Azul's Traffic Update: Impressive Growth Story Continues

I am also encouraged to see an expected improvement in the company's cost structure, as more fuel-efficient planes are introduced.

Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas (AZUL) has been enjoying a robust shoulder season.

Credit: Combo Iguassu

On May 7, the company released its April operational update. On the surface, traffic growth and occupancy looked pristine. Total company RSK (revenue per seat kilometers) increased nearly 16% YOY, while ASK (available seat kilometer, a measure of capacity) moved up by a more modest 12%. The end result was a three percentage point increase in occupation to 84.4%, the most noticeable monthly improvement since October 2017.

The graphs below depict the month-by-month trends in RPK and ASK.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's traffic updates

Not unlike previous months, Azul's April performance has been a tale of two segments facing different market realities.

It is on the domestic side of the equation (78% of total company RPK) that Azul performed best. RPK growth of 23.5% was the second highest since the 2017 IPO, lining up with February and March to form the best three months of traffic increase in the company's public history. With ASK having moved up "only" 17%, driven by Azul's fleet and route expansion, domestic load factor of 84.4% improved the most of any previous month.

In my view, Azul's strong performance domestically is reflective of company-specific factors, more so than macro-level tailwinds. The Brazilian economy continues to recover at too slow a pace, with GDP growth in 4Q18 landing below expectations at 0.1%. As it pertains to the airline industry, peer Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) managed to grow domestic traffic by a much less impressive 4% YOY in April at an only slightly better load factor of 81%. Even worse, in its most recent update, peer LATAM Airlines (LTM) saw domestic traffic in Brazil dip 1%. On aggregate, all players must have benefited from Avianca Holdings' (AVH) recent bankruptcy filing, with Azul apparently coming out ahead of its competition.

As I have argued in the past, Azul's slow takeover of profitable and under-served regional routes in Brazil continues to provide the company with plenty of growth opportunities in the country. It is encouraging to see that the increase in fleet size and introduction of new routes (200 new weekly flights announced last month) has been meeting strong demand, as evidenced in the airline's improved traffic and occupancy metrics.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's traffic updates

However, on the international side (22% of total company RPK in April), currency-driven headwinds continue to wreak havoc. Traffic decreased 6% YOY, the first negative read ever. But with Azul having announced in 2018 its plans to trim international capacity in the near term, I believe that the April segment results have fallen somewhat within expectations, with load factor contraction of 30 bps looking the least menacing so far this year.

Now that the Brazilian real has pulled back to October 2018 levels, after enjoying a brief period of strength against the U.S. dollar in 1Q19, I doubt that Azul's international segment will recover very fast.

More earnings growth catalysts in 2019?

In general, I continue to be impressed by Azul's growth story, fueled primarily by evident outperformance in the domestic market. While macro forces in a still unstable economy can have a negative impact on the Brazilian airline industry in general, Azul seems to live in its own bubble, producing growth despite local GDP and currency weakness.

Looking ahead, I am further encouraged to see an expected improvement in the company's cost structure. Azul projects that half of its capacity will come from next-generation aircraft by the end of 2019, up from 30% as recently as 4Q18. As the new Embraer (ERJ) E2s and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) A320neos continue to replace less fuel-efficient planes, CASK (cost per ASK) ex-fuel should dip further, after already pulling back a sizable 8% in 1Q19.

All accounted for, I believe AZUL looks under-priced relative to the growth opportunities. The stock currently trades at what I consider a highly de-risked current-year P/E of 12.4x and next-year PEG of only 0.7x. I maintain my long-term price target of $45/ADS which, if achieved, would produce cumulative returns of over 70% in what I now expect to be a period of two to three years.

Having said the above and despite my bullishness for AZUL, I have been focusing lately on creating better risk-adjusted results in the long term through my Storm-Resistant Growth investment approach. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have re-positioned my portfolio in 2019 to deliver market-like returns with lower risk, join the community and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.