anticipate reaching stabilization by the second quarter of 2020.

Frontier phase one in Gloucester, a suburb of Ottawa is a 23-storey rental tower with 228 units on the new Blair LRT line. We started leasing in late 2018 and pre-leased 126 units first occupancy excepted by this summer at an average rent of just below $2.50 per square foot. When one considers that we've been leasing from an external sales office as occupancy is not been granted these results are remarkable and a testament for the demand and for the offering we've presented.

As we've progressed with leasing and occupancy on our rental residential projects. We're getting real-time feedback that provides even better visibility into what will make these and future residential projects thrive. This feedback will influence an inform our future projects in critical areas including humanization, suite mix, tenant mix and design. These are lessons that will influence the development of 2,300 residential units currently under construction in our portfolio and the additional 2,000 that will be under construction by 2021.

We're pleased with the construction progress at our sites in Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary and are confident in their ability to drive FFO growth in the near and long-term. These projects include pivot at Yonge and Sheppard. The Well in Toronto's Downtown West and Brio in Calgary all of which are out of the ground and construction commenced in 2018 at Litho at Dupont and Christie in Toronto and Strata [ph] at College and Manning also in Toronto. Construction also commenced in the second quarter of this year at Frontier phase two in Gloucester.

In addition to the operational success I've already highlighted, RioCan was proud to release our inaugural sustainability report earlier this week. We consider the delivery of this report to be an important milestone in our journey to embed sustainability across all aspects of our business. As a large Canadian REIT, we know that financial performance and sustainability are intrinsically linked and we believe we have a responsibility to lead the industry in these conversations. We will issue the report annually to enable our unit holders, partners and other stakeholders to monitor our progress on issues including water use, energy conservation and community partnerships.

RioCan is actively leveraging its competitive advantages namely it's major market onsets and experienced leadership team to evolve the portfolio in a way that consistently drive the quality of our income and we will continue to focus on operational excellence to deliver unit holder value long into the future.

It's now my pleasure to turn it over to our Chief Executive Officer, Ed Sonshine. Ed.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you, Jonathan, Qi and Jennifer for all those great contributions. For the last couple of years I've been telling you how RioCan has been extremely busy transforming itself into a big city REIT focused on creating and owning mixed used developments that are transit related. And as part of that process also creating Canada's best rental apartment portfolio all while constantly enhancing the quality of our revenue.

Jonathan and Qi have taken you through the financial and operating results that give you a pretty good idea of the significant progress we've made in achieving the goals we set for ourselves. But while everything eventually gets down to numbers, I would like to take you on a verbal tour of some of the properties we buy and or build that generate the numbers. Canada's largest and fastest growing population center is the greater Toronto area with the city at its center.

The six as Drake [ph] has labelled it continues to be a strong magnet for both people and businesses. Toronto itself has built around its north, south spine. Yonge Street where its first and busiest transit line was opened believe it or not in 1954 it's almost as old as I am and continuously over the years extended north to keep pace with the growth of the city. Currently there are three east, west transit lines and they're both are close to completion and not surprisingly the three intersections where they connect are arguably the three fastest growing locations in Toronto.

Starting at the most [indiscernible] intersection, RioCan owns together with its partner KingSett, the Yonge Sheppard Centre, a mixed used development that we have been renovating and expanding for the last four years. the bulk of the 300,000 square foot retail component is already open, anchored by soon to open Longo Supermarket is completely redone, retail facility will be enhanced by 361 unit apartment tower which should be completed next year, as well as 400,000 square foot complex of renovated and re-clad office space.

Moving down to the Yonge Street subway to the next transit intersection. RioCan owns both sides of the north side of the Yonge Eglinton. On the northwest corner with Yonge Eglinton Centre which currently consists of about 325,000 square feet of retail space and 750,000 square feet of office space. While first built in the 1970s we've invested in the neighborhood of $100 million over the last 10 years to turn it into a modern facility to suit its prime location. On the Northeast corner, the first phases of ePlace have been substantially completed while the southerly tower of 625 units is a 58-storey condominium building where the units are in the process of being closed giving rise to some of the gains Qi referenced.

