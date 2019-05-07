TUI: 6.6% Yield From Cruises And Resorts

There are arguments as to why TUI is an excellent investment provided a moderated mindset/expectations.

In this article, we'll take a look at the travel & tourism giant TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) (OTCPK:TUIFY). The Company is the world's largest tourism company and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany. TUI stands for Tourism Union International. In this article, I'll present my thesis as to why I believe this company merits your attention and why the current undervaluation presents an excellent opportunity to enter this company.

TUI is not the typical sort of stock I'll present to you. The closest we have in Sweden is Skistar (No Symbol), a company owning winter resorts in both Sweden and the rest of Europe, but due to numerous issues, I don't consider that particular company investable.

TUI is different, and I've been an owner for some time.

Let's take a look as to why.

(Source: Travel Weekly)

TUI - All of Travel & Tourism rolled into one

The company has come a very long way from the industrial transportation company it started out as. In 1923, the company Preussag AG would form what would later become the fundaments of today's TUI.

The company has gone through a large number of M&As to become the company that it is today, the TUI group. The company now operates 1,600 travel agencies, 150 aircraft, 16 cruise ships, 380 hotels, and over 5M TUI card payments annually, signifying a very large organization on a global scale, with the core of its operations centered in and around Europe.

(Source: TUI Investor Presentation)

The company boasts some impressive overall numbers, and the annual result for 2018 was equally impressive. Despite the overall climate across the world (both politically and otherwise), the company managed an increase in EBITDA of over 3% for the year as well as increases in turnovers and other key metrics. All company segments showed increases in profit. Speaking of segments, the company is divided into the following business areas and sub-segments.

Markets & Airlines Northern Region Central Region Western Region

Holiday Experiences Hotels & Resorts Cruises Destinations & Experiences



Each of the brand/segments represents some of the leading operators in their respective market. The company aims to differentiate itself by becoming (and to some degree, already is) an integrated provider of holiday experiences. To simplify, they intend to integrate vertically, providing most or all of their own required services. See a more comprehensive description below.

(Source: TUI Investor Presentation)

This integrated model leads to some excellent advantages and moats on paper, enabling the company to virtually dominate or at the very least take the largest market share on a globally relevant market - and relevant, for the most part, regardless of economic cycle.

(Source: TUI Investor Presentation)

Long-term reasons for TUI investment are compelling

The fact is, the company offers up some compelling reasons for long-term investments. Its market position and share are second to none, and it's a holiday product/service owner which also owns its own distribution and customer end-to-end, including but not limited to Markets, Airlines, Hotels, Cruises, and Destination experiences.

The company also has tailwinds in the form of a growing global leisure market, merger synergies (with a proven track record of 13% EBITDA CAGR annually) and future growth supported by digitalization. The company has a strong cash flow generation, it returns 23% on invested capital (which is, of course, way above the cost of capital).

On paper, this makes TUI an excellent investment for every type of dividend investor. However, as we know, appearance is far from everything.

Company finances

Let's look at some actual numbers.

(Source: TUI Annual Report 2018)

TUI achieved some excellent results during 2018, managing to meet guidance or exceed it in virtually every field. Company indebtedness is at very manageable levels, and the company managed to invest almost €400M less in CapEx during the full year (though this may be required in the future as well).

Virtually, all of TUI's segments reported operational excellence, providing growth compared to FY17.

(Source: TUI Annual Report 2018)

Northern Regions and Other segments were the ones providing a negative result as compared to 2017. Overall improvements of 4.1% in terms of EBIT were recorded or 10.9% YoY on a constant currency basis.

The good results for the year were driven primarily by continued excellence in the Holiday Experiences segment. Turnover went up 5.3% to €19.5B.

Increases in company costs were driven by a few things for FY18.

Increased personnel and IT costs

Disposal of the remaining stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG

Restructuring costs

A few, specific one-off items related to IT projects in the Scandinavian region as well as reorganizations

TUI has a moderately conservative payout ratio of 48% (Source: Simplywall.st), meaning the dividend is well-covered going forward into 2019. As a result of the recent stock price fall, however, this means that the payout ratio will likely fluctuate (up to 50-60%), but seeing as this valuation is not standard for the company, one should take these raised payout ratios with a pinch of salt, as I don't believe the company stock value will linger at these levels for too long.

