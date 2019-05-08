Calix - The Future Is In Doubt

Introduction

Calix is a company that creates equipment for the Wireline Telecommunications Network. It specializes in Access Equipment, meaning the products that are directly connected to customers. In days gone by this would include Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) for residential service and T carrier connections for businesses. This has moved to DSL and Fiber connections in the more modern world. As one can imagine, the overall market is split between equipment for wireless networks, cable networks, and telephone networks. Calix equipment is designed specifically for telephone networks. Additionally, Calix equipment is focused on services that are mixed smaller business and residential networks. This often includes Outside Plant Equipment (OSP). This equipment lies in cabinets that sit on roadsides and are used to deliver services to local premises.

Calix has been around for several years as it was founded in 1999 and went public in 2010. Most Calix customers are smaller Telcos within the US. Calix has a small amount (between 20% - 30% depending on the year) of business outside the US. Two of the largest Calix customers are Frontier Communications and CenturyLink. Calix previously announced approval for a specific kind of equipment (NG-PON2) with Verizon. However, no revenue has been announced against that approval.

Thesis

Calix's business comes from the ongoing growth of bandwidth for Internet Services and the deployment of regulatory mandated services by telephone companies. One way to think about the prospects of Calix is to compare the wireline network to wireless and cable. Cable dominates the broadband space in the US with about a 2/3rds market share. Wireless networks provided cellular services but have been at the forefront of Internet Service growth with the Smartphone, 4G, and now 5G networks making Wireless more and more competitive. DSL has been the flagship technology for Wireline operators to compete, but this technology has run out of gas. Today, Wireline operators are turning to direct fiber to the home connections like Verizon's FiOS offering. However, many of them find this investment daunting in the face of other - higher return - choices.

What this means is that Wireline Telecom and the equivalent equipment is on a long slow decline similar to the reduction in phone lines overall. US Telecom carriers have had a revenue decline of 5.3%, business connectivity decline of 6.1%, and an employee count decline of 7.0% over the past 5 years. Anybody who no longer has a Wireline phone and uses their cell phone exclusively is just a part of this trend.

This leads to today. Calix has been attempting to promote a growth agenda through its promise at the start of last year of consistent year over year growth at 8%. This is going to be a challenge in a market with headwinds. In Q4, we saw that Calix is re-configuring its supply chain. Q1 will give us a first peek at these results. This is key because only excellent execution will lead Calix forward into these challenging times.

Calix announced Q1 earnings with Revenues of $89.4M and a loss of $0.08 (non-GAAP) or $0.18 (GAAP) per share. The more distressing part of the news was Q2 guidance which has been provided as $95M - $105M in Revenue and between breakeven and another $0.18 loss per share (depending on range and GAAP versus non-GAAP).

Supply Chain Problems

If you recall there was an update letter provided here on April 10, 2019 . This letter claimed that the shortfall was due to movement in the Global Supply Chain from China. This is now to reach equilibrium in Q3 of this year. A stunningly poor set of execution for a company with a history of missing stated objectives. We have seen this with various attempts to expand revenue (most notably the purchase of Fiber to the Home assets from Ericsson).

At least those past failures were not wholly within the confines of Calix. There were potential customers and deals that the company did not get what they hoped for. A transfer of sub-contract manufacturing IS wholly within the control of the company. It stated that it had hoped to fulfill orders from the buffer stock. It clearly did not forecast correctly and now must make up for lost money. In all major accounts, Calix has competition, particularly from ADTRAN. Customers cannot wait for systems to show up after construction needs to be completed. This lost system revenue is gone forever.

Let me explain that more deeply. In Calix’s business, there are two portions of the business. The sale of new systems and the expansion of existing systems. For the expansion portion of the business, Calix’s customers will be hard pressed to not buy from Calix. It is possible but will require a lot of changes to how things are done. For new systems, the time to do construction is right when it is. They have crews burying the cable. They have crews cleaning and preparing the site. They must install during the window available to them. If Calix cannot provide product during the construction window, then the customer must get the product from someone else. You can’t just come back in November and install. Many places close construction during the winter months and others will have people working on other jobs. It is the problem of an OSP vendor. Part of what you deal with is the local weather, geography, demographics, and regulations.

