BioSig Technologies Pivotal Moment

BioSig (BSGM) has just began commercializing their Pure EP system. The device acquires and provides clear real time data on cardiac signals to assist electrophysiologists in identifying areas of tissue that cause arrhythmia - a heart rhythm disturbance. What makes the Pure EP system a game changer is that it has the ability to pick up electrical currents that were previously not detectable, putting all competitors on notice that there's a new player in the arena.

BioSig completed its first study of in-human use of their system in February at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, their second last month at the Greenville Memorial Hospital and the third study was completed just a few days ago at Indiana University. The company is releasing results of their first two in-human application of their device this week at the Heart Rhythm Society 40TH Annual Scientific Sessions. The world's leading heart specialists, basically BioSig's customers will be in attendance

Early indications are that the studies hold up BioSig's system's superiority.

“With the use of the PURE EP™ System, I was able to identify cardiac signals which were previously undetectable to me. I believe that the PURE EP™ System could change diagnostic and treatment strategies of arrhythmias, leading to more successful outcomes,” commented Dr. Andrea Natale, who conducted the studies at Texas.

The global EP market is expected to exceed more than US$ 8.5 Billion by 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 10.6%. Competitors include much larger companies than BioSig such as Abbott Labs (ABT), Medtronic (MDT), Boston Scientific (BSX), Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) and Harvard Bioscience (HBIO). These large companies tend to dominate the global medical device marketplace with just 15 companies earning about half of the revenue. They tend to acquire smaller companies that offer adjacent or game changing technology. BioSig offers both.

A 2016 SA article on BioSig featured a listing of merger and acquisition activity in the EP sector. It's an excellent article with information that remains helpful to potential investors doing their DD.

Here's a more up to date listing of EP sector M&A activity:

BioSig was founded in 2009 and since inception has collaborated with the Mayo Clinic to develop its technology. The Pure EP system was granted FDA clearance in August 2018. The company is now beginning to implement its commercial strategy.

BioSig has not generated any revenue in its history to date. The primary source of operating funds has been from private placement of common and preferred stock. In the first quarter of this year, BioSig raised about $10 million by selling shares at an average price of $4/share and exercising previously issued warrants at an average price of $3.84 as reported on page 5 of the recent 10Q. They also reported $11 million in cash and $10 million in working capital as of the end of the first quarter, given them money sufficient to fund operations only for this year without raising more money.

Institutions own only about 4% of the float and have not been buying despite the company's first in human studies and the upcoming release of the results of these studies. I think that it stands to reason that institutions want a little more track record before investing. BioSig uplisted to NASDAQ just last year.

Two insiders each respectively own over 5% of the shares. (same source) So insiders have skin in the game.

Institutions have been on the sidelines, but somebody is buying.

The Pure EP system costs only $250,000 and does not replace existing equipment. For example, for the Texas study the system was added to Abbott Labs and Johnson and Johnson cardiac monitoring systems. As such, BioSig's product does not have any direct competition. Medical labs will find the cost relative cheap and will be motivated to buy the system in order to improve the quality of their care. The system also is a money saver as multiple tests are not necessary when using Pure EP as is currently often the process. Pure EP is more efficient in providing accurate and more complete readings.

There are somewhere between 5,000 and 7,000 EP catheter labs in the world, with the majority located in the U.S. BioSig is about to demonstrate proof of concept to its target audience. If it can capture 10% of this market over the next few years, sales would be between $12.5 and $17.5 million per year. The company also charges a $100,000 annual licensing fee for each device. Licensing fees, using the same assumption would be between $500,000,000 and $700,000 per year.

Laidlaw has a price target of $10.50/share.

Chardan has a 12 month price target of $12.50/share based on net present value. Here's how they valued the shares:

As a development stage company, accurate valuation is more complex and requires a number of forward assumptions, which at best are inexact. We have used an NPV analysis to establish our 12-month price target of $12.50. Our analysis considers future estimated revenue out to 2029, consisting of revenue from direct commercial sales of its PURE EP System and associated software. We use a WACC of 17% as our discount rate.

Roth has a $14/share price target. Their valuation:

We value BSGM at $14.00/share, which is based on a 6x revenue multiple of our forecasted 2022 revenue of $56.0 million discounted two years at 16%. We support this valuation with a combined sensitivity analysis of our 2021 and 2022 EPS forecasts of $0.25 and $0.65 (with multiples ranging from 20-60 and discount rates ranging between 8% and 24%). By applying a 40x multiple and a 16% discount rate to both 2021 and 2022 EPS forecasts and taking the average, we arrive at ~$14.00/share.

Looking at my revenue projection based on BioSig capturing 10% market share resulting in revenues somewhere in the mid teen millions in a few is quite modest relative to analyst projections. I hesitate to make a stock price calculation because it is not relevant. BioSig is going to need cash by the end of the year and may sell more shares. There's warrants and options to take into consideration as well. If the Pure EP system wins market approval, valuation concerns go out the window as there is no competitor for this product.

BioSig could get a cash infusion by entering into a marketing agreement from one or several of the industry giants or simply be acquired by one of them. Going forward, BioSig's technology could be developed to other medical arenas beyond EP such as cancer or diabetes.

BioSig is transforming from a development company to a drug device manufacturing company. The risk is obviously that the Pure EP does not find market acceptance. Another device comes along that displaces it. Another risk is the possibility the company may also be unable to find a way to continue to fund its operations.