RioCan will end up as the 100% owner of about 40,000 square feet of commercial space on the corner anchored by the largest TD Bank facility outside of its head office. We will also of course own 466 apartment units known as East Central which Jonathan has updated you on. I've had the occasion to take a tour of East Central last week, now that it's mostly completed except for the upper floors. And I have to tell you, since I had nothing to do with it; the design, the immanentization [ph] which is a new word I think Jonathan may have invented and the co-working space that we've located in it really quite, I was super impressed by it and it's really aimed at the demographics and in each case, I think the excellent team that has been put together to run this process is directly targeting those amenities, design and the unit count at the demographics that are in the market area of the new buildings that we're creating.

A third phase of ePlace in which RioCan is a small partner has just commenced construction and a substantially sold out for delivery in late 2021 or early 2022 and by then, the Eglinton Crosstown subway in LRT might actually be open and operating and people can once again drive and walk alone in Yonge Eglington. Continuing our tour south we'll come to Yonge and [indiscernible]. While we currently don't own anything at that intersection if one goes north a couple of blocks you'd come to Yorkville arguably one of the highest profile neighborhood in Toronto.

RioCan owns 50% of new development at 11 Yorkville with Metropia and Capital Developers as partners. CRU as has been called is scheduled to commence construction within the next 12 months. It's a 62-storey tower to be erected there will contain 593 condominium units, 81 rental apartments and 35,000 square feet of rental space, the latter of which RioCan will end up owning totally. On the 80 [ph] Yonge and Bloor, we passed by the Summerhill Subway station just south of it, RioCan and its partner TriCon own the historical Five Thieves retail strip also known as the Shops of Summerhill. Together with Diamond Corp and new building will commence construction towards the end of this year or beginning of next year. This 21-storey building will consist 141 residential units and 34,000 square feet of new commercial space and will create one of Toronto's most prestigious enclave while still connected underground to the subway system.

Continuing south again and veering west towards the fastest growing part of the city, king west. With our partner Allied REIT we've just completed a quite beautiful mixed-used development where old and new have been artfully integrated at the corner of King and Portland. It consists of 285,000 square feet of first class fully leased office space, 41,000 square feet of fully leased street front retail and a new residential tower containing 133 units. These condominium units are also with closings to commence within the next few months.

Let's end our tour at The Well. Located a block south of Spadina and King, this development by RioCan and Allied, well I believe become a landmark in Toronto. Hailed by many as an outstanding example of the new urbanism its 3.1 million square feet of residential, retail and office space will be part of the neighborhood rather than apart from it. Its entrances will be akin to a continuation of streets and parks rather than doors and it is no longer just Canada's biggest hole [ph], the main office tower at the corner of Spadina and Front is above grade and we expect it to rise to podium level within the next year.

Whatever further I would say about The Well would not do a justice. So I will simply say that RioCan will be the very proud owner of 50% of the 1.2 million square feet of office space about 400,000 of retail space and almost 600 rental residential units the latter with our partner, Woodbourne and all at heels [ph] that were pleasantly surprised most of you listening to this call. Again the words along cannot possibly describe any of the iconic buildings and developments I've mentioned. So I encourage you to go look for yourselves and maybe even shop there.

The properties I've talked about in the last few minutes consist only of the simply Toronto highlights of what we have put together over the years. New mixed used developments of equal quality are now or will soon be underway in other parts of Toronto, in Ottawa, in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver as well as Montreal. With completions happening continuously over the next many years. In fact, our portfolio of opportunities is so full that we can continue creating new product for many, many years all while continuing to grow and improve the quality of our cash flow for you, our unit holders. That's the end of my short presentation and I'd like to now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes from the line of Pammi Bir with Scotia Capital. Your line is now open.

Pammi Bir

Just with respect to the Ontario Government's proposed changes to housing development approval process. Can you maybe just provide some color on the potential implications for your rental pipeline?

Ed Sonshine

I think it to the extent it all gets passed as it's now proposed and presumably it will, it should make a little more efficient in getting the various approvals. Basically the current system has really slowed down, when I say the current - the system that was put in place by the previous government just within the last two years, has really slowed down the pace of getting approvals, made it more expensive, more cumbersome and the new systems, the new proposals should make it more efficient and that should be a benefit to what we're doing. Obviously the rent proposals that were put through the rental laws are in control laws, but through last fall are obviously a big assistance other than the odd replacement housing all of the portfolio that we already built and now creating in Ontario will be free of any rent control.