Other than having better forecasting what could they have done? Well, here is a simple example. They could have started production at a low-volume facility to fill in gaps. This would have hurt gross margin but would have kept the revenue flowing. What would the comparative impact be? Hard to tell, because we don’t have any detail on what went wrong. And that is just one thing that I thought of as I am sitting here typing this.

To be completely blunt, here we have a situation where a company is going to have between 6 - 9 months of supply chain issues. This is being projected as a fact instead of a mistake. I have been at OSP vendors that moved production from China with no problems. This is another example of a problem of execution and heads should roll over this. At some point, the CEO’s head needs to roll. He has not been growing the company in revenue or profit. You don’t get a do-over on your promise of top-line growth that Calix is now failing at. I am shocked that the Board of Directors is not looking for a replacement.

Customers and Growth

One of the unasked about and unstated challenges is that the Wireline Telecom business is not growing for residential service. Most lines in Telephone companies are residential – about 80% for most incumbent telcos. As stated earlier, DSL is exhausted as a technology. Cable is getting 100Mb/s - 1 Gb/s. Fiber to the Home can do the same. Fixed Broadband Wireless can as well, but more at the lower end (from 50 – 300 Mb/s). Most telcos can’t do more than 25 Mb/s over DSL. To do more is of extreme cost and at some point, it is just cheaper to do Fiber to the Home. The challenge is that in rural America the larger companies simply have better ways than to spend money on Fiber to the Home.

The reason for this is simple. If you are AT&T, do you spend your money on rural broadband, 5G networking, or Fiber to Business customers? The answer is almost never rural broadband. If you are Calix, your market is slowly eroding. That is why they have never sold their core Digital Loop Carrier (NYSE:DLC) products to Verizon and AT&T. Those companies do not have the time or money to bother with a new vendor. They will simply ride the technologies that they have into the ground and switch to something else (read as Wireless) to take over.

Calix needs to move R&D to something else to be able to grow long term. The company instead has doubled down on its existing technology. Strategically this was a mistake. They need to start looking for replacement revenue for their existing products and services and away from trying to grow them. These opportunities are out there. But with a single-minded focus, Calix will never get there.

At least two of Calix’s customers are under some difficulty. These are publicly known issues for Windstream and Frontier. I suspect this means that capital expenditure for Calix style gear will not going up this year. This is another reason to diversify away from Wireline Access Equipment.

The great expansion hope is that Verizon will use Calix’s gear for the deployment of 5G wireless. The challenge for that will be two-fold. First, there are many Verizon cell sites located on towers outside of Verizon’s incumbent footprint. Verizon is unlikely to construct facilities to these towers and tends to rent bandwidth from the local incumbent. Second, the large existing towers within Verizon footprint are going to need more bandwidth than can be provided by NG-PON2 (the Calix technology selected). Remember these towers have multiple carriers that use them and each of them will be fed by a fiber bundle. This means that the most likely use of NG-PON2 is to connect to small cell sites that are potentially going to be built for 5G. There are some that would say that every light pole in a city will have a site. Sites at that density will need a solution like NG-PON2 to make them work. The question is whether these sites will be economically viable.

Over the foreseeable future, Calix will be chasing upgrades that Wireline Telephone companies make in competition with ADTRAN and others. As other technologies compete with Calix's customers more successfully, it is hard to see the Wireline Telecom Access Market expanding anytime soon.

Conclusion

To ensure complete clarity, I cannot in any good conscience recommend Calix to anyone with a long-term view. The Total Addressable Market is in slow decline - with the one exception of a potential Verizon win. The company is break even at best today, with no announced growth plans that make any rational sense.

With the Q1 Earnings release, Calix told the world that on top of all those headwinds that it also is struggling to execute in a tough environment. Supply Chain issues are not easy to deal with, but a management team on top of its game can do so without causing revenue issues.

Investors should be looking for two things going forward. First, Calix needs to diversify its revenue stream in a meaningful way. This does not mean selling software to customers to help them operate Calix products. It means products outside of Wireline Access. Second, Calix needs to provide investors with more assurance that execution is going to improve in the future. Whether this comes from new blood or some other changes, the results of Q1 cannot happen again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.