G1 Therapeutics Looks To Regulatory Agency For Its Bone Marrow Preservation Drug

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) announced that it had achieved a positive end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA with its drug trilaciclib for myelopreservation in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The biotech also has a few other drugs that it is working on that could potentially be an improvement over current therapies for specific cancer populations. With the biotech being about a year away from being able to file for regulatory approval, I believe it is in good shape. The most important drug for the company is trilaciclib due to the fact that it can be combined with many other targeted cancer therapies.

On Solid Terms With Regulatory Agencies

Nothing is better for a biotech than to achieve a highly positive end of a phase 2 meeting. That's exactly what was announced recently, when G1 Therapeutics announced that it had received positive feedback from both the FDA and the EMA. Specifically, both regulatory agencies agreed that the currently available data from the three randomized double-blind studies would be enough to file for approval. In addition, there is also a safety study that is ongoing, which will be used as well.

The good news here is that no additional studies will be needed for the biotech to file for approval of trilaciclib to treat patients with SCLC. About 10% to 15% of lung cancers are SCLC. It primarily occurs in patients who are smokers. The ability for the company to file applications for approval of the drug is good news for both the company and for patients who will definitely need this type of treatment. That's because chemotherapy is still the first treatment of choice for certain cancer types, but cause bone marrow suppression. The problem is that chemotherapy does not differentiate between cancer cells and healthy cells. In essence, it kills all cells in the body. Why would trilaciclib be an important measure for SCLC patients and other types of cancer? That's because the primary goal of the drug is to preserve or protect the bone marrow for those who are treated with chemotherapy. A damaged bone marrow leads to a drop in the number of blood cells in the body. This is not good at all, because it affects the production of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. The next goal is for G1 Therapeutics to request a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. Such a meeting is anticipated later this year. Soon after the meeting, the biotech intends to file an NDA to the FDA for approval and then subsequently a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the EMA as well.

Large Market Available

Considering that chemotherapy is still widely used for treating many types of cancer, I believe that trilaciclib would be huge for G1 Therapeutics. The positive end of phase 2 meeting came about on the basis of highly positive clinical results. The biotech reported positive results using trilaciclib in four studies. Two of these studies showed myelopreservation (preservation of the bone marrow) in SCLC patients who had not yet been treated with a therapy. To get an idea on how well the drug works in keeping a patient's blood cells and immune system in check when receiving treatment with chemotherapy, I will point to one study that looked at those who are treatment naive (front-line) SCLC patients. These patients received either trilaciclib or placebo along with etoposide/carboplatin. The bottom line is that treatment with the drug arm produced a superior myelosupression profile compared to placebo. That can be seen in multiple measures that were established from the study itself. These came in measure such as neutrophils, red blood cells, and immune system function. In the end, treatment with trilaciclib had much less ≥ Grade 3 treatment emergent adverse events compared to placebo, which was 28.9% versus 75.7% respectively.

I believe it's imperative that a drug like this make it to market. That's because a lot of times these patients are forced to either receive a lower dose of chemotherapy or temporarily halt treatment with it. That is done in order to help the bone marrow recover. The problem is having to stop chemotherapy midway, which, as you can imagine, is not something that should be done. Especially, when a patient has to continue to receive chemotherapy to clear their cancer. This is all great, but there is another important item to highlight. Other than helping the myelosuppression profile of a patient, the drug is proactive in maintaining the immune system. That's key, because the immune system is utilized in checkpoint inhibitors and other forms of immunotherapy treatments to destroy cancer cells. That means trilaciclib would be an ideal candidate as a backbone therapy for many possible cancer treatment combinations.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, G1 Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $369.3 million as of December 31, 2018. A big reason for the large amount of cash was because the company made an offering selling 3.45 million shares of its common stock at a price of $60 per share. This included an additional 450,000 shares of common stock as well. The total raised was $194.9 million after deducting expenses. The company believes that this is enough to fund its operations for greater than 12 months following the filing of the the 10-K SEC filing. It was filed February 28, 2019. That means it should have cash for quite some time now. If it does decide to raise cash, I believe it will do so by the end of 2019. That's my estimate on when it might raise cash again. The only way it would raise earlier is if it needs the cash for a merger/acquisition transaction, but such events are rare.

Conclusion

The positive developments accomplished in the end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA are good for G1 Therapeutics in the long term. Most notably, the next step is to hold a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for trilaciclib. This will be another key meeting with the FDA to determine if the biotech has the ability to file for approval of trilaciclib for SCLC. Depending upon when such a meeting with the FDA takes place, an NDA filing for approval could either come by the end of 2019 or early 2020. Subsequently, the company is also hoping to be able to file a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Union for approval of the drug as well.

The risk is there is no telling how the pre-NDA meeting will go. Until the FDA makes its demands clear on the path for regulatory submission, there is a chance that additional items will be required for approval. Another risk is that there is no guarantee that either one or both regulatory agencies will ultimately approve trilaciclib for SCLC. It's possible there could be a 1- or 2-year delay in that scenario. The final risk is the potential for dilution. I believe that G1 Therapeutics may have to raise cash by the end of 2019. However, the biotech is in good shape because it has come a long way in the regulatory process. It is close to potentially receiving marketing approvals for trilaciclib in both the U.S. and Europe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.