Pammi Bir

Yes, that's helpful. I guess is it possible to may be, if you had to quantify the potential reduction in the timeline for development for rental property. Any sense of what that could be?

Ed Sonshine

Pammi, one of the problems in this world is you can't quantify everything especially things in the future and I understand that's a difficultly. But if I had to guess it could be anywhere from six months and up because right now the process is one of extensive negotiation and I should have by the way in any of our projects, other that we have never had in OMB hearing and as projects, we have obtained approval for, we typically go through a process of working first with the community and the local representatives of that community to get a pretty good idea of what they would like to see in a new development and what would enhance the overall community rather than walking in with a plan that we slammed down on the counter and say, please approve it. It's not going to change how we approach it. But I think it will change the dynamic of how quickly the municipalities have to deal with things and to streamline the cost of it, it's not the time issue.

Right now until you're at the end of that process and pretty close to getting your building permit, you really don't know what the costs are going to be for park line dedication, for Section 27 community benefits requirements and it becomes a long or even for development fee cost which many of the municipalities are increasing as we speak. I think part of the legislation besides timing is to bring the certainty to all those additional costs which will certainly enhance not just our projects, but everybody's projects because it's pretty hard to go forward quickly when you don't know what it's going to cost. So I think the legislation has addressed both of those things efficiency and certainty of cost. And it will help.

Pammi Bir

That's really helpful. Just in terms of the remaining disposition per rent. Where are you on that in terms of the process and how much more can we see sort over the balance of the year.

Ed Sonshine

I would say over the balance of this year, you probably not looking more than $200 million as I mentioned in the previous conference call, we've chosen to slow it down and really in response to just the [indiscernible] of the product that came on the market and of course the increase in interest rates that have been late last year that increase in interest rates has reversed itself. We're starting to see a little more liveliness and that's why we're proceeding and we're still quite optimistic and we do intend to get to that roughly $2 billion and nobody should take that as a magic number. Over the course of this year and next, but dispositions particularly in the secondary markets will be something that we will just continuously move forward on, as we're looking as we've always talked about to continuously improve the quality of our revenue by continuously improving the quality of our properties.

Pammi Bir

That's helpful and just maybe last one for me. Some good overall color from I guess from a fundamental standpoint and you did maintain your guidance for the year for 2% to 3% same property NOI. Can you provide maybe just a bit of an update on the mood amongst tenants, which are expanding versus those where you might be a bit more cautious?

Jonathan Gitlin

Pammi, its Jonathan. There are certain segments that are certainly challenged and there are certain segment that are in growth mode. But it's not - there's no constant theme I think the fashion sector is definitely under pressure just from changing consumer habits as well as the pressure from online shopping and so those, they're definitely not in growth mode. But then we do see a lot of other segment that are significantly expanding particularly in the major markets and so those are food and beverages uses and some service commercial uses and certainly the gym and fitness areas. And so we're seeing, we're seeing a bit of growth from a number of segments and then a bit of pull back from a couple of others thankfully we're seeing more growth than retraction in this environment particularly though again in the major market and in urban, in urban context. I think the secondary markets as you can see from our results are suffering a little more where tenants are not, no matter which segments they're in, they're not really looking to expand in some of those markets.

Pammi Bir

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Logan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Matt Logan

In your press release you talked about 4,300 rental residential suites that are under development in fact beginning over the next two or three years. can you talk about how the portfolio will look and when those are complete? What percentage RioCan Living might represent?

Ed Sonshine

That's a tough number because of course some parts of the portfolio are diminishing i.e. the retail obviously in the second markets and selected other ones. While the office component is expanding with what we're building, my rough guess and it's just a guess math would be that, if you fast forward about two years from now. Retail will still costs you at about 85% to 87%, 88% of our revenue with the remainder probably split between office and residential.

Matt Logan

That's great color. And in terms of the management for RioCan Living, do you still plan to use partners or are you considering doing any of those projects on your own?

Ed Sonshine

Where we have partners that are already in the business like Kilim [ph] or BoardWalk clearly our deals with them as our - I think quite easiest for us, they're managing the [indiscernible] we're developing them, as developer building them and they're going to manage them. Right now we use where we don't have a managing partner of that sort or we own it 100% ourselves, we use the company called Elapcity [ph] which is itself a subsidiary of an American, a very large American property management company called Pinnacle. We just didn't find anybody local that was good at marketing new developments and they've been so far, so good. I don't think we have any intention right now of trying to duplicate that internally. As we roll through the end of May, 2021 we'll probably have more to say about that and as the portfolio grows, we'll have to address it little more carefully.

