Northrop Grumman Gunning For New Highs

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is a company that has been relentlessly working on protecting the U.S. from foreign enemies as well as protecting the portfolios of many a dividend investor for years on end.

This company not only has a solid history, but continues to grow into the future at a rather fast clip -- increasing the dividend along the way. The company will increase its dividend again later in May and is currently attractively priced. Dividend investors should take note and add some to their portfolios.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the stock chart looks exactly the way you would want it to, right up until the spring of 2018. Since then, it has retreated to the current level of approximately $286, down about 20%. In all, over the last five years the stock is up 137% for an average annual return of 19%. Adding in the dividend yield of 1.5-2.0% a year, investors have gotten total returns of more than 20% per year. Solid historical performance, in other words.

Historical Dividend Growth

Northrop Grumman has paid dividends for decades on end. However, its dividend growth history is not that long. On a split-adjusted basis, the quarterly dividend remained flat at $0.181436 from February 1993 to February 2004. That's more than ten years without growth. Not surprisingly, this period coincided with the aftermath of the downfall of the Soviet Union and hence this period was characterised by less need for military investments on the part of the U.S. We all know what happened in the early part of the 21st century with terrorist attacks and numerous wars. Not long after, the dividend started rising at Northrop. While increased conflict is bad for most people, for investors in the military industry, it's good news.

Since 2004 the dividend has been increased on an annual basis. This has usually, though not exclusively, happened in May of each year. Last year, for instance, the company announced an off-cycle increase in January. Therefore, the total increase last year was of an impressive 20% from $1.00 to $1.20 per share.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the dividend has been reliably increased every year from $0.70 in May 2014 to the current level of $1.20 for a total increase of 71%. If we compare the dividend before the increase five years ago with the current level before the coming increase, the average annual increase is a solid 14.5%.

What's even better is that the payout ratio is not, and has not been, at high levels over this period. It has been moving between 22% and 33%. With such a conservative payout ratio, investors can be very certain that the dividend will not be cut and very likely will be hiked for many years to come.

May Dividend Hike

As we have already seen, May is usually the month when the Board decides on the new dividend level, even though in extraordinary good years, it might offer an additional off-cycle dividend. Dividend investors will therefore be watching this company extra closely in a couple of weeks' time.

Whereas the dividend increase last year was extraordinarily large, the company has still managed to hike the dividend substantially for many years on end. In 2017 it was hiked by 11% and 13% the year before that. In 2015 it was hiked by 14%. If we leave out the odd year of 2018, we can see that the trend is that of a slightly decreasing percentage-wise growth rate over time.

All increases since 2015 have been of $0.10. This strongly suggests that the Board seems to like consistent dollar-wise increases as supposed to consistent percentage-wise increases. I would therefore be inclined to predict a $0.10 increase this May as well, unless something operationally is extremely good or bad.

Looking at the company's Q1 results, we can see that things are going well at the company. Even though EPS only increased 6%, driven by 3% underlying growth and 3% due to share buybacks, this was mostly due to step up of amortisation. Revenue grew at the rapid rate of 22% and segment operating income by 27%. Furthermore, guidance for 2019 was lifted. I would therefore say that there are no alarm clocks in this report. Even so, though EPS growth might increase somewhat going forward, for now it is not impressively high. The numbers are not suggesting either a very high nor a very low hike to the dividend. A temporary low EPS growth is no problem considering the low payout ratio. I therefore think the most likely outcome is for the Board to stick with its customary $0.10 hike in May for a new dividend of $1.30.

Such a hike would represent a growth rate of 8.3%, slightly above the current 6% EPS growth rate. One could argue that the Board will go out on a limb and offer a 10% increase of $0.12 to $1.32. This would certainly not be a problem but it is unlikely as it has historically been reluctant to increase the payout ratio too much. Better to hold off and offer an outsized increase another year.

Risk Factors

It's not often I say this, but peace is actually a major risk factor in this case. As we have already seen, a prolonged peaceful period as in the 1990s can lead to slow or no EPS growth and consequently no dividend growth. Another risk is that by nature, most of the revenues for defence companies are coming from the Government. It therefore has to compete with other projects within constrained public budgets. And every now and then, politicians talk about cutting military spending. In a recessionary environment, that could well happen. Furthermore, export markets are getting more uncertain as countries such as India are looking to develop more systems themselves. If more countries do that successfully, there will be less room for U.S. defence contractors to export.

Current Valuation

It's always prudent to check how a stock is valued both on an absolute basis and on a relative basis against peers. As we all know, even a great company can be a bad investment if we overpay for it. As peers I've chosen two other large American defence contractors, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Northrop Grumman Lockheed Martin Raytheon Price/Sales 1.6x 1.7x 1.9x Price/Earnings 15.5x 17.2x 16.9x Yield 1.7% 2.6% 2.1%

Source: Morningstar

All of the three are priced quite similarly on the Price/Sales ratio, but Northrop is slightly cheaper than the other two. The same goes for Price/Earnings. Northrop is the cheapest of the three but not by much. I would consider all of them relatively cheap. As for the dividend yield, Lockheed is the most compelling stock with a pretty decent 2.6% yield. Raytheon is offering a yield a little bit above the S&P 500 with its 2.1% whereas Northrop is the most expensive on this measure at only 1.7%. However, with an increase soon to come, it will yield pretty much the same as the S&P 500.

In all, Northrop Grumman is the cheapest of the three on Price/Sales and Price/Earnings but more expensive when evaluated by yield. This is not surprising given the very low payout ratio this company has. All of these companies look attractive at these levels.

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to clock in an average annual EPS growth over the next five years of 14.1%. If we assume they are right and further assume no change to the valuation multiple, when we factor in the yield of 1.7%, we arrive at an expected total shareholder return of 15.8%.

This is considerably higher than what the overall market is offering over the long term. As the current multiple is at a quite conservative level, there is a decent likelihood of this return being realised for shareholders going forward. Dividend growth investors should buy some Northrop Grumman before the dividend hike later this month. Though this year's hike may be lower than what investors have become accustomed to, the long term prospects for this company are solid.

Conclusion

Northrop Grumman is attractively priced at these levels, setting the stage for high long-term total returns. The company has grown its dividend rapidly for many years on end and is likely to boost it by another 8% in mid-May. Investors should add some Northrop to their portfolios as this company has the prospect of offering almost 16% total shareholder returns over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.