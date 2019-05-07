Rogers Media Acquires Pacific Content For Podcast Strategy

With the acquisition, Rogers continues to build out the offerings to marketers in its Frequency Podcast Network.

Pacific provides brand strategy and related services to organizations using podcast technology.

Quick Take

Rogers Media (RCI) announced it has acquired Pacific Content for an undisclosed amount.

Pacific Content operates as a branded-content podcast strategy company in North America.

With the deal, Rogers is adding a strategic consulting group to assist marketers in making the most compelling podcast content on its growing Frequency Podcast Network platform.

Target Company

Vancouver, Canada-based Pacific Content was founded in 2015 to help organizations connect with their customers through the creation of original branded podcasts.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and Vice President Steve Pratt, who was previously Director of Digital, CBCMusic.ca at CBC.

Company partners or major customers include:

Facebook (FB)

Slack (SK)

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Mozilla

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

McAfee

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 report by IBISWorld, the Internet-based radio broadcasting market grew by 32% between 2013 and 2017 to reach $5 billion in total revenue.

The main drivers for this growth were increased cellular coverage, smartphone usage, and improved connectivity enabling users to stream better quality content at lower costs.

More recently, the rise in the demand and supply of audio content such as podcasting has driven technology firms to offer increased capabilities to content producers.

In 2018, streaming company Spotify (SPOT) went public in the U.S. and has since acquired at least two podcasting technology and content companies in its increased focus on audio capabilities.

Spotify is making a play to become the dominant aggregator of all forms of audio, although other large companies such as Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN), as well as major Chinese Internet companies, are also pursuing online digital content aggregation strategies.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Rogers didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the deal was for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent financials indicates that as of December 31, 2018, RCI had $296.7 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $17.4 billion, of which long-term debt accounted for $9.8 billion.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $1.08 billion.

In the past 12 months, RCI’s stock price has risen 6.8% vs. Shaw Communications’ (SJR) drop of 0.93%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive 10 of the last 12 quarters:

Analyst ratings are weighted strongly to ‘Hold’ and the consensus price target of $54.33 implies a 5.9% upside potential for the stock from its current price at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has remained positive throughout most of 2018 and 2019:

Commentary

Rogers acquired Pacific Content for its podcast agency assets.

As Alan Dark, SVP Roger Media Sales stated in the deal announcement,

With the rapid evolution of digital audio, especially in the podcast industry, there is an untapped opportunity for our marketers to engage directly with their potential consumers through the art of storytelling – adding value to their specific market or industry, while creating brand relevance.

Rogers has clearly noticed to rise in podcasting and its potential to drive advertising revenue. The group launched the Frequency Podcast Network to serve as the anchor for podcast offerings.

With the deal for Pacific Content, Rogers will be able to provide podcast marketers with brand strategy, audio storytelling, and related services to improve and expand their capabilities.

The deal makes strategic sense for Rogers as it seeks to stay on top of new forms of audio entertainment.

