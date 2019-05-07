Barrick Gold Could Be Best Long-Term Bet For Next Decade

I have to say, I am not very optimistic in regards to the global economic outlook for the next decade. We will most likely see the start of a prolonged recession early on, which will just drag on and on, with no new engines of growth available to pull us out. This will in turn lead to sovereign, corporate, and personal bankruptcies, due to the elevated levels of global debt at all levels within the economy. In this article I want to point out why I am considering once more investing in Barrick Gold (GOLD), not only because of the outlook for gold prices, within the scenario I briefly described, but also because of the particular specifics of the company, which I find to be attractive. The two factors combined could make this stock a star in the next decade, I am therefore looking to once more make it part of my portfolio.

Barrick Gold's results for 2018 seemingly bad on the surface, but forecast encouraging once we adjust for one-time effects in 2018

Before I move on to the most important factor in regards to the reason I see for considering this stock, namely the outlook for gold prices, I want to offer a brief overview on the company's results and outlook. I want to start by looking at the 2018 financial results, which were not entirely cheer-worthy. Revenue has been on a downward path. In 2016, revenues came in at $8.6 billion, in 2017, down to $8.4 billion, and last year, a more significant plunge occurred to $7.2 billion. For 2019, however, we may see a significant increase in gold production. Therefore, we may see a reversal in regards to revenues, unless the price of gold were to plunge, which I do not expect it will be the case. Production this year is set to be 12-25% higher compared with 2018. Unless the price of gold will decline on average by as much as Barrick's growth in production, it is more than likely that it will see a significant increase in revenues this year compared with last year.

As far as profitability goes, Barrick did not have a particularly good year in 2018. A net loss of $1.5 billion was recorded, versus $1.4 billion in profits in 2017 and a profit of $655 million in 2016. Part of the 2018 loss was a $900 million impairment. There were also a number of other temporary contributing factors, which played a part in the loss. Adjusted net income was $409 million. For this year, we should, in the absence of similar one-time effects, see a return to profitability. The cost of production seems to be steady for this year, forecast at $880-940/ounce, in other words, no significant gain in production costs, which was over $890 in 2018. The more or less steady production cost is set to happen even as production is set to grow. Overall, the outlook is encouraging, especially when looking at it within the context of the overall gold mining industry.

The global economy looks to be less than great in the next decade

The current decade will close out without a global economic downturn likely to occur, which makes it a very rare occurrence as far as global economic cycles go. Historically, recessions tend to happen about once per decade. It is true that, at times, this did not feel like much of a recovery, especially in the early years, with only the second half of the decade leaving most of us feeling better about both the economy and our own personal situations. Still, not having an economic downturn for a whole decade does feel good for most of us, and it does help heal many of the economic wounds we suffered due to the 2008 crisis. It makes up for a recovery which has seen below average economic growth rates in the US and globally, compared with the last few cycles.

I doubt we will be as lucky next decade, because most of us expect to see another economic downturn early on. My main worry is not so much the fact that we will have another global economic downturn, but rather that I do not see much out there, which will help us pull ourselves out of it. Central banks around the world are already in a very accommodating position. Fiscal stimulus will be limited by already high levels of debt, and so will consumer and business spending.

Source: Early Investing

Given that the world's economy is worth just over $80 Trillion, global debt which is probably approaching about $250 Trillion right about now, it is perhaps the end of the road in terms of the debt-driven economic growth model, which has been with us for a long time now. In other words, it is a touch too much for us to expect more debt-fueled recoveries, even if central banks will manage to further depress interest rates. Also, if we look at households, it seems that debt is rising at a rate of about 4.5% per year, which is higher than global economic growth rates. Corporate debt is rising at a rate of over 6%, which is even more worrying. These tend to be higher interest debts. Therefore, the recent switch from government debt to consumer and corporate debt as the driver of the economy means that the interest burden in the economy is getting heavier. Government debt is rising at a rate of about 3% per year, which on the face of it seems sustainable. Government borrowing has moderated significantly in the last few years, but it just recently emerged from levels that were also unsustainable, in the early stages of the recovery. Total government debt/GDP ratios are mostly higher in the world's most important economies than they were in 2007, just before the crisis.

We are also looking at the prospect of global trade relations being permanently impaired as the old world order continues to break down at an increasingly fast pace. We are seeing the start of those relations breaking down as the US tries to prevent China from emerging as something more than just a cheap labor-driven manufacturer. While many people still seem to think that this will all go away once the Trump presidency will end either a year or five years from now, I actually believe that it will continue, and even intensify, with trade relations breaking down even among former close allies, such as between the US and the EU. This is a symptom rather than the cause of any individual or political-ideological factions.

As I pointed out in a recent article, we may also be faced with significantly higher oil prices next decade, as the shale boom is likely to stall out, while old conventional fields such as Ghawar in Saudi Arabia are increasingly entering their terminal decline stage. Only higher oil prices can help squeeze out more oil out of aging conventional fields. Higher oil prices will also be needed in order to help transition the shale industry into its abundant second tier acreage. Higher oil prices will mean a further drag on global economic growth, which will only add to the difficulties we are likely to face due to the other factors I already mentioned.

How economic turbulence will play in the hands of gold producers like Barrick Gold

Faced with extremely difficult economic conditions, most likely shaping up as a prolonged period of stagnation following the next recession, one of the responses will inevitably become very aggressive currency devaluation efforts across the world. To be clear, I am referring to measures which will far surpass the monetary easing environment we have seen since 2008. This will be done not only as a way to compete on trade, but also as a way to attempt to inflate away the huge global debt pile we have accumulated. Within this context, I expect that wealth preservation will become a worldwide concern for anyone who has any savings in need of protection from devaluation. Gold inevitably becomes the beneficiary of such a situation.

It goes without saying that if I am correct, gold prices will soar in the next decade, meaning that gold producers should see a great deal of improvement in terms of profitability. Barrick Gold is not only among the more cost-efficient producers but it is also sitting on ample reserves.

Source: Barrick Gold

At current estimated production levels, it looks like Barrick Gold has about 11 years' worth of production left, assuming the higher end of the production forecast range for this year. Unproven resources have the potential to add up to as much as another 20 years' worth of production. Assuming that I am correct in regards to the global economic outlook for the next decade, Barrick Gold could become a very valuable asset, which is why I am now starting to look for a good entry point, perhaps as soon as this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical gold.