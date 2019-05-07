BMW: This Stock Could Rebound Strongly

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWYY) appears to be trading at an attractive P/E ratio relative to its peers.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) is renowned the world over as a leading luxury car maker.

Since 2013, the stock price did see significant growth through to 2015, but this seems to have moderated with the global economy now treading more cautiously:

That said, comparing BMW to competitors Audi AG (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) reveals some interesting insights.

For instance, BMW has seen the highest growth in price and earnings, while still trading at a lower P/E ratio relative to its peers.

Price and P/E Ratio

EPS Performance

Moreover, with the P/E ratio for this stock trading significantly lower than in the previous five years, could there be scope for significant upside going forward?

When examining the company’s quarterly statement, net profit is indicated to have taken a significant hit due to first-time application of IFRS 16 accounting procedures.

However, we can see that cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March have risen by 45 percent, with significant cash inflow from operating and financing activities.

While a significant cash outflow resulted from investing activities and had the effect of lowering free cash flow overall, this was as a result of expansion investments in BMW’s production network, as well as equity increases at the level of YOUR NOW companies.

Let’s compare the performance of BMW to the German DAX index over the past ten years.

From looking at the graph, we see that in spite of lagging performance over the past few years, the return on BMW has been higher than that of the DAX.

What is particularly interesting is that the performance of BMW relative to the German index was particularly stark after the 2009 recession, with the former returning over double that of the index through to 2015:

With concerns growing over the extent to which there could be a downturn in global economic activity, there is no doubt that markets are being cautious. The ECB has postponed interest rate rises until next year, while the Federal Reserve is playing it cautious over further rate rises amid fears US growth could come in lower than expected, and that US-China trade tensions could continue for longer than previously anticipated.

That said, BMW’s historical performance has shown that the stock has rebounded quite strongly after the recession ten years ago, and could well do so should there be another recession in the near future. Moreover, with the company’s P/E ratio trading near a five-year low, I would not see this company as being at risk of significant downside compared to the broader market – the stock is currently trading near price lows last seen in 2013.

Moreover, while total delivery growth has been modest, the company did see a significant increase in deliveries in both Germany and China – two major markets for BMW:

In spite of economic growth fears that would invariably have an impact on luxury car sales in the short-term, BMW continues to remain a fundamentally strong company. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at quite an attractive level and if past is prologue, one might expect a significant appreciation in price once economic conditions strengthen. I take a bullish view on this stock, and will be interested to see how it performs going forward.

Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.