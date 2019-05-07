Copper And Trade - Buy The Dip

If a fly on the wall at the trade negotiations between the US and China had a trading account, the most sensitive market offering the most significant rewards when it comes to the ups and downs of the process has been copper. The red metal that trades forwards on the London Metals Exchange and futures on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has been ticking higher and lower with the news cycle. Prospects for an agreement lead to gains while roadblocks send the price of the nonferrous metal lower.

Copper is a building block for infrastructure around the world. Given the rate of economic growth in China and a population of almost 1.4 billion which represents over 18% of the people in the world, China is the demand side of the equation in the copper market. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the price of the red metal rises and falls with the Chinese economy. Higher growth in China is bullish for the price of copper, while slower growth weighs on the price of the metal.

Copper was trading at just under the $2.80 per pound level on May 7 on the active month July COMEX futures contract. While the price has declined over the recent sessions, we must remember that the price of copper never traded above $1.6065 before 2005. After reaching a peak at $4.6495 in 2011, the price declined to $1.9355 in early 2016. Copper recovered to the $3.30 level in late 2017 and June 2018, but the price backed off under the pressure of the trade dispute between the US and China which has weighed on Chinese economic growth. At the $2.80, copper is waiting for a resolution to the trade dispute, and as the rhetoric between the two sides ramps up, so has the volatility in the price of the red metal.

The most direct route for a risk position in the copper market is via the forwards on the LME or futures on COMEX. While the JJC ETF tracks the price of the red metal, shares in companies that mine the metal follow the copper market. Freeport McMoRan Inc. is one of the leading copper producers in the world, and its stock is a proxy for the price of the base metal.

Copper falls on trade disappointment - inventories rise, but that can be a mirage

The price of copper had risen to just shy of the $3 per pound level when it appeared that a trade agreement was just around the corner.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper rose to a high at $2.9955 per pound during the week of April 15 as it seemed like it was just a matter of time before President Xi would travel to South Florida for a ceremony to sign a trade pact with President Trump. The Chinese leader wanted to come when a deal was complete, but President Trump, always the negotiator, wanted to leave some of the more contentious issues for the meeting where he could press the flesh with President Xi and perhaps gain some additional ground. As time passed, the price of copper edged lower as the prospects for the ceremony faded. At the high, copper traded to its peak for 2019 and the highest level since June 2018.

Last weekend, President Trump tweeted that he was frustrated with the negotiations and told markets that new 25% tariffs on China would take effect on Friday, May 10. Stocks and the price of copper sank in early trading on May 6 as rumors swirled that the Chinese would cancel their trip to Washington DC in response to the new protectionist measure. News that the rumors were unfounded caused a bit of a rebound. However, on May 7, China issued a harsh response to the latest move by President Trump by saying, "Things we think are advantageous for us, we will do it even without asking anyone. Things that are unfavourable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it." The typical diplomatic approach was missing in the commentary first published through Taorian Notes; a social media account used by Beijing to signal the leadership's thinking that managed domestic expectations. The first official Chinese opinion piece since the announcement of new tariffs was a sign that there will be no concessions. On May 7, stocks dropped, and copper moved below the $2.80 per pound level.

Technical metrics on the weekly chart are in neutral territory as the red metal will move higher or lower on the next move in the chess game when it comes to the trade dispute which escalated this week.

Time will tell if each side is positioning for the final deal or if the talks are on the verge of breaking down. One issue that has also weighed on the price of copper is the recent increase in stockpiles on the London Metals Exchange.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, in mid-March LME stocks dropped to just over the 110,000 metric ton level. As of May 6, they stood at 228,275 tons, more than double the level less than two short months ago. Rising stocks tend to weigh on the prices of nonferrous metals on the LME, but they are often a mirage as dominant market participants can move metal into and out of LME warehouses around the world to manipulate prices. The Chinese own the LME, and it is likely that the Asian nation had a hand in the stock increase over the recent weeks.

The price of copper declined as the market is now concerned that there is no agreement on the horizon, and that the lack of a deal could lead to an escalation of protectionist policies.

