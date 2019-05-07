Glu Mobile: Huge Overreaction To Guidance

A lot of times the initial reaction to earnings results are wrong. In the case of the Q1 results for Glu Mobile (GLUU), the initial selloff is clearly a stock market misguided by the interpretation of the crucial bookings guidance. The stock remains incredibly cheap as the company boosted guidance.

Guidance Confusion

The first place to start with the analysis of Q1 results from Glu Mobile is to understand the difference between what the company guides and realistic market expectations. A key gap exists between where the company guides bookings and reasonable expectations for the three new games expected to be released during May to August.

For Q1, bookings of $92.6 million beat the companies internal guidance of $89.0 million. For Q2, the company guided to bookings of $101.0 million.

The number appears to be a miss, with analysts expecting $107.0 million in the current quarter, but the key here is that Glu Mobile raised full-year bookings guidance by $10.0 million at the the midpoint to $450.0 million. So the market shouldn't be frustrated by the guidance numbers unless one expected the mobile-game developer to suddenly boost numbers for games not released despite already stating the company wasn't going to make such a move.

Glu Mobile should very easily beat Q2 bookings estimates. A similar beat to Q1 estimates automatically adds ~$3.6 million to the $101.0 million guidance. One should assume a realistic number in the $104.6 million range. Another key point is that these are all record bookings numbers for the mobile-game developer.

The other upside comes from additional bookings related to the release of WWE: Universe game in late May. During the earnings call, management confirmed that bookings guidance only includes a minimal amount for new releases. Considering the flat guidance for Design Home and Covet Fashion due to user acquisition competition, one might assume something in the $5 million range for the new WWE game.

A key to these new games is that Glu Mobile has substantial upside potential to their bookings estimates, if one of these games joins the growth category. In Q1, the company was able to boost the bookings of all three of the growth games by over 20% YoY.

Even the relatively old Covet Fashion saw a nearly 50% boost in bookings to $16.8 million. A new game that adds $10.0 to $15.0 million in quarterly bookings provides an immediate 10 to 15% boost to overall bookings. A similar amount for all three new releases will provide a boost approaching 50% due to the stacked bookings effect.

The key to the $450.0 million updated guidance for 2019 is the greater confidence in the new games, but one needs to realize that Glu Mobile only increased the guidance for the rest of 2019 by $6.4 million following the $3.6 million beat in Q1. The guidance heading into the year was that these new games would only contribute to $20 million of bookings, so the guidance raise still places these down at ~$25 million at most.

Favorable Industry Comps

While Glu Mobile has closed some of the valuation gaps with other game developers like Electronics Arts (EA), Zynga (ZNGA) has actually pulled away following the stock jump after Q1 numbers. Note that EA is struggling to grow now so the premium valuation isn't even warranted when Glu Mobile is the faster growing company with bookings growth pegged at close to 20% this year.

The argument can be made that a higher multiple up in the 5+x sales levels where EA regularly traded could be on the menu for Glu Mobile. Of course, the company needs the added boost of an additional growth game to show that the company isn't always going to be reliant on some aging games at this point.

A $500 million bookings estimate for 2020 is an easy hurdle and a 5x sales multiple would boost the market cap to $2.5 billion. The stock only has a valuation of about $1.5 billion based on the initial trades in the $9.50 range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile continues to expand bookings expectations via a combination of new users from live ops and the beta results of new games. The stock should be soaring on increased bookings estimates for the year and expectations from new releases starting with WWE: Universe in a few weeks.

Glu Mobile should trade closer to $15, not below $10 on the improving trends at the mobile-game developer. The weakness is another gift to investors who missed the initial run past $10.