Matt Logan

Of course and maybe just changing gears in terms of the condo sales. How should we be thinking about the cadence of profits next few quarters?

Ed Sonshine

Qi privately will probably give you some better guidance on that and the next few quarters are pretty predictable, but basically what we have tried to set up is a pipeline for condo profits and obviously timing is the one thing we can't 100% control because it's subject to not only to the permitting process which we'll happily help by the new legislation but also construction progress, strikes and weather and all those things. But we're trying to create a pretty predictable pipeline that goes out quite a few years, quite frankly because some of the high rise projects - do involve a three, four-year lead time. So while Qi privately I'm sure can you give some guidance as to the remainder of this year. you can be sure that they will continue over the next few years.

Matt Logan

Appreciate the color, that's all, sorry Qi.

Qi Tang

Yes, we can follow-up, but I did mentioned it earlier in my remarks. So we can further follow-up it in the MD&A.

Matt Logan

Of course, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Sam Damiani

Just on the disposition side of the balance sheet funding the meaning development program over the next few years, with the leverage around 42% what is the source of funds that you'll be relying on mostly to complete the development through 2020?

Ed Sonshine

While there are several sources of funds and I know you look at that 42%, but you know we much rather look one we're laser focused on is to net debt to EBITDA. And in no particular order of importance the source of those funds will be continued dispositions of secondary market properties, completions in sales of condos. I mean we talk about the profits from Yonge and Eglinton and Kingly, townhomes in Windfields that will come in this year, but there's also a significant return of capital as these projects are completed and then so that's call it source number two, it's basically recycling development capital. Source number there quite frankly will be taking in partners which you will continue to see us do selectively.

We're very happy to own 100% of projects and that is something we're going to probably focus on a little more because we're quite frankly I've gotten very comfortable with the expertise that Jonathan and his team have showed on what we've built to-date, we've learnt a lot from our partners and I'm sure we'll continue to learn a lot. But they're no longer necessary for us to have an operating partner in order to build, what we believe will be very, very successful RioCan Living buildings. As capital requirements are - we'll take in partners as required. So those are essentially the three sources that we look at without any increase of our leverage numbers.

Sam Damiani

And you're targeting 42% leverage or any time that deep dive which ones kind of the priority?

Ed Sonshine

While the priority is the net debt to EBITDA numbers and we intend to keep it at sub eight, we'll be close to eight for the next few quarters probably get a little better once the well is completed because we got a lot of money tied up in that of course and as well as some of the others. But report the other leverage number just because everybody else does. And we do intend to keep it in that 42 or lower range as well.

Sam Damiani

And you mentioned The Well, just an update on the plans for commencing leasing on the retail side.

Ed Sonshine

Well as we said, we're starting to get serious about that leasing. Although our partner Allied says, you're doing it too soon because if you listen to the description I gave, which was very inadequate but will give you some idea. Essentially a lot of it is, what we would refer to as street-front retail and as oppose to your typical shopping center, it's atypical. It's more like street-front retail. Allied has a - their program and it's been quite successful including at King and Portland we're partners with them. It is basically waiting till the building is finished. We don't have the patience to do that and we're going to probably start making some comments by the end of this year as to where we're going with it, but quite honestly we're in no rush, this building has to be seen to be believed and even understood, quite frankly. And a lot of it, particularly in the food hall will be done at the last minute. You're not talking about big national change that require two years to get ready. These are guys that are going to move in 90 to 180 days after you say, okay here's the deal. So it's a very atypical development that shouldn't be measured or judged by the standards of pre-leasing in any other shopping center because it's not any other shopping center.

Sam Damiani

Exactly, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jenny Ma with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jenny Ma

Going back to RioCan Living for a minute. Wondering if you can give an update first on eCentral and how many units are occupied now?

Jonathan Gitlin

Sure, the actual occupancy is about half of what we've leased.

Ed Sonshine

So it's about 100 units.

Jenny Ma

100 units, okay.

Jonathan Gitlin

And we're obviously - we're loading people in as quickly as we can but there's always practical measures, there are limitations into how many people you can actually get into a building at any given time, but it's moving pretty rapidly.