China needs a deal

The Chinese economy has suffered more than the US since the start of the dispute over trade. China has become accustomed to high levels of economic growth, and the slowdown could have political consequences for President Xi at home. While US stocks have made back all of the losses suffered during the final quarter of 2018, Chinese large-cap shares have not fared as well.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the China Large-Cap iShares ETF shows the decline from $54 per share in late January when sentiment for an agreement was high to its current level at $42.41 is a sign that the Chinese economy is suffering as the US is the leading consumer market in the world. Moreover, with US stocks not far off their highs, unemployment at the lowest level since 1969, and GDP growing at a moderate pace, the US is not feeling the impact of the trade dispute to the same extent. Therefore, President Trump's attempt to put additional pressure on China comes at a time when he views them as the weak hand in the negotiating process.

When it comes to its economy, China needs a trade deal that would spur economic growth. However, China's political system, their patience, and the lifetime position of President Xi mean time is on the side of the Chinese. The US may be able to nudge China and gain some concessions to improve trade, but they can only be pushed so far before they will walk away from the table. China is prepared to deal with the consequences and wait for the next administration in the US which will take office in less than two years, or the worst case of the Chinese, in fewer than six years. For China, anything less than a decade when it comes to political and economic concerns is a short-term event.

President Trump needs a deal

With the 2020 Presidential contest kicking into high gear later this year, President Trump needs a victory to carry into his reelection campaign. In 2016, the President pledged to level to playing field for international trade, and he needs to deliver on his promise to defeat the opposition party in what is likely to be a highly contentious and close election in November 2020.

While the new tariffs this Friday amount to a hardball negotiating tactic, it may turn out to be either a bluff or a Hail Mary as talks near an end. Any deal between the US and China is going to be a grand compromise. While China needs the deal from a short-term economic perspective, the leader of the US has an immediate political need to succeed and deliver an agreement. Any deal that moves the needle on trade in the direction of the US even slightly will allow President Trump to take a victory lap. Therefore, he may be more likely to blink at the final hour which will lead to a handshake with President Xi and a new framework for trade between the nations with the world's leading GDPs. However, there is still time before the election season begins in earnest, so the negotiating could continue over the coming weeks which means that we could be in for a bumpy ride in markets across all asset classes, and the red metal is likely to lead the way in price variance.

Copper will follow the news cycle

During the first days of January 2019, copper fell to its lowest price since June 2017 at $2.5430 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. The move to that low was the culmination of the selling that took the price of copper lower from a high at $3.3155 per pound in June 2018. The trade dispute played a significant role in the decline in the price of the base metal. The rally to just under $3 per pound in mid-April came on the back of optimism over a deal which has petered out over the past week. For now, copper will follow the ups and downs of the trade negotiations which makes the red metal a sentiment indicator.

I continue to believe that the US and China will reach an agreement that allows both Presidents Trump and Xi to claim victory. The leader of the US will claim he moved the needle on trade and leveled the playing field, and President Xi will claim he did not give up all that much in the deal. Copper is likely to be the beneficiary of a deal, and that is why I am a scale down buyer of the red metal on price weakness and a seller on rallies in the current environment. I will trade from the long side of the market as the most significant move is likely to come from a trade deal. If the US or China walked away from the negotiating table, it could cause a significant price decline, but I view that possibility as a low odds event as both sides need a deal.

FCX will track copper

The most direct route for a long or short position in the copper market is via the forwards that trade on the LME or the futures that trade on COMEX. Meanwhile, Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is highly correlated with the price action in the copper market. The corporate profile for FCX states:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2018, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 119.6 billion pounds of copper, 30.8 million ounces of gold, and 3.78 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 7.2 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The price action in FCX shares illustrates that the stock does an excellent job tracking the price action in the copper market.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, when copper fell to its low in late 2018 and early 2019, FCX hit bottom at $9.60 per share. As copper rose to just under $3 in mid-April, FCX rose to a high at $14.68 per share. Copper was trading at $2.7790 on the active month July contract on May 7 and FCX was at $11.44 per share. FCX shares have served as a proxy for the price of copper. The shares have offered a leveraged result on a percentage basis compared to the price action in the red metal.

I am a buyer of FCX shares on price weakness from the current level and a seller on rallies when optimism over a trade deal rises once again. I will trade from the long side of the market as I continue to believe that an agreement is on the horizon as President Trump is under time pressure to move that needle on trade. FCX pays a 1.55% dividend and trades at a price to earnings multiple of 8.7 making it an attractive stock in the current environment.

The price of copper is a barometer of trade, and FCX offers market participants leverage when it comes to moves on the up and the downside during the current period of rising price variance.

