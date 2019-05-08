Wayfair: Focus On The Growth

However, we point to the fact that Wayfair's 39% y/y revenue growth at its ~$8 billion annual revenue run rate is incredible.

Shares of Wayfair have slipped about 10% after reporting Q1 earnings, largely due to the fact that Wayfair's EBITDA and EPS missed expectations.

After a roaring rally so far in 2019, shares of Wayfair (W), the online furniture retailer, have taken a breather after releasing its Q1 results. While Wayfair managed to impress investors on the growth front, a slight miss on bottom-line metrics sent shares spiraling downward. Wayfair's profitability has been a point of contention among investors for many quarters, with bears believing that a company of Wayfair's scale (~$8 billion in annualized revenue) should be breaking at least even in EBITDA.

The question for investors now is: does Wayfair's dip offer an opportunity to buy, or is a further reckoning in the cards for this stock? In my view, Wayfair is a buy. The bullish thesis for this stock rests on two elements:

Fantastic growth at scale. Virtually no other company at Wayfair's scale is growing at ~40% y/y. Wayfair has recently pushed into new international markets (Canada, UK, Germany) to drive new growth; and in addition, the company has started to push services like financing and wedding registry. These efforts make Wayfair an undoubted category leader within furniture e-commerce

Continued progress toward profitability, due to a logistics focus. While quarterly EBITDA figures might fluctuate from good to bad, Wayfair's overall margins are trending in the right direction. The company's massive focus on bulky parcel delivery and supplier inventory management greatly increase the barriers to entry in a seemingly simple business.

Note as well that Wayfair's clever segmentation strategy - with its higher-end Perigold brand catering to households over $175,000 in annual income; Joss&Main, AllModern, and Birch Lane brands targeting the upper-middle tier, and mass-market Wayfair brand targeting the rest - makes Wayfair a relevant contender across all customer segments, whereas burgeoning entrant Amazon (AMZN) largely has sway only over the mass market. In other words, just because Amazon has indicated its intent to push deeper into the furniture category doesn't mean Wayfair is doomed. Its higher-end brands offer a buffer against Amazon while its logistics footprint, built specifically for large-parcel delivery, may give it an edge in operating margins.

Stay long on this company as it continues to upend the furniture market.

Growth shows no signs of slowing down

Let's take a deeper look into Wayfair's massive growth pace:

Figure 1. Wayfair growth Source: Wayfair Q1 press release

Total net revenues grew 39% y/y to $1.94 billion, notably showing no signs of slowing down relative to lsat quarter's 39.6% y/y growth rate. Note that Wall Street, on the other hand, had expected much steeper deceleration, with a consensus estimate of $1.92 billion (+37% y/y, two points lower).

A big driver behind Wayfair's recent growth has been its push into international. To date, international still makes up a small slice of revenues - just 15% of this quarter's total. Yet this segment is still in its infancy. Wayfair launched its three international outposts - Germany, Canada, and the UK, - all last year, in Q1, Q3, and Q4, respectively. Scaling out in new countries is a huge leap forward for Wayfair and much more difficult than for other e-commerce companies, due to the logistics setup involved. Yet as Wayfair continues to ramp in these countries and add more in the future (these three countries alone have added an estimated $145 billion in TAM, about 50% of Wayfair's U.S. TAM of $285 billion), it can continue to drive its incredible ~40% y/y growth rate for many quarters to come.

The other major driver behind Wayfair's growth has been its recent focus on extending its services portfolio. You'll recall that this is a tried-and-true strategy among many e-commerce companies - most notably, Etsy managed to revive its growth rates and breathe life into its stock not only by increasing seller fees, but by pushing mundane services.

Figure 2. Wayfair services Source: Wayfair Q1 earnings deck

Wayfair's services offering runs the gamut from wedding registries to interior design and installation referrals, offering Wayfair an opportunity to increase wallet share within its customer base and diversify its revenue streams. Having a higher mix of services revenues will also have the added benefit of boosting Wayfair's gross margins.

In short, Wayfair doesn't seem to be facing any threats on the growth front, even with an ever-looming Amazon encroaching on its space. International growth and services are the key here, and so far, Wayfair's ~40% y/y growth rates have managed to hold quite steadily from quarter to quarter.

Progress toward long-term profit targets

It wouldn't be totally inaccurate to say that investors overreacted grossly to Wayfair's profitability "miss" in Q1. Wayfair's pro forma EPS of -$1.62 missed by only a penny, while adjusted EBITDA of -$102 million missed consensus by a mere $3 million.

Instead of focusing on these headline metrics, I'd focus instead on Wayfair's progress toward its long-term operating targets, and the drivers that will eventually get the company there within the next few years.

Figure 3. Wayfair long-term operating model

Source: Wayfair Q1 earnings deck

As can be seen in the chart above, Wayfair notched an impressive 24.6% gross margin in Q1, nearly a full point higher than its gross margin in the whole of 2018. On a GAAP basis, gross margins hit 24.2%, 110bps higher than 23.1% in 1Q18.

These gross margin gains, of course, are largely driven by logistical improvements. Recall that Wayfair has greatly been pushing its so-called CastleGate program within its supplier base, which puts supplier-owned inventory into Wayfair-owned hubs near customers' final destination sites. Positioning inventory into CastleGate-designated warehouses helps Wayfair to tighten delivery costs as well as ship goods directly to customers within a shorter time frame. Year-over-year, orders executed via CastleGate are up to 26% of total revenues, up from just 19% last year.

Building out these logistics and operations capabilities have cost the company - as can be seen in the chart below, headcount is up sharply across the board -

Figure 4. Wayfair headcount growth

Customer service and logistics headcount, in particular, is up 64% y/y in Q1. This has temporarily swung operating margins downward this quarter, but I'd instead focus on the incremental gross margin gains as an offset. Over time, Wayfair will be able to capitalize on efficiencies of scale and move toward its 8-10% positive EBITDA margin target. Especially as Wayfair's international markets begin to ramp and mature, the added headcount in those countries relative to revenues will begin to normalize and help Wayfair get to its target model of ~6% opex as a percentage of revenues (about eight points lower than in the current quarter).

Key takeaways

While Wayfair's Q1 results were far from perfect, I'm seeing progress across all fronts for the company. On the growth side, Wayfair has managed to repeatedly notch ~40% y/y growth over the past several quarters while showing no signs of slowing down. International and services revenues are the key growth drivers here, while performance in the core U.S. flagship market is also holding up strongly. Customer metrics are strong, with the company hitting an all-time record of 16.41 million active customers in Q1.

And while Wayfair is leaving a lot to be desired on the profit side, recognize that the misses to consensus estimates were minimal in Q1. Wayfair is still very much in investment mode as it grows into new international markets and expands its logistics capabilities. Its gross margin gains this quarter reflects the rewards of continued operational investments, and its long-term model suggests that the company can eventually hit a 8-10% EBITDA margin (altogether not too far versus -5% this quarter).

Stay long here and use any dips to buy.