Jenny Ma

It's the elevators, isn't it?

Jonathan Gitlin

It is. It is.

Jenny Ma

I'm just curios. It's 44% leased. We're sort of in the peak moving quarters if you will, why mid 2020 for stabilization just given how strong fundamentals are in Toronto?

Jonathan Gitlin

Well stabilization means that you've actually got it occupied to sort of above 90% and so we feel we'll have it leased up while before then, but just again practical measures of moving people in. we thought we'd be conservative and say, second quarter of next year. We'd like to beat that and we're confident that we might beat that, but we just thought it was prudent to stick with the Q2 prognostication because again of the practical implications of moving people in.

Ed Sonshine

And keep in mind Jenny, although I do think we've been conservative with the second quarter. I'm quite confident that stabilization will be approached as we certainly from the point of view of lease-up by the end of this year. but keep in mind, we're hitting new levels for rents at Yonge and Eglinton and while we're not as focused on getting the highest rent possible as we might have been before they changed the rent control legislation because that's not something we have to worry about going forward, when we're just as happy to show pretty good growth as the one-year anniversary of these tenants comes up. we're very picky as to who moves in. they're doing two or three leases every couple of days and that's a pace that's fine with us because we go through a pretty intensive process of screening these tenants unlike I'll call it the old buildings. In new buildings like these that aren't subject to rent control, really don't want turnover, turnover is just an expense, so we're focused on getting people, we think that are - obviously going to have no problems with these rent levels and also to the extent you can predict anything more likely to stay for longer than jump around. So we're being a little bit patient.

Jenny Ma

Okay, remind me is there a time limit to no rent control?

Ed Sonshine

No.

Jonathan Gitlin

Not going forward. November of last year was sort of if you were outside of that November date, then you're free of legislation. But if you're signing leases before then you're subject to it. So we're free [ph].

Ed Sonshine

But luckily RioCan did not sign, RioCan Living or its partner did not sign any leases prior to the effective date and going forward under the current legislation. It is totally without any rent control for the foreseeable future until some government in the future changes its mind again.

Jenny Ma

Right, so it will require legislative change too.

Ed Sonshine

That's correct.

Jenny Ma

To put in time. okay, that's fair. With regards to the same property NOI. I know you introduced some new measures. With the reiteration of that 2% to 3% same store growth for 2019, is that including the development now and is that kind of little bit of a change? [Indiscernible] change but the methodology, is a little bit of change in terms of how do you guys?

Ed Sonshine

There's no change, we're not sufficiently sneaky to do that. and it's really just a little bit better disclosure to show the impact of the new developments coming on stream. The 2% to 3% refers to existing previous comparables.

Jenny Ma

So 2% to 3% excluding development?

Ed Sonshine

That's correct.

Jenny Ma

Okay, but the 2% to 3% would include the impact of the Bombay Bowring bankruptcy.

Ed Sonshine

That's right.

Jenny Ma

Okay, so it is to say that you're expecting a better pace of growth I guess for the next three quarters?

Ed Sonshine

Yes, sure. we got the Bombay Bowring so it's to release at higher ends.

Jenny Ma

What do you expect the timeframe for that will be in terms of downtime?

Jonathan Gitlin

It's probably of our property Jenny, but we're confident. I mean I would say that the fair majority of those locations are coveted locations that we feel will get - I mean deals will be in the next couple of quarters, they will of course be and there's some that are already in place actually.

Ed Sonshine

We started late last year before the actual event.

Qi Tang

And if I may, it's because same property NOI is calculated on cash NOI basis. But even though some tenants would take possession through all the year. it will impact in the next few quarters couple of quarter same property NOI just because it's on cash basis.

Jenny Ma

Right, okay. And then going back to the Bombay Bowring space. I guess on average, how much below market do you think that rent is, on that space? Because I presume they've been on those locations for a while.

Jonathan Gitlin

I'd say $5 a foot is a good estimate.

Jenny Ma

$5 below market.

Ed Sonshine

Which is probably about 20% to 25%?

Jenny Ma

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

There are no further questions in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back over to our presenters.

Ed Sonshine

Okay, well thank you very much and it was always a pleasure. I do encourage you again to take the physical tour. I try to somewhat take you through verbally and will talk to you again in few months. Bye, bye, thank you.

