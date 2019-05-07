Dean Foods Needs An Activist Investor

Management made the mistake of buying back shares when the stock price was ten times higher than where it is trading.

Dean Foods (DF) has consistently made mistakes and lost market share in the milk industry. The market cap of the company is 5% of what it was a decade ago. Management has made many mistakes including over focus on cow’s milk and share buybacks and high prices. It’s time for an activist to get involved and if this happens, it should portend good things for the stock’s price.

Dean lost its Walmart (WMT) contract which accounted for 15% of revenues. Wal-Mart has opened its own dairies. Dean also lost a contract to Food Lion.

The dairy industry has done poorly too. A Neilson chart from a recent Wall Street Journal article (linked above) on Dean shows that $18 billion of cow’s milk was consumed in 2015 and that has fallen to about $12 billion for this year. That’s quite a drop. More people are drinking soy milk and almond milk or just not drinking milk at all. Dean has purchased 70% of Good Karma Foods, a maker of flaxseed and yogurt. Dean needs to do more of this.

Consumption has dropped in Europe too. Reasons include: digestion, plant-based alternatives, and fear that the high fat in some milk leads to heart disease.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed some of the farmers who supply Dean. They stated that they are becoming weary of dealing with Dean as it lost so much business.

I did an analysis of the company’s real estate holdings. Some of its properties are in prime locations such as downtown Miami, Hilo, and Houston. These production facilities and distribution centers can take up entire city blocks. My ballpark guess of the property in Houston is about $30 million. A property in Los Angeles has an assessed value of $25 million. My guess at what the property is worth is about $500 million.

Dean also has 1,741 trucks. My guess is that the total value of the fleet is about $60 million.

As of the last quarter, the asset side of the balance sheet showed $24 million in cash, $888 in current assets, and $1 billion in property/plant/equipment. My guess is the property/plant/equipment is worth less than that. Current liabilities are $700 million and $906 million in debt.

Here is my advice for someone who wants to manage Dean. Don’t just focus on milk products like current management. This is what has gotten the company in trouble. Sell almond milk, organic, cashew milk, or whatever sells. If you think soda pop sells, then get into the pop business. Dean is fascinated with cow’s milk. Maybe they can sell more protein whey for fitness people. That stuff costs a fortune.

In 2016, management made the ignominious decision to have a share buyback. The company repurchased 1,371,185 shares for $25.0 million. In 2016, the stock was close to $20. It’s now close to one tenth the value. What a waste!

I spoke with several activist investors this weekend at Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) meeting in Omaha. The largest shareholders are mutual funds and index funds like Vanguard and DFA. These funds often vote according to the recommendations of Glass-Lewis. Glass-Lewis will recommend how to vote on various issues and for board members. There is a quarterly conference call on May 7 so there could be some news.

The management of Dean has made too many mistakes. Missing the milk trend, share buybacks and high prices, and too much of an emphasis on cow’s milk has killed Dean. Having stated this, I think Dean’s stock is a strong buy. Sure, there are some problems but managed correctly, the company has enough cash and assets to survive. The biggest risk with my thesis is that management does something dumb like a reverse stock split (almost never works) or goes into bankruptcy to get out of old contracts.

I call buying this type of stock "bottom-feeding." Believe me, it’s risky. Having stated this, if the company can stay in business, the stock price should rebound, simply because the stock will bounce off the bottom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.