The company has a history of growing its dividend at an impressive rate. In less than 8 years, the company has increased its dividend by 380%. The company dividend policy is interesting, and consists as follows:

In the framework of the merger with TUI Travel, TUI group defined a dividend policy under which the dividend increases in line with the growth in underlying EBITDA ast constant currency. (Source: TUI Annual Report 2018)

As far as leverage goes, we saw a 2.75x. The company targets a 2.25-3.0x policy and a coverage ratio of 5.75-6.75x, both of which are currently fulfilled.

The company also has a stable cash position and has €2.548B in cash or cash-equivalents available at the end of 2018, comprising all liquid funds, including bank balances, cheques, and cash in hand.

Overall, company finances are looking rather acceptable and stable, given the type of company TUI is and the type of sector in which they operate.

Recent Results & Boeing 737 Grounding

Not everything is good, however. If it was, it's unlikely that the stock would be undervalued. TUI was hit brutally by the Boeing (BA) 737 scandal. 15 of Boeing's aircraft are currently grounded and other 8 737s are being delivered this month (Source: TUI Investor Presentation). The cost for these groundings is expected to be between €200M to Mid-July and €300M if they persist until September.

While TUI has made arrangements to secure customer holidays, the monetary impact on the company is significant, and the company now guides toward a negative EBITA guidance of -17% (July) to -26% (September) for the year.

The company still guides towards a 3% turnover growth for FY19.

TUI is the biggest 737 MAX operator in Europe. TUI can, of course, demand compensation from Boeing for these costs. Whether they get it, and in what size, is, of course, another question, and speaking to the results of this would be entering the realm of pure speculation, which we don't do.

1Q19 Results

The 1Q19 results were colored by the above-mentioned issues.

(Source: TUI Investor Presentation)

The results went in at a negative -€84M for the quarter, despite good performance in segments of Holiday Experiences, Cruises, M&A Growth in Holiday Experiences, and other things.

However, nothing managed to offset the losses caused by Markets & Airlines and an expected amount of winter losses for 1Q19.

The quarter was in line with company expectations, however, and TUI reports that the growth strategy remains intact and believes the company to be well-positioned.

TUI - A Tourism giant struck by bad times

With debt/leverage well in hand and a seemingly working growth strategy which provides growth even during challenging times, combined with a progressive dividend policy and beyond-average rates of dividend growth, TUI does seem like an excellent investment overall. Even the Boeing scandal is, at most, a temporary setback for this company (by temporary, I refer to a time period of 1-2 years).

Risks & Troubles

(Source: Google Finance)

Something obviously caused the development seen above. The stock has plummeted over 50% from its 2018 highs - so even this stock, as good as it may seem, has a number of risks. The company has a mature risk management system to keep track of several relevant risks, some of which I consider more relevant to delve into.

Specifically, the company tracks a large number of both active risks and monitored risks, including Structural issues, Brexit, security concerns as well as more macro-oriented risks.

(Source: Annual Report 2018)

Active risks marked in circles of blue (current position) and white (desired position) need to be actively managed. The company has an action plan for each of these to reduce the current risk score. Specifically, the largest impact may come from a Brexit (6) and the lowest may come from Integration & Restructuring (3).

Monitored risks (blue squares) are macro-oriented risks unspecific to TUI, but rather relevant to the entire tourism industry. These include things such as Macroeconomy/FX (B), Input Cost Volatility (D) and lesser ones such as Joint Venture partnerships (I).

Principal risks going forward for the company, as identified for the company are as follows (my estimation):

Growth Strategy, with a minimum of 10% EBITA CAGR, which very likely will not materialize given the assessments going forward FY19 due to, among other things, the Boeing issues.

Brexit - there is the question whether all airlines will continue to have full access to EU airspace, that is dependent on the kind of Brexit outcome we'll get. Additionally, there's the visa status of the company's UK employees. This includes both those working in the EU, as well as those working in the UK.

Risks are clear - managing them is something else

There's nothing opaque about the various risks affecting current and future TUI. The company's growth strategy and dividend policy demands relentless and continuing flawless execution, something not possible with disruptions such as the ones we've seen during 1Q19/2019. Expectations for this growth going forward instead, in this Investor's opinion, need to be moderated more carefully.

Secondly, TUI is integrally linked to every drawback potentially affecting a company in Brexit. From thousands of employees on both sides of that potential border to an industry fundamentally exposed to every side of that coin, the impact of a Brexit, regardless of shape or form, cannot be fully realized until it's done. This presents a material risk.

Thirdly, the Boeing fiasco managed to only pile on these expectations and the poor 1Q19 even further. 15 planes grounded with another 8 ordered 737 MAX to come. The impact upon company EBITA here is material and amounts to up to 25% of FY company EBITDA - and those aren't small potatoes. Short-term, I believe this to be the most major risk of them all.

Given that any question of compensation from Boeing at this time is uncertain at best, it's not hard to understand just why the market is punishing the stock to the degree that it is.

That being said...

This valuation is illogical

Even accounting for a short-term triple-digit EBITA impact in terms of millions of euros on an annual basis, a valuation of a blended P/E of ~8-9 for this company is bordering on ridiculous. The market currently values the stock at the following key metrics:

P/S (NYSE:TTM) of 0.5X, with an industry average of 5.30X

Price/Cash flow of 7.63 with an industry average of 26.34X

RoE of 21.91% with an Industry average of 15.87%

RoI of 10.14% with an industry average of 5.99%

Double the Dividend growth rate of the industry (5-year avg.)

Double the average dividend yield of the industry

(Source: Investing.com, Reuters.com)

If we look 1 year, 3 years or 10 years in the future, I do not see a company where the fair value should be 40-50% lower than Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) or half of what Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) is worth. And that is considering these two companies barely have dividends beyond 3% and 2% respectively.

(Source: TUI Investor Presentation)

This company is a cash-generating machine with excellent strategic investments and initiatives in the company pipeline. It's RoIC trends are very promising.

(Source: TUI Investor Presentation)

To value this company at a valuation of below 10.0 is in my opinion, faulty. The company's value following the Boeing fiasco and EBITA hit should be lower (of that we can be in agreement), but a 25% potential EBITA drop should not result in an overall drop of 30-50% on a YoY basis, either on a P/E or stock price basis. Of course, there were other factors involved in this long-term drop, but the latest crash seems to be a result of seasonal, partially-predicted effects and aircraft errors.

(Source: Börsdata)

I believe this crash in market price, albeit with the largest crash already beyond us, still presents an appealing valuation opportunity. I bought the stock both in my corporate and my private account, and I've allocated cash for future purchases, should the teetering/uncertainty here continue.

In short, I believe the valuation to be favorable. I believe a fairer valuation should be in line with a market standard of 12-15 of blended P/E, much where the company has traded before. Anything below a blended P/E of 10.0, given the company's cash flow generation, current, past and future, signals undervaluation.

Wrapping up

TUI is the world's largest tourism company. A mixture of factors has driven company valuation into the ground, accounting for more than 50% since stock highs during 2018.

This presents value-conscious investors with a potentially appealing opportunity. This opportunity needs to be tempered with the understanding that turnaround in company EBITA will likely not come during FY19, given that the aircraft and structural issues may last longer than one thinks. In the end, however, and in the long term, TUI is an excellent company paying a competitive dividend. A cash flow machine relying on the human need for getting away, vacationing and taking a break.

Even if there is some cyclicality to this business in line with the market cycle/economic cycle, the need itself can be considered fundamental, and TUI, with its completely vertical business model, is in an excellent position to take advantage of that fact.

And that's something I'm willing to bet on in this case.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

I believe TUI at these levels of ~€9-10/share to be a "BUY." A P/E valuation of ~10 or below is something I consider appealing and potential for a buy. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUIFF, TUIFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.