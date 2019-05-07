What The Fed Did At Its Last Meeting, April 30-May 1, 2019

The lower level of treasuries on issue lowers interest income to the private sector by $1B, making a total loss to the macro economy of $2B.

The net result is the macro economy shrinks by $1B and banking sector interest income is reduced by $1B.

The article shows how this small change ripples through the macro economy and the possible implications for the real economy and investment markets.

Most people think that the Fed held rates the same at the last meeting; however, there was one significant change.

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC April 30-May 1, 2019 meeting. Before the meeting, I wrote this report with details of all four of the major impacts.

This is an update to follow up from the results of the meeting.

At the meeting, the Fed left the headline Federal Funds Rate (FFR) alone, but one change they did make that is not widely reported is a lowering of the interest of excess reserves (IOER).

The chart below shows the stock of excess bank reserves.

The chart below shows the interest rate paid on excess bank reserves.

One can see how it has moved from 2.4% to 2.35%.

One can see that the interest on excess reserves mirrors the FFR closely. The implications of this are twofold:

The FFR will never fall below the IOER; the IOER is a support rate that sets a floor under interest rates. The implication is that instead of setting a target rate and selling and buying Treasuries to achieve the target rate, the same objective is achievable by fixing the support rate where the central bank wanted it to be. Banks receive free money. There are over $1.5 trillion of excess reserves sitting in the reserve accounts of US banks, and this earns them $36 billion per annum of income. Again, this is money created by marking up bank accounts, and is, therefore, high-powered sovereign money as opposed to debt-based credit money.

The rate has fallen, and the table below shows the impact of this change.

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

This income adds to the bank's capital base, which, in turn, means it can increase its lending if creditworthy borrowers wish for a loan, or it could be paid out in dividends, stock buybacks or excessive executive remuneration.

There are winners and losers from changes to Fed policy. In this instance:

Banks - The banking sector loses $1B of annual interest income.

Borrowers - Should have no impact unless the banks pass their lost income onto customers in the form of higher rates and fees.

The macro economy

The following table shows the impact on the macro money supply.

(Source: Author's calculations based on FRED statistics and Trading Economics statistics)

As a result of the Fed's actions, macro income has dropped $1B with the banking sector now receiving less interest income from excess reserves.

The Fed increases its income profits by the same amount which it then largely remits to the US government as a dividend. Because the US government is the monopoly manufacturer of the US dollar, this is akin to returning water to the sea or sunlight back to the sun.

The net result is that banks have $1B of reduced income and the macro economy shrinks by the same amount.

Interest income from treasuries has fallen by $1B due to the lower level of treasuries on the issue because of the debt ceiling reduction accounting.

Total treasuries on issue have come down this month as compared to last to reflect the collection of tax, thus enabling the government to stay under its artificial voluntary budget constraint known as the "debt ceiling".

I estimate from the change in the level of Debt Subject to Limit from last month to this month that the tax take in April was around $600B, which is about the largest ever. The end of month federal budget summary will cover this in more detail and be covered in my next article along with bank credit creation and the current account for a more comprehensive picture of fiscal flows for April 2019.

The trade deficit last month was about -$70B and so this air pocket of liquidity shortage should hit the market (SPY), (DIA), (QQQ) one month later in the middle of May and provide a good buy the dip opportunity. Until then stay in bonds (TLT) or cash (UUP) to ride out the volatility. Trump's trade antics should heighten any peaks or troughs along the way by adding a sentiment factor that might not otherwise be there.

The total macro shrinkage from the last meeting is $2B overall. This is the equivalent of two unicorn IPOs. To this can be added the nearly $800B from the trade deficit and federal taxation, bringing it up to nearly $3B overall.

