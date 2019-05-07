Archer Daniels Midland: A Stalwart Blue Chip Heading For A Turnaround Year

With these changes in the pipeline, I believe that Archer Daniels Midland will be able to grow both its top and bottom lines.

Archer Daniels Midland is trying to turn the tide, with some massive changes in the pipeline.

In the past few years top-line and bottom-line growth for Archer Daniels Midland were almost flat.

I've always had a keen interest in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). It is one of the largest food processing companies in the world, with a facility close to my home. Yet, I never bit the bullet and invested in this company. Today, after digging deeper into this company I believe it is time for me to open a position in this historic stalwart of a company.

As an agricultural food processing company, it is operating in a highly cyclical industry with very low margins. Yet, this company has withstood the test of time for more than a century, finding its roots in 1902 when George A. Archer and John W. Daniels began a linseed crushing business.

During this period it has paid dividends for over 40+ years and has grown its dividend for 25+ years.

So what does the company actually do? Just saying it is a food processing company doesn't cut it. It is a vertically integrated global operating food company, with operations on six continents. It has sourcing, production, and transportation capabilities all related to agricultural products. Furthermore, ADM is a world leader in the production of soy meal and oil, corn for ethanol and sweeteners and wheat for bakery products. The company also makes such value-added products as specialty food ingredients and specialty feed ingredients.

The past and the present - Where was the growth?

In the last 4 years, we can see that the growth of ADM's top and bottom lines have been lacking. Yet, despite the lack of growth I still believe that ADM delivered an outstanding performance in a market which is highly cyclical, capital intensive and is characterized by very low operating margins.

ADM has been very adaptive to changing market circumstances. This can be seen by the actions it took to remain ahead of its game. For example, it did some divestitures in low profitable business areas during the last years, but also some large acquisitions.

One of the more notable acquisitions during recent times is that of Neovia. The deal was worth €1.544B and made ADM a global leader in value-added products and solutions for both production and companion animals. This is also a major milestone for ADM, in the execution of its strategic plan to become a global leader in nutrition.

ADM also has excellent financial performance. Let's have a look at some key metrics:

Metric Result 5-year EPS CAGR -1.4% (though market conditions) Trailing 4Q Average ROIC 7.6% (Goal: 10%) Net debt/ total capital ratio 25% Available Liquidity $10.9B 7-year Dividend CAGR 9.7% Credit ratings Moody's: A2, Fitch: A

Now the EPS seems to be quite bad, no growth at all, even a decline in EPS. Yet, one has to consider the industry it operates in. The industry is highly cyclical and despite this, ADM managed to keep its EPS relatively stable. Furthermore, the net debt to total capital ratio sits at only 25% and ADM managed to achieve a 7-year dividend CAGR of 9.7%. Some impressive figures if you ask me.

The Future - Some strong catalysts in the pipeline to improve top and bottom lines

Now that we had a look at the current situation of ADM, it is time to look ahead. What actions is ADM taking to keep ahead of its game? Well, quite a few they have planned. Let's start with their strategy.

Their all-encompassing strategy is called "Readiness" and consists of 3 focus pillars: Optimize, Drive, and Expand. The Optimize pillar focuses on optimizing the core business of ADM, Drive focuses on business efficiency and expanding its services, while Expand encompasses the strategic expansion of ADM.

Readiness was launched in 2018 and is ADM's effort to standardize processes globally, drive overall performance excellence, and digitize the enterprise. With this strategy, they identified thousands of initiatives to standardize, centralize, digitize and improve the company. I expect that 2019 is when Readiness is starting to accelerate, as they will execute the high prioritized initiatives.

The major catalysts in the coming years ahead

It is pretty clear that the recently launched "Readiness" campaign at ADM is the signal for a major turn around for the company. As of Q1 2019, the campaign identified 650 high priority initiatives, of which 185 already have been executed with a run rate $375M.

For some important catalysts that will boost ADM in the years ahead are:

Bottom line:

ADM is rationalizing their peanut and tree nut shelling footprint in the U.S.

They are going to close two 100-year-old wheat flour mills in the Midwest;

Opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Mendota, Illinois;

After the opening of the Mendota facility, they will close another mill in Chicago;

They sold 3 grain elevators in Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma as part of their continued efforts to optimize their U.S. Origination footprint;

They centralized business services in the organization such as accounting, which previously was spread throughout the organization;

ADM is going to reduce their projected capital spending for 2019 by 10% to a range of $800 million to $900 million.

Top line:

ADM should start reaping the benefits of the acquisition of Neovia in 2019 (making ADM one of the world's leaders in value-added animal nutrition solutions);

In the U.K. they expanded their origination footprint with the acquisitions of Gleadell Agriculture and Dunns Ltd.;

2019 will see the formal launch of the Grainbridge joint venture with Cargill;

ADM plans to repurpose its corn syrup wet mill in Marshall, Minnesota to produce higher volumes of food and industrial-grade starches as well as liquid feedstocks.

The company plans on creating an ethanol subsidiary (still needs approval). More on the market opportunities and risks for ADM can be read here: Ethanol: Is E-15 Bullish For Archer-Daniels-Midland And Bunge Shares? (not my article).

All in all, I believe that even though the market is highly cyclical, ADM has good controls and catalysts ahead to remain well positioned in the agricultural food processing industry.

Risks - It's not all sunshine

ADM is tied to market inherent risks such as severe weather, trade disputes, regulations (Ethanol) and though competition. But the main risk for me is the delivery on the promises being made with the "Readiness" campaign.

As we can see by looking at the performance in the past few years, we see that ADM failed to satisfying results to its shareholders. The share price stayed flat, and while the dividends during the past few years increased, it is not compensating the opportunity costs here.

Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that management will deliver on the "Readiness" campaign. As this will create a more agile and more robust company, by which it will be in a better position to cope with ever-changing market conditions and fierce competition, whilst still delivering a satisfying return to its shareholders.

Valuation

ADM current P/E ratio is around 14, with last years earnings and the current share price of $44.7. Well below its peak of more than 25 in 2014, but also not the lowest, the P/E ratio was close to 10, when in January the share price dropped below $40.

With a P/E ratio below 15, I consider ADM still worth a position in my portfolio, especially since it has a clear strategy to improve its top- and bottom line.

Conclusions

ADM is a company that had a keen interest in, yet I never came to invest in it, partly due to the struggles ADM experienced in the last decade. Currently, ADM offers an attractive valuation with a P/E ratio of 14. The valuation together, with its "Readiness" campaign and its long track record, I believe is the perfect moment to go long ADM